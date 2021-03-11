In a new article for RT (which you can read here) I discuss Latvian and Ukrainian efforts to assimilate Russian speakers and to turn their countries into linguistically homogenized states. I note that many of the most successful states in the world have more than one official language, and that ‘that having a multiplicity of languages within a state is not a hindrance to being rich, stable, democratic, or anything else you might consider desirable. ‘
I conclude:
Successful multilingual nations such as Switzerland and Canada have learnt not only to live with diversity but to embrace and celebrate it. In the process they have turned it into a strength. Supporters of Ukraine’s Maidan revolution often say that they want Ukraine to be a “normal country.” They should think about what that means.
The Foolishness of Linguistic Homogenization
My only objection would be to listing Ireland among the wealthiest nations because its GDP is obviously inflated by hosting a lot of multinational companies.
“Latvian and Ukrainian efforts to assimilate Russian speakers”
I’d say, generally, efforts to assimilate (or integrate, to be more precise) those who aren’t integrated yet are perfectly legitimate. Imposition of language restrictions is not. Integrate, and help with learning the official language(s), without discriminating for not knowing it(them). Seems like common sense.
