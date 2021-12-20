Guys and Dolls

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and all that. It’s also the season for silly stories, of which, it must be said, there are always plenty when Russia is the topic. For instance, 50 days or so on from start of the Great Ukrainian Invasion of 2021, the Russian army has yet to storm across its western border and race towards Brezhnev’s old hometown of Dnepropetrovsk (or Dnipro, if you want to be all decommunized). However, fear not, for we all know that the Russians are seeking to revive the USSR. In fact, they’ve as good as admitted this by playing some hockey games in CCCP jerseys. What more proof do you need?
It didn’t help the Russians much, as the Finns defeated the CCCP-clad players 3-2, causing some commentators to wax lyrical about how they also whacked the Russians in the Winter War (though failing to point out that the Soviet commander at the time – Kliment Voroshilov – was a Ukrainian, as was his successor – Semyon Timoshenko).
But that’s not the main thing I want to talk about. For the silliest story this Christmas season is surely Maria Butina’s statement that she wants to regulate the Russia doll market, in order to keep out foreign undesirables, especially those of the wrong skin colour.
Butina, you may recall, was the women locked up by the United States in solitary confinement for several months for the dastardly crime of failing to register as a ‘foreign agent’ when acting as gun lobbyist. To be honest, I don’t have a lot of time for the American gun lobby – all that 2nd amendment stuff strikes as extremely weird and downright dangerous. Foreigners lobbying for gun rights in the USA is even odder. Butina, in my opinion, was treated unnecessarily harshly, and for obviously political reasons, as a sort of bystander victim in the Russiagate hysteria. But her politics are most definitely not my own.
Anyway, once ‘Back in the USSR’, Butina became a TV chat show regular, and in September got herself elected to the Russian parliament, the State Duma. This week, she has made a splash with a bizarre denunciation of dark-skinned Barbie dolls. As the Moscow Times reports:
‘Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said she is working on legislation to regulate dolls, pointing to growing diversity and representation in the children’s toys … In a Telegram post Tuesday, Butina contrasted a white-skinned Russian doll to a dark-skinned, pink-haired Barbie with a caption saying, “Maybe it’s time to think?” … “While the Education Ministry closely monitors school textbooks, there are no standards for educational toys for kindergartens, which is a shame,” she said. … “I hope that it doesn’t turn out in a couple of years that our children are being raised on [foreign] dolls and emulating them,” Butina added. … “This is a national issue and there can be no opponents here,” Butina was quoted as saying.’
There has undoubtedly been a nationalist turn in Russian political discourse of late. Paranoia over ‘foreign influence campaigns’ is just as strong there as it is over here. And it’s equally silly. Add in a bit of racist rhetoric and it’s more than a little disturbing. ‘Emulating’ foreign dolls as a threat to national security, and as an issue in which ‘there can be no opponents’ – is that really the depths to which people have sunk? Apparently so.
I think, though, that Butina’s campaign highlights more than just xenophobia. It also illustrates a more fundamental problem with the Russian political system. For the State Duma is a very weak institution. By and large, the political initiative belongs to the executive branch of government. Given that all the big issues are the prerogative of the executive, if Duma members want to make a name for themselves, they have to find some fifth-tier topic to be their cause, ideally one that will be sufficiently provocative as to grab headlines. The result is a lot of silliness, such as this. One suspects that if being a Duma member was a more responsible job, this sort of thing wouldn’t occur. Butina, in other words, is just acting in accordance with the incentives that the system provides.
Since dolls and hockey are in the news, I therefore wrap up by suggesting that someone send Butina this Canadian special for Christmas, which you can get at Walmart for a mere $19.94 Canadian. For good measure, I propose also adding in a dozen Timbits and a reminder of who won the 1972 Summit Series (and in case you’ve forgotten, it wasn’t the CCCP). I’m sure Ms Butina will appreciate the gift!
Merry Christmas. Ho, ho, ho!
19 thoughts on “Guys and Dolls”
Indeed a good gift for Maria Butina. My only regret – if it were sent – would be that I would be unable to see her face xD
LikeLike
Because it’s a weak institution? Meh. Don’t western congressional clowns say and do crazy things on a regular basis? Renaming french fries to ‘freedom fries’ immediately comes to mind. …or, what about ‘defund the police’?..
LikeLike
ROFL!
