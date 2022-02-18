The war in Donbass must end now!

I don’t normally write two posts in a day, but news that the rebel Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Eastern Ukraine have ordered the evacuation of all civilians forces me to take up the pen again.
I find this deeply worrisome. Personally, I doubt that Ukraine is really planning to assault Lugansk, as the LPR leader claims. The Ukrainian leadership surely knows that the Russian response would be terrible. But, as I’ve long said, this is precisely how large-scale war between Russia and Ukraine will begin – not because one day Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine out of the blue for no reason, but because of something that happens on the front line in Donbass which causes a violent Russian response.
So if we want to avoid war in Europe, we have to eliminate this possibility. Also, from a purely humanitarian point of view, we need to start thinking not of geopolitics, not of NATO expansion/non-expansion, not of glib platitudes of ‘defending democracy’ and the like, but of enabling the people of Donbass to return to their homes and live again in peace. With this evacuation, 100,000s of people will turn into refugees. We have to help them, and that means we have to end the war.
End it. That’s all. Whether the way it ends is just or unjust is at this point no longer relevant. Whether it benefits Russia or the West is irrelevant. This war is a human tragedy and a threat to the wider peace in Europe. It has to be ended. Now. Everything else can come after.
What does this mean? The UN Security Council should meet and pass a resolution obliging all parties to the conflict to cease firing and withdraw a certain distance from the front lines. It should also mandate the immediate dispatch of an international peace keeping force to occupy the territory between the two warring parties. Sanctions, or other forms of coercion, would be enacted against those who refuse to comply.
This would end the war. Would the subsequent peace be a good one? Probably not. None of the main political actors concerned would be very happy. But at least there would be peace, the people of Donbass could go back home, and this blight on international security would be removed, removing the larger prospect of major war between Russia and Ukraine, and with that a major cause of East-West tension.
This war has gone on too long. The UN Security Council should end it, now!
49 thoughts on “The war in Donbass must end now!”
Voice of reason, voice of conscience
But, as I remember, a peacekeeping force was suggested, and advocated, years ago.
And at the time the western establishments declared that it would create a frozen conflict, and that frozen conflicts are horrible. Presumably because a frozen conflict is not exactly a decisive victory of their side. End of story.
In the last year, Kiev regime forces have increased near the Donbass rebels. In recent weeks, there has been a reported increase in back and forth fire in that area. If I’m not offhand mistaken, the OSCE has withdrawn its observers from that area. Today’s Anglo-American coverage of this matter has been overwhelmingly one-sided.
Most of the casualties in this conflict have been on the Donbass rebel side. The Kiev regime continues to not go forth with the UN approved Minsk Protocol, calling for the Kiev regime to negotiate an autonomy settlement for Donbass.
UA/US/UK strategy is simple. Create an information fog of offense is defense accusations, then launch an offensive designed to force the population out of the territory and destroy whoever remains.
I believe the US had already executed such a plan during Operation Storm in the Krajina and the Ukrainians have long begged the US to help them repeat it.
I believe it’s called ‘ethnic-cleansing’.
Nice thoughts, but how about the West does what it promised to do and force – and they have the means to do if so willing – Ukraine to sit down and make a deal with the region for some autonomy. And force Ukraine to actually implement the cease fire, How about that! Do what you promised and signed up for. Seems not that novel an idea, and does not involve any other parties.
After all, that is what they signed to do, and that is what irresponsibly they refuse to do. This would also solve the problem,
But since it is the USA that solely pushes its interests in the region down to the last Ukrainian, to involve the UN is absolutely no guarantee; the US would do what it always does when asked to do something that is against its interests – blithely ignore it.
I think, kind sir, you ignore the history of how the US/NATO plays its game. Remember Iraq, and what a UN resolution means?
Remember Yugoslavia, when NATO bombed, clearly violating all the rules, and this Idiot Scholz today defended this criminal act by protecting “threatened” Kosovaren criminals who first attacked and killed thousands of Serbian security forces and Serbian civilians?
The West is incapable to recognize when it acts contrary to international law by pushing its rules-based agenda and RTP nonsense.
