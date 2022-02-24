Uncategorized Blog terminated February 24, 2022 PaulR 43 Comments In line with my last post, Irrussianality has ceased operation as of today. God bless you all! Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
43 thoughts on “Blog terminated”
Fare well and good luck.
Events are unfolding on the territory of Ukraine. The we told you so mindset takes two forms. One highlights the Biden administration’s claim of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine. The same Biden Administration which incorrectly assessed the situation in Afghanistan.
Here’s another we told you so consideration. The Donbass situation would greatly influence Russian manner. In 2008, Russia went into Georgia to take out Georgian military assets following the Georgian government strike into South Ossetia. Thereafter, the Russian military moved back, as Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
It remains to be seen how events will play out in Ukraine.
I understand why some have become frustrated into feeling a need to refrain from further commentary. More than ever is the need to have competent independent overview, which does what Western mass media has often fallen short of doing.
I’m so sorry to see that, I only recently discovered you and quickly
became an avid follower!
I also scoffed at the idea of any invasion, but here we are. Obviously
lots of factors contributed, and all of it could have been avoided
through negotiations in good faith (and less belligerent actions over
the past, oh I don’t know, three decades or so on the part of the US). Damn.
I’m supposed to fly to Ukraine later this year, looking less and less
likely.
best wishes,
Jean
Stay safe
This makes me more likely to believe that what was written on the blog is worth considering, as the author was clearly not just into it for the clicks.
I don’t really understand
That’s no surprise coming from you.
May God Bless You And Farewell.
I understand your reasons for “bowing out” but please don’t. A voice of reason is needed now more than ever.
Other quality folks out there who haven’t given up.
I met you Paul Robinson in Moscow. Shook your hand.
Every day you enjoy the fruits of American aggression, in the shadow of the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today. (to quote MLK) Every single day. Why not migrate to Russia? Academics never do, they just talk.
He might like some key aspects of his current situation.
you choose the wrong side Mr. Robinson. You are on the wrong side of history
Disagree, while not always agreeing with some of of his positions.
At the same time, I think I might be in agreement with you on the point of the collapsing global clout of neocon/neolib preferred influence.
Justice of Roosting Chickens.
Ward Churchill.
A peaceful world is possible.
https://cryptome.org/ward-churchill.htm
When the USA, and Canada accept they are 2nd the world.
I am staying here in Moscow, and opposing the “greatest purveyor of violence, my own country, I cannot be silent”
The MLK Speech We Need Today Is Not the One We Remember Most
https://time.com/5505453/martin-luther-king-beyond-vietnam
Professor, please, I urge you to reconsider.
Terminate your relationship with RT. Stop writing for RT, stop appearing on CROSSTALK, but do allow the blog to continue. We need more rational voices regarding Russia issues.
Why!? He should consider doing both in addition to making himself available to other venues.
If not, there’re other quality folks out there.
Well, in that case – a different version of the same song:
“God bless you all!”
Bless your heart, Paul Finlay Robinson! I will pray for you today 🙂
Нравится, не нравится, терпи, моя красавица!
You will be missed Mr Robinson. But your readers understand.
It is a separatist attack on Azov with some backing from Russia.
It is not an invasion.
Please reconsider.
It’s an invasion. An illegal war of aggression. It is not 2008, or 2014. There is no justification. No excuse.
At this point, you don’t actually know that for sure.
How is it not 2008? Based on what?
It’s certainly being presented as even more 2008 than the actual 2008. :
“President Putin has called the events in the region of Donbass, a genocide after holding a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Russian president added that Kiev systematically violates human rights, including legalizing the discrimination of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine. “,
according to Venezuelan teleSUR.
Responsibility to protect. It’s a liberal concept, you see. To call it “an illegal war of aggression” seems awfully anti-humanitarian.
The accusation of genocide in 2022 is utterly grotesque and you know it. The casus belli vanished with the Minsk II accords. Russia had reasons in 2014, it has no justifiable ones now. This is a war of aggression, and it does not matter how odious the Kiev government is. Saddam was odious, the Iraq War was wrong.
Meh. Genocide is in the eye of the beholder. The intent is definitely there, has been for a long time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNupUPjLdUI
Had Minsk2 been implemented, it would’ve changed the equation, but after 7 years nothing happened. A 40-million-people country has been making war on a 2-million-people province, for 8 years. Something’s gotta give.
And “…that Kiev systematically violates human rights, including legalizing the discrimination of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine” is not even controversial.
This is “grotesque” enough:
Professor Robinson quit in a snit.
Shades of Molotov and Ribbentrop!
[does that qualify as a haiku? sort of?]
Thank you for everything professor. Thank you. I hope someday you’ll write on here again.
I’ll drink to that.
