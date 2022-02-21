Quick reaction to Putin’s speech recognizing DPR/LPR

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a long speech at the end of which he expressed his intention to recognize the independence of the rebel Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) in Donbass in Eastern Ukraine. Here’s some very quick thoughts.
The speech was a massive outpouring of grievances, beginning with a long diatribe against Lenin, Stalin, and the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. In a sensible world, that would knock on the head the idea that Putin wants to rehabilitate Stalin and restore the USSR, but of course won’t do anything of the like. After his rant against the communists, Putin then moved on to express all his various complaints about the West and the behaviour of post-independence Ukraine. None of it was new, but it’s rare for it all to coming pouring out at once.
The purpose of the long list of grievances was clearly to justify the final decision – recognizing the DPR and LPR – but it’s interesting that so little of it had anything to do with the situation in Donbass. The overall sense I got was enormous frustration. Putin kept sighing, and every now and then would rap his palm on the table. It was like he was doing something that had very much not been his desire, but that he felt was the only thing left for him to do. I very much doubt that this has been his plan all along, and that all the incidents that have taken place in recent weeks have been carefully orchestrated to lead up to it. Rather, one gets the sense of something having snapped.
Of course, there was in all this a total lack of self-reflection – no indication by Putin that maybe things he’d done might have contributed to the current crisis. It was all kind of self-pitying. In this regard, Putin and his counterparts in the West who similarly swim in a sea of self-pitying grievance strike me as rather alike. Everyone is blaming everybody else for everything. It’s not very healthy.
The question now is what next?
Recognition of the DPR/LPR requires ratification by the Federation Council, but that will just be a rubber stamp and can be expected in the next couple of days. Along with recognition there are to be treaties of friendship with the rebel republics. A lot will depend on what those say and what sort of aid from Russia is envisioned in them. Economic and humanitarian aid will be one thing. Military aid will be another. But the act of recognition will provide legal cover should Moscow decide that military aid is required. For it can say that it is not sending weapons/troops or whatever into Ukraine but into independent states. After all, if Western states could recognize Kosovar independence and then provide Kosovo with support, Russia can do likewise. At least, that will be the argument.
Beyond that, the issue is whether this is a step on the path towards a full-scale invasion of Ukraine or rather an alternative to it. Obviously, those who have been boosting the prospect of such an invasion will believe the former. As someone who has always felt that an all-out attack on Ukraine out of the blue was unlikely, but also felt that it was very probable in the event of a major Ukrainian assault on Donbass, I see this as something of an alternative to war – as one of the ‘asymmetrical’ measures Moscow promised if the West failed to respond to its demands for security guarantees. The danger is that by seeming to rip up the Minsk agreements which looked to reintegrate Donbass into Ukraine, the act of recognition brings Russia and Ukraine more openly into conflict and so possibly raises the likelihood of all-out war between them.
Certainly, the situation is far from healthy. As I say, my strong impression is that this is not what Moscow had planned all along. Rather it’s a product of a realization that the West is not interested in meeting its demands (which to my mind were never very realistic) and also that Ukraine will never implement the terms of the Minsk agreements. Blocked from any other path, the Kremlin has therefore taken this one. Where it will lead, I do not dare to predict.
Agreed entirely. What a depressing day. What a stupid move by VVP.
Can you provide a sensible alternative?
Minsk II might have had a chance for success one, two even three years after its signing but that was not to be. Come hell or high water, Putin made the right choice.
Wrong!
Re: “The purpose of the long list of grievances was clearly to justify the final decision – recognizing the DPR and LPR – but it’s interesting that so little of it had anything to do with the situation in Donbass.’
And now for some competent analysis that isn’t JRL court appointed Russia friendly approved.
Last week, there was a UNSC meeting on the Minsk Protocol. Out of this meeting, it became further clear the the Kiev regime and its Western backers want to continue going thru the motion in the form of not getting it implemented. Hence, another option has come into play.
For accuracy sake, the development of a separate Ukrainian identity happened before the Communist engagement in that project. However, the Soviet drawn boundary of Ukraine is something that was done via the Communists – not the Banderites.