> how about the West does what it promised to do and force … Ukraine to sit down and make a deal
That failed, and the situation is urgent
> to involve the UN is absolutely no guarantee
Agree, but it’s a hope. Absent that, any international coalition of concerned nations. E.g. CSTO-based mission would have reasonable credibility as a peace-keeping force, and would make it harder to frame it as a “Russian invasion”
The UN has already been effectively compromised, sidelined and neutered by the western forces aligned against it. You can throw that appeal into the waste basket.
Scholz looked like he had never read anything of events before, during or after 1999, other than the Washington-approved Marvel Comics version of the Kosovo war.
As a minor aside, I in fact distinctly remember in mid 1999, the American 60 Minutes weekly program revealing how a German freelance journalist fabricated and staged Kosovo mass slaughters in the suburbs of Munich and sold the footage to German news media, and he couldn’t keep up with the demand. He himself was interviewed during the program.
Of course, that particular program has mysteriously disappeared from their archives.
Scholz frankly, came of like a boob. A poster child for Naivete.
….and I for one, remember Walker’s Racak staged affair, the Albright/Thaqi collusion at Shambouillet, the Trepca Mine mass graves and Pinochet-style soccer stadiums that never were and 2 yrs of field investigation by UNMIK that reduced the western-reported casualty numbers by a factor of two and the aftermath of the purposeful NATO bombing of civilian targets with DU and industrial chlorine and other carcinogenic chemical stores as targets that poisoned the Danube and created an environmental and cancer catastrophe for decades to come.
The same western playbook used against Yugoslavia is now at work on Russia. Make no mistake about it.
Scholz is a weakling phantom chancellor. His SPD nominally won the last elections, yet they allow their minority fake green coalition partners to set the agenda.
Baerbock and Habeck, the fake greens, are truly unhinged Atlanticist ideologues. And anti-Russian, anti-Chinese racists to boot. I’m certain they are deliberately stoking the fire to have a good excuse to shut down NS2, which they always opposed, due to Russian ‘aggression’.
They see this crisis as an opportunity to force the rest of Europe to adapt their completely unreasonable green agenda. Which, btw, in German practice means shutting down the least CO2 emitting nuclear power stations and building new lignite-burning coal power stations, which are the absolute worst. This is the green newspeak. More CO2 is clean, no CO2 emission is dirty.
Ironically, it is Germany who uses energy as a weapon. They are blackmailing the rest of Europe by sabotaging the launch of NS2. Thanks to their actions, gas and energy prices are through the roof everywhere. I don’t know why they think that their 4th attempt at a European Reich will be successful.
We need to clarify some things too.
Dear Germans – the world might or might not survive WWIII but you certainly will not unless you stay out of this. Whatever happened in the past was forgiven but not forgotten. Lessons have been learned. If s*** starts flying and you get involved then preventive measures will be taken immediately.
Fair warning!
My 2 cents worth.
If the Kiev regime were to perform their obligations under the Minsk accords, that will largely solve the problems, I think. However, their backers don’t want that and Kiev is not (practically speaking) sovereign, so how is that going to happen? Any UNSC intervention has the same basic problem (even assuming something potentially workable could be passed). That being the case, the Ukrainian Civil war will not end unless something changes dramatically. Ugh!
By withdrawing US trainers, and the Embassy Biden is trying to increase pressure on them, but the Ukrainians think they only need to hold out and they will not need to do a thing.
LikeLike
No it won’t, Do you REALLY think the DNLR will after 8 years of genocide (and yes, it IS attempted genocide, at least as much or even more than Kosovo and by strict American/Kosovo definition, by any measure), that they will ever allow themselves to be re-intergrated and stand side by side in the Rada with their murderers?
Fat chance.
Not to mention their children forced to speak Ukrainian rather than the language of their parents, and taught at school that Stepan Bandera was a hero for fighting alongside Hitler against their grandparents. The whole idea is absurd at this point.
Dear westerners, you can stick your Minsk agreements up yours. It is over. Are you prepared to lose all those things you bought with your credit cards that don’t really belong to you? We need a big reset. And it is coming. Please show no mercy as you should not expect any either. Shit happens
“The UN Security Council should meet and pass a resolution obliging all parties to the conflict to cease firing and withdraw a certain distance from the front lines.”
