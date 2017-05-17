Dimwitted and dangerous

At some point during last year’s American presidential campaign, the Democratic Party decided that it would play the Russia card and accuse Donald Trump of being at best a Kremlin stooge, at worst a Russian agent. The Democrats then turned this card almost into the centrepiece of their campaign, repeating the charges against Trump again and again. Quite why they they though this strategy was a good one, I cannot imagine, as it merely reinforced their lack of connection with ordinary American voters, but I am guessing that after a while they had said it so often that they came to believe it.
We now know that following Hillary Clinton’s defeat, her advisors met to discuss how to react to their electoral disaster, and that they decided that the best option was to blame it on the Russians. Again, I can’t fathom why, except perhaps that it a) had now became a matter of faith, and b) it excused them from having to examine their own failings.
Since then the Democratic Party has been waging non-stop war against President Trump, focusing on his, and his close associates’, allegedly dubious connections with Russia. Abetting them have been members of the security and intelligence services who have been leaking information to the press at every appropriate opportunity in an effort to derail any attempted rapprochement between the USA and the Russian Federation. The ‘deep state’ (if you believe in such a thing) has been hard at work.
You might say that ‘all is well in love and war’, and that it’s quite fair to use whatever weapon one can in order to attack your political opponents. But in this case, I think, the attacks have not only long since became entirely divorced from reality but have also descended into gross irresponsibility.
Take, for instance, the latest allegations about Trump divulging secrets to the Russians. Horrified by this supposed abuse of power, unknown intelligence officials with the help of the Washington Post have divulged these secrets not merely to the Russians but to THE ENTIRE BLOODY WORLD. Personally, I’m not too bothered by this; my own short career in the world of intelligence persuaded me that it’s far less important than people think it is. Nonetheless, it is extraordinarily hypocritical of Trump’s critics to complain about breaches of secrecy while breaching secrecy themselves on a far grander scale. Trump’s enemies accuse him of being irresponsible, but who’s being irresponsible here?
Next – and I will go out on a limb here and make my biases very clear – I am firmly of the opinion that it is a positive thing if states have good relations with one another. And it’s especially important that powerful states do so. Which is better? A world in which the major powers are in conflict with one another, or a world in which they get on with each other? Obviously, the latter. Thus, IMPROVING US-RUSSIA RELATIONS IS A GOOD IDEA. When Trump said that during the election campaign, he was entirely right. However, his enemies are working flat out to achieve the opposite result. In an effort to undermine their president, they are doing all they can to sabotage US-Russia relations. In other words, they are jeapordizing their own country’s interests, and more broadly the security of the entire world, because they think it is a good way of gaining domestic political advantage. Again, I ask, who’s being irresponsible here?
Finally, in seeking to destroy Trump in this way, his opponents are threatening the internal order of their own country. Perhaps one other explanation for the obsession with Russia is that the ‘Never Trumpists’ aren’t seeking electoral advantage so much as some form of ‘soft coup’ or palace revolution. The hope isn’t to harm Trump’s electoral prospects in 2020, but to force him to resign or to get him impeached. They are, in essence, trying to get around the electoral process.
What makes this dangerous is that many Trump supporters are already convinced that the elites who govern the United States don’t care about their interests and have rigged the system to do them down. Now that they’ve finally got their man elected, they aren’t going to take too kindly to seeing him booted out in such a way. Were this tactic to succeed, it would alienate a large section of the population even more thoroughly than it is already, and could even, in the worst scenarios, have violent consequences (right-wing militias are already responsible for much more violence in the USA than any other type of political group). The Democrats and their allies in the security and intelligence services are playing with fire. Once again, who’s being irresponsible here?
Speaking in Sochi today, Vladimir Putin summed it up well, saying:
They are shaking up the political situation in the USA using anti-Russian slogans. Either they don’t understand what harm they are doing to their own country, in which case they’re simply dimwitted, or they understand fully, and then they’re simply dangerous and unscrupulous.
Personally, I think they’re both.