The development of a separate Ukrainian identity need not be anti-Russian.
https://www.eurasiareview.com/22052011-pavlo-skoropadsky-and-the-course-of-russian-ukrainian-relations-analysis/
One thing that’s been conspicuously missing from 99% of EL commentary was ANY concern for the people of DPR/LPR, or ANY recognition that such concern could be a factor in Russia’s calculus.
At this time it is at most a secondary concern. If concern for their well being was their aim – Putin would have waited at the very least until after a possible summit with Biden, Macron, and Scholz before making any decision on this. His options were not exhausted.
Please explain your reasoning; I honestly fail to see how meeting with those three yet again would’ve reflected a greater concern for Donbass people, or would’ve lead to improvements in their well-being.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very simple. Diplomatic avenues had not been exhausted. He could have gone and said ‘this act from the Duma is there, you may think I control everything, but there is great support for this, if I cannot obtain a solid security agreement, I must sign it.’ And of course now he’s burned a lot of bridges with Western leaders like Macron who have burned a lot of political capital continuing to try and dialogue with Putin. He has committed a grievous error.
He should have done it a long time ago. I wonder what he was waiting for.
I don’t think so. I think Macron knew perfectly well that Minsk II was unworkable, even had it been implemented. I suspect Macron, Putin and Zelensky may have even quietly agreed that for all parties involved, this was the best choice and Russia decided it was time to assume the burden of the western backlash and come what may,
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people were so entangled in their own internal politik, there was nothing they could have done. Macron may have had the will, but Biden and Scholz were hogtied by their own rhetoric, fears and internal intrigues.
yeah, waiting for the 60,000 ukee nazis to pour into donbass is a great idea, while you are trying to work it out diplomatically… clearly some others see it differently here…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such meetings have already occurred. After awhile, talk can become sheer BS.
There is no doubt that this is not what Russia wanted. Though it is precisely what Kiev was after- far fewer Russians to worry about in future political calculations and another ‘grievance’ to be borne about like an ikon in all future political rituals. “Another wound in Ukraine’s martyred body”. “And not just Russia’s fault either but a fruit of NATO’s refusal to fight for Ukraine! ”
It should be worth a few billion from the IMF. And can easily be used to justify another round of sanctions.
For those who thought that Putin et al had a plan this is a sad day. On the other hand the people of Donbas should sleep easier tonight, while the people of Mariupol and Odessa will not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those who thought that Putin et al had a plan this is a sad day. On the other hand the people of Donbas should sleep easier tonight, while the people of Mariupol and Odessa will not.”
Banderite provocations with the Kiev regime not doing much if anything to stop such.
Recall the Odessa massacre?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The point is that this makes Odessa massacres more likely. And, by removing so many dependably reasonable voters from the electoral equation, increases the influence of the fascists from (C19th) Galicia.
How can one forget the Odessa massacre? A day that will live in infamy, except for those who would have it live in triumph, and I have no use for such people or nations.
This is a good comment, bevin. I agree with you that Putin seemed to not have a plan in the end and just had to flow along with the current. So much for his reputation as a master of 3-D chess, and always with the “cunning plan” in his brain. I think he was playing checkers with Macaroni and the others, and then events just swept him up. Recall that it was the Communist Party that initiated the vote to recognize. At first I just assumed they were playing catspaw to “Putin’s cunning plan”, but who knows, maybe it really was them?
Which might explain (this thought just occurred to me) why Putin got so snippety and felt he had to lash out at Lenin while grudgingly doing the right thing, under pressure. He is not the kind of man who likes other people getting in front of him.
Russia did little more than acknowledge what the outcome of Minsk should have been and would have been had the guarantors and Kiev done their duty and negotiated this outcome. Instead, they stalled for the last 8 years.
Russia got the ball rolling again. Have to see where it lands, goal or o of bonds.
Cleanliness is next to Godliness but patience is for fools.
