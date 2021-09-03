Book Review: Why America Wins the War but Loses the Peace

This week’s withdrawal of the last US troops from Afghanistan made me think that this would be a good time to finish off Brendan Gallagher’s 2019 book The Day After: Why American Wins the War but Loses the Peace. I take some issue with the title – in many cases, the “war” was never fully won but just carried on in other forms, so that American didn’t lose the “peace” but lost the war. But putting that aside for now, this book is an important analysis of what’s gone wrong in so many instances of US military action. At the same time, though, it doesn’t fully satisfy me. For the book falls into the “this is how to do it better next time” category that I have criticized in the past for refusing to draw the obvious conclusion – “let’s not do it at all.”
Gallagher is a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army who has served seven tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s also an intelligent and well-read guy who thinks that his political and military superiors have profoundly screwed things up again and again. Although I am deeply critical of the Americans’ recent military activities, the one thing I do like about them is that they are capable of some degree of self-reflection, of which this is a good example. But whether anything comes of it is another matter – as Gallagher points out, the US governmental machinery isn’t very good at learning, and often actively prefers not to learn, believing that what the past administration did was all bad and must therefore be rejected in toto. But still, full marks for Gallagher for at least trying.
Gallagher looks at how the United States managed the aftermath of four military campaigns – Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. The focus isn’t on the fighting but on what happened once major combat operations were over. With the exception of Kosovo, which Gallagher describes as sort of successful or at least not unsuccessful, all the cases under study ended up badly. The point of the book is to determine why.
At the heart of the problem, says Gallagher, is a tension between “two countervailing impulses: our impulse to promote democracy and our competing impulse to get out of the war-torn country as soon as possible.” One needs to choose, he says. Democracy promotion takes a long, long time, and requires a significant investment in personnel and financial resources. If you’re not prepared to make that investment, you should get out quick. The problem, Gallagher claims, is that the US perennially fails to make up its mind. It wants to get out fast, and so invests the minimum resources required to win the initial battle. But it then gets sucked into democracy building. The result is repeated failure.
A number of factors determine this outcome. The first is a consistent inability to define clear political goals for the operation. Another is wishful thinking. Yet another is that inability to learn I previously mentioned, or alternatively “overlearning” – i.e. rejecting everything that has gone before. And still one more persistent failing is poor integration of the various parts of government (which Gallagher associates with improper use of the National Security Council).
The case studies bring all these problems out in great and convincing detail. Gallagher notes, for instance, how the US military has generally favored the “in and out quick” option. One-time Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, for instance, was deeply sceptical of nation building and did his very best to avoid doing anything that might commit the US to it. I’ve never been a Rumsfeld fan, but this book reveals that he had what I consider some sensible views, as seen in statements that long foreign occupations breed dependency and prevent the locals from ever learning how to run things properly themselves. Recent events in Afghanistan seem to prove the point, I think.
Gallagher, though, has a more negative view. By stymying any efforts to plan for a long occupation, Rumsfeld ensured that when the occupations happened, they were a mess, he argues. Gallagher notes that in many cases, it wasn’t that there was no planning for post-war, but that different bits of the government planned for different things, refused to talk with one another, even actively sabotaged each other, and engaged in fantastic wishful thinking, according to which the occupied locals would welcome the Americans as liberators and spontaneously pick up the pieces of their shattered societies and put them back together with little fuss.
The only time that America even remotely got it right, says Gallagher, was in Kosovo, where the United States planned for a long occupation, successfully coordinated the efforts of various departments, invested considerable resources in the effort (the number of US troops relative to the population was much higher in Kosovo than in Iraq or Afghanistan), and also got the support of allies and the United Nations.
Gallagher concludes that Kosovo shows that it is possible to win the peace as well as the war, if you do it right. He admits that it was always going to be easier in Kosovo than elsewhere – a much smaller land mass and population, as well as a population that supported the occupation. But America could still have messed it up. It didn’t. All in all, he notes, it was a “decent model to emulate.”
Unfortunately, he says, the US then ignored the model in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. Up that point, I’m with him. Where I begin to differ from him is when he considers the argument that even if the model had been implemented in those places the occupations still would have failed. He doesn’t think that this is necessarily true. While they were more difficult places, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya weren’t doomed to failure, he says. The US could have managed the post-war phase there well or badly; it did it badly. “We should remember that the United States has accomplished some incredibly ambitious and difficult feats over the past century,” Gallagher says. While transforming these countries would always have been difficult, “we did have a substantial degree of leverage and influence.”
Fair enough, but that’s not proof that if the US had done things better, the outcome would have been any different. “We can do it,” seems to be the message. And, yes – military occupations can end up well. We’ve seen that in Japan, Germany, and other places. But, the fact that it can work in some places doesn’t mean that it will work everywhere if you apply the same template.
