Colluding with Hitler

Russians sure do like to ‘collude’. According to the Washington Post, it’s in the blood. The following appeared in the Post a few days ago in an article by Thomas Weber of Aberdeen University entitled ‘What Russian collusion with Hitler reveals about interference in the 2016 election’:
After Adolf Hitler’s warriors had laid waste to the Soviet Union during World War II, the secret collusion of Russian nationalists with the German leader in the 1920s became an embarrassment. In the 70 years since Hitler’s defeat, Russian nationalists have done everything possible to conceal their onetime belief that he could aid them in undoing the October Revolution of 1917 and making Russia great again.
There are enough parallels here — collusion with Russia, an obsession with national greatness — to tempt people to entertain yet another ill-judged Hitler-Trump comparison.
Yet the real significance of Hitler’s secret Russian collusion does not lie in shedding light on the challenges President Trump poses to American democracy, but on the strategic challenge that Russia poses to the world. For there has been a line of continuity from the collusion of Russian nationalists with Hitler in the early 1920s, to Joseph Stalin’s secret pact with the Nazi leader in 1939, to President Vladimir Putin’s conduct in Ukraine and his interference in the elections in the United States.
In all cases, Russia has ruthlessly pursued its self-interests with few concerns about the costs to human life and geopolitical repercussions. If it’s ostensibly good for Russia, it’s full steam ahead, regardless of the consequences for everyone else.
… Russia’s many apologists in Europe and the U.S. should wake up to the common denominator visible here in Russian conduct past and present: a geopolitical pursuit of Russia’s national interests, marked by a disregard for human life and dignity.
Weber appears to be shocked that Russians would put the Russian national interest first. But that isn’t what’s most wrong about his article. As evidence of Russian ‘collusion’ with Adolf Hitler, Professor Weber produces just two facts – first, in 1923 Hitler met the wife of the exiled Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich, Grand Duchess Viktoria Feodorovna, as well as one of Kirill’s aides, Nikolai Snessarev; and second, Kirill provided money to Hitler. Quite what the connection is between the exiled Grand Duke and Joseph Stalin and the Molotov-Ribbentrop plan isn’t explained. Nor is the link between Kirill and ‘Vladimir Putin’s conduct in Ukraine and his interference in the elections in the United States.’ The link seems to consist of no more than: one time, a century ago, some obscure Russian most people have never heard of met a German who at the time wasn’t even very important; ergo Russians as a whole have a habit of ‘colluding’ with foreigners and we ought to be very afraid of them.
It’s shockingly bad logic. It’s also rather ahistorical. For sure, Grand Duke Kirill was quite pro-German. But a lot of inter-war Russian émigrés weren’t. The former White Army leader, General Pyotr Wrangel, for instance, stated that the Germans regarded Russians as fit only for dung for fertilizing the soil. He absolutely ruled out any form of co-ooperation with Germany. It is true that in the 1930s many White Russians hoped to be able to collaborate with Germany in the event that the Germans invaded the Soviet Union. But others also opposed the idea of such collaboration. There was a bitter polemic in the émigré press between ‘defeatists’, who took the first line, and ‘defencists’, who took the second line. Most prominent among the defencists was another White general, Anton Denikin, who wrote that, ‘In the event that a foreign power invades Russia, with the aim of seizing Russian territory, our participation on its side is impermissible.’ Inter-war Russians weren’t all interested in working with Hitler.
In any event, Kirill was an isolated and unpopular figure among Russian émigrés. He in no way represented émigré opinion, and so shouldn’t be used as an example of what Russians of the time thought. Far more popular among émigrés in the 1920s was the former Supreme Commander of the Russian Army, Grand Duke Nikolai Nikolaevich. Unlike Kirill, Nikolai Nikolaevich was very anti-German. British military attaché Alfred Knox recounted how in 1914, the Grand Duke ‘told me how he hated the Germans because one could never trust them. … we must crush Germany once and for all … the German empire must cease to exist and be divided up into a group of states.’
Grand Duke Nikolai Nikolaevich provides an example which utterly contradicts Weber’s statement that Russians only ever put their own interests first without regard for those of others. The Grand Duke was a fervent Francophile, who as Supreme Commander didn’t fly a Russian flag at his headquarters but did fly a French one (see picture above). In August 1914, the German Army sent most of its forces against France, leaving only a few to defend East Prussia against Russia. Despite the fact that the Russian Army had not fully mobilized, Nikolai Nikolaevich ordered his troops to invade East Prussia in order to try to persuade the Germans to divert forces away from France. The French military attaché, General Laguiche, telegraphed his Minister of War that, ‘The Supreme Commander of the Russian Army wanted to respond to France’s desires and remain faithful to the undertakings he made to our ambassador.’ The Russian Chief of Staff, General Ianushkevich, issued an order to the commander of the Russian North West Front, General Zhilinskii, to invade East Prussia, telling him: ‘Paying attention to the fact that Germany first declared war against us, and that France, as our ally, considered its duty to immediately support, we must, because of the same allied obligations, support the French.’