8 thoughts on “Dimwitted and dangerous”
It’s ironic but the behaviour of the democrats (republicans like john McCain) and their allies in the media and elsewhere are following exactly the script of the “colour” revolutions that have been promoted by the CIA in so many countries.
They are good at achieving the breakdown of political systems and societies
And they are doing this because of what? Hillary
It truly is crazy and frightening.
Actually, they are following their own script which they wrote for the color revolutions, which were a main focus of the State Dept (esp under Hillary) and the CIA. Two arms of the same monster.
It’s just another item in a long list (I’ve been keeping it since 1984) of evidence for the decline and fall of the American empire Since the election of Trump it has occurred to me that perhaps every empire has to have its Nero and its Caligula. Bush Jr. and Trump fill those slots — i.e., the end must be near.
Well, the Roman Empire lasted another three centuries after Caligula, with maybe the best times being the second and third century. Vespasian who came after greatly expanded the bureaucracy (for better and/or worse). There were big numbers like Hadrian and Constantine, but also a lot of emperors did not end their rule with a natural death.
If there are parallels, it’s with some historians now claiming that a lot of the crimes attributed to Caligula are fake news/history, written as a contract job financed by those senators and guards who plotted against him.
Obligatory video :):
While I have no inclination to defend Trump, nor do I believe in the “lesser evil” reasoning generally, under the circumstances, you could do a lot worse than a Trump presidency.
With all the scandals and his undiplomatic / impulsive / narcissistic personality, Trump is a weak president who can’t get much done. Pence would be (1) less buried by scandal and thus less weak, and (2) he is more purely right-wing/reactionary/militant on just about every issue.
I’m not sure how getting Trump out helps the Democrats. Nor the Republicans for that matter. The 2016 election had both leading Rep. primary candidates being basically against the center of their own party – and Pence is also from this crowd.
Trump has the fascinating quality that he gives anyone in Washington a perfectly valid excuse to basically avoid their goals or responsibilities, while at the same time making even long-discredited figures like GW Bush etc look sane in comparison.
This all leaving aside the obvious issues that US politics and US elections are hardly without influence of clearly self-interested foreign players (Saudi Arabia, AIPAC, etc etc), and that US foreign policy is not shy about influencing politics and elections in other countries.
http://www.unz.com/article/invasion-of-the-putin-nazis/
“Personally, I think they’re both.”
I think it’s neither. Also, I don’t think the ‘Democratic’ party is doing it; American ‘parties’ are not powerful institutions; rather, I believe, they are mere service providers for real powers.
This thing is so well organized and coordinated. I read somewhere that it’s driven by the ‘intelligence’/secret services apparatus (siloviki?), but I’m not convinced. There’s also concept of the ‘deep state’, an informal network of powerful individuals, but that thing would not be able to produce such a coordinated campaign. So, who the hell knows.
“Again, I can’t fathom why, except perhaps that it a) had now became a matter of faith, and b) it excused them from having to examine their own failings.”
Dialectically speaking – both.
“The ‘deep state’ (if you believe in such a thing) has been hard at work.”
It’s not a matter of the faith, Professor. It’s a reality. Substitute the “deep state” term for “Regime”. Here you go. Elections happen, presidents come and go, but the ruling Regime of the USA stays the same.
“Next – and I will go out on a limb here and make my biases very clear – I am firmly of the opinion that it is a positive thing if states have good relations with one another. “
[GASP]
Such insurmountable bias you have, Professor! Horror, horror…
“A world in which the major powers are in conflict with one another, or a world in which they get on with each other?”
For whom? The MIC thinks it’s a godsend – for them. And they are the major benefactors of humanity.
“What makes this dangerous is that many Trump supporters are already convinced that the elites who govern the United States don’t care about their interests and have rigged the system to do them down. “
And in capitalism it is not?
“Were this tactic to succeed, it would alienate a large section of the population even more thoroughly than it is already, and could even, in the worst scenarios, have violent consequences (right-wing militias are already responsible for much more violence in the USA than any other type of political group). “
Meh. That’s why the Dems rely on importing their voter base. They don’t give a crap about filthy deplorable “natives”.