Never happen. Did you hear Blinken’s smorgasbord address to the UN? ANYTHING that’s to happen in Donbass will be of Russia’s doing to justify an attack on Ukraine. Uncover a civilian mass grave? (which BTW, the DLNR’s already found several of late) – no William Walker to send in to pronounce sentence. Just assume it’s a Russian false flag. Chemical attack? A terrorist bomb in Rostov? Just assume. It’s a guaranteed fact Russia is behind it.
This Blinken character is pure joy to behold. 😦
For those of us imbued by nature and nurture with a sense of fair play, the natural reaction to hypocrites is to distance ourselves and isolate them from our lives. When they insist on imposing themselves over and over to our own detriment and there’s no place or ability to walk away, at some point tolerance is impossible and a fight breaks out. This is true on a personal level and just as true on a national level, when it’s called WAR. That, ladies and gentlemen – is where we stand today.
“It should also mandate the immediate dispatch of an international peace keeping force to occupy the territory between the two warring parties. “
Made up of… whom? Just to know, Maestro. For what would prevent “unidentified party from either side” to declare it an open season on “the smurfs”?
“This would end the war.”
No, for this “war” is merely just one salien in the new Cold War between Russia and the West. It won’t end it.
I have to ask the sincerety of your very emotional appeal, Maestro. After all, just in the previous blogpost you reminded us all, that you used to be British intelligentce officer – solemly sworn to Her Majesty and all that. I for one never had even a shred of doubt, that you are still a loyal Officer and Subject.
Everyone is entitled to their moment of Epiphany.
….and I for one, remember Walker’s Racak staged affair, the Albright/Thaqi collusion at Shambouillet, the Trepca Mine mass graves, Pinochet-style soccer stadiums and Operation ‘Podkova’ fabricated plans of ethnic-cleansing that never were and 2 yrs of field investigation by UNMIK that reduced the western-reported casualty numbers by a factor of two and the aftermath of the purposeful NATO bombing of civilian targets with DU and industrial chlorine and other carcinogenic chemical stores as targets that poisoned the Danube and created an environmental and cancer catastrophe for decades to come.
The same western playbook used against Yugoslavia is now at work on Russia. Make no mistake about it.
How’s Ottawa maidan going? Big day today, eh?
Snipers on rooftops, I hear?
Right Sector? Svoboda? OUN/UPA?, Azov? They’re all well represented in Canada, and a few more for backup
Whoa, horseback police. Nice.
By the way, do they demand that all those “Fuck Trudeau” placards must have the French translation?
With western ‘war correspondents’ like these, how can anyone expect anything other than WAR?
Lucian Kim @Lucian_Kim
I covered 2008 Russia-Georgia War. First potshots and shelling from separatist region whose residents Putin had given Russian passports, then baseless Kremlin claims of “genocide” and massive invasion by Russian troops who had just finished exercises. Not exactly a new playbook.
Moon of Alabama @MoonofA (to Lucian Kim)
A blatant lie. EU report says Georgia started it by killing Russian UN mandated peacekeepers in Tskhinvali.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/8281990.stm
Vintage Lucian Kim.
Eh, just another bull from one of the “five eyes”. Peace-keeping forces! Really? Another way to move NATO further east. Your genocidal lot is close to getting this war to a point it cannot be stopped. You moved your spooks to the western part of Ukraine already. Just remember, once the evacuation of civilians from Donbas is finished there will be no stopping the war unless your genocidal Nazy slaves pull out. You know who I am talking about – Canada is full of them since 1945.
So, you step back or else.
You are prepared to fight to the last drop of Ukrainian blood. Well, you will get your wishes granted. Your “media” can go ballistic – nobody outside of your criminal gang of five believes in that anyway.
This war is not about Ukraine. It is turning into a war of freeing planet Earth from the terror of the gang of five. And you know it well “professor”
Sorry professor but where have you been for 8 years ?
I need to choose my words as I find your article completely disingenuous with its appeal to use the UN and the idea that all parties are equally to blame.
