On the Failings of Political Philosophy

I an article today for RT (that you can read here), I discuss Joe Biden’s claim that the leaders of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, are “banking” on autocracy triumphing over autocracy. I point out several flaws in the argument:
1. China and Russia have very different political systems – you can’t lump them together like that, let alone divide the world neatly into two categories: democracy and autocracy.
2. One can rightly criticize Putin for non-democratic practices, but he has never said a word against democracy in principle, let alone proposed some alternative to it. He has also never sought to contrast democracy and autocracy on the international stage.
3. And this is where we get the crux of the matter as far as this post is concerned: democracy and autocracy are different categories. Democracy is about how power is distributed, autocracy is about where it is distributed. Autocracy just means rule by one person. One can have a democratic autocracy, a liberal autocracy, a limited autocracy, etc. In fact, Russia’s current autocracy, if you can call it that, was created in 1993 by liberal democrats who wanted to concentrate power in the hands of Boris Yeltsin. So, Biden is comparing things that aren’t properly comparable.
Which brings me on to the point of this post. The more I study political philosophy, first for my book on Russian conservatism, and now for my forthcoming book on Russia liberalism, the more I realize that the language of political philosophy isn’t up to task. As I say in my RT article, we bandy about words like “liberalism,” “conservatism,” and “fascism,” as if we know what they mean, but they are such loose categories as to be of decidedly limited value. Indeed, often they confuse far more than they enlighten.
Take liberalism. What counts for liberalism today is often the direct opposite of what counted for liberalism 150 years ago. But at the same time, the old definition still exists, meaning that you have “liberals” who are in direct contradiction to one another. Political philosophers try to get around this mess by looking for some “core” that unites all these different strands of liberalism, but not only is the core elusive but when somebody does claim to have found it, it’s easy enough to show that it’s hardly unique to liberalism. Liberty, equality, justice, whatever – all these alleged “cores” are just as much cores of socialism. Conservatives also often care for liberty and justice (equality less so). But just you try defining conservatism! It too is remarkably resistant to attempts to do so.
Political ideologies in other words are amorphous and often self-contradictory. They also often overlap. Fascism and liberalism – yup, you can find people combining elements of both. Conservatism and communism – why not? There are lots of conservative communists. And so on.
If the language of political ideologies doesn’t do a good job of describing reality, it’s especially problematic in the specific case of Russia. As I explain in my book, Russian conservatism is a philosophy of organic growth, which essentially means it favours development in a manner fitting Russia’s history and traditions. That in turn tends to mean rejecting the arbitrary implantation of Western models. Conservatism in a Russian context thus has a tight link to anti-Westernism (while not necessarily being anti-Western).
By contrast, Russian liberalism (like Russian socialism too) has tended towards a positivist view of historical development, which sees history as marching inexorably towards a single end – namely, Western liberalism. Thus what we call Russian liberalism is inherently Westernizing.
In short, liberalism v. conservatism probably isn’t the best way of describing the divide in Russian political thought. Organicism v. positivism, or anti-Westernism v. Westernism probably fit the bill better. Even these comparisons aren’t very adequate, as liberal positivism isn’t the same as communist positivism, and so on. But still, it seems that when we discuss Russian politics, we’re probably not using the right vocabulary.
These are just speculative musings. If I was to want to turn them into an academic piece, they would need a lot deeper analysis. But I throw them out there as a means of getting my own brain to work on the issue, as well as in the hope that somebody has some good input to add. I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water and say that terms like liberalism and conservatism are meaningless. They point to something we instinctively sense – that North Korea, say, is less free than Canada, or that some people resist change whereas others don’t. Nevertheless, I am increasingly of the view that the vocabulary at our disposal for describing for political ideas isn’t very good. Perhaps this is because we are stuck with a bunch of “-isms” from the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries which no longer reflect the modern world. Perhaps there’s some other reason. At any rate, political philosophers have some work to do.
7 thoughts on “On the Failings of Political Philosophy”
I doubt Biden has ever thought about Russia – he just does what Hunter’s mates tell him to do. Thinking would kill a political career.
