Some thoughts prompted by Nemtsov’s Confessions of a Rebel

Writing my 2019 book on Russian conservatism, I occasionally came across some outrageous statement from the likes of, say, Yegor Kholmogorov, which would make me take a step back and say ‘Wow!’ But as my research for my new book on Russian liberalism moves into the modern era, I’m finding myself experiencing the same sense of shock even more often. One may recall, for instance, Konstantin Bogomolov’s recent rant ‘The Rape of Europa 2.0’, with its complaints about ‘queer activists, fem-fanatics, and eco-psychopaths.’ Anyway, this week I came across an example written by one-time liberal hero Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered near the Kremlin in 2015, and it made me think that some of this stuff is worth sharing.
Top of the list when it comes to outrageous Russian liberals was the late Valeriia Novodvorskaia, who pops up in chapters of my forthcoming Russian liberalism book with shocking statements about the renegade nature of the Russian people, her willingness to accept a nuclear war if it destroyed the Soviet Union, and so on. But this, I think, is the one that struck me the most, written in October 1993 just after Boris Yeltsin sent in the tanks to bombard the Russian parliament – the ‘White House’ – because it had had the gall to impeach him after he illegally dissolved it. Novodvorskaia wrote:
“On the night of 4 October … we had a choice: to kill or to die. We preferred to kill and even found moral satisfaction in it. … On the morning of 4 October … the volleys of the tank guns broke the sky-blue silence and we caught each sound with pleasure … And if during the night they had given tanks to us, democrats and humanists, … nobody would have hesitated. The “White House” wouldn’t have survived till morning, not even ruins would have remained of it. … I regret only one thing, that some people … left the “White House” alive … We are not dealing with people, with equal opponents, but with some evil black fog … To deal with it, we need bullets. … You don’t count the enemy’s losses in battle … They died at our hands, at the hands of the intellectuals who had consciously and for ever abandoned the flag of doomed pacifism and powerless humanism. … I know that 20 percent of my fellow citizens regularly vote for communists, fascists, Zhirinovsky and simple filth … and I am completely prepared to get rid of every fifth person. … … I am no longer afraid of Pinochet. I am prepared to use any methods to win this civil war.”
Yikes!
Novodvorskaia, to give her credit, was quite a heroic figure, who suffered detention in a Soviet psychiatric hospital for her dissident activities. Her utterly uncompromising attitude led her, however, to some quite extreme positions. Now she’s gone, others have picked up the baton, perhaps the most notable example being Iuliia Latynina, whose writings regularly appear in the likes of the liberal newspaper Novaia Gazeta. In a 2011 article, she asked, ‘What relation does universal suffrage have to traditional European values?’ None at all, was her answer:
“At the time of its flourishing, Europe had a great variety of types of regime. … The right to vote began to spread to those without property after the First World War. … In all the poor countries in which they tried to introduce it – including in Africa – universal suffrage led to the redistribution of property, the spread of religious and national fanaticism and in the end, dictatorship. … Universal suffrage didn’t exist in the West at the time that the West ruled the world. When it arrived in the West, the West lost its hegemony in record time.”
It’s not just giving poor people the vote that has wrecked the West, says Latynina. Giving them social security has also contributed to the West’s collapse. As she says:
“Social justice means that if you have an unemployed drug addict with five children then she gets to live in a luxurious house so that the children don’t have to suffer! That would be unfair. But if you work, and have a husband and family, then the state will take away half your salary to give it to the unemployed drug addict. … While Europe flourished, … responsibility for social benefits belonged to the family and its head, and society strictly opposed any attempt to give this responsibility to society.
As for European colonialism, it was a thoroughly good thing, according to Latynina, as it was associated with ‘the unconditional primacy of progress and European civilization. … As soon as this idea, of the predominance of European civilization – came to an end, so too ended European civilization. Instead of Europe colonizing the world, we now have the world colonizing Europe.’