You should watch this https://youtu.be/CXQSqhDY_XA
Marvelous to see people filled with such joy and euphoria, this is what humanity is all about!
There are far fewer than fifty people celebrating, mostly older men who remember the USSR. They think they are being integrated into Russia. They are being set adrift into a deadend republic.
This shows how far Russia has sunk.
Dear Bohdan: They are being set loose from Ukraine, a deadend (republic in name only).
Of course, there was in all this a total lack of self-reflection – no indication by Putin that maybe things he’d done might have contributed to the current crisis.
Not so. He emphatically stated that (in hind sight re: Minsk I & II), he should have recognized their independence earlier, I assume during the referendums or after Debaltsevo. Turns out, that would not have generated any more severe a backlash from the West than happened anyway, but who would’ve or could’ve guessed that?
If he had recognized them earlier, maybe Givi, Motorola, and Zakharchenko would still be alive and with their families.
Zakharchenko was a truly decent man. Humble, moral, compassionate and a true representative of the people. Viewing his many genuine videos from the 2014 battles can leave you with no other conclusion.
Compare that with the likes of Turchinov, Parubiy, Tyahnybok, Yarosh and the like. Black and white.
PS: I am a die-hard, free-market capitalist, for those who would suggest otherwise.
This is a good move to me. Talks have been going on for 8 years and Nothing has been done with Russia’s concerns. V. Putin is tired of talks with every one especially Amerika. Amerika and it’s puppets in the EU will now make a new list everything Russia can’t do. It will hurt the EU more than it does Russia. Will joe b. now get Germany to refuse gas from Russia? We’ll soon find out.
Dewitt, you didn’t answer the question, but so be it.
If you watched this show for the last 8 years, how could you miss the fact that any concession Putin/Russia makes, short of giving in 100%, is invariably seen as “too little too late”?
I suspect even giving in 100% would not be enough. SU collapse set pretty high expectations…
Here is a take from V. Pozner, a very pro-Western US&French citizen who’s lived in Russia for almost 70 years. It’s his Yale University lecture titled “How the US created Vladimir Putin” https://youtu.be/8X7Ng75e5gQ
“As I say, my strong impression is that this is not what Moscow had planned all along.”
Agreed. Cutting the losses.
…and I have the feeling that the next big move will be something completely different.
I think we have to look at this from US point of view. Essentially they went too far in putting missiles in Romania (and soon Poland).
They over reached and now as soon as they become rational will have to withdraw them. They are not the giants of 2000, since 2015 they do not even have the biggest economy. Russia overtook them in missile tech and China in everything else. And the EU gave up on supporting Nato in anything but lip service.
So no – we are not seeing Putin/Russia demanding too much. We are seeing the US playing dumb in order to avoid backing off in a public way. Better cause trouble in Ukraine (US/UK are supplying the weapons and training to Azov which is causing the current issues, and US controlled media are creating the myths to support it). Better that than Biden loses votes because he backed off militarily against Russia in Romania.
Actually I suspect the whole Ukrainian adventure is a distraction so that when US backs off it can cover up the Romania withdrawal with talk of concessions won in Ukraine. JFK pulled off the same trick in claiming victory over Cuba when in fact it meant withdrawing Jupiter missiles in Turkey.
They’ve had umpteen warnings about these things for umpteen years. I remember all the arguments made by Russia and all of America’s sophomoric responses that these cannot possibly be a threat to it.
Eventually, everything reaches a tipping point.
Not planned, not orchestrated? What about all these troops at the western Russian border? What about the troops in Belarus?
What about all the Ukrainian troops at the Donbass contact line that preceded it?
Do your homework, sir. You’re not in government and not allowed an excuse.
What about them? They are in Russian territory. Where does your country station its troops? On the Moon?
I think the plan was to intimidate Ukraine into backing of and finally starting to implement Minsk. A last chance so to say, after many years of them openly disregarding it.