Merry Christmas to you too….
LikeLike
Professor, I had previously seen that Butina story on RT America, here is the link . It really does seem as if Butina, like a lot of the Russian elite, despises African-Americans and regards them as a threat to Western civilization. Their distorted view of black people is nothing like the blacks whom I personally know and work with.
I have complained before (on my blog) that RT America tends to pander to American racists, and I have also made fun of Simonyan’s so-called initiative to save Western civilization in an Ark. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think any of this material should be censored or not published, but it’s pretty clear which market of clicks these editors are catering to, in the American context. The classic American “racist right” are not as influential as people think, but they do exist, and they are a rather nasty bunch, as one can readily deduce from reading the comment section. I wonder sometimes if the RT editors actually understand who they are getting into bed with. Are these the animals they intend to place on their Ark?
As a connoisseur of propaganda note how the RT piece shows the actual proposed doll at the top, which is not so objectionable; but further down they show a somewhat more objectionable African-American doll (with purple hair and a slutty look), to be compared side by side with a sweet little Russian doll. Some commenters doubt if the purple-haired doll is the one intended for the Russian market, or is just there to make a point. The visual/ideological point is pretty clear and resembles in certain ways traditional American Klan and Nazi type propaganda which shows side-by-side images of a vile bestial black person alongside an intelligent and nice-looking white person. (Like the traditional minstrel counterpoint of Topsy vs Little Eva.)
Some of the commenters are reasonable and make the obvious point that a black doll on Russian shelves can simply sit there and wait for the market forces to reveal themselves: Russian consumers will either buy it, or not buy it.
Other commenters are shockingly racist and even disgusting, which is not unusual for RT America readers. Many of whom, when they’re not screaming “jew jew jew” are screaming n-word n-word n-word!
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. I await with baited breath the inevitable Lyttenburgh attack. I could even save some time by writing his comment for him: He will be incensed by my unpatriotic criticism of Butina and Simonyan, two stalwart leaders of United Russia Party, which he supports. He will attempt to employ clumsy sarcasm and impute many bad thoughts and motives to me. He will accuse me of lying about the dolls. He will claim that I am dishonestly catering to American Russophobes, yada yada yada.
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“United Russia Party, which he supports.”
No, yalensis, I do not support it. And I won’t comment on your shamless self-promotion blog-advert comment.
I also don’t need to point out, how you routinely lie about me – you’ve dont enough to ruin your own reputation.
LikeLike
Hey Yalensis, I think the situation is more nuanced than what you describe.
> Russian elite, despises African-Americans
This new “Russian elite” you are talking about despise everything and everyone except for those with lots of money and power (but no one more vehemently than their own less lucky compatriots, who they refer to as “вата”). These are the most cynical, narcissistic bastards in existence (see also Professor’s Dec 9th post).
However, there is another sentiment widespread among regular Russians, which is much more nuanced. It’d take a lot of space to describe it in enough detail, but briefly, having never understood American racism, they perceive BLM, affirmative action, etc. as reverse racism. Also, they perceive modern feminism, as represented by #MeToo, and LGBTQ activism, as represented by e.g. trans activists vs J.K. Rowling feud, as reverse sexism.
Would you deny there is some truth to it? I wouldn’t. Bitterly, I think no one has done more harm, globally, to the cause of female emancipation than #MeToo.
LikeLike
Hey, Lola, you make a lot of excellent points. It is true that this Russian elite worships power, money and influence above all else. They despise regular working people and live in fear of a Pugachov type uprising, LOL.
I totally agree with you about the harmfulness of the MeToo movement, the incredible harm it has done to any legitimate movement for women’s rights, including the right to NOT be sexually harassed. Having said that, the traditional Old Right as well as the new Alt-Right in America, never supported even those minimal rights for women in the first place; and always despised blacks too, so there is nothing new there, these new over-reaches have just given these elements more ideological ammunition against legitimate strivings.
There is a lot of nuance, though, like you say, and more than a grain of truth in some of the Rightie talking points. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has some shady origins; most of these movements, when you dig deep, turn out to be cut-out fronts for the Democratic Party. The purpose is to be a steam-valve to let off steam while also controlling mass discontent. And yet there are many sincere elements who join these movements in good faith, not realizing they are being sheep-herded. I personally know some sincere young black people (like, ordinary people who work as supermarket cashiers, that sort of thing) who were so incensed at the latest cop killing, they were, like, “Where do I go? How do I sign up?” They would have joined anything at that point, and Voilà here are some movements already set up for them.
