In my latest article for RT, which you can read here, I discuss Russia’s relationship with the European Court of Human Rights, and the possibility that Russia will quit the Council of Europe so as to withdraw itself from the court’s jurisdiction. I argue that it would be a shame if Russia did decide to do this. The evidence does not suggest that the court is biased against Russia, and many Russians have benefitted from it being there to protect their rights. I suggest that,
The problem with a number of Russian leaders, throughout history, is that they have tended to want to make their subordinates accountable to the law, while at the same time not wanting the same accountability to apply to themselves.
I conclude that Russian president Vladimir Putin should avoid going down the same path himself.
Of course, many people think that he went down that path long ago, and I was interested to see a couple of pieces this week that also address issues of the rule of law in Russia.
The first is an NBC News interview with exiled billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky. In this Khodorkovsky says, ‘Putin is a typical mafia godfather, a typical head of a crime syndicate.’
The second is a piece in Meduza that discusses liberal economic reform during Putin’s first presidency, and in particular the role of two important officials, Alexei Kudrin and Herman Gref. The article reports the following:
Kudrin and Gref pushed for new things like a tax of mineral mining. According to Gref, major oil companies were not happy with the proposal. He says that a representative of the company Yukos approached him on the night before the new law was to be discussed by the Duma and told him that they’d made an agreement with all of the deputies. As a result, the ministers were given a choice: they could either not take the proposal to parliament, or they could ‘be taken out [feet first]’. … Gref called Kudrin and found out that he’d also been visited and threatened. … In the end the legislation failed miserably.
So, who was it who owned this oil company, Yukos, which suborned parliamentary deputies and threatened senior officials? Well, golly gosh, it was none other than Khodorkovsky, the same man who accuses Putin of being a ‘mafia godfather.’
I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.
7 thoughts on “Rule of Law in russia”
I wonder, how many Yellow Vest detainees tried going to ECHR, and how many succeded? What about Catalon indepencence protesters? Anti-lockdown protesters in any Western European country?
The big issue here are politically charged cases. You including the passage about Greece is precisely the point: there these interim measures were (most likely) used for intended purpose; stopping deportations before ECHR can decide if it would be legal do deport. The usage of interim measures in Navalny case was, on the other hand, obviously political in nature.
I just finished reading the RT piece and skimmed the first 30 or so comments. RT commenters are uniformly opposed to the argument made, and the commentary is actually, surprisingly, good. (One usually has low expectations for RT commenters.)
Here are a few points I picked out from the comments, which I agree with, by the way (I think Russia should withdraw from this court, if nothing else on the grounds that it is controlled by American/NATO interests:
“How many judgements did the ECtHR issue against European states who are members of NATO and who participated in aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999, against Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan and in that coup d’etat against Yanukovich in Kiev in 2014 ? Its demand that embezzler Navalny be released from prison because his safety could not be guaranteed is laughable. Russia should indeed analyze it’s position in the Council of Europe and take appropriate actions.”
“A number of worthy international bodies were created in the aftermath of WW2, in order to reduce the likelihood of disagreements escalating so catastrophically again. Sadly for decades the US has been infiltrating and corrupting those agencies, and turning them into weapons to bash any country which dares to resist American global hegemony.”
“In a normal world where countries are well-behaving and respecting each others sovereignty and interests such a court is a “win-win” for everyone. But in the current state of affairs where the western world is so maniacally bent on “Russian containment”, “Russian subjugation” and encirclement with hostile and often neo-nazi forces, at any cost and at any price, the ECHR has become a tool of this goal. It plays the role of moral superiority against the largest country on earth. It is in the interest of the Russian Federation to distance itself from such “moral superiority” to protect its interests and counter any present or future aggression.”
“The writer has a typical Collective West viewpoint. Russia leaving the ECHR would NOT be out of any spite. It would be for self protection. Russia will not be ordered by an American owned and run Europe to alter its laws to suit a CIA plant and criminal. The people of Russia would be outraged and rightly so. ”
[and on and on, people making very good points, IMHO]
Russia should not participate in any international body or organization that is subject to the corrupt interference and obstruction by the US, UK and EU. These states have rotted out everything they touch and act in continuing bad faith. It is foolish for Russia to be drawn into what are mere propaganda intitiatives. The onus should be in the reverse direction. Whatever could such bodies provide that Russia cannot better be the judge of? The case cannot be made.
Are you sure this court is demonstrably impartial?
I remember watching a Russian TV show with a ‘human rights’ activist-lawyer from Latvia (I think). It was about the ‘non-citizens’ in the Baltic states.
The way she described it (as I remember) was this: you submit a case to ECHR, wait for 10 years, and then receive some casuistic answer of the ‘get lost’ variety.
If this is true, and if the court is impartial, why would they refuse to deal (let alone in a timely manner) with this phenomenon, that is clearly European, massive, overt, and as ‘human right’ as anything can be.
Well, Mao, just today this story appeared of the Council of Europe criticising Latvia: https://www.rt.com/russia/517306-latvia-hostile-environment-native-russian-speakers/
The ECHR has also mightily annoyed the British government on various occasions, e.g. relating to Northern Ireland, British war crimes in Iraq, and prisoners’ right to vote. So the claim of some that it’s just a stooge of the Anglo-Saxon imperialists [sic] doesn’t hold up very well to scrutiny.
Criticizing is fine, but the court could actually impose monetary retributions, making the practice of denying citizenship unattainable. It’s been nearly 30 years; no action.
And it’s not really about ‘ethnic Russians in Latvia’, as RT frames it. Belorussians, Ukrainians too. It’s a Latvian problem.
Russia’s relationship with the ECHR does not inspire confidence, nor does political interference with the judiciary system. There were, however, very positive developments during Putin’s presidency – introduction of habeus corpus, trial by jury. Most significantly, courts are beginning to work for ordinary people – between 1998 and 2012, there has been a tenfold increase in the number of civil cases filed annually.
This can’t always be said for the West. Britain’s much praised legal system often simply doesn’t work for ordinary people and is frequently abused by powerful interests. Who needs novichok when you’ve got English libel laws to silence investigative journalists? Take also the phenomenon of private prosecution – its sole purpose seems to be enabling the wealthy to crush people they don’t like. It completely undermines every pretence of equality before the law.
It bears highlighting that Russian oligarchs are notorious for settling scores in British courts.