> Of course, there was in all this a total lack of self-reflection
While I do agree with the sentiment, I’m not entirely sure about the particulars. What exactly could have he done, short of abandoning the republics entirely and allowing Ukraine to eventually reconquer them in a bloody war, to defuse the crisis? Ukraine blatantly refused to implement Minsk agreement and the rest of guarantors closed their eyes on that, while ridiculously sanctioning Russia for non-compliance.
Look, the West, including Canada, has murdered a million Iraqis since the 2003 invasion. Before that we had Madeleine 500k dead Iraqi children was worth it Albright, who is still revered as a great stateswoman, similar to that other war criminal Kissinger. Australian soldiers selfied themselves drinking out of the prosthetic legs of dead Afghanis. The Guantanamo gulag is still there, so is the complete Western support for apartheid Israel. And Westerners talk about the lack of Putin’s self-reflection. Are you guys real? Where is your self-reflection?
LikeLiked by 4 people
well said… and some in the west would’ve been okay watching a lot of russian speaking people in donbass being innocently murdered as well… all for the good of ukraine of course..
LikeLiked by 2 people
the West doesn’t do it. its attitude is still that of arrogant white settler colonials and everything that implies AND of course when it really comes down to it, racist hatred. We can talk about Russophobia (or even Sinophobia) but it isn’t fear, it is hatred, good old fashioned racist hatred against slavic Russians and Asians. The West deserves all it gets, we had it all, everything and through sheer arrogance, greed and stupidity we blew it. Russia has been the Wests whipping boy for a century, no more. As for minsk, 7 years is long enough, Kiev never for one moment abided by it, to now complain that Putin has canned it, is again, Western arrogance and stupidity. Russia isn’t a servant of the West, the EU may see themselves as such, even if they don’t, it is what their future is now and they chose it. Russia is in no way obligated to save the Europeans from themselves. All has been exhausted, after reading the Joint Declaration from Feb 4th bigger plans are afoot and a vision of great clarity has been laid out. Why waste time going nowhere with a dying cowboy and the phantom pains of British Empire. The Wests loss and Eurasias gain.
I reacted strongly and immediately to what happened with this blogpost .
It’s very emotional because I was twisted by both positive and negative emotions. Positive towards the Donbass people, but negative towards Putin.
Putin’s rant against Lenin displeased me greatly, and I am probably not the only person who got rubbed the wrong way on that. The Donbass people themselves revere Lenin, at least as a symbol of the Soviet past. Putin was softer on Stalin (like he always is), but basically blamed the Bolsheviks/Communists for everything that happened.
I think this is a kind of blindness, where Putin has to convince himself that he himself has done nothing wrong and made no mistakes. It was just those damned Commies with their radical “confederation” ideas. What’s the alternative? A unified “Greater Russia” with just lame autonomies? Lenin’s genius was that he knew how to expand the Empire’s borders by offering other nations a fair deal. Lenin was a builder, in my opinion; whereas Putin helped to take apart that which Lenin had built. Millions of people, not just the people of Donbass, have had to pay the price for his and Yeltsin’s folly.
Anyhow, I have the impression, like you, that Putin is not completely driving this train any more, but just sort of running to keep up with it…
🙂
Yalensis , I think you have to view this more as a juxtaposition of toppling statues of Lenin in Ukraine, with the cast-iron factoid that Lenin created Ukraine. Not only this , but he created a Ukraine far larger than it ever needed to be
Given that context , it’s wise and impossible not to use Lenin in a negative light as a device against Ukraine. Stalin of course has no statues in Ukraine, so I don’t see the point too much of bringing him up- and imagine the uproar if he pointed out a perfectly reasonable set of factoids, such as that Stalin deserves credit for his role insaving the Ukrainian nation during WW2, or his loyal implementation of Ukrainisation?
This is a world where Zelensky can get away with astounding historical illetarcy by equating the Ukrainian Front with Ukrainians and the liberation of Auschwitz.
The only thing in dispute is if Lenin created the Ukraine out of a truly anti-Russian mindset or out of practicalities, but then the issue remains of why create such a large one unnecessarily? It isn’t an Armenia, Moldova or Uzbekistan but (particularly Novorossiya) an integral place in Russian culture and identity.
