Update on Lugansk

So, the leader of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Igor Plotnitsky, has resigned and the LPR has a new president – the former minister of state security Leonid Pasechnik. Plotnitsky, meanwhile, has been appointed the LPR’s representative in negotiations over implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which he signed, and which are meant to provide a blueprint for an eventual peace settlement in Ukraine. What does this all mean?
The Russian online newspaper Vzgliad has a few ideas. According to an article by Pyotr Akopov, stories of treason in high places are false, and the LPR is secure. Akopov adds that, ‘merger with the DPR [Donetsk People’s Republic] is currently impossible’ and could happen only in the event of a renewal of large-scale military operations. Plotnitsky’s involvement with the Minsk negotiations doesn’t mean very much, as the negotiations are not going anywhere. And finally, recent events won’t change the relationship between the Russian Federation and the LPR. In short, after a brief flurry of excitement, everything will return to the way it was a week ago. It was all much ado about nothing.
Akopov comments also that the events in the LPR show that ‘Russia supports and helps the republics [LPR and DPR] in all sorts of ways, but in no way leads them.’ To make his point, Akopov quotes a response Vladimir Putin gave to a questioner who suggested that Moscow is in total charge of the rebel Ukrainian republics: ‘You’ve got it wrong … these guys are really stubborn … they’re difficult.’ The Vzgliad article concludes that ‘If Moscow was in charge of Lugansk, it wouldn’t have let the conflict among the republic’s leaders develop into open confrontation.’ Having said as much myself in a recent post, I concur.
No way, if Vladimir Putin says “they’re difficult”, he definitely means that! When he said there is no Russian spetznaz in Crimea and Donbass, and DPR has no “Buk”, he was so transparent. He is definitely the person to rely on as it comes to getting facts from Donbass…
Those divagations about independence of LPR and DPR from Russia very much remind me the Western left attitude toward USSR sattelite states. They had their honest referendums and elections in 1946, they just chose to make friends with USSR. In 1956 Hungary and in 1968 Czechoslovakia just asked for brotherly support, all voluntarily and with overwhelming support of their citizens…
There are differences: a) the DPR and LPR are more comparable to Yugoslavia where there was an indigeneous partisan movement which played a large part in the liberation of the country from the Germans and so had the ability to assert independence; and b) the countries of the Warsaw Pact had well-established states; the LPR gives the impression of being an anarchic mess. You can control a well-established state. It’s much harded to control an anarchic mess.
I should add to this that the LPR and DPR are, of course, not as anarchic as they were back in 2014. There has been some progress in creating state systems. Russia has helped in that, and in part, I believe, has done so precisely because it’s easier to control a proper state system than a (counter-)revolutionary mob.
So you say you still believe in “indigenous partisan movement” in LDPR that has 1) successfully fought the UAF for 3 years (!) using advanced weapons never seen before in Ukraine, 2) launched a number of successful offensives (Ilovaisk, Debaltseve, Novoazovsk- with armored columns appearing out of nowhere), 3) shooting down a number of UAF aviation with advanced AA systems, culminated by downing the MH17. How this “indigenous partisan movement” is financing itself if this war costs Ukraine around $5m per day, no doubts the costs on the other side are similar. Do you seriously think LDPR is raising $2b in taxes (and that’s just war expenses)? Where are they buying their munitions and all the logistics? Are you seriously comparing Yugoslavia (20m people) with a ~3m breakaway republics with virtually no economy except for some coal exports to say that LDPR enjoys more autonomy as compared to, say, communist Romania?
Big deal, a bunch of miners beat a bunch of skinheads.
… in “indigenous partisan movement”
78% indigenous, to be precise. Of course a good 10% or so of the rest would be Russians from the Kuban with long and legitimate cultural and familial ties to the Donbass that were broken by artificial borders.
As for the rest of it, you seem to be putting words in PaulR’s mouth. I.e., trolling by any other name.
“When he said there is no Russian spetznaz in Crimea and Donbass, and DPR has no “Buk””
Citation needed.
Well it seems the Issue – whatever it was had been resolved in short order
Good for them
Does anyone know anything about the new guy in charge?
That’s what i would like to know
The best account of what happened to date is by Alexander Zhuchkovsky at Sputnik i Pogrom: https://sputnikipogrom.com/russia/novorossiya/79928/stranger-things/
Wrote up its key points in English:
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/what-happened-in-the-lnr/