The Russian invasion of East Prussia ended in disaster, with the destruction of the Russian Second Army at Tannenburg and the defeat of the Russian First Army in the Battle of the Masurian Lakes. But Grand Duke Nikolai Nikolaevich was unrepentant, telling Laguiche: ‘We are happy to make such sacrifices for our allies.’
Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich did one thing. Grand Duke Nikolai Nikolaevich did another. It makes no sense to draw some broad-sweeping conclusions about the Russian character from either one or the other. It’s true that some Russians collaborated with Hitler and said some nice things about him. But others didn’t, while you can find plenty of people from other countries who spoke positively of Hitler at one time or another (David Lloyd George, for instance, to use an example close to Professor Weber’s home). Russians pursue their national interests. But so do other countries, and Russians can also be willing to sacrifice themselves for their friends.
Here’s the thing. You can create just about any sort of thesis if all you do is take one example and imagine that it personifies some general truth. But it’s not good history.
10 thoughts on “Colluding with Hitler”
Because we couldn’t set the bar for argumentation low enough, I guess.
I am at a loss as to how to deal with the constant bombardment of anti-Russian propaganda. Most of it is based on nothing but supposition and innuendo but the constant repetition of claims of Russian malevolence have a negative impact. For example this BS “… Russia’s many apologists in Europe and the U.S. should wake up to the common denominator visible here in Russian conduct past and present: a geopolitical pursuit of Russia’s national interests, marked by a disregard for human life and dignity.”
Today Foreign Affairs released a new essay by Joe Biden and Michael Carpenter titled “Defending Democracy Against It’s Enemies” it’s not paywalled. Presumably, the US is “defending democracy” against those Russian tyrants.
What on earth can people of good will do to keep this from turning into a shooting war? Does any one have a suggestion?
I’ve just started the Foreign Affairs piece – looks like a possible subject for a future blog post.
What can be done? Not a lot, sadly, as the resources available to us doing the debunking are far inferior to those available to those doing the original ‘bunking’ (if you get what I mean). But we can keep trying, and keep pointing out to all and sundry why all this stuff is wrong.
‘What on earth can people of good will do to keep this from turning into a shooting war?’
“People of good will” have never decided anythong. “People of good will” is a silly monicker, which creates an illusion that the so-called “civil society” in the West or elsewhere has any power boyond limited lobbying for the interests of the liberal-minded urbanites and intelligentsia.
tl;dr – How many tank division do the “people of good will” have at their dispoal?
There is a university in Aberdeen? Amazing. When I visited there, all I observe was hordes of filthy drunks roaming the streets, seemingly looking for a fight.
Come to think of it, Mr Weber sounds like he could easily be one of them…
Thank you for your concern about my drinking habits. Much appreciated but I never drink to excess. The next time you come to Aberdeen, I’d be delighted to show you around our beautiful campus which has been around since 1495.
Hey, let me change it to be more plausible:
“In all cases, the USA has ruthlessly pursued its self-interests with few concerns about the costs to human life and geopolitical repercussions. If it’s ostensibly good for the US, it’s full steam ahead, regardless of the consequences for everyone else.
… US’ many apologists in Europe and Russia should wake up to the common denominator visible here in the American conduct past and present: a geopolitical pursuit of US national interests, marked by a disregard for human life and dignity.
There!
“The link seems to consist of no more than: one time, a century ago, some obscure Russian most people have never heard of met a German who at the time wasn’t even very important; ergo Russians as a whole have a habit of ‘colluding’ with foreigners and we ought to be very afraid of them.”
Collective guilt. The West applies the collective guilt on all Russians. Who must, therefore, pay and repent. Repent and pay. For all eternity. Why? Because they are Russians.
Dear Prof. Robinson, you are more than welcome to disagree with my op-ed. However, I have difficulties to recognize my article in your posting.
Nowhere do I say that I am shocked that Russian foreign policy makers put Russian national interests first. The point I am making pertains, as I clearly state in my article, to the fashion and the counterproductive manner in which the national interest at times has been pursued.
Yes, it would be “shockingly bad logic” to argue that “one time, a century ago, some obscure Russian most people have never heard of met a German who at the time wasn’t even very important; ergo Russians as a whole have a habit of ‘colluding’ with foreigners and we ought to be very afraid of them.”
But I do not say any such thing. Nowhere do I say that “Russians as a whole have a habit of ‘colluding’ with foreigners and we ought to be very afraid of them.”
You are right to raise the question of how significant a figure Kirill was.