Stalin should have created a Zakarpattiyan SSR instead of attaching Galicia to the Ukrainian SSR then we don’t have the situation we have now. So in this, Putin gives Stalin a pass. I sense, wrongly from my point of view, that Putin refuses to separate the Galicians from the Russky-mir Ukrainians in any of the arguments against the Ukrainian state. He has a go at Bandera , but not at the poison that western Ukraine brings to modern Ukraine
Not good for autotext to connive against me to misspell “illiteracy” of all words!
Every Westerner is now an expert in Eastern Europe, even though most of them have never ever set foot here, not even as a drunk stag party attendee. It’s like when potbellied middle-aged couch potatoes yell at the TV to give instructions to Ronaldo and Messi, while wolfing down a bag of Doritos and washing it down with a Big Gulp of soda.
You know what is lacking? The self-reflection of smug, ignorant, bubble-dweller Westerners, who have zero, zilch, nada idea about the reality of Eastern Europe and the incredible harm they caused in their efforts of trying socially reengineer cultures they have zero knowledge of after they ‘won’ the Cold War.
I can sympathize with Putin. Where is the self-reflection of Canadians when every week a new mass grave of murdered Indian kids is found by ground penetrating radar?
right… canucks lack self reflection, or it would certainly seem that way in the canuck msm, and on certain blogs too… i’m a canuck btw.. thanks for your insightful posts.. i agree with you..
And here are the actual President’s Decrees:
http://publication.pravo.gov.ru/Document/View/0001202202220001
http://publication.pravo.gov.ru/Document/View/0001202202220002
Notice in particular the 4th clauses in every decree: “In connection with the address from the Head of Lugansk (Donetsk) People’s Republic, until the Treaty mentioned in the clause 3 of this decree is concluded, the Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation is to ensure the peace-keeping on the territory of Lugansk (Donetsk) People’s Republic by the Armed Forces of Russian Federation.”
Technically, it doesn’t mean that the Russian army has to enter in right away and start to, uh, persuade the Ukrainian Zbroyni Syly to stop the hostilities… but it’s highly likely 😦
Eight bloody years, and I mean it literally. Eight years, and Ukraine didn’t budge even an inch towards the peaceful resolution, neither did France or Germany budge Ukraine in that direction, nevermind the US. Well… all things have to end sooner or later, and new things have to start, for better or worse. Heavens, do I hope that it’ll be for the better.
@Akos
Didn’t know Belarus is already part of Russia.
Yes, most of them are still in Russia, but they have been moved to where they are for a certain purpose. Maybe there are good reasons for Putin’s actions, but to think that they are not planned… For sure this has been prepared for months…
Have you listened to Naryshkin? A true Freudian slip…
LikeLike
Belarus and Russia are an a unified state. Given that the US has 800 military basis all over the planet, it’s a bit rich to bitch about Russia stationing troops where she sees fit in its own territory.
Sure, the troops are there for a purpose. To prevent your Ukie neonazi friends to ethnically cleanse the Donbass, like Croatia did in the Krajina with the Serbs. Which I think was the orcs’ plan all along.
Akos, you are confusing the poor guy with you “orcs’ plan” methaphor. He’s probably learned a mnemonic in preschool, smth like
“What are the places that begin with Mo?
Moscow and Mordor, Mo, Mo, Mo”.
Most Westerners are ‘confused’ anyway. Budapest, Bucharest, same thing. That’s what comes from living in a bubble and being utterly ignorant of the rest of the world. And they speak of self-reflection. Btw, Mons also start with Mo. The HQ of the orcs’ overlord.
Regarding Bucharest and Budapest, the ethnic Hungarians and Romanians in Ukraine’s Communist drawn boundary have issues with the Kiev regime.
Good point, Akos. I would also add that Belarus and Russia have a mutual security arrangement; in essence they are also military allies against (potential) Ukrainian aggression.
