Explaining the Latest Political Clamp-Down in Russia

In my latest piece for RT, which you can read here, I seek to explain the latest political clamp-down in Russia. This has seen a bunch of individuals and organizations labelled as ‘extremist’, ‘undesirable’, or ‘foreign agents’. I conclude that it has less to do with the authorities being afraid that the oppositionists in question pose a serious political, let alone electoral, threat, and more to do with the international situation. Specifically, it’s a product of the perception that those targeted for repression are working on behalf of foreign governments.
As I say, whether the Russian authorities are right to believe in the existence of a foreign ‘fifth column’ is not really the point. What matters is that the authorities believe that this fifth column exists. For what it’s worth, I think that they are wrong – Cold War 2.0 has bred a lot of paranoia both in Russia and the United States – but that’s what they believe.
That article falls short.
“Third, the opposition-leaning, Latvia-based media outlet Meduza was branded a foreign agent, a move which, its editors said, starved it of much-needed revenue, with advertisers abandoning it in droves. However, Meduza has consistently refused to explain where its financial backing comes from, so whether this is the whole story remains unclear.”
The US government, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube targeting of the Strategic Culture Foundation (SCF) occurred beforehand.
Within reason, RT has complained of being selectively targeted for discrimination by the US government and Twitter. RT for runs an incomplete overview by someone who Meduza at his venue unlike the SCF.
“What matters is that the authorities believe that this fifth column exists. For what it’s worth, I think that they are wrong – Cold War 2.0 has bred a lot of paranoia both in Russia and the United States – but that’s what they believe.”
Exhibit “A”
American ‘regime change’ specialists NED claim credit for Belarus protests & boast of funding Russian opposition during prank call
“During the call, Nina Ognianova, who oversees the NED’s work with local groups in Belarus, outlined the wide-ranging programs the agency bankrolls in the country, insisting that “a lot of the people who have been trained by these hubs, who have been in touch with them and being educated, being involved in their work, have now taken the flag and started to lead in community organizing.”
Ognianova claimed that, through this work, the NED played a role in igniting the colossal street protests that rocked Belarus after long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko declared victory in the country’s presidential election last August. The opposition and many international observers say the vote was rigged in his favor, and tens of thousands took to the streets for demonstrations each weekend after the election.
“We believe that this long-term trust-building that we have had with partners in Belarus has indeed brought the events, or the build-up to the events, of last summer,” Ognianova stated.
“We don’t think that this movement that is so impressive and so inspiring came out of nowhere – that it just happened overnight,” she added, “but it has been developing and we have our modest but significant contribution in that by empowering the local actors to do the important work.
The pranksters also pushed the NED’s top team to outline their current activity in Russia, asking what they were doing to support anti-Kremlin activists. Gershman replied that such initiatives are “obviously incredibly important and we’ve emphasized this, going back to the election in August when the demonstrations were taking place in the Russian Far East, and people were connecting with each other and saying we share the same ideals, so we’re very committed to helping on that, and we will – working with our networks and our institutes.”””
Exhibit “B”
https://sun9-4.userapi.com/impg/o5uQtUO0raciDbMZ87o0cFHb5IYhALI8C3Y_Qg/mDvXb5TJ_D0.jpg?size=676×752&quality=96&sign=621a45afdc9164a29d9e6a41fe7bb134&type=album
A person can not be “neutral” – there is always some “side”. To claim to be “neutral”, “non-partisan” and, therefore, “balanced” is to lie. Lie to yourself and to all around you. If you believe your own lies – you are an idiot. If you think that others will believe your lies – then you take *them* for idiots. Either way, its shameful and unbecoming for an adult, even middle-aged person, not yet in the grips of senility.
There have been leaks from the British side. There’s little doubt that, at the very least, Brits see them as their agents. It’s entirely reasonable for Russians to share this view.
Thjs isn’t all regarding that observation:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/529652-bbc-balkans-eu-nato/
Perhaps the worst part of this debacle is that while on public these “undesirable” organizations regularly deny even possibility of existence of such thing as foreign agency in Russia, the same people in private occasionally loudly proclaim their fascist and interventionist beliefs to strengthen their conviction to the cause, because they consider their audience stupid and complacent enough to fall for their petty tricks. Unfortunately for them, they are not on the same turf as they used to have.
It is rather depressing to see the article mentions only “some” organizations while what we usually see in other opposition sources is years, if not decades of constant and almost monotonous alarmist calls about government clamping down on “free” press, so that when government actually presses the security issue in response to active attempts of intervention, all of it amounts to total decrease of “protest” activity from 4% to 3% – doubtless a huge change for opposition itself, but barely noticeable at the scale of the entire political system. The best operations these “protests” hope to achieve is some impotent sabotage attempts like stealing some railroad signs.
https://tass.com/politics/1313063
Besides, the article forgets to mention that what most likely prompted the situation in the first place was not the looming election, nor increased military activity at borders and increased security risks during pandemic or whatever. Rather, it is a fallout of the shameless FBK “poisoning” story and other signs of foreign activity around virtual “Russian agents” who simultaneously exist everywhere and nowhere to be found. If it wasn’t enough to suspect foreign activity, a lot of so called “activists” and other figures like the samesuch Volkov packed their belongings and moved abroad even before the law took any action against them (if they weren’t already there in the first place).
“As Gilbert and Sullivan said, it’s “a paradox, a paradox, a most ingenious paradox.”
Okay, Professor, if you’re going to quote Gilbert & Sullivan, then how about this one. (In your mind’s eye picture Putin dressed as The Mikado and prancing around the stage singing):
My object all sublime
I shall achieve in time –
To let the punishment fit the crime –
The punishment fit the crime!
And make each prisoner pent
Unwillingly represent
A source of innocent merriment –
Of innocent merriment!
“I look forward to your comments, which will doubtless be more intelligent than most of those that normally appear on the RT website!”
P.S. I hope my above comment fulfilled that criteria, since it quoted from English operetta. Of course, that is not a very high bar you set, since most of the Rt commenters are dreadful philistines…
This whole argument is so vexing… Meduza is funded by the foreign (non-Russian) persons, so it is a foreign agent. That’s it. Okay, so what does that mean? Does it have to follow some special awfully restricted rules that others don’t have to? Not really, no: they just have to include, in every publication, the notice that they’re foreign agents, and that’s it. Oh, the oppresions that freedom-fighting journalists have to bear to continue enlightening ungrateful Russian untermenschen, sorry, I mean, uncivilized Russian population.