Yet to describe him as “some obscure Russian” does not sound right. Yes, the House of Romanov was of course deeply divided. And, yet, genealogically he was the next in line to the Russian throne once the tsar’s family had been murdered. Rival factions in the House of Romanov of course did not accept his claim to the throne when he proclaimed himself Tsar in 1924. But that makes him hardly “some obscure Russian”. Furthermore, in the early 1990s Boris Yeltsin, by then of course Russia’s president, and Kirill’s son, who considered himself to have inherited the claim to the throne from his father (and who had sympathized with the Germans in the Second World War), started to interact. Furthermore, in 1991, Anatoly Sobchak, Putin’s mentor, invited Kirill’s son to Leningrad for the renaming ceremonies of the city into St. Petersburg. During the festivities, Kirill’s son was cheered upon by a crowd of 60,000 while standing on the balcony of the former Winter Palace. A few month later Yeltsin and Kirill’s son officially met as well. Sobchak also encouraged rumours that his daughter would marry Kirill’s great-grandson. Then, in 1995, Kirill’s own remains were brought back to Russia and officially buried at the grand ducal burial vault next to St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Moscow. Furthermore, both parts of the Russian church, the Patriarchate and ROCOR, have officially acknowledged Kirill’s granddaughter Maria Vladimirova as the head of the imperial hourse. Moreover, Putin’s United Russia has courted her in recent years as well. And here we see Putin and Kirill’s granddaughter hug each other: http://www.imperialhouse.ru/images/oldsite/image/photo-gallery/news/2012/3203/2.jpg
I was a bit surprised that you state “as evidence of Russian ‘collusion’ with Adolf Hitler, [I] produce[] just two facts.” But this is an op-ed article. Of course, I could only pick a limited number of examples (from my book which is 421 pages long) for an op-ed article with a tight word limit.
Where did I say that “all” interwar Russians were “interested in working with Hitler”?
I never claimed that Grand Duke Nikolai Nikolaevish was pro-German. Nor did I quote him as an example of a Russian with no regard for anything but Russian self-interest. Yet I am not sure if your example supports your case. His belief “we must crush Germany once and for all” and that “the German empire must cease to exist and be divided up into a group of states” seems rather to strengthen than to contradict my argument. Furthermore, his desire totally to destroy Germany was hardly driven merely by a sense of altruism towards France but was driven by Russian geopolitical considerations in the Balkans and crucially Asia Minor.
Yes, I agree with you that it makes no sense to make sweeping statements about “the Russian character”. I also fully agree with you that “you can create just about any sort of thesis if all you do is take one example and imagine that it personifies some general truth. But it’s not good history.” And as I fully agree with you on both points, I would never do such things.
With kind regards,
Tom
“Furthermore, in the early 1990s Boris Yeltsin, by then of course Russia’s president, and Kirill’s son, who considered himself to have inherited the claim to the throne from his father (and who had sympathized with the Germans in the Second World War), started to interact. Furthermore, in 1991, Anatoly Sobchak, Putin’s mentor, invited Kirill’s son to Leningrad for the renaming ceremonies of the city into St. Petersburg. During the festivities, Kirill’s son was cheered upon by a crowd of 60,000 while standing on the balcony of the former Winter Palace. A few month later Yeltsin and Kirill’s son officially met as well.”
Mr. Weber, sir! Are you an avid player of the ‘Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon’? Because your innuendo and “Coincidence? I Think Not!” approach surely hints that you are.
“And as I fully agree with you on both points, I would never do such things.”
Sure you did.
Dear Tom,
Thanks for you civilized response. I have severe problems with your op-ed because it draws some very harsh and generalized conclusions about an entire nation based on a single example – Grand Duke Kirill and Hitler. It is indeed true that you didn’t say that all Russian emigres were interested in working with Hitler. But my point in showing that many had a very different point of view was precisely to show that Grand Duke Kirill really can’t be taken as a starting point for a generalization. And I stand by my characterization of him as obscure – he was a fairly minor member of the Russian royal family prior to 1918 and in emigration had a very, very small following. The fact that some (though it has to be said not very many) modern day Russians have embraced the Kirillovichi doesn’t alter that fact. Also, you draw a direct link from Kirill to Stalin (and later Putin). But there is no link. I don’t see what relevance Kirill has to the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact let alone modern Ukraine.
Lyttenburgh’s changing of ‘Russia’ to USA in your article in his comment above seems to me to be a fair point. Russia does pursue its national interest firmly and sometimes ruthlessly, but it is hardly alone in this. The USA – and the UK – for that matter have shown themselves to be equally, if not far more, ruthless, and not particularly caring for ‘human life and dignity’. Casualties in the Russian annexation of Crimea? One, I believe. Casualties in the UK/US invasion of Iraq? Tens of thousands at a minimum, if you just count the initial invasion, though if you count those killed in the subsequent chaos, possibly hundreds of thousands. Why pick out Russia as being particularly reprehensible, when the historical record doesn’t justify such a characterization?
Paul