But I have to say that it was reading Boris Nemtsov’s 2007 book ‘Confessions of a Rebel’ yesterday that really blew my mind. Here is what Nemtsov had to say about women, demography, the poor, Muslims, and family values. Please note that by repeating this I am not endorsing it:
“In America, like in Russia, there are male and female lovers, and it’s all hidden, covered up with Christian morality and so on. Fortunately, Russia is not such a sanctimonious and hypocritical society. … When the Monica Lewinsky-Clinton scandal broke in the USA, very many [Russian] girls said that they dreamed of such a scandal with president Yeltsin. ‘We would be so proud if he was such a strong man and pleasured someone like that.’ Our girls said this not as a joke but in full seriousness. …
Russia is dying. … First, there are more men than women. The relationship is about 46-54%. Second, the quality of men is trending towards the catastrophic: 10% are alcoholics, 30% are impotent, and 10% belong to sexual minorities. Thus only 50% are still [sexually] capable. … And so, half of the men must give pleasure to the 54% [of the population who are] women. Going by the arithmetic, that means that if women are to feel more or less comfortable, one normal man must meet up with two to three women.
… The most radical variant [of solving the demographic problem] would be a law permitting polygamy. This law shouldn’t regulate sexual relations, but should materially protect children and mothers. However, society absolutely isn’t ready to accept this.
… But the demographic projects of the authorities will solve nothing. They are giving out 250,000 rubles for the birth of a second child. … What Putin is proposing is dangerous. The fact is that the main beneficiaries … will be drunks and the lumpen part of society. This is a huge sum of money for them. The new allowance will also resonate in Muslim regions of Russia, where everyone has lots of kids even without extra money. And so, despite their superficial attractiveness, the authorities’ attempts to solve the demographic problem will lead to the alcohol-ization and Islamization of Russia. … Instead of building Russia for the hearty and sober, we are building a Russia of drunks and idlers.
Food for thought as I prepare my chapter on Russian liberalism in the age of Putin. Whatever that is, it’s certainly not identical to liberalism over here.
33 thoughts on “Some thoughts prompted by Nemtsov’s Confessions of a Rebel”
“Social justice means that if you have an unemployed drug addict with five children then she gets to live in a luxurious house so that the children don’t have to suffer……
As for European colonialism, it was a thoroughly good thing, according to Latynina, as it was associated with ‘the unconditional primacy of progress and European civilization. …
dear Adolph couldn’t have said it better
Those are called liberals in Russia? That girl is to the right of anyone that populates the US Senate as a GOP member….
Those are not called liberals in Russia mate. They are called liberals in the west. Some of them are even declared leaders of oposition in spite the fact that not even 2% of Russian voters had ever voted for them. These are exactly people that west would like to see ruling over Russia. They would make it disappear without any “help” from outsiders.
“Novodvorskaia, to give her credit, was quite a heroic figure, who suffered detention in a Soviet psychiatric hospital for her dissident activities. “
Suffered? Hell, she’d ejoyed it! Being
cray-cray bi…“neurologically non-formative person” such as her. [nod-nod]
“Going by the arithmetic, that means that if women are to feel more or less comfortable, one normal man must meet up with two to three women.”
…However, society absolutely isn’t ready to accept this.
True dat! That’s why there are still unresolved court cases over Nemtsov’s property involving his (two) former wives, a mistress and their children.
That’s also the reason why Borukh Yefimovich spent his last breathing ours in the company of the young Ukrainian lady with the low sense of the social responsibility, which then made herself scarce from the crimescene and not been seen or hear ever since. SAD!
“…not identical to liberalism over here”
But isn’t the European meaning of ‘liberalism’ different from the meaning of the word “over here”? Doesn’t ‘liberal’ in Europe describe someone who in N.America would be called ‘libertarian’ or ‘Randist’?
So, they are Randists. So what.
And Rand herself was a Russian anti-communist emigre.
Liberal, and neo-liberal mean more or less the same thing everywhere, and they have done so ever since the Mills and their friends Malthus and Ricardo lay the foundations for the Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834.
What is striking about these ‘liberals’ is the timeless banality of their observations on society and the Fifth Column allegiance to the capitalist ruling class.