You are also correct that many Russians, watching America from afar, do not understand the history and all the nuances and the taboos, they don’t know the true story of slavery or Jim Crow, and how blacks were denied good urban housing or clean water, or all of that. They have been led to believe that modern-day blacks are just pampered little sluts who receive government checks and keep demanding more. And then burst out and start burning sh*t down. And RT America, with its definitive political slant, helps to feed those stereotypes instead of doing a real analysis.
LikeLike
Dear Paul, I found Butina’s post pretty weird as well, but to be fair, nowhere in her original message did she imply that the Barbie doll’s dark skin was a problem. However, she did imply that the Barbie was a bad “role model” (below is Butina’s original Telegram post, w/translation, for those who have not seen it).
And, let’s face it, this hyperslim, heavily made up & bejeweled, purple-haired and strangely dressed Barbie is unlikely to be a top pick for any responsible preschooler’s mother – either Russian or Western. The other doll is just a regular baby-faced doll, no obvious red flags.
For all it’s clumsiness, I don’t think Butina’s message is either racist or xenophobic. Rather, it’s an awkward attempt to promote the domestic toy makers (and, more specifically, her hometown toy maker, Vesna).
Here is Butina’s original Telegram post, with translation:
“На фото для сравнения 2 куклы: первая – отечественной фабрики “Весна” в Кирове, вторая – американская Barbie. В то время как Минпросвещения внимательно следит за школьными учебниками, стандартов развивающих игрушек для детских садов нет. И зря. Как бы через пару-тройку лет не обнаружилось, что наши детки растут на совсем ненаших куклах и берут с них пример. Может, пора задуматься?”
Translation
“Compare the 2 dolls in the photo: the first one is produced by a domestic manufacturer, the “Vesna” factory in Kirov; the second one is an American Barbie doll. While the Ministry of Education closely monitors school textbooks, there are no standards for preschooler educational toys.
Too bad. In a couple of years we may discover that our children are growing up [playing] with very strange (lit. “not ours at all”) dolls and using them as role models. Time to think about it?
LikeLike
Indeed. I was a little surprised at Paul’s interpretation, and your translation tells me that surprise was warranted.
LikeLike
Periodically happens, when it comes to Western paraphrasing of Russia/Russians.
LikeLike
While the Ministry of Education closely monitors school textbooks, there are no standards for preschooler educational toys.
Made me smile already in Paul’s translation, what exactly is educational about dolls? Teach a girl how to emulate her mother? Ok, full discovery. I had no use for them, versus my Punch and Judith cast.
In comes Paul ‘educational’ suggestion. Why not a cooperation between Mattel’s Barbie dolls and the Canadian economic culture chain Tim Hortons? Supposedly postponed slightly for the top x-mas sale season last year. In this special case, apparently with diversification in mind. If the rumors are correct.
Anyway, why not two Canadian ice-hockey queens instead of Disney fairies or mermaid. Or fashion queens? The one you find a little odd belongs into the Barbie 2020 (?) streetwear collection.
https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/news/2020-21-nwt-barbie-girl-in-hockey-world
LikeLike
It comes at no surprise since in the US media and politics it seems like anyone who doesn’t belong to either breed of political elite and capable of vocalize their opinion on anything at all turns out at greater disadvantage than any of the sides. If you stick to conservatives you will be labeled as a traitor and a spy for even slightest infraction of etiquette, or for none at all. If you’re with progressives, try to protect something outside of “party line” and you will be “cancelled” and people will bombard you with death threats. Sensibilities matters nothing. Chaos, money and dissent rules in these corridors.
This seems to be a thing that happened to Butina herself, if she crossed somebody and was a suitable target. What is important to look out for is avoiding similar polarization in other parts of the world, which comes easily with the pro-American cargo cult – if you scratch the surface you can easily discover it’s all a hollow sculpture made of straw.
That said, these days such warnings (radiating from Duma deputies) come along as rather belated attempts to change trends, but at least they are possible now, after decades of foreign-sponsored influence.