Ukraine launched a war on its own citizens supported by USA UK the EU Your country and the rest of the mute western allies .
Minsk 1 and Minsk 2 were designed to stop the war and preserve the territory of Ukraine – and protect minorities rights – it was endorsed by the UN.
8 years later the UN does nothing
The UN allowed the USA to turn the organisation into a clown show
Donbass is right to evacuate the children and families and elderly after Blinkens speech about chemical weapons attacks – I dread to think what that sick individual has planned.
The civilians will be safe in Russia – millions of other refugees have gone to Russia since 2014 or has that been forgotten.
i have to agree with the majority of posters here paul…. you haven’t been paying attention, or you are missing what is going on to suggest the un is going to step in at this time.. another poster used the example of the un with regard to the war on iraq – that is a better parallel for the usefulness of the un at this point.. they can rubber stamp the usa or wests agenda, but that is about it..
So, this is really happening.
I was just reading this , the priority for evacuation is given to women, children and elderly. Essential workers will probably stay, not to mention the military men. I reckon it’s time to fight, and they don’t want the civilians in the way.
The fact that Russia got Pushilin and Pasechnik on the same page, speaks volumes.
I can only imagine how horrible it must be for ordinary people to have to pack up their stuff and move on such short notice, what a nightmare! I really feel for them, I can put myself in their shoes. But presumably something much more awful was about to happen to them, otherwise this would not have been done.
Just taking one second to laugh cynically at the notion that the UN could do anything to help. The UN has been bought and corrupted by the Americans, just like every other international institution. They will do nothing except help NATO aggressors. I reckon it’s all up to Russia now, like it or not.
There are 15 countries on UN Security Council currently:
Permanent members: China France Russia United Kingdom United States
Non-permanent members: Albania Brazil Gabon Ghana India Ireland Kenya Mexico Norway United Arab Emirates
I don’t know, since when Russia and China “rubber stamp the usa or wests agenda”? France, Brazil, Mexico & India are not exactly pawns, either, and Ireland is not particularly enamored with UK/US imperial designs.
If a serious war in Europe is on the cards, it might dawn on many WW3 is on the cards, too, with all the implications.
> The UN Security Council should meet and pass a resolution obliging all parties to the conflict to cease firing and withdraw a certain distance from the front lines
Perhaps I am naive, but it doesn’t sound impossible. It’s not inconceivable that some in the US/UK are getting cold feet over this whole mess, and such a resolution would be one way to back out without losing face
Too little, too late. Move back or else. We are willing to test how many real allies do you have. Are you?
I share your indignation LGBT but I am not sure I understand what you are getting at. Do you want a hot war? Are you in the Donbass preparing to fight?
Anyway, here is an excellent summary by Joe Lauria (Consortium News) of the recent Security Council talks re. Ukraine. Little hope to be gained there I admit.
LikeLike
@Lola – “Are you in the Donbas preparing to fight?” No, I am not in Donbas. I don’t need to be. You are badly mistaken if you think it will be just happening “somewhere else” (Donbas in this case). It is time to show those on big islands that they are not out of danger. They instigates two world wars from their islands (If you think that Germans started them then your history teacher was a fraud).
I think what he’s clearly saying Lola, is that there is a collective Russian will to fight. I’ll add, as he implies, that it is unmatched by any collective will in the west.
Make of that what you will.
For me, Donbass is not “somewhere else”, and that’s the whole point. It’s my people, and I don’t want to see their blood spilled anymore.
Personally, I don’t believe it can be reintegrated into Ukraine, but I don’t think incorporating it into Russia right now is a great idea. I should like to see 1) the conflict properly frozen and 2) the region developed, with Russia’s help, as to be the envy of the rest of Ukraine. That’s a smart victory to a smart fight, imho.
LikeLike
During hie UN read screed, Blinken actually sad the gall to mote that his family experienced the Holocaust – never minding the US being the only country to vote with Ukraine in blocking a UNGA resolution denouncing the glorification of Nazism.
His Russian counterpart in that discussion should’ve pounced in that.
Pardon misspells.
Re: Lola.
