Cups of tea and bottles of water

The Navalny poisoning story keeps getting odder. After the Russian oppositionist fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his supporters claimed that he was likely poisoned by a cup of tea he consumed at Tomsk airport. Now we’re told that the poison was in a bottle of water he drank in his hotel in the same town. Alexei Navalny’s team have released a video showing them packaging up materials from Navalny’s hotel room including a couple of water bottles. This, we must suppose, is meant to corroborate the bottle poisoning thesis.
Personally, I have no reason to doubt that a German laboratory found, as it claimed, a chemical of the Novichok-type in the bottle in question. The identification of the nerve agent in (or on, it’s not entirely clear which) the bottle then allowed the Germans to confirm the type of ‘cholinesterase inhibitor’ in Navalny’s blood. This may explain why Russian doctors were not able to confirm the presence of poison – they didn’t have a sample to compare the blood with. Beyond that, though, the latest twist in the Navalny story leaves one with a lot of questions.
The cup of tea scenario never made a lot of sense. To poison Navalny that way would have meant a) knowing in advance that he was going to have a cup of tea in the airport; b) knowing at which café his colleague would buy it; c) knowing who that colleague would be and telling the poisoner, so that s/he gave the right cup to the right person; d) somehow obtaining the cooperation of whoever would be serving tea at that time and in that place; and e) somehow getting them to lace Navalny’s tea with Novichok while not contaminating anybody else’s food or drink or poisoning themselves. Clearly, this didn’t make a lot of sense from a practical point of view.
The problem with the bottle of water scenario is that it isn’t more obviously practical. Unless this was an inside job, and the bottle was laced by one of Navalny’s entourage, one has to wonder how a would-be poisoner would know that Navalny would drink from that particular bottle of water in that particular room.
If it was one of those complimentary bottles one finds in hotel rooms, one can see how it could be done – the poisoner sneaks in the room, replaces one of the complimentary bottles with a pre-poisoned one, and sneaks out. But how did s/he know which room Navalny would be staying in? (I understand that his staff never book under his name – so even if you can identify rooms booked by the staff, you wouldn’t know which one was Navalny’s, not another member of the team’s). And how did the poisoner know that Navalny, and not somebody else, would drink from that specific bottle? There may be good answers to these questions, but they’re not immediately obvious.
Then, of course, there are the issues of how the bottle got packed and transported to Germany without infecting anybody else, and why it apparently took hours for the poison to have its effect. Again, there may be good answers, but as yet they aren’t clear.
Planting a poisoned water bottle in a target’s room could indeed work as a method of murder, but it’s fraught with risks of failure – the target just doesn’t drink any water; someone else drinks from the bottle; and so on. If you want to kill somebody, you can imagine a simpler, and far more certain, way of going about it.
But at this point, we don’t even know that the water bottle was one provided by the hotel. What if it was one Navalny and his staff bought elsewhere? If that’s the case, how on earth was the poison delivered into the bottle? I can’t say that I can see how.
In short, it’s not impossible that Navalny was indeed poisoned this way, but it’s difficult to work out the exact dynamics of it, and it’s a scenario which begs a lot of questions.
So, how do we get answers?
First, the German government needs to be a lot more forthcoming with information. At present, it’s refusing to tell the Russians anything. It’s position seems to be that the Russian authorities are guilty of the crime, and therefore can’t be trusted with the evidence and should just confess. Obviously, this isn’t a very good way of getting the Russians to cooperate.
Second, the Russian government needs to show a much greater enthusiasm in investigating (at present, the authorities have just carried out what they call a ‘pre-investigation’, which appears to be less than thorough). The authorities’ attitude seems to be that the whole story is a plot to frame them and so it’s best to pretend that no crime was committed at all. Equally obviously, this isn’t a very good way of convincing outsiders of their innocence.
As I said before, the Russians need to take this rather more seriously. Everyone involved– Navalny’s team, hotel staff, etc. – needs to be interviewed; the bottle’s origin traced; the room and hotel swabbed and analyzed; the exact chemical composition of the poison publicly identified. And so on.
This requires both the Germans and the Russians to stop treating this as a political football and instead work together to find answers. This, of course, is almost certainly not going to happen. As a result, attitudes on both sides of the political divide are likely to harden. In the West, nearly everyone will take it as granted that an attempt was made to murder Navalny using a Novichok-laced water bottle. And in Russia, nearly everybody will point to the problems with the water bottle thesis and conclude that the story is total hokum.