Basically, therefore, the problem with the thesis is that Kosovo isn’t Afghanistan, Iraq, or Libya and no amount of better policy would ever make it so. For a start – and returning to my initial point about the book title – in Kosovo, the war was truly over when the Americans arrived. It never fully was in the other countries studied. In the one case, the locals welcomed foreign troops as liberators; in the others, not. And so on.
I also wondered about the obsession with democracy. Gallagher simply assumes that it’s a good thing. But democracy is more of a means to good ends than an end in itself. Furthermore, popular sovereignty takes many forms. The assumption that it has to take the form of what in the West is considered ‘democracy’ strikes me as somewhat contestable. Perhaps we should be setting our eyes rather lower (or is it higher?), aiming simply for semi-competent, semi-honest government rather than full flown ‘liberal democracy’.
Beyond that, even if Gallagher is right that the Kosovo template could be applied successfully elsewhere, there’s the problem of domestic politics. The kind of long term investment he says is necessary for democracy building was politically possible in Kosovo precisely because of the local conditions – small country, no insurgency etc. The US government could commit to that with few domestic repercussions. But the kind of resources required to stabilize Iraq and Afghanistan were simply too big to be politically acceptable given the minor importance of these countries to the average American. In essence, it seems to me, Gallagher is asking for something that is politically impossible.
To be fair to Gallagher, he does say that it would have been better not to invade Iraq. But, although he never says as much, one gets a strong sense that deep down he believes that occupying states and promoting democracy is a good thing to do, as long as one does it properly. And thus the point of the book is not to stop this kind of thing from happening but rather to enable it.
To my mind, therefore, this book doesn’t go far enough. That said, as a critique of American occupation policies, it’s very clear, well-written, and convincing. The picture that emerges of US policy making under Presidents Bush Jr and Obama is one of massive dysfunctionality. For that alone, the book is well worth a read.
Postscript: Addressing the American people this week, President Joe Biden said that the era of nation building was over. One can but hope.
11 thoughts on “Book Review: Why America Wins the War but Loses the Peace”
Of course, the situation in Kosovo was/is much easier to manage than Afghanistan.
What happened in Kosovo further encouraged the suggestion (at least in some circles) that America can militarily engage and have its way elsewhere.
America looks hypocritically foolish when protesting about the changed territorial status of Crimea, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
Kosovo hasn’t been without issues. A lot of aid money poured in and claims of corruption, along with many leaving that area after the end of the war there, involving Yugoslavia and the Clinton admin led NATO forces.
Kosovo’s independence recognition isn’t fully accepted in the international community. Related:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/12/21/un-does-kosovo-and-azov-sea/
What occurred in Kosovo led the Russians to reasonably believe that the West doesn’t respect its concerns, while further encouraging the might makes right view of geopolitics.
Especially in the 1990s, the neocons and some others have essentially seen the Serbs as miniature Russians, who can be trampled on much unlike the Russians.
Related to this is a point that the present Serb head of state said on RT about how his country isn’t a major power like Russia. Likewise, I recall RT’s Simonyan saying that the US led military action against Yugoslavia, served to dramatically change the positive attitude that many Russians had of the West – something that had increased during the Gorby years.
I have been reading recently about the Napoleonic wars. In that particular model of Empire-building, Bonaparte set about to extend French rule over other nations. Some reforms and standardizations did ensue; for example, the spread of “Napoleonic Legal Code”, which actually spread even to Russia, which uses that model as opposed to the English Common Law. Even though he wasn’t really revolutionary any more (unlike the Jacobins), Napoleon was still more progressive than some of the regimes he sought to dethrone. For example, Spain, still mired in medieval feudalism, obscurantism, and the Spanish Inquisition. Compared to that, Napoleon was a progressive. Still, he lost that particular war.
As far as America is concerned, it is completely laughable that the Americans even consider themselves to be a democracy, let alone “spreading democracy”. It’s ludicrous. America itself fits every definition of a fascist oligarchy run by a police-security state. Literally.
The Strategic Lessons unlearned from Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan:
Why the Afghan National Security Forces Will Not Hold, and the Implications for the US Army in Afghanistan
by M. Chris Mason
Kosovo was also successful as NATO looked the other way as Serbs were ethnically cleansed from the province and also we looked the other way as Kosovo degenerated into one of the greatest centres of organ trafficking in Europe. Successful? I would say more ‘not a failure.’ Military force should be regarded as an absolute last resort. I think to get a generation of policymakers who better understand these things you need a kind of draft as exists in Austria. I would have it so that draftees can become enlisted personnel or officers – officers spend a year training to be officers and are then commissioned into the reserve. Second, and much more important, military history needs to be taught a lot more. I have recently been reading about the Eastern Front in WWI. People need to be taught about the detail of the war and what it was like for soldiers caught in the maelstrom, what things civilians had to suffer (and also the cruelty they were capable of). I have been utterly appalled this past few weeks as commentators who have watched 20 years of war lost their minds and screamed for a new intervention. This cannot go on, it is not sustainable.