On the issue of planning. I have been encountering this meme in the blogophere among the pro-Ukrainian side, who keep wailing: Now we see that they were planning for this all along! How dare they plan anything in advance! They have been planning the evacuation of civilians; they have been planning for the amassing of troops, etc etc.
Only evil people plan for emergencies and contingencies. Good people just let them happen and then run around in circles, with their heads cut off. Why bother having civil emergency plans, especially when you live in a war zone? Spontaneous reaction is so much more fulfilling.
Crimea was a master-move with zero casualties. There is the possibility of minimizing casualties by simply recognizing LDNR. In that sense, I do not see this either as a bad move, but as the smart move as option A – Minsk agreements – is no longer viable. I was actually impressed with how Putin circumscribed his entire strategy and linked both the demands made of the West with the entire situation in neighbouring countries and Ukraine, with an additional reference to crazy Ukrainian nuclear aspiration. The USA have emptied Ukraine of foreigners and left Zelensky swimming in unknown waters. A country without a rudder, undergoing this type of earthquake, may fragment.
Something to watch is the fact that the rebels don’t control all of Donbass.
> with zero casualties.
Between two and five casualties depending on how you count. For av event like that it’s essentially nothing, but there is no need to ignore the very few people who did die then.
Nice to see you here Josh! We used to communicate on Google + if you remember. Any chance to tell me what happened with my “friend” from New Zealand. All the best!
QUICK REACTION to the article
So say the author:
“…The speech was a massive outpouring of grievances…The purpose of the long list of grievances was clearly to justify the final decision ”
I consider the word “justify” seems improper to me…
Could be… just to remind to the attention of the people and listeners forgotten or neglected, archived or else historical facts.
I have learned from many details listening what you called “rant”. Interesting facts!
It can be view as: putting a “common” decision in its evolutionary context…When writing “common” I entend that all the heads of the government branches has been consulted and are part of this final decision from the Duma to the defense minister…Anyway!
“Putin kept sighing, and every now and then would rap his palm on the table.”
Ahahaah! I like it!
” It was like he was doing something that had very much not been his desire, but that he felt was the only thing left for him to do. I very much doubt that this has been his plan all along,…”
It might be as such but… the writing is a bit pathetic!
A head of a state is the high manager of the wealth of its people, he is also the guarantor of their safety, peace, well being and prosperity … Strategy is of high importance in these endeavors. Strategy is a must to maintain a balance.
“no indication by Putin that maybe things he’d done might have contributed to the current crisis”
Like what? For example? Tell us!
“The danger is that by seeming to rip up the Minsk agreements which looked to reintegrate Donbass into Ukraine, the act of recognition brings Russia and Ukraine more openly into conflict and so possibly raises the likelihood of all-out war between them.”
“Seeming to rip up”?
The Minsk agreements is a farce since the very beginning…A bad “lies, cheats and robbery” play in display…
Anyway!
A responsable statesman is prepared (and must be ) to this eventuality amongst others…and I guess that Russia without desiring a war is prepared and ready to face it.
A war will not be. Not now…There will be a lot of emotional reactions in the next few coming hours… a great turmoil mainly in the USA…
Let see!
I think the shelling and attacks by Ukraine on the separatists may have pushed this. It seems Russia has been very methodical in this process. They have made demands, which have been ignored, and they have explained that they will not allow USA to waste time with delaying tactics. They have begun taking the actions they threatened they would.
The Russian economy is said to be sanctions proof, and I have no doubt they have planned for all outcomes. Add to this the fact that they are defending their homeland. This should create a reassessment of US thinking, but it doesn’t seem to be occurring.
They have used the Yugoslav model against NATO. It was bound to happen.
All I have to say is what a great distraction from the increasing authoritarianism up in the Great White North.
Recognition and sanctions weren’t much of a surprise.
I am much more intrigued about Putin’s promise to show Ukraine “what REAL decommunization is”…
Real decommunization means no country at all, as his overall point was that they, with Lenin as the architect, created Ukraine.
And he is right. Self-evidently the Ukraine was not a problem at all for Tsarist Russia, like Poland was because one identified themselves as Russians and the others clearly are not.