As for me, I don’t know what to make of it. But what’s for sure is that the episode is yet another nail in the coffin of Russian-Western relations. Somehow or other, it all keeps getting worse.
33 thoughts on “Cups of tea and bottles of water”
“Now we’re told that the poison was in a bottle of water…”
A small nitpick, if I may. According to this:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/navalnys-team-releases-evidence-novichok-poisoning
(and I believe I’ve seen the same wording before),
“Two weeks later, a German laboratory found traces of Novichok precisely on the bottle of water from the Tomsk hotel room,” the post said.
On the bottle, Paul, not inside the bottle. So, you need to fantasize how the stuff could get on the bottle, but, presumably, onto no any other item in the room.
You see, the G.R.U agents didn’t have to replace the bottle. They just touched it with a cotton swab soaked in Novichok. And stuck a label on it: “for Alexei Anatolievich only!”. Or “This is MY bottle! Keep your hand off it! Alexei.”
“Second, the Russian government needs to show a much greater enthusiasm in investigating (at present, the authorities have just carried out what they call a ‘pre-investigation’, which appears to be less than thorough).”
To investigate what? A couple of bottles of water mysteriously showing up in Germany, no “chain of custody” how the bottles were retrieved and where from – I saw the video, why should anyone assume the room was that Navalny occupied? an some amateur sleuths grabbing some bottles one of those showing up in Mrs. Navalnay’s handbag on the way to somewhere? What the fuck are we, to put it politely, talking about. There is no there there, conjectures, unsubstantiated allegations, evidence less propaganda by the west.
And to top it off, the accusation that Russia is still developing Novichoskies because what the Krauts found was apparently unknown before – some very serious allegations. And that oh so deadly crap AGAIN failed to kill whom it should have, and this oh so fast acting agent somehow mysteriously caused Mr. Navalny to collapse hours after leaving the Hotel, the bottles obviously left behind.
If they really want to make this Novichokian scenario plausible, they at least have to have it act according to specs.
That whole story is such a dead red herring it stinks through the Reichs…ah, Bundestag and actually overpowers Ms. Merkels perfume.
And then to hear that idiot Ms. van der Leyen, a nut job that wasn’t effective as Defense minister and now continues her said demise in the EU spouting invectives.
He is spot on: http://johnhelmer.net/the-pevchikh-plot-navalny-bottle-london-witness-flee-the-scene-of-the-crime-berlin-too/
sad dmise of course, although this could be the said finale of Ms. van der Lying
“As for me, I don’t know what to make of it.”
And I thought that was easy to to discern, when the USA had it made abundantly clear to stop the Nordstream 2 line at ANY cost.
Oh, for the love of Christ, even a 1-celled organism without a functioning mitochondria, can grasp that this story is preposterous! Which is why the Germans keep changing it from day to day, and I can imagine they are so embarrassed that they have to participate in this charade.
No – absoiutely Russia should not respond to what is clearly meant as a joke not a serious attack.
Agree, Russia should not even dignify this trick with anything other than raucous laughter.
“As I said before, the Russians need to take this rather more seriously.”
Lol – nope!
Only totally brainless/thoroughly bought over still believe Navalny was poisoned. Hell, shaurma sold at a dodgy fast-food stall near trainstation is more dangerous than this allegedly “combat nerve agent”!
“But what’s for sure is that the episode is yet another nail in the coffin of Russian-Western relations. “
Good, goooooood (c)
>Everyone involved– Navalny’s team, hotel staff, etc. – needs to be interviewed
some of them left Russia immediately and are now in Germany and elsewhere, so how do you do that when none of the Western countries are cooperating?
The bottle thing is meaningless because there is no chain of custody for it.
The whole setup is betrayed by the fact that the Germans don’t cooperate at all – exactly like it was with the Brits & Skripals.
If you are accused of something professor
You would expect to see the evidence before you respond
If there is no evidence presented
No response should be given
This case however is a hoax – Germany showing themselves to be big liars like the UK.
PS. On a trivial note has anyone noticed that Navalny managed to dye his hair a nice shade of brown.