Nitwit response:
Where I begin to differ from him is when he considers the argument that even if the model had been implemented in those places the occupations still would have failed. He doesn’t think that this is necessarily true.
Kosovo was on my mind too lately. Next to the extensive use of Hitler and the (felt US) cry, it was 1938 all over again. … once upon a time.
I stumbled across a John Kornblum (US diplomatic corps, familiar with Germany) interview on public media, his claim was that R2P was actually triggered by Germany via the UN or Lakhdar Brahimi’s plan presented at the First Afghanistan Conference:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lakhdar_Brahimi#Career
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_international_conferences_on_Afghanistan
“One-time Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld”
*Two* times.
“Gallagher notes that in many cases, it wasn’t that there was no planning for post-war, but that different bits of the government planned for different things, refused to talk with one another, even actively sabotaged each other, and engaged in fantastic wishful thinking, according to which the occupied locals would welcome the Americans as liberators and spontaneously pick up the pieces of their shattered societies and put them back together with little fuss.”
Suffice to say, that back in spring 2003 no less august arm of the American Hegemony than USAID (in the form of its then head Andrew Natsios no less) had been delivering lectures to the American military personel, promising short occupation of Iraq and “just throw an election to them” solution. “Just look at post-war Germany and Japan!” – was Natsios pitch.
According to several testimonies from different sources (from the military side), that was the first time they’ve got a wiff of being screwed.
Mr. Gallagher might have saved us all time, simply stating the obvious – Empire must be beholden by the Tradition, which gets multitudes of… clergy… fed, wined, clothed and indulged at everyone’s expense, least the Liberal Lord God will smite them. Naturally, doctrinaire lack of independent thought, misinformation (of self), and ideological blinders (for all) are the must.
No *right*-thinking Westerner will ever raise a voice against the existence of the American Empire. To be run, this, ha-ha, Force for Good (c) needs its… clergy. How the clergy rolls is no one’s concern. Honestly, what’s the problem with you people!?
If this Gallagher man is the best that the West have to offer, well, ah… Less cheery person might despair at the state of humanity in that case. Not me :). His “Kosovo optimism” is just another indicator, that he’s not so different from the… clergy… that he chooses as the target for his many pages long jeremiad. I mean, it’s only natural, that the System itself that keeps the US military maintained chooses for its O3-O6 slightly autistic people prone for magic(k)al thinking. A good lot of them are passed for promotion or get stuck in this O3-O6 ghetto, which causes them becoming… writers. That’s the saddest of all, for they want not a writer’s pen, but a preacher’s pulpit.
Only he (and people like him) are ex-clergy, and thus legally have no right to preach… least The Powers That Be might focus their attention on these meddlesome (sometimes – defrocked) priests.
Sorry, can’t take a book seriously with that title, it’s delusional from square one. If it where titled ‘Why America Starts Wars But Doesn’t Finish Them’ I would perhaps give it a peruse! Since WW2 Earth has had 248 armed conflicts. The US started 201 of them. How many did it ‘win’ I wonder? If you can look at Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Syria and Libya and see US victory then I’m afraid anything you write on the subject is irrelevant. All most people see is 10s of millions of deaths and the use of chemical weapons in several of those wars to achieve very poor results. The problem with the US power structure and most of the military is that they are utterly delusional, cognitively dissonant to such an extent that it makes conversation or ‘debate’ meaningless.
“The problem with the US (Washington) power structure and most of the military” is that it has more fire power than brain power.
HR McMaster
This book sounds like it misses many issues. It assumes good faith on the part of U.S. officials, and doesn’t try to analyze the domestic and foreign agendas, especially the neocons. Most neocons are affiliated with Israel’s Likud party which is about as racist as you get. And yet they go around Washington swearing they want nothing more then to bring democracy to the poor, backward Arabs to make their lives better. This rhetoric, I think, reflects their study of CIA propaganda methods. The neocons modestly call themselves “Vulcans”, presumably because they think they are outsmarting everyone. Claiming without evidence that the U.S. government wants to bring democracy to other states after what it did in Iran, Guatemala, El Salvador, Chile, Indonesia, Ukraine, and many other countries indicates indoctrination.