Malthus gets a bad reputation undeservedly. He actually worried about population growth eating up economic gains and did not want the poor to be left to suffer. Malthus was more for family planning than ‘let the poor suffer as they must.’
“And Rand herself was a Russian anti-communist emigre.”
No, she was Jewish anti-communist emigre, coming from the low-key capitalist family (her father owned a commercial drugstore). She was also explicitly a nationalist, as a result of her thoroughly bourgeoisie upbringing.
Ayn Rand was also a big phony. She sang the praises of the free market and bitched about government spending on social programs and health care. But when she developed lung cancer after a lifetime of chain smoking, her billionaire fanboys didn’t help her out, she had to rely on government-funded health programs, such as Medicare/Medicaid. Good riddance.
In other news, Barack Obama is so worried about sea level rise, that he bought not one but two oceanfront properties. Hypocrites rule the day.
I dunno. I think I prefer Russian liberals (Novodvorskaya&Co.) precisely because they’re much more honest than Obama&Co.
Recently in N.America we’ve been seeing, time and time again that the essence of American liberals is very similar: they are dogmatic, elitist, arrogant, demagogic, intolerant to dissent. They despise ordinary people, and worship technocracy. But, unlike Russian liberals, they also pay plenty of lip service to pluralism, humanism, democracy, and all that. This fools some people.
That such people are referred to as “liberals” is mind-boggling.
I wonder if there is a way to reveal to the wider Western public the true nature of the so-called modern Russian “liberals”? They don’t want to hear, they don’t want to know.
It would be useful, though, to have some sharable articles by bona fide Western academics where all these odious pronouncements would be quoted with proper references.
The existence of even a couple of such articles might, in fact, make a meaningful difference for the whole Russia discourse.
Eh, “western public” is not able to see how murderous their own liberals are – like Clintons or Obama.
That western public has suffered from being brain-dead after continuous brain-washing.
Why do you guys think that Russians want to be “understood” by your masses at all?
Who cares if they “understand”. Once the news of “Russian liberals” true nature is officially out, it’ll become completely unhandshakable to praise/support them. Remember the story of Ksenia Sobchak’s BLM remarks?
All this “Russia Russia Russia” was/is mostly driven by the US domestic politics, so introducing political mindfields into Russia discourse is a good idea: the more ignoramuses keep out, the better.
“Once the news of “Russian liberals” true nature is officially out, it’ll become completely unhandshakable to praise/support them. Remember the story of Ksenia Sobchak’s BLM remarks?”
No, Lola. It would only mean that they will become heroes for the American right-wingers, who consider themselves to be “the one and only liberals”, while theyr opponents are a bunch of (cultural) “Marxists”. They’d lionize Ksyushad’ and her hubby, as well as others, proclaiming them “the champions of the free speech and free enterprise”. Hell, “The American Conservative” already “stans” Bogomolov!
We also know, that they will “handshake” them, because we already have an example – Solzhenytsin. Mainstream liberal public in the West “canceled” him for his “200 years together”. But for the rightwingers he’s still a hero and an inspiration on “fighting commies”.
I recently read a convincing article by Rossen Djagalov titled ‘Racism: the Highest Stage of Anti-Communism’. It traces unsavoury Russian liberal attitudes towards ethnic minority groups to liberal criticism of Soviet support for decolonisation and a hierarchical (almost Huntingtonian) view of ‘civilisations’, with the West sitting on top of the others. This strikes me as accurate.
It is unfortunate that Russian liberalism has, for much of its history, been deprived of political oxygen, encouraging it to adopt outlandish stances which have often been coloured by adverse personal encounters with the Russian authorities. A tenuous parallel may be drawn with figures like the writer William Blum, a former US State Department official who resigned over the Vietnam War and subsequently produced deeply jaundiced accounts of American foreign policy. The lack of a healthy political culture seems to infect Russian liberalism with what the late Sir Roger Scruton called a culture of repudiation, which is also prevalent in certain sections of the Anglo-American left.
Perhaps under different circumstances, the Russian liberals would have been able to cleanse themselves of these alarming and destructive views. At the same time, such circumstances would also have underpinned many of the basic tenets of their philosophy, which has always grounded itself in its opposition to autocracy and a cult-like obsession with the West.
