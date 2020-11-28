A couple of things:

First, I have another piece on RT, this time discussing the legal and geopolitical ins and outs of the recent US naval incursion in the Peter of the Great Bay near Vladivostok. You can read it here.

Second, I will be participating in the online Zoom event below on Wednesday. Run by the Simone Weil Center for Political Philosophy, the event will be moderated by Anatol Lieven, and involve myself, Marlene Laruelle; James Carden; Boris Mezhuev; and Richard Sakwa. You are all welcome to join in to listen to the discussion and pose questions.

Politics, Tragedy, Sovereignty: Online Panel Discussion on the Meaning of Today’s Russia

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 12 Noon – 1:15 PM (EST)

Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85057184017?pwd=d2s5MGVNanBqTFRncjFlVDdqY3BaZz09

Passcode: 056782 Meeting ID: 850 5718 4017