Not so sure about Hunter’s mates. More like the shadow government aka “deep state” and “the blob,” that maintains constant policy over time across administrations, especially with respect to foreign policy and international affairs. Of course, the shadow government changes somewhat over time, too. Presently, the liberal internationalists or Wilsonians (interventionists) are in the driver’s seat and DJT met their wrath in trying to resurrect foreign policy realism aka Jacksonianism (nationalism) and pursuit of actual national interests rather than empire — sort of. BTW, I am not a fan of DJT and would never vote for him because I don’t think his qualified to be POTUS, one one hand, and I see hum as unhinged on the other. The Democratic Party as also been out to lunch on this since Jimmie Carter and Zbigniew Brzezinski and the push to control Central Asia as the heartland of the world island (Mackinder)
I, too, have struggled with how to frame this in social and political philosophy, which Marx observed, is heavily influenced by economics and philosophy of economics. I view it as a dichotomy between traditionalism(s) and modernism(s) as the driver of the historical dialectic at this moment of history, which is basically a Hegelian way to approach it. The historical dialectic is driven by a causal logic in which one position results in a reaction to it. This dynamic can be abstracted from and the forces given labels, but they are concrete and dynamic forces that resist capture conceptually, so there are loose ends. In my view, this is the driving force of history in this century and there won’t a a “winner” but rather synthesis that transcends the current notions and calls forth its own reaction down the line. There is no end to this historical process and it is not neat since reflexivity, learning from feedback, adaption to changing circumstances and new ideas, resulting in a complex system in which emergence cannot be foreseen from the prior structure. The attempt to understand history can only be done in hindsight. “The owl of Minerva takes wing at midnight.” Realizing this Marx refrained from exploring either socialism or communism and confined himself to analyzing capitalism based on his own times and information available to him then. I am neither a Marxist, Marxian, or Hegelian, but I don’t think that one can pursue the study of social and political philosophy, which necessarily includes the economic, without taking them into account.
What counts for liberalism today is what was often called ‘totalitarianism’ or ‘religious fundamentalism’ not too long ago. A decade, or a couple of decades, really. You dissent from the official dogma, and you get cancelled, fired, banned from the ‘social’ media; you become a leper, you lose your livelihood.
I don’t know about the People’s Republic of China, but the Russian Federation seems far more liberal than the West in this respect. And is there anything more important, any other ‘freedom’ more foundational than the ‘freedom of conscience’? I doubt it.
Paul Robinson questions the political terminology of “autocracy versus democracy”.
Robinson’s point can be appreciated by remembering attorney John Yoo, who worked in the US Justice Department during the George W. Bush presidency. Yoo famously asserted “unitary executive theory”, in which the US executive branch has immense power. In this view, president Bush had the authority to order torture of Iraq battlefield detainees, and the authority to order spying on US citizens without a warrant.
John Yoo was not arguing against democracy. Yoo meant that once the elections are over, the president gets immense power, with few constraints from the legislature or courts.
As Robinson says, democracy specifies *how* the government acquires power. Autocracy is a choice about *where* that power sits.
The USA fits the standard definition of a fascist oligarchy, because (1) there is an almost complete merger of the government/state with the major corporations (those involved in the Military-Industrial Complex, the Data giants such as Google and those who control all the news media); and (2) the police enjoy almost unlimited powers to detain and even shoot people; also part of the Police-Industrial Complex which profits off of prison labor; (3) the legislative branch of the government is completely corrupt and under the thumb of the oligarchs, due to wildly permissive campaign financing rules. etc etc
America is NOT a free country, let alone a democracy; and most Americans even know that now. Not only is it a fascist oligarchy, there are even elements of primitive feudalism. In that many of a citizen’s basic rights (such as the right to receive health care) are determined by their employment status. Not to mention Wall Street and the banks stealthily gobbling up real estate and housing on foreclosed property, to become literal landlords.
This creeping oligarchism and neo-feudalism are reminiscent of trends which took place in Eastern Europe and Russia in the 1600’s, as free peasants were gradually corralled into becoming serfs who had to report to their local plantation owner.
“By contrast, Russian liberalism (like Russian socialism too) has tended towards a positivist view of historical development, which sees history as marching inexorably towards a single end – namely, Western liberalism. Thus what we call Russian liberalism is inherently Westernizing.”
This suggests that Russian liberals are cargo-cult like in their thinking and are very simplistic. Western liberalism is not static, so their definition of the single end must also constantly be changing. If this is true, then there must be plenty of people who used to be this type of ‘Russian liberal’, but who got disillusioned after living in the US, or seeing Western liberalism change into something that they couldn’t accept over the last 20 years. And it certainly changed quite a lot in that time. There is one channel that I watch sometimes on youtube, it is by a policeman who worked in the US for 20 years I think, and then retired and went back to Russia. He is quite a conservative now I believe because of what he saw on his job in California, but he must have been this classic type of Russian liberal when he first came to the US.
Here is a link if you’re interested. I can’t really recommend a video, but last year he did some ‘America on fire’ ones where he came out as a conservative who hates the BLM riots, which is not surprising for a former cop. Maybe you could ask him if he used to be such a liberal and whether he thinks that the current liberals think like he used to? That is a lot of material to watch however. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYX7SBAXBtGonzrUUOg7ykQ
