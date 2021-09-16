in my latest for RT (here), I discuss Alexei Navalny’s ’smart voting’ scheme in the light of the list of preferred candidates for this week’s Russian parliamentary elections just issued by Navalny’s team. There are 225 single member constituencies up for grab. Team Navalny recommends one candidate per constituency and suggests voters cast their ballot for thar person, as the candidate most likely to beat the ruling United Russia party.
So who does Navalny recommend?
Communists mostly (61% of the total), plus some from the left nationalist Just Russia, and the occasional person from other parties. But only a handful of liberals.
In short, voting smart means voting Communist.
Now tell me, please, what’s so smart about that? As I argue in my article, precious little.
8 thoughts on “Vote Smart, Vote Communist”
I wonder what voting advice Julian Assange has to, say, beat covid passport backpeddling bojo.
The CPRF seems more hollowly opportunistic than a standard bearer of the CPSU.
> And no doubt Navalny and his supporters will claim credit. “Look how well the Communists did,” they’ll say, adding that it must have been because Navalny told people to vote for them.
I think it’s pretty obvious that this is the entire point of this circus. Nothing to do with liberalism. They simply need “results”, however imaginary.
I think the first time ever, I more seriously reflected about the precise system of our Bundestag and thus chancellor election. Admittedly, I am somewhat relieved I somewhat intuitively did the right thing.;)
first-past-the-post elections
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First-past-the-post_voting
So, Paul, you are against foreigners interfering in Russian domestic politics but are quite happy to rubbish the idea of voting for ‘totalitariian’ communists, as opposed to freedom-loving liberals like Yabloko. And you do this on a Russian state-funded platform, whose government sponsors must be very happy with your anti -CPRF propaganda. Its not only the Navalnyites who are a bundle of contractions!
I don’t see how taking a view on Navalny’s idiocy is taking a view for or against any other party.
Navalny was killed off with the “Novichok” stunt and the fake Putin palace. Nothing he does has any relevance now, in Russia or outside.
Best just to forget him.
But this is a common tactic nowadays. Liberals are so miserable that they will ally with anybody. Defeat the popular party and fish in muddied waters; that’s the tactic.
“Now tell me, please, what’s so smart about that?”
Our NeoGapon – Navalny – even from the prison makes his battle-hamsters do “pro-Kremlin” things. That’s either devilishly smart… or they are really, really dumb.
The buried lede here, of course, is that “Team Navalny” wants its hamsters to “to mark their ballot for whatever candidate in a given constituency is most likely to defeat the candidate of United Russia”.
Everyone should look past Navalner’s opportunistic stunt and realize two simple things:
1) In modern day Russia the Communist Party of the Russian Federation is videly believed to be the most powerful opposition to the Kremlin, despite all prophecies that it would simply “die out” given enough time.
2) In modern day Russia self identified liberals are LEAST likely to garner enough public votes to defeat “party of the Kremlin”. Yes, even so-called “Russia’s main liberal party”.
Reflect on that.