“Perhaps I am naive, but it doesn’t sound impossible. It’s not inconceivable that some in the US/UK are getting cold feet over this whole mess, and such a resolution would be one way to back out without losing face”
No, Lola, you are not “naive”. You are exercising super-power “ой, бабоньки, какие страсти – чё деиться-то!”. In that regard you remind me strongly of a one time candidate to the august office of the President of Russia Ksenia Sobchak, who in the interview to A.Shariy highlighted her program on the future relations with the Ukraine, should he won the elections. She said:
“I think that the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the early 21 century was how them, political actors, managed to incite a quarrel between us. I think that the responsibility lies completely at the feet of the Russian authorities. Because, as they like to claim, Russia is bigger and is a Great Power… Meaning, I’m against this whole “elder” and “younger” brother stuff. But…, if you claim to be a Great Power, then, as you teach the children, those who are smarter, who are older must concede to the younger ones” (c).
[That’s beyond her admission, that she considers Crimea to be part of the Ukraine and won’t even attempt to agitate locals to vote for her because she considers them to be foreigners being (said at 10:00) “one of the two candidates who wants to review the Crimea question” for “that past referendum was completely illegitimate” (13:23).]
“Do you want a hot war? Are you in the Donbass preparing to fight?”
One. Lola – that’s exemplar worldview of the petite-bourgeois amoeba you have demonstrated here. Confirming, once again, that’s a good thing, that people like you – or Ksenia Anatolyevna cited above – have no prospects to come to power in Russia, least you’d be ruin for us all.
Two. According to the presidential order signed this past night, reservists in the RF are called up. People like me, for I’ve served in our armed forces, Lola, but not people like you. I understand that, “highly likely”, in case of me getting mobilized, I’d probably end up relegated to some REMF position. Still, after some thinking and soul searching, I’m cool with either… vector… of development for my future role in the months to come. Either way, I’m going to free up some fresh professional soldiers for the frontlines.
Three. Last year I decided to mute myself all on my own volition when this and other “Russia Watching” blogs went full steam into hype-eating frenzy. Recent blogpost by our esteemed host, Maestro Robinson, demonstrated to me that, perhaps, “Sleeper has awakened” (c). Whatever the truth and no matter my own suspicions, but I promise to mute myself completely again. Have fun with shameless self-promoting Nazi-simps and politically somersaulting Mensheviks.
“Last year I decided to mute myself all on my own volition […] but I promise to mute myself completely again.”
That sounds like a good idea, Lyt. You’re not helping anything or anyone by bullying Lola. She has a different, more moderate, point of view which she laid out quite clearly in her above comment:
Lola: “I should like to see 1) the conflict properly frozen and 2) the region developed, with Russia’s help, as to be the envy of the rest of Ukraine. That’s a smart victory to a smart fight, imho.”>
I personally don’t agree with that opinion, because I am more radical than Lola. I want to see the Soviet Union rebuilt and Ukraine reabsorbed back into the Russian Federation, that’s my personal opinion.
But returning to Lola, who has a different idea for solving this crisis… Does her moderate opinion sound anything like Sobchak’s Liberal and pro-Ukrainian opinions? Not at all. Hence, tying Lola to Sobchak is a poor connection, not to mention a falsification. But then, as I have pointed out before, you Lyttenburgh are a falsifier by nature, you learned your art from the Master of Falsifications.
Your intolerance, your illogical mode of thinking, your dogmatism, your megalomania, your pathos and ranting word salads are just sound and fury, the ravings of a bipolar. When you “connect dots” to find traitors, your painting ends up looking something like this, with millions of false connections and zero degrees of separation.
P.S. – Thank you for your service!
Thank you very much Centavos, I am Russian myself and totally feel the need to fight back, but there is a difference between a smart fight and a stupid fight.
During WW2, Zhukov called certain full-frontal attacks “idiotic” and “criminal”, “costing the Motherland thousands of lives without any benefit” (see e.g. here: https://m.vk.com/wall-157335818_439012)
I maintain that an all-out “ground” war in Donbass would be this kind of a stupid fight.
