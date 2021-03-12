Shock Revelation: Putin wants stability in the USA

Remember the claims that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government had a role in inciting the mob that broke into the Capitol building in Washington DC back in January? I wrote about this in an article a few weeks ago. No sooner had the dust settled than social media was abuzz with statements that Putin either arranged the whole thing or at the very least was celebrating what had happened. As former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes put it, “This is the day that Vladimir Putin has waited for since he had to leave East Germany as a young KGB officer at the end of the Cold War.”
The idea that Putin and the Russian state want nothing more than to see Western democracies collapse into chaos is now so widespread as to be pretty much an uncontestable truth. Everybody knows that it is so. Russian “disinformation”, election “meddling”, and all of the rest of it, are put down to Putin’s enormous fear of democracy and of the West, and his concomitant desire to undermine both.
If you have any doubts, just Google “Putin, undermine democracy.” I did, and this is what I got:
As you can see, at the top of the list comes an article in The Atlantic from last year with the title “Putin’s Goal Is to Bring Down American Democracy,” after which we have a Science Direct article “Russia’s Attempt to Undermine Democracy in the West,” something from the Foreign Policy Research Institute entitled “Is Russia Undermining Democracy in the West? Conference” (I looked up the conference – the answer to the question was overwhelmingly “Yes), and then a Foreign Affairs article “How Russia and China Undermine Democracy” (note that there’s no question here that they do – the issue is just how). And on and on it goes.
You get the point. Putin wants to destroy Western democracy, and revels in destabilizing it at every opportunity. If you have any doubts about that, anti-disinformation campaigners point to the work of alleged Russian internet trolls and bots who, they say, latch on to divisions in Western societies and then exploit and accentuate them, in order to destabilize us from within.
I decided to put this to the Google test as well, searching for “Russia, exploit divisions America’. I got the following results:
The Atlantic again tops the rankings with an article entitled “Russia Is Still Exploiting America’s Divisions.” After that, we have the same Atlantic piece that appeared in the first search, then others with titles like “Russia exploits our divisions,” “How Russia used social media to divide Americans,” and “Russia seeks to exploit divisions in the West.”
So there we have it. Russia is out to get us. It wants domestic chaos in the West, and is doing all it can to create it.
But is this true?
Here’s the problem. No senior Russian official has ever said anything of the sort. Really. I challenge you to prove the opposite. Just find one quotation from Putin, foreign minister Lavrov, or anybody else at the top of the Kremlin pile, saying that this is what they want. I’m betting you won’t find it.
To the contrary, what you find when you study what Russians say is that the one thing they value above all else is stability. In fact, the word “stability” appears over 20 times in the 2016 Foreign Concept of the Russian Federation. And stability in foreign affairs, it is felt, depends on domestic stability. A country that is in internal turmoil is going to be incapable of pursuing a constructive foreign policy, and will likely try to deflect from its internal problems by assertiveness abroad. It’s better that other countries, even ones that are relatively hostile, are stable than that they are falling apart.
And so it is that in a meeting with businessmen on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin had the following to say:
We see what is happening, for example, overseas: of all those who walked into the US Congress building, 150 people were arrested and face anywhere from 15 to 25 years in prison. We have no way of knowing whether the internal contradictions will stop there. We really want them to stop, and I will tell you why. We are interested in steady relations with all our key partners, and internal squabbles, for internal political reasons, are in the way of achieving this kind of stability in the relations between our states.
What??
How does this square with the gospel truth we have been told to believe, that Putin rejoices at every sign of turmoil in our midst, and is doing all he can to provoke chaos amongst us?
It doesn’t square at all. Something must be wrong.
Indeed something is – everything we’re being told by The Atlantic and all the rest of them is total, complete, utter nonsense. It not only isn’t supported by the evidence, but is in fact rejected by it.
Will anybody notice? Sadly, I doubt it. The same old lies will keep on being repeated. They’ve been said so often by now that nobody can imagine that they’re not true. But at least you, dear readers, will know that they’re not. And perhaps if we can spread that truth a little bit further, then drip by drip we might have some effect. I’m not optimistic, but at least we can try.