I had not noticed that Navalny died his hair. He used to be rather blondish. At his age I imagine that he is going grey. I reckon he had to make a strategic decision whether or not to remain young and beautiful for his close-up.
“As for me, I don’t know what to make of it. But what’s for sure is that the episode is yet another nail in the coffin of Russian-Western relations. Somehow or other, it all keeps getting worse.”
That final sentence is a doozy (“Somehow or other…”). And a whimper of a conclusion.
> Personally, I have no reason to doubt that a German laboratory found, as it claimed, a chemical of the Novichok-type in the bottle in question.
I do! In fact, I don’t see a reason to *believe* that a German laboratory found Novichok on the bottle, unless it was planted on it in the very same laboratory beforehand. The lack of any protective measures in collecting and transporting it tells that much.
http://johnhelmer.net/a-tale-of-two-bottles-navalny-poison-slowest-acting-weapon-in-assassination-history/#more-34388
“In the version of the film which the Murdoch press has published in London, along with a commentary by Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, the bare feet, shaven legs, and yellow slip of one woman, and the voice of another woman, have been removed.
Woman 1: “While you don’t have an official permission, I can’t give you anything.”
Woman 2: “We don’t need a permission to take the empty bottles.”
Woman 1: “If you want to take any bottles, you need the permission of the police.”
This dramatic dialogue reveals that the blue-capped Saint Springs water bottle shown in the film – actually, three bottles are recorded, two on one side of the bed, one on the other side; all of them empty – were not allowed out of the Tomsk hotel room on police orders…..The reference by the hotel employee to the police orders indicates that the time at which the bottles appear on film – 11:45 AM Tomsk time — was about six hours after Navalny had left the room — if it was his hotel room, not Pevchikh’s”
Curios and curioser……
And all the while one needs to keep reminding oneself of that leaked (by Lukashenko) phone conversation between 2 American spies, “Nick” and “Mike” in their chat regarding the Navalny fake-poisoning:
“There is a war going on, and all methods are acceptable.”
Sure, Nick & Mike, but next time come up with something less ridiculous, if you please.
On the history of claims and counter-claims about ‘Novichoks’, a very valuable resource is a piece just posted on the site of the ‘Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media’ by one of its members, entitled ‘The Novichoks story: chemical weapons programme or canary trap?’ by one of its members, Paul McKeigue, who is Professor of Statistical Genetics at Edinburgh University.
(See http://syriapropagandamedia.org/the-novichoks-story-chemical-weapons-programme-or-canary-trap .)
One also needs to read the two pieces from ‘Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ in September 2000 to which McKeigue links – Michael Flynn’s ‘Playing With Fire’ and Raymond L. Garthoff’s ‘Polyakov’s Run.’
(See https://journals.sagepub.com/toc/bosb/56/5 .)
The argument that Garthoff – one of the pre-eminent Western experts on the history of Soviet military strategy – was making was that ‘Operation Shocker’, a deception by the U.S. Army and the F.B.I. designed to bluff the Soviets by pretending the West had made major CW breakthroughs, so they would waste resources, ended up leading to the targets making genuine breakthroughs.
Actually, in the light of the evidence McKeigue assembles, it seems probable that the Soviets realised that ‘Operation Shocker’ was a deception rather earlier than the 1985 date Garthoff gives.
Also, with hindsight wisdom, it seems likely that a good deal of the supposed successes reported on by Ken Alibek and Vil Mirzayanov, whose claims the article accepts, were bogus.
What then seems to have happened was that responses to the original U.S. deception operation continued, for a range of reasons, including, early on, the fact that Mirzayanov, who is a Tatar nationalist, was suspected of being a conduit to Western intelligence, and later, the perceived need to disguise acute Soviet military weakness in the early ‘Nineties.
Where I disagree with McKeigue and his colleagues is that they still appear to be prepared to assume that, as they argued in an earlier paper, the evidence is adequate to sustain confidence that something that could be called ‘Novichok’ – A-234 – was actually ingested by Sergei and Yulia Skripal when they were taken ill in Salisbury on 4 March 2018.
It did not seem to me at the time that the evidence was unambiguous enough simply to discount the possibility that the samples had been ‘doctored’ subsequently, and nothing that I have seen subsequently has changed my view on this.
