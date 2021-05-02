Ukraine’s Fascist Problem

In a new article for RT, that you can read here, I discuss the recent march in Kiev in commemoration of the 14th SS Galicia Division. I conclude that Ukraine is not a fascist state but does have a fascism problem.

Since I wrote this, President Zelensky of Ukraine has condemned the march and told the Kiev city authorities to investigate why it was permitted. This is all well and good, but one has to ask what took him so long. Things like this are hardly a rarity in some bits of Western Ukraine. Does it only matter if it happens in the capital? Will Zelensky now put a stop to it throughout the country, or continue turning a blind eye as long as it stays clear of Kiev itself? I’m can’t say that I’m confident that it will be the former.