LikeLike
Lola, thanks for your translation and clarification of this point. This provides more context about Butina’s intentions, especially the information about her connection with a local toy factory. A defense lawyer could certainly use this context to defend her against the accusation of racism. Although I still think she (and certainly RT America) are playing to racist vibes. With the minstrel-like counterposition of images especially; that’s called a “dog whistle” in American talk. She could have counterposed the Russian doll to a white Barbie. (There are many more white Barbies than black Barbies, and the white ones also dress like sluts most of the time.)
Unless she has some information that America specifically wants to export that purple-haired jive doll as a way of corrupting Russian children. As opposed to exporting just Barbies in general?
There are tons of different types of Barbie dolls, like I said, mostly white, but a few token blacks and Asians. They are all slutty looking but many of them have legitimate careers, even doctors and astronauts! If these toys start to flood Russian shelves, I think they would be mostly little white dollies. Unless the purple-haired one is the only candidate?
LikeLike
Hey Yalensis, glad we are on the same page here:)
We’ll never know why Butina chose that particular doll, but it does look more outlandish than most Barbies. Must be the cumulative effect of the clothes, hairstyle, makeup & earrings!
Nothing particularly wrong with outlandish looks, per se; rather, it’s the relentless obsession with looks that I find unhealthy.
Overall, the story is a storm in a teacup, but it’s a good illustration of everything that’s wrong with the hollow, gossipy, knee-jerk-reflex infotainment culture.
Btw, it appears that the story of “СССР” hockey jerseys also has a simple explanation: the Russian team wore them to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, which was founded on December 22, 1946. The uniforms they wore were the exact copies of the 1946 uniforms – see photo e.g. here https://hockey4kids.ru/hockey-birthday/
Bryan MacDonald says: “The same thing happened in 2015 & it was *Finland’s* idea. The uniforms were auctioned off for charity. It also happened in 2008, in Italy”.
It’s probably true, but I can’t be bothered to verify it.
LikeLike
Yeah, Lola, apparently Butina decided to pick on the new “street-wise” Barbie. Personally I can handle the earrings and purple hair, but I most certainly would draw the line at tatoos and body piercings!
By the way, my sister used to play with a Barbie and Ken doll. She was really into sewing (still is), and would sew the most intricate outfits for them, using real (tiny) patterns and a little sewing machine. One day she was fitting Barbie for a new jacket, and the doll’s head accidentally fell off, and I was, like, “Viva La Revolution!”
🙂
LikeLike
Russians don’t have to be “racist” to see it is not a good idea to import foreign and irrelevant aspects of identity politics.
LikeLike
Whole-heartedly agree with that. I don’t think Russia should import American cultural artifacts. But it is happening already: The celebration of Halloween. Santa Claus is starting to crowd out Grandfather Frost. And don’t even get me started on the flood of American words and vocabulary, corrupting the Russian language.
Having said that, I think Russia is missing a big opportunity to decimate America on the ideological front of this war. The “You lynch Negroes” card was one of the biggest cards in the Russian deck, and then they recklessly threw it away when RT America decided to get in bed with the ALT-Right.
What kind of general would throw away his biggest cannon in the middle of a war? Every time America starts bleating about Russian misdeeds or praising itself for its “democracy” and “human values”, Russia could just blast back with “You damned colonialists and slave-runners…” But the current Russian ideological elite threw away that powerful weapon when they got on board with demonizing the lower caste of African-Americans. Kicking down instead of kicking up, that’s what it’s called.
LikeLike
“causing some commentators to wax lyrical about how they also whacked the Russians in the Winter War”
Is it a peculiar Western new-speak for “lost this war, ceded territory, then lost their so-called ‘Continuation war’, lost even more territory”?
“Butina, in my opinion, was treated unnecessarily harshly, and for obviously political reasons, as a sort of bystander victim in the Russiagate hysteria. But her politics are most definitely not my own.”
Yeah, we know that – you’ve never raised a voice in even a slight moral support for her cause, while constantly tut-tutting when the “Kremlin” dares to squeeze any of the Western darlings operating in Russia.
“The result is a lot of silliness, such as this.”
Butina’s initiative is silly for a different reason. Selling of foreign-brand toys is just ordinary capitalist practice. People – serious people – are earning money over that.
“Merry Christmas.”
It’s still 3 weeks away.
LikeLike