This is rather relevant, in relation to Navalny. Again, it seems reasonably clear that there are test results, showing something that can be called ‘Novichok.’ It remains however an open question whether this was present when Navalny was taken ill, or whether the results are the product of the ‘doctoring’ of samples.
It is not immediately obvious to me how the failure of the Russian doctors to pick up ‘Novichok’ can be explained by an absence of a sample for comparison.
Although in general I sympathise with those who argue that accusations presented without evidence do not warrant investigation, it does seem to me that there is a case for the Russian authorities to produce the detailed results of the tests that were carried out. They might give further force to the suggestion that the results of the German tests should be put in the public domain.
What is also required, of course, is evidence from the tests about the quantity of ‘Novichok’ which Navalny supposedly ingested.
Although I think this not very likely, a possibility that had occurred to me was that the substance could have been present in the samples tested in Russia, but in quantities too low to be picked up unless one was looking for it with the extraordinarily sensitive specialist equipment now available.
If that was the case, however, it would be obviously be a strong argument in favour of a ‘false flag.’
“it does seem to me that there is a case for the Russian authorities to produce the detailed results of the tests that were carried out. They might give further force to the suggestion that the results of the German tests should be put in the public domain.’
I take it your attention has been directed at something else.
Russia has asked since the test results from the Charité regarding the presence of cholinesterase inhibiters and the following tests of the Bundeswehr Lab that found evidence (on the bottles that evaded chain of custody?) Russia has asked repeatedly for the tests being send and was willing to share all information from their tests with them.
Instead Russia got the runaround, from Germany as well as the tainted (since Douma and before) OPCW.
What kicks this whole story to the curb – and I do not know why this does not seem to register – is the fact that this so deadly and so immediately acting “New and advanced ” Novichok worked several hours after Navalny was supposed to have it imbibed. That is the same nonsense that should have kicked the whole Scripal story to the curb as well were the couple daughter and da happily enjoyed a meal and some quality time on a park bench after supposedly having touched (both) the door handle leaving their home… .
Anyone who can muster the mental strength to actually believe the official published story is a candidate to the papacy…or is able to believe five or six impossible things simultaneously before breakfast…
PS – the Saker brings it to a point:
http://thesaker.is/russians-are-the-dumbest-most-incompetent-idiots-on-the-planet/
“Russians are dumb. Hopelessly stupid. They are amateurs of the worst kind. Ignoramuses on steroids. Why?
Well, for one, their so-called super-dooper biowarfare agent “Novichok” seems unable to kill anybody. The Russians must have realized that. This is why, when they tried to kill Skripal (after freeing him from jail) they put that Novichok thing all over the place: on the bench near Salisbury, on Skripal’s door handle, even in some bottle of perfume a local addict found in the trash. Probably all over the Skripal home, and this is why the Brits initially said that they would tear down the extremely toxic place (yet both the Skripal cat and their hamster survived – tells you how utterly useless that pretend biowarfare substance really was…).
One would have thought that after this total cluster-bleep the Russians would have learned their lesson.
But no. They are clearly too dumb for that.
So they decided to poison Alexei Navalnyi, a well-know “dissident”.
And they failed.”
Helkmer has blown up the water bottle story. Time to invent a new one. I’m still holding out for the doorknob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure there’s much of a point to this if there ever was in the first place.
Domestically, this affair has shattered Navalny’s reputation as a “man of the people” character, because no normal Russian would have been rushed off to one of the top hospitals in all of Europe for poisoning. This is a card now there for the kremlins to play.
If the Euros now introduce “Navalny Sanctions” then that will be a further nail in his political coffin. Yo come vote for sanctions man.
So arguably it has turned out quite well for the kremlins anyway.
Though one feels somewhat sorry since for once he has had no say in either developments (decision to go to Germany was made by his wife, sanctions will obviously be decided upon by European politicians).
For sure, the EU couldn’t do anything more designed to harm Navalny than to name sanctions after him. No doubt it will realize this, though one can never rule out gross stupidity.
And did Navalny have a ‘man of the people’ image, anyway? His daughter goes to Stanford!! (Nothing wrong with that, but not really an ordinary guy sort of thing).
I don’t think Navalny had a “man of the people” image at all. But one nuance is that he is, and always has been, a Russian Nationalist, a Greater Russian chauvinist, with ties to the extreme right (Nazi-Lites), which he somehow managed to juggle with his neo-Liberal constituency.