8 thoughts on “Shock Revelation: Putin wants stability in the USA”
Lets be honest this isn’t anything new for Russia watchers or Russophiles. Putin and Xi both desire stability, in Europe and with America, it is sadly the fact that the US DO NOT want stability, actually in reality they are incapable of it. If you look at the divide and conquer ‘strategy’of the US in the middle east, sow chaos reap oil/dividends, it is truly the policy that has come home to roost for them. In terms of the economy, with an interlinked globalised financial structure, stability is a must. Now what we have with the US (and UK in particular) are two countries both incapable of it, yet as establishment imperialist empires both trying to cling on to the status quo at home. Its the same old problem with the west which simply cannot be cured. An incapacity to understand Russia, it’s history, its mentality and its people added to a fundamental form of racism with the British and a quasi religious unwillingness amongst the Americans. I think they’re all insane, utterly mad, anyone with a couple of brain cells can see the way the wind is blowing yet this moronic ‘elite’ seem intent on ignoring it. Russia cannot be ‘contained’ any more than China can. Russian people can remember the 90s and today is somewhat of a hey day in comparison, in its 1000 year history Russia was never a democracy, yet it is more so today than it ever has been. What’s not to like, when they look into the abyss that the EU is becoming and the quite simple, chaotic collapse of the US? The 21st Century is the Eurasian century, nothing is going to change that, the imperialist dogs may bark but the caravan passes in the night.
LikeLike
How stable is it for the Biden regime to announce that it’ll soon be initiating a cyber attack against Russia?
LikeLike
“is now so widespread as to be pretty much an uncontestable truth.”
I am just one of he great unwashed, enjoying my retirement and trying to think more than two steps ahead of what I will be writing about.
I have followed the “Putin” story from about 2000 on, and have read a few of his speeches among them the Valdai club and the Munich speech prominently as well as some of his yearly addresses, and followed his yearly Q and A for several years now (all in translation of course).
I always came a way with the impression all the man wanted for Russia was a stable trading environment which includes the EU and the USA, Russia being able to chart its own course within this environment and keep the world a stable place for human development and commerce.
All his actions, when viewed through the lens of the Russian view -as far as I can view through that lens formed by his and Lavrov’s speeches – speak to that desire.
The NATO lens however seems to be formed through a mindset of malice towards all who want to develop their countries differently than the prescription the neoliberal/neocon crowd of NATO nations have laid down as being the only ones acceptable, incapable of conceiving a multipolar world wit various power centres being able to work together.
But then, maybe I am just an idiot who saw this stance from the beginning, when he floated the idea of joining NATO and was quite positive to develop closer ties to the EU and the US but was unable to discern sinister goals behind his plans which seems to be the prerogative of the |NATO conglomerate – projection of its own malice and ill will onto the behaviour of others..
But then I was also an idiot who immediately saw that the Ukrainian putsch would quite quickly lead to Crimea joining Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eh, our “western partners” got themselves entangled and don’t know how to get out of their own shit. See, all these “articles” are written by those who graduated from one of the top 10 universities in the world (check YouTube) and some of them might even get some great “recognition” as Nobel Peace Prize, Pulitzer Prize and numerous other pieces of rubbish that you cherish. And, while you prize each other and kiss each other’s ass believing in your exceptionalism, the rest of the world is moving. See, it is actually good that all “eyes” are on islands. Will be easy to make sure they don’t spill over and contaminate some future world. Till then, keep Googling
LikeLike
At the risk of sounding like a nitpicker, may I suggest that ‘division’ and ‘instability’ are not the same thing. Switzerland, for example, is (or appears to be) extremely stable, while also, in a sense, extremely divided (Suisse Romande and people in eastern mountain cantons could hardly be more different, both culturally and politically).
The root of instability in the US, imo, is that it has become a unitary state. If American federal government (including the president) had as much power as the Swiss one, no one would care about things happening in Washington DC. And then, with all divisions remaining, it could (arguably) become a stable and peaceful country.
LikeLike
Conspirationists would never believe your argument, Paul. They would say that Putin is so damned smart that he says one thing and does another.
And it seems that a lot of media are conspirationist nowadays. If it isn’t the Jews or the Muslims it must be the Russians. The only thing they can’t admit is that it may be themselves and the elite groups they are part of.
LikeLike
And in case anyone would call me conspirationist so, no, I don’t believe these elite groups are scheming. I believe they are completely clueless.
LikeLike