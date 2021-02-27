I don’t like spending too much time on the story of Alexei Navalny. For all of its personal drama and tragedy, ultimately, I suspect, it will end up being a mere footnote in history. Basically, as I see it, Navalny is a political dead end, not the paradigm changing revolutionary that so many in the hack pack believe him to be.
That said, people seem to expect me to churn out Navalny stories, so in response to the demand, I have written a couple.
The first, which you can find on the website of the Centre for International Policy Studies here, is a fairly basic survey of the whole Navalny saga, and explains why, in my opinion, his return to Russia and subsequent arrest has not sparked the mass political turmoil that so many pundits were expecting.
The second article, which is on RT here, looks at Amnesty International’s decision to stop referring to Navalny as a ‘prisoner of conscience.’ I point out that the decision makes little sense given that a) the hate speech Amnesty refers to is not relevant to Navalny’s imprisonment, and b) Amnesty continues to insist that Navalny’s jailing is political. The message seems to be that we only deem people ‘prisoners of conscience’ if we happen to like them. I conclude that this is a bad precedent.
Enjoy!
8 thoughts on “Amnesty, and the Failure of the Navalny REvolution”
Kudos to RT for printing a piece with the level of logical complexity that seems to have long been driven out of public discourse everywhere and also so distant from the official point of view that I wouldn’t believe they will dare to publish anything like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RT could and should add more insight to the hoopla concerning pro-Navalny supporter Artemi Panarin.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/02/27/putting-artemi-panarin-situation-in-proper-perspective/
LikeLike
Hasn’t Amnesty International always supported those who it likes, and attacked those who it doesn’t. Objectivity has never been a goal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The curious thing about Amnesty International is its propensity to provide reasonably accurate factual coverage while offering an extremely distorted legal interpretation. The excellent scholar Norman Finkelstein has documented extensively how Amnesty’s factual accounts of Israeli operations against Gaza are often accompanied by poor legal analysis with, for instance, deliberate targeting of civilians during Operation Protective Edge being passed off as ‘disproportionate force’. The same might be said for the recent change in Navalny’s status.
In both instances, moreover, the difference has limited practical significance as far as the law is concerned. It is crucial, however, for the court of public opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The only reasonable answer is that Navalny had lost his roof – i.e. a political decision had been made to lock him up.”
Bingo, Professor! That’s the main story here. Up until now Navalny has enjoyed “krysha”, but now he does not. Whoever figures out this one (how Navalny lost his “krysha”) should get the Russian equivalent of the Pulitzer prize.
In the meantime, Amnesty stinks! [but for the wrong reasons, as usual…] ! Also, Navalny should have been sent to serve a real sentence a long time ago, for KirovLes at a very minimum. Ignoring his racism for a minute or two, this guy, he is actually an egregious white-collar criminal, and that is separate from his political pretensions.
Sel Vorik
LikeLike
First of, heartfelt thanks for CIPS article. It is supremely clear and well balanced, and therefore perfect for sharing with Western laypeople who ask Navalny questions. Also, for this purpose, the fact that it’s not on RT really helps. Bravo! 👏
Second, I really do wonder how AI makes its decisions. I.e., how in hell do they know if Yves Rocher case is politically motivated, and to what extent? It appears that they essentially go with their “gut”, as George W taught us.
It would seem that almost any case involving an opposition politician can be persuasively argued to be politically motivated (especially in a country whose political structure is perceived as being not up to standard).
Character evidence is admissible even in criminal trials. It has always been taken seriously. In the world where the whole truth is basically unknowable, it is as good a proxy as any.
LikeLike
They use the term “trumped up” without even bothering to contact Yves Rocher and its Russian affiliate.
Never mind Navalny’s other actions.
LikeLike
Lekhaim Navalner had… quite… a history vis-a-vis Amnesty:
Imagine that! But in just 2 short years, Nava will rat out to the “Bloody Regime” ™ then a prominent neo-nazi Maxim “Tesak/The Blade” Martsinkevich and “land” him a lengthy prison sentence. Strangeky enough, he didn’t deman a “prisioner of conscience” status for the fella. That’s what a year in the Yale Uni does to the people – a miraclous transformation and total “image” makeover! Well, that, and participation in Moscow’s mayoral elections.
Also, by the same author:
P.S. Reading numerous hosannas to Navalny by the Western punditrty, propacondoms and “Russia experts” this past 6 months was a de-light. Like “Killing of Babchenko 2: Electric boogaloo”, only no one dies here – not even a piggy.
LikeLike