The war in Donbass must end now!

I don’t normally write two posts in a day, but news that the rebel Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Eastern Ukraine have ordered the evacuation of all civilians forces me to take up the pen again.

I find this deeply worrisome. Personally, I doubt that Ukraine is really planning to assault Lugansk, as the LPR leader claims. The Ukrainian leadership surely knows that the Russian response would be terrible. But, as I’ve long said, this is precisely how large-scale war between Russia and Ukraine will begin – not because one day Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine out of the blue for no reason, but because of something that happens on the front line in Donbass which causes a violent Russian response.

So if we want to avoid war in Europe, we have to eliminate this possibility. Also, from a purely humanitarian point of view, we need to start thinking not of geopolitics, not of NATO expansion/non-expansion, not of glib platitudes of ‘defending democracy’ and the like, but of enabling the people of Donbass to return to their homes and live again in peace. With this evacuation, 100,000s of people will turn into refugees. We have to help them, and that means we have to end the war.

End it. That’s all. Whether the way it ends is just or unjust is at this point no longer relevant. Whether it benefits Russia or the West is irrelevant. This war is a human tragedy and a threat to the wider peace in Europe. It has to be ended. Now. Everything else can come after.

What does this mean? The UN Security Council should meet and pass a resolution obliging all parties to the conflict to cease firing and withdraw a certain distance from the front lines. It should also mandate the immediate dispatch of an international peace keeping force to occupy the territory between the two warring parties. Sanctions, or other forms of coercion, would be enacted against those who refuse to comply.

This would end the war. Would the subsequent peace be a good one? Probably not. None of the main political actors concerned would be very happy. But at least there would be peace, the people of Donbass could go back home, and this blight on international security would be removed, removing the larger prospect of major war between Russia and Ukraine, and with that a major cause of East-West tension.

This war has gone on too long. The UN Security Council should end it, now!