Book Review: Why America Wins the War but Loses the Peace

This week’s withdrawal of the last US troops from Afghanistan made me think that this would be a good time to finish off Brendan Gallagher’s 2019 book The Day After: Why American Wins the War but Loses the Peace. I take some issue with the title – in many cases, the “war” was never fully won but just carried on in other forms, so that American didn’t lose the “peace” but lost the war. But putting that aside for now, this book is an important analysis of what’s gone wrong in so many instances of US military action. At the same time, though, it doesn’t fully satisfy me. For the book falls into the “this is how to do it better next time” category that I have criticized in the past for refusing to draw the obvious conclusion – “let’s not do it at all.”

Gallagher is a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army who has served seven tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s also an intelligent and well-read guy who thinks that his political and military superiors have profoundly screwed things up again and again. Although I am deeply critical of the Americans’ recent military activities, the one thing I do like about them is that they are capable of some degree of self-reflection, of which this is a good example. But whether anything comes of it is another matter – as Gallagher points out, the US governmental machinery isn’t very good at learning, and often actively prefers not to learn, believing that what the past administration did was all bad and must therefore be rejected in toto. But still, full marks for Gallagher for at least trying.

Gallagher looks at how the United States managed the aftermath of four military campaigns – Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. The focus isn’t on the fighting but on what happened once major combat operations were over. With the exception of Kosovo, which Gallagher describes as sort of successful or at least not unsuccessful, all the cases under study ended up badly. The point of the book is to determine why.

At the heart of the problem, says Gallagher, is a tension between “two countervailing impulses: our impulse to promote democracy and our competing impulse to get out of the war-torn country as soon as possible.” One needs to choose, he says. Democracy promotion takes a long, long time, and requires a significant investment in personnel and financial resources. If you’re not prepared to make that investment, you should get out quick. The problem, Gallagher claims, is that the US perennially fails to make up its mind. It wants to get out fast, and so invests the minimum resources required to win the initial battle. But it then gets sucked into democracy building. The result is repeated failure.

A number of factors determine this outcome. The first is a consistent inability to define clear political goals for the operation. Another is wishful thinking. Yet another is that inability to learn I previously mentioned, or alternatively “overlearning” – i.e. rejecting everything that has gone before. And still one more persistent failing is poor integration of the various parts of government (which Gallagher associates with improper use of the National Security Council).

The case studies bring all these problems out in great and convincing detail. Gallagher notes, for instance, how the US military has generally favored the “in and out quick” option. One-time Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, for instance, was deeply sceptical of nation building and did his very best to avoid doing anything that might commit the US to it. I’ve never been a Rumsfeld fan, but this book reveals that he had what I consider some sensible views, as seen in statements that long foreign occupations breed dependency and prevent the locals from ever learning how to run things properly themselves. Recent events in Afghanistan seem to prove the point, I think.

Gallagher, though, has a more negative view. By stymying any efforts to plan for a long occupation, Rumsfeld ensured that when the occupations happened, they were a mess, he argues. Gallagher notes that in many cases, it wasn’t that there was no planning for post-war, but that different bits of the government planned for different things, refused to talk with one another, even actively sabotaged each other, and engaged in fantastic wishful thinking, according to which the occupied locals would welcome the Americans as liberators and spontaneously pick up the pieces of their shattered societies and put them back together with little fuss.

The only time that America even remotely got it right, says Gallagher, was in Kosovo, where the United States planned for a long occupation, successfully coordinated the efforts of various departments, invested considerable resources in the effort (the number of US troops relative to the population was much higher in Kosovo than in Iraq or Afghanistan), and also got the support of allies and the United Nations.

Gallagher concludes that Kosovo shows that it is possible to win the peace as well as the war, if you do it right. He admits that it was always going to be easier in Kosovo than elsewhere – a much smaller land mass and population, as well as a population that supported the occupation. But America could still have messed it up. It didn’t. All in all, he notes, it was a “decent model to emulate.”

Unfortunately, he says, the US then ignored the model in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. Up that point, I’m with him. Where I begin to differ from him is when he considers the argument that even if the model had been implemented in those places the occupations still would have failed. He doesn’t think that this is necessarily true. While they were more difficult places, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya weren’t doomed to failure, he says. The US could have managed the post-war phase there well or badly; it did it badly. “We should remember that the United States has accomplished some incredibly ambitious and difficult feats over the past century,” Gallagher says. While transforming these countries would always have been difficult, “we did have a substantial degree of leverage and influence.”

Fair enough, but that’s not proof that if the US had done things better, the outcome would have been any different. “We can do it,” seems to be the message. And, yes – military occupations can end up well. We’ve seen that in Japan, Germany, and other places. But, the fact that it can work in some places doesn’t mean that it will work everywhere if you apply the same template.

Basically, therefore, the problem with the thesis is that Kosovo isn’t Afghanistan, Iraq, or Libya and no amount of better policy would ever make it so. For a start – and returning to my initial point about the book title – in Kosovo, the war was truly over when the Americans arrived. It never fully was in the other countries studied. In the one case, the locals welcomed foreign troops as liberators; in the others, not. And so on.

I also wondered about the obsession with democracy. Gallagher simply assumes that it’s a good thing. But democracy is more of a means to good ends than an end in itself. Furthermore, popular sovereignty takes many forms. The assumption that it has to take the form of what in the West is considered ‘democracy’ strikes me as somewhat contestable. Perhaps we should be setting our eyes rather lower (or is it higher?), aiming simply for semi-competent, semi-honest government rather than full flown ‘liberal democracy’.

Beyond that, even if Gallagher is right that the Kosovo template could be applied successfully elsewhere, there’s the problem of domestic politics. The kind of long term investment he says is necessary for democracy building was politically possible in Kosovo precisely because of the local conditions – small country, no insurgency etc. The US government could commit to that with few domestic repercussions. But the kind of resources required to stabilize Iraq and Afghanistan were simply too big to be politically acceptable given the minor importance of these countries to the average American. In essence, it seems to me, Gallagher is asking for something that is politically impossible.

To be fair to Gallagher, he does say that it would have been better not to invade Iraq. But, although he never says as much, one gets a strong sense that deep down he believes that occupying states and promoting democracy is a good thing to do, as long as one does it properly. And thus the point of the book is not to stop this kind of thing from happening but rather to enable it.

To my mind, therefore, this book doesn’t go far enough. That said, as a critique of American occupation policies, it’s very clear, well-written, and convincing. The picture that emerges of US policy making under Presidents Bush Jr and Obama is one of massive dysfunctionality. For that alone, the book is well worth a read.

Postscript: Addressing the American people this week, President Joe Biden said that the era of nation building was over. One can but hope.