In my latest piece for RT, I discuss whether it’s correct to view the USSR as the Russian Empire 2.0. I note a common effort by pro-Western East European intellectuals to portray the Soviet Union as not ‘Soviet’ but rather an exercise in ‘Russian’ colonialism. The aim thereby is to distance their own countries from Russia and justify a pro-Western vector. However, as I point out in the article, it’s not very good history.
You can read the article here. As always, constructive feedback is welcome.
9 thoughts on “WAs the USSR a Russian Empire?”
In Tbilisi, right across Rustaveli street from the museum of Soviet occupation, there is a monument to protesters shot during a protest in the mid 50s. It doesn’t specify the fact they were protesting against de-stalinization. Besides, soviet occupation of Georgia?? VDNH in Mosow should dedicate a pavilion to a museum of the georgian occupation of the USSR. Stalin brought a whole brigada from the mountains with him to the kremlin — and that crew did practically everything nationalists from those ex-soviet states that are butthurt they didn’t end up as little eastern swedens in the 20th century (and they’ve missed the boat, western exceptional wealth is over) blame the moskals for.
LikeLike
The sovok element among some (stress some) Russians doesn’t help.
Numerous non-Russian sovoks as well.
LikeLike
Assuming this person is Russian, here’s a non-sovok Russian example of the kind of one-sided BS that’s favored in Western m@$$ media:
She used to be with the BBC. Her tweets indicates a woke, snowflake manner.
LikeLike
Oh dear, the arts as entrance into world of movers and shakers “cum” forget what was on my head just a second ago, ???
Ok, ok I read Paula Erizanu article not that I have an inner drive after the first couple of paragraphs.
LikeLike
and as for ‘Tsarist imperialism’, it was largely run by baltic germans, most of the serfs were Russians, Muslims and settler people like volga/black-sea germans had higher literacy than russians and far more civil rights, and every group absorbed had its elites elevated to the aristocracy equal to the ‘russian’ aristocracy. Rasputin was murdered in the mansion of a prince from a Tatar lineage, the Napoleonic war’s ‘lion of russia’ was Bagration from Georgia… but none of it matters, these squakers will keep squaking whatever gets them more of that Atlantic council funding
LikeLike
So, the Russian Empire was multi-ethnic. Nothing new and not too different from the Brit variant.
LikeLike
But also The Russian Empire itself wasn’t much of an empire, methinks. Or much of Russian either, with ethnically German czars, Francophile aristocracy, and aristocrats of newly joined nations routinely accepted as equal.
‘Empire’ is another word in need for definition. Or a qualifier. Maybe Dugin’s thalassocracy-tellurocracy thing could be useful here.
Otherwise, almost anything can be viewed as an ’empire’, with all the negative connotations attached to this word. Like, good people of Texas are oppressed by the DC Empire. Sure, why not. And yet it’s not quite the same as Belgium and Congo.
LikeLike
The bigotry behind lumping Soviet with Russian goes back a ways as noted here:
https://web.archive.org/web/20050205051751/http://russian-americans.org/CRA_Art_Captive.htm
LikeLike
Empires are supposed to benefit the metropolis. The USSR didn’t fulfill that function, with the RSFSR subsidizing the other republics – especially the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Baltics – to a massive extent.
LikeLike