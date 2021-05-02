In a new article for RT, that you can read here, I discuss the recent march in Kiev in commemoration of the 14th SS Galicia Division. I conclude that Ukraine is not a fascist state but does have a fascism problem.
Since I wrote this, President Zelensky of Ukraine has condemned the march and told the Kiev city authorities to investigate why it was permitted. This is all well and good, but one has to ask what took him so long. Things like this are hardly a rarity in some bits of Western Ukraine. Does it only matter if it happens in the capital? Will Zelensky now put a stop to it throughout the country, or continue turning a blind eye as long as it stays clear of Kiev itself? I’m can’t say that I’m confident that it will be the former.
6 thoughts on “Ukraine’s Fascist Problem”
This march, with 1 or 2 hundred attendees, doesn’t indicate any fascist (Nazi?) problem.
But this does:
https://odessa.strana.ua/331427-politsija-odessy-otkryla-uholovnoe-delo-iz-za-ispolzovanija-kommunisticheskoj-simvoliki.html
I don’t know if it’s exactly a ‘fascist problem’, but it sure feels like something from that general area, on the part of their government: appeasement of the far right and repressions against the left.
When a couple of hundred unarmed skinheads in army boots were marching in Budapest, Western Europe, most loudly Germany, were demanding Hungary act on its “fascist problem”. The Hungarian Guard, as it was called, was outlawed and disbanded. When neonazis command entire battalions in Ukraine, Western Europe is fine with it. Western standards.
People. Can look at the march in Kiev and think 100 or 200 people is nothing to be concerned about,
But that is only part of the story of what is going on in Ukraine
Ukraine has officially integrated Neonazi groups like Azov & Right Sector into its police, military & security services
It has rehabilitated Nazi collaborators & Holocaust perpetrators like Bandera, OUN & UPA as heroes
People who doubt this point to the fact zelensky is Jewish so it’s not possible they say
However the colourrevolution in 2014 was an alliance of pro Western liberals /oligarchs and the neo nazi groups who provided the muscle and violence on the maidan.
Its an unholy alliance and is destroying Ukraine
>> Western powers have proven unwilling to confront Ukraine on this issue, while the Western media has… chosen to ignore it. Last week’s march in Kiev… failed to make the news in any major English-language media… Western commentators prefer to look the other way…
Dear Paul, don’t you think this conspicuous silence and last week’s “f****ing disgrace” Guardian article are all manifestations of the same phenomenon?
Nazis are bad, but Russia is worse. Vaccines are good, but Russia is bad, so a Russian vaccine has to be bad.
Anything, no matter how wonderful, is tainted if it’s good for Russia. And anything, no matter how vile, can be tolerated as long as it’s directed against Russia.
I wish I could add “this is an exaggeration, of course”, but lately, I really don’t feel like it is. For a certain influential and vociferous fraction of English-speaking elites, this is a modus operandi. At times it seems like nothing short of erasure of Russian cultural identity and statehood would satisfy them.
In other words, in 800 years since Aleksadеr Nevsky, not much has changed (making a mental note to light a candle to St.Aleksander at the Lavra when I’m in Piter this summer…happy Easter everyone!)
My apologies, I can’t remember if I already posted this link or not. My blogpost is a human interest story set against the backdrop of that Nazi march a couple of days ago.
An elderly Kiev resident publicly ranted and shamed the marching Nazis, told them to get the hell out of Kiev and return to their “Banderlandia”. I have not seen a follow-up, as to whether anything happened to that brave guy. The reporter said the police approached him, “but not to protect him.” Hopefully he’s okay. Today is also the anniversary of the Odessa massacre of 2014.