A sad situation
Sad for the people of Ukraine – both government side and rebels – violence is not the answer
Sad for the people of Russia
And sad for the end of this blog – we need understanding
i agree, but also sad for the people on the planet who are being manipulated this way and that, when innocent peoples lives hang in the balance.. we do need understanding, but maybe it is better gotten in silence then a mountain of words from pundits who in the end don’t have the answers… embrace our ignorance as opposed to our arrogance.. that is the way forward…
Dear Professor,
thank you for all you have written over these years. It was invaluable to me.
I have been reading the blog on and off for years, since 2014 and I always appreciated your analysis, even when I disagreed with your conclusions.
I hope the will of being accountable and the sense of futility that pushed you to stop blogging will one day fade away so that we can read your educated thoughts on Russian matters once more.
But you don’t need to hold yourself accountable. The Russian attack on Ukraine doesn’t invalidate all the points you made over the years nor does it invalidate your analysis. You were not wrong in looking and pushing for reciprocal understanding. You did the right thing.
The events we are now witnessing are the result of the dynamical evolution of a situation whose deterioration took more than 15 years to reach this point.
The Russians didn’t suddenly dangle fake WMD proofs in front of the UN in order to find a justification to invade Ukraine. They loudly complained for 15 years before unleashing their military power.
Now, I don’t know the institutional relevance of the audience of this blog.
Meaning that I don’t know how many analysts, think tankers or important people were actually reading your blog.
But I wouldn’t measure the success of your endavour by your ability of influence the decisions or the discourse among Russian or Western elites.
Given the current deafness of Western elites to Russian security concerns and Russia’s decision of drawing a red line the West was not going to bother crossing anyway, I’m sad to say I believe there was almost no chance that your concerned attempt at bridging the gap of understanding could prevent the escalation we are witnessing today.
If that actually sounds like a confirmation of the futility of trying to talk rationally about Russia anymore, then it’s ok.
But if instead you are ready to measure the success of your blog by your ability of developing the understanding of common/humble people like me and many others with regards to Russian culture and mentality then I still think you can consider your effort more than valuable and successful, no matter the development.
Anyway, thanks again for your contributions.
I wish you all the best in this difficult time.
Leonardo.
While I resolutely compliment you on declaring your principles and sticking to them, I am also very sad to learn that we shall be denied the insightful and balanced commentary which you have offered.
Wishing you and your family all the best.
I almost didn’t watch this (Mearsheimer https://twitter.com/JayTharappel/status/1314168746269839362 ) He makes a couple of historical/geopolitical blunders but nevertheless this was surprisingly frank and informative
• Why is Ukraine the West’s Fault? – John Mearsheimer – September 2015
Please stick around Paul – you have much to contribute.
Regarding John’s IMO shortcomings:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/08/21/getting-real-with-the-us-foreign-policy-establishment-realists/
Actually made JRL unlike the numerous quality others which didn’t.
Speaking of shortcomings …
Sustaining Ukraine’s Breakthrough
George Soros | Project Syndicate | February 27, 2014
https://web.archive.org/web/20140702193139/http://www.georgesoros.com/articles-essays/entry/sustaining_ukraines_breakthrough/
I’m sensing that such a reading is a waste of time.
As I noted further up this thread, his world order appears to be in decline.
Thanks for all your insightful commentary. All the best
God bless you, too, Paul! It’s a cruel world. We can’t save it – we can only love our neighbour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why quit?…your analysis is very much needed…
Thanks, Prof Robinson, for all you’ve done. I’m among those who value your perspective, now more than ever. So I hope you’ll reconsider, but I understand and honor your decision all the same.
Many of us are shocked. (Surprise was undoubtedly part of the plan.) We disagree somewhat regarding crime and folly. Washington’s ‘rules-based international order’ is a violent criminal enterprise. We’ve seen this not just in Iraq, but in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and especially, Ukraine.
Kiev’s ‘democracy’ was primarily a cash cow for US political grifters, not least the Bidens. There’s little doubt it would soon also have become a heavily armed base for NATO regime-change operations throughout the region.
Where there is no law, there can be no crime. I thought MoA summarized Russia’s strategic perspective rather eloquently today.
Folly? Maybe. We can only wait and see. Folly hasn’t been a prominent trait at the Kremlin. On the other hand, it doesn’t seem to be in Russia’s interest to take charge of a failed state. Let Washington bear the Ukraine albatross. ‘You broke it, you own it,’ Armstrong kept saying.
Farewell for now, Professor, and Godspeed.
Heartbroken. This blog was an escape from the insanity of the world, a little oasis of reason and hope.
Thank you, Paul, from the bottom of my heart for creating and maintaining it.
Please do come back when you are ready. Your voice is needed more than ever.