Lola: I get your irony and your hint (I think).
Although I personally did not like Putin’s cheap shots at Lenin (which is my main beef against the way he did this otherwise good thing), even I had to chuckle at his use of irony. Namely the whole “de-Communization” meme is ripe for comic potential. Putin riffed on the fact that the Ukrainians are always beating their chests like apes about de-Communizing themselves, so Putin took this to its logical conclusion: If the Ukrainians were to divest themselves of every scrap of territory which they gained under one or another Communist leader (from Lenin to Stalin to Khrushchev), then they would be left as a very small statelet.
Come to think of it, Zelensky himself, in one of his comedy skits defined the proper borders of the Ukraine: From the Dniepr River to the Carpathians, and that’s pretty much it.
Zelensky should get his comedy collective back together and do another skit about territorial “de-Communization”. Noah and his wife would be left sitting on a mound of dirt that is their new territory.
I 100% DON’T think that remark was about Ukraine’s territory, Yalensis. I am guessing it was primarily about the economy.
Throughout this whole mess, Russia was essentially providing Ukraine with dirt cheap gas& other resources. Russia is still Ukraine’s #1 trade partner. That could now change abruptly.
What I see coming is an economic equivalent of WW2, in which Russia, Ukraine and Europe will all bleed – but this time they’ll bleed cash.
Which is NOT good for either side of the conflict, but is VERY good for the puppeteers across the pond (just like the real WW2 was).
I know I am voicing an unpopular opinion now, but the Orthodox-culture Slavs have been getting collectively screwed for over 30 years, and the latest developments hurt us all even more. The “clowns” know their business, unfortunately, while we are simply not bloody-minded enough.
Needless to say, I’ll be overjoyed to be proven wrong. Perhaps we’ll rise out of this mess and into the shining future of the peacefully multipolar world like the Phoenix from the ashes. After all we’ve done some pretty spectacular “phoenixing” before : )
Aha! I understand your point, Lola. You think the “de-communization” allusion involves the meltdown of the Ukrainian economy.
I admit I did not think of that possibility, I just leaped to the other explanation of this riddle, namely Ukraine losing the territories ceded to it by the Communists.
I am not sure who is right. This is a riddle, after all!
🙂
Indeed he spent a lengthy amount of time talking about the situation in the Donbass, More importantly, Russia has spent a lengthy amount of time doing something about the situation for the people in the Donbass, be it giving them access to state internet services, coronavirus assistance, passports and so forth.
I am at a loss over your ( unsurprisingly completely in-line with the western journalist bilge) line about Russia shredding the Minsk Agreements, when it is the very fact that France, Germany and the US have done nothing to make Kiev follow the Minsk agreements, in spite of them being a puppet regime. More than this has been Ukrainian politicians openly saying the Minsk agreements are a non-starter that has lead to this position.
The west are using Ukraine as its own turf, militarily speaking, in far more of a way then was done with Georgia.
The Kiev regime are openly fine with their regime being on life support for the next 20 years, being gifted drip money from the EU and western institutions that do nothing for their civilians but plenty for their oligarchs, officicals and Soros graduates – so long as anti-Russian trajectory is enacted in all stratas. Something has to be done to break this and Putin is acting in accordance with that.
Eh, “professor” is appealing on all sides – typical for westerners. If their puppet is doing the wrong thing or suffering losses. As in Kosovo and Bosnia and Hercegovina, when Albanians or Muslims are on the offensive, the west just does not see it. When Serbs respond then west calls on all sides… BS BS BS.
Let me make some scenarios here:
1. Fighting along demarcation stops after Russian forces enter new “republics”. That opens the possibility of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that was not possible till now. Whatever outcome of that might be – it will be agreed upon by both sides. Let’s hope for this one.
2. Ukraine continues the assault on the “republics” – Current “borders” are not favorable for Russia – therefore it might go for an attack to a) break and degrade Ukrainian ability to conduct offensive operations and then return to current demarcation lines or b) continue to geographically more favorable and defendable positions (and a very nice river-view).