“I maintain that an all-out “ground” war in Donbass would be this kind of a stupid fight.”
And Russia or the LNDR wouldn’t be the ones to start it. But so far the Ukrainian leadership hasn’t shown much intelligence allowing the US to control the playbook since 2014.
Neither has anyone “leader” or the collective “leadership” shown intelligence in any of the EU countries, with the exception of Macron, who might be acting for quite selfish reasons.
They have two choices as I see it: go down with the USA trying to defend to the last European, JapaneseBrit, etc, to maintain its hegemony, or begin the process of European and Russian/Asian collaboration and integration.
China has like Russia – contrary to propaganda – no interest to occupy foreign countries. That story is just a projection by the soon-to-be-ex colonizers and empire builders and does not make sense anymore in the present coming multipolar world. They by all indications are interested in peace and trade, making sure they are as much as possible invulnerable to attacks in cyber- and physical space.
Here is a take by the Saker (I know, not everyone’s favourite analyst)
http://thesaker.is/russian-options-in-the-ldnr-my-personal-take/
On-topic: Just posted an update on the military sitrep, relying mostly on a piece by Krutikov.
Krutikov predicts a Ukrainian all-out “complex offensive” on several fronts, including a marine landing (using cutters and rubber boats supplied by Americans) on the Azov Sea, behind Sep lines in the Kominternovo area. This Intel appears to be pretty good because (1) Krutikov has sources within Russian intelligence community, (2) which in turn, one might presume, has a network of spies within Ukrainian military, from top to bottom. (That last bit just a guess on my part, but I think a good guess.)
Ukrainians appear to have timed their assault, which includes rocket barrages and use of all their new high-tech toys, with the exact moment of Russian withdrawal from the training games. Which proves, once again, just what strategic geniuses the Ukrainians are. [sarcasm, in case anyone has any doubts…]
Hey Yalensis, I just learned from your post above that Resident Asshole is at it again – I usually scroll right through his rants without looking – life’s too short to engage with every sociopath it throws at you.
Anyway, thanks for your support, I do appreciate it!
Also, thank you all the commenters whose contributions make it possible to have a civilized discussion on this blog.
No problem, Lola. You are right to just scroll through Furrie’s comments without reading, why should you blind your eyes with his brilliant light, like unto that of a thousand super-novas?
In any case, I just read that Blinky and Lavrov are supposed to meet this coming Wednesday to try to “hammer out a deal”. Furrie would end up with egg on his face if his heroes Putin/Lavrov along with Winky-Blinky ended up making the deal of the century and saving the Minsk accords. Which, as I understand, is your stated position. So, that would prove you right, if it were to happen.
Pessimistically, I don’t think it will happen. Like I said, I am more radical than yourself, I personally believe (unfortunately) that Minsk is dead and the real war has begun. But then, I tend to be fatalistic. If I were a Karamazov brother, I would be Ivan, I reckon. They say all Russians are one of the 4 Karamazov brothers, I suspect that you are Alyosha, am I right?
🙂
I suppose you will want everyone to be vaccinated. And wear masks when bearing arms.
Russia needs no ‘re-incorporation’ of its Soviet republics. It has more than enough to keep itself busy at home. That’s in fact the last thing it needs and that is strictly, the simplistic battle cry of the arm-chair warriors such as McFaul and his liber lot, not to mention their curiously-illogical allies, the conservatives and perhaps the most war mongering of all; the neocon, bipartisan opportunist go-betweens.
What Russia needs is simply to have neutral states on its borders that are wise enough not to serve as the useful idiots for other useful idiots such as Stoltenberg, who can’t even muster the moral courage (along with Blinken) to admit that Gorbachev indeed entered into a verbal contract (yes, it meets all criteria for one), and again reaffirmed to Yeltsin, about further NATO expansion and, this is the more relevant today: instead chooses to lie to the world, and more importantly to himself, that no such promises (if you prefer) were ever made. People of such weak moral fiber that are at the wheel of NATO intentions, or in Blinken’s case, US policy, can never be trusted at their word, They are indeed nedogovorosposobniy, and in fact worse, capable of all manner of treachery while feigning good intent for effect.
