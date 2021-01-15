Andrei Illarionov, once Vladimir Putin’s economic advisor, but later a devoted oppositionist, has become the latest victim of ‘cancel culture’, being forced out of his position at the Cato Institute in Washington DC. Read my piece about it here, on RT, as I discuss the irony of Putin’s enemies being ‘silenced’ in the United States.
8 thoughts on “Silencing Putin’s enemies”
I was surprised, frankly: et tu, freedom-loving Cato? WTF?
Fures privatorum furtorum in nervo atque in compedibus aetatem agunt, fures publici in auro atque in purpura. Ceterum censeo Karthaginem esse delendam.
The Younger or the Elder?
1. A topical joke from the Russian internet:
A Russian and an American are talking. The Russian says: “In Russia, I can twit that the Russian elections were “stolen” any day, and I don’t get banned! ”
“So what,” says the American. “In America, too, I can twit that the Russian elections were “stolen” as much as I like!”
2. “… extraordinary ignorance about all things Russian; or a willful lack of concern for the truth…”
It is all of the above, of course.
The question is, where are the bloody EXPERTS? All the American Professors of Russian studies, WTF? The society is paying them to KNOW, to be concerned about the TRUTH. But the vast majority of them seem to have no desire to use their knowledge or share it with the public, while the public, at least as represented by MSM/politicians, has no desire to hear it. It’s extraordinary really! The same Putin mistranslations and misquotes circulate for bloody DECADES!!!
Of course, Professor Cohen was standing up for the truth. The reason the fools&cowards he had for colleagues haven’t cancelled him altogether while he was still alive was probably his age. Land of the free, home of the brave, my ass!
So thank you, Professor Robinson, for doing what you American peers won’t.
Of course, the whole humour of that joke is that it is a reversal of the old joke about the Soviet person saying that he too can stand in Red Square and shout ‘down with capitalism’. Through the indirect reference to this old joke, the new one neatly highlights the reversal of the situation vis-a-vis political freedom in the USA and Russia.
I know, it’s actually getting scary in the U.S. People are scared to utter their personal opinion that the election was stolen, for fear of losing their job or being put on a no-fly list, etc. Because then they are considered to be mutineers or seditionists. And could possibly even be arrested, or swept up in some dragnet.
It doesn’t help that the Average Joe American has turned into a rat-fink, snitching to the police about their friends and relatives over Twitter! There used to be a rough code of conduct that you don’t snitch to the cops for non-criminal stuff, but those days are over too.
The irony is that American politicians have been stealing elections since the days of Tammany Hall and even earlier. It is a well-known fact that Kennedy stole his election from Nixon, for example. And I reckon it’s okay to say that out loud. You are just not allowed to say that Biden stole the election from Trump, because that’s treason!
Propping Galeotti, JRL and Meduza?
On the subject of the cancel culture and Russia;
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/12/censoring-cancel-culture-against-russia/
The kind of analysis you will not find at Meduza or with Galeotti and on par and in some instances surpassing that of the JRL court appointed Russia friendlys.