In the case of the “b” option – we will see SOME NATO members intervening – to take what used to be theirs before past world wars (Romania, Hungary, Poland, and possibly Slovakia – that would not be the first time that NATO members turn on each other. It might spell the end of the Fourth Reich (EU/NATO).
Ukraine – no more. It was created by Kominterna anyway. Kominterna went out of its way to make sure that Russians and Serbs are weakened as much as possible and blamed for everything. However, we got rid of USSR and Yugoslavia, destroyed Third Reich, kicked communism out and there is only one more task left before the world can rest in peace and prosperity – blinding the five nasties. And you can bet your backside – we will do it.
This move likely halts the shelling of the Donetsk And Luhansk separatist areas – which was a big humanitarian tragedy in the making. I was against illegally changing international borders as this action does, but now that its done – it takes off the table the idea of an attack on these areas – meanwhile chanting Russia will invade Ukraine any day now! Biden saves face, Russia did make a move, Putin saves face, the daily deaths of Pro Russian Separatists will likely drop, and this can all be walked back – if federal status is given in an overall “Security Arrangement of some kind” this does not kill Minsk II.
I think that VVP was forced into making a drastic action. I regret that it has come to this.
The Ukrainians wanted to force Russian intervention by intensifying the bombardment of the Donbass. The 404’s hoped that this will force the west to provide extensive aid both military and economic. In reality the westerners have scarpered – all military personnel have been evacuated and the diplomats appear to be going too. The western aid is probably insufficient to compensate for the economic damage caused by the crisis and the weapons supplied are probably unlikely to make much of a difference
The Neocons in the west want to have a break with Russia and to have a new cold war – they feel that this may provide unity for an otherwise internally divided west and a cause around which politicians can rally
I expect that comprehensive sanctions on Russia will be imposed and have a significant impact – but if the Russians believe that they are in survival mode they will bear them. As other commentators have said Russia is more autarkic than many other economies. Shutting out Russian energy will be catastrophic for the world economy particularly for Europe
I am fearful for further escalation and scope for miscalculation
Simple and brilliant. And fuck all the rest of you suckers. Lump it!
I am glad President Putin recognised the Donbass.
I am not a communist so I don’t care what the President said about Lenin.
I am glad now the people have the open protection of Russia.
Those people have suffered greatly and they never figured in any of the conversations of the great western governments and its media.
When Kiev launched the attack on the breakaway regions in 2015 this was inevitable that they would never go back.
The west Angela Merkel and the rest stood by and let Poroshenko kill his own citizens.
Professor you do the typical western thing comment at the reaction of Russia – you don’t look at the 8 years of suffering of the Donbass. The suffering of those people should be worthy of a “rant”.
As for Ukraine – the people – excluding the Nazi – deserve better – is there no one there who is ready to stand against the current disastrous policies – for the country?
Was the recognition planned – I don’t know and don’t particularly care.
This looks like a move imposed by Russian public opinion. And there is nothing wrong with that. From a human(itarian) point of view this is welcome.
In terms of pursuing diplomatic objectives in the ‘great game’ in which people are less than pawns, this is a less than optimum outcome.
But perhaps the time for great games is over and this is a move in the new diplomacy of treating the consumers of the media and propaganda addicts the world over as if they were capable of understanding what goes on.
It has been, and remains, all about NATO with the Ukraine, ruled by people who don’t live there, slipping back into its historical role as a route through which armies will march: the borderlands of NATO, Russia and the neo-Ottomans.
“What a week it’s been! 80 days or so since we were told that Russia was about to invade Ukraine, it has yet to march its troops across the border. But the state of tension continues to rise, driven, it must be said, not by Russian officials, who have stated repeatedly that there are no invasion plans, but by those of Western states along with their enablers in the press.“
… now they come, the Russian troops.
No invasion plans…?
Next week: war? Putin recognized the DPR and LPR in the borders of Donezk and Luhansk regions, which are only 1/3 controlled by the separatists. So will his “peace forces“ now attack the still government controlled areas?!