And I’m not saying that as a term of rebuke, or insult, it’s literally the truth, one can find that in Navalny’s past statements and political programs. I don’t know if this youtube will link properly, but does anyone remember his video, in which he compared Caucasians to cockroaches? That’s just classic Greater-Russian chauvinism as a political platform.
*Very* arguably. Navalny hasn’t been a big issue anyway; on the other hand, NS2 cancellation (and/or other sanctions) can very well be.
This is one thing I can’t understand. How can they cancel this huge project when it’s almost finished?
Billions of Euro spent, … wait, forget the Euros: labor, resources, materials, and then puff — and then it’s all cancelled, left to rust? That would be, it seems, not only a financial disaster but perhaps even something like a crime against humanity…
“So arguably it has turned out quite well for the kremlin anyway.”
Funny how that keeps happening in all of these cases!
It looks more and more embarrassing for the Germans. Bundesweir attempt to stop Nordstream 2? there are hardcore Russophobic elements within the EU maybe this little charade was their attempt after failure of Belarus regime change op? The Germans refer to OPCW the Russians contact OPCW for information and are then referred back to the Germans. It’s a complete pisstake frankly, massive incompetence, its no wonder the RF isn’t taking it seriously. You need to realise Paul that the Russians are done chasing the West, trying to please or placate, that boat has sailed, so why waste time and energy with the silly games. The press in europe (and the UK) are in all but name run by the state, no such thing as a free press, so it no longer matters what Russia does or doesn’t, the story will be the same. The interesting missing link is the Pevchick woman, domiciled in the UK, history of ‘NGO’ work, expensive flat beyond her resources. Maybe MI6 have cooked up another batch of novichok and duped the Germans with this femme fatale? Helmer is knocking out decent theories but in all likelihood that’s all we’re going to get, there isn’t a smoking gun and unlikely to be one. My first assumption was straightforward extraction operation involving Navalny and his team (there is ZERO proof it was novichok) he is useless in Russia as an asset now and prevented from travelling, so only way to get him.out was something like this. He’s more value as a propaganda asset in the West much like the other clowns, Browder et al. They can all become the resident wailers in chief on the dollar spread liberally across Europe. He might even get a free trip to congress!
Didnt Van Der Loyden turn out to be a Russian hater though, she’s dropped that mask and we get to see the real face complete with dollar signs in her eyes. No one foresaw that when she scraped through her election.That sets the EU on collision course with the Germans who see trade with Russia (and energy security) as a big part of the future.Definite lines being drawn in the sand here, although it just gives the impression of an EU that can’t agree on anything which the US will use for leverage. Interesting, but I fear entirely predictable, times ahead!
Ps. Interesting interview with Lavrov this week. He doesn’t seem to care that much either
Great comment, Gerald! I also go, tentatively, on the “extraction” theory. Especially if they manage to get the wife and son out of Russia as well. (They’re working on that.)
As counter-evidence to that theory, Navalny himself has stated (or is reported to have stated) that he wants to return to Russia. But that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. The very last time anybody saw the Skripal daughter on video, she was also saying she wanted to go back. But never did, and nobody ever saw her again.
“The very last time anybody saw the Skripal daughter on video, she was also saying she wanted to go back.”
Why would the Brits send her back just to expose the Fantasy Produktion: The Novichockian Ecstasies of Mrs. May?
They are obviously held without their consent and the likely scenario from the beginning was to stop Mr. Skcripal from returning to the RF after having learned much about the inner workings of the UK agencies.
Meanwhile, in this photograph of Navalny as he recovers in the German clinic , bloggers have drawn attention to the fact that he does not have a tracheostomy scar on his neck.
Recall that when the Skripal daughter appeared on video, she was sporting a prominent scar on her neck. Supposedly, if one is poisoned with chemical weapons, then one would require a tracheostomy and ventilator.
Oh well, it’s all just conspiracy theories, anyhow. One thing I noticed, though, is that while Navalny is correctly wearing gloves, he is not wearing a face-mask. So ding him as Covid NON-COMPLIANT!
P.S. it’s not the first photo after the headline, you have to scroll down a bit to see Navalny’s Instagram photo from the clinic.
