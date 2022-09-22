In my latest monthly column for Canadian Dimension magazine I discuss the call-up of Russian reservists and the forthcoming referendums in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine on joining the Russian Federation. Read here.
In my latest monthly column for Canadian Dimension magazine I discuss the call-up of Russian reservists and the forthcoming referendums in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine on joining the Russian Federation. Read here.
One thought on “Russia Ups the Ante in Ukraine”
Afghanistan again – nobody wants to take responsibility for the major defeat by nato. Leave it to the next guy by just extending the finishing line beyond the next elections. I guess Biden in 2024 will set an exit date for 2025 under Trump, to do what Trump (but mostly Obama) did to him.
LikeLike