> Novodvorskaia, to give her credit, was quite a heroic figure, who suffered detention in a Soviet psychiatric hospital for her dissident activities.
Or maybe because she was an actual psycho?
She was svidomite friendly to boot.
Also reminded of the importance of being physically fit with a good variance of cross training activity.
I think what you’re seeing is a few things.
First, these are people who did not grow up in a society where liberal/Western ideology was the (a) norm. They inbibed it through book learning and exposure to various types of propaganda. They have a kind of superficial understanding.
Second, often the leaders and most visible folks of such movements are the most charismatic, reckless, and cruel.
Third, those who embrace thoughts/ideologies radical to the norms of the society they live in often have an intense hatred of their society, brought about by various events in their lives.
I think there is nothing more strange and dangerous than a first generation ideologue – one who thinks that he has found the foreign ideology that will solve all the ills of the society he lives in. This person does not fully understand that ideology, understands it out of context, and often harbors an unhealthy disdain for his own. You may notice some parallels between today’s Russian liberals and the 19th century modernist intelligentsia. Dostoevsky illustrates…
I suppose they got the essence of the Western ideology without glossy propagandistic decorations, i.e. unrestricted greed of the minority and violent oppression of the rest, and wholeheartedly accepted it.
Good points.
But this puzzles me:
You may notice some parallels between today’s Russian liberals and the 19th century modernist intelligentsia. Dostoevsky illustrates…
What do I misunderstand? Modernism, in my field, the arts and Dostoevsky can’t meet, timewise. Hypothetical origins, precursors? In Russia? Modernism in politics?
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9C%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B7%D0%BC
Interesting thoughts. Thanks.
Wasn’t Novodvorskaia in mental asylum because she was ruled insane at court regarding her terrorism case?
LikeLike
Reading the stuff said above – and also seeing a lot of contemporary developments in the ‘West’ one can begin to understand the not always fair scorn Lenin heaped on ‘Bourgeois Democracy.’ Also, Latynina and Novodvorskaya strike me as far more frightening than Nemstov – albeit Nemstov is still ‘huh?’ because he is putting down in his BOOK the sort of stuff Russians start to say all the time then stop themselves and start apologising in a manner anyone in the West who has ever seen Curb Your Enthusiasm will recognise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know what this means
Scratch a liberal and a fascist bleeds
“What in Europe is a hypothesis in Russia is an axiom.” (Dostoyevsky)
I refuse to believe that Russia boasts more kooks than any other society.
Russia has same number of crackpots as other societies, they just receive more attention, I reckon.
I think you got this wrong. In the good old city on the hill USA they do not stand out, they are part of the normal. In the USA not call themselves liberals, but go by many other names, among them “fascists”. Same as in the rest of NATO land, see the support for the dictators that are “their” dictators.
In Russia, they stand out, 1. because they do not understand that liberals in polite society in the west try to hide those opinions, and if they utter them in public they just get taken off the speaking circuit. Or switch the party and become true to their colours.
And 2. they have taken on some ideology that seems Russians have a hard time getting their head around because the “liberal” is an Anglo-Saxon invention, and as such one, you are always behaving with the utmost politeness while stabbing your opponent in the back.
You always say what you want to say, from supporting the unsupportable to spreading vicious rumours or insulting your partner in coded language, that only another Anglo Saxon can decode.
Russians seem to severely lack those skills. Liberals can hide anything and support anything because nobody knows what they really stand for.
Russian liberals think they have to publicly demonstrate what they stand for. Which violates the liberal code and ethics, of course.
Couldn’t agree more Yalensis.
There is a difference however: in a Russian mind, especially among the intelligentsia, “politics” is considered so dirty and distasteful that almost no “normal” people ever go into it; and that creates a negative feedback loop.
I’ve actually heard some first-hand accounts from friends who went to this or that political event in Russia; they all ended up saying “never again”; “it’s a snake pit”; “so venal”; “those people just hate everybody”; etc.
I am not sure Russian Liberals are very different to European or at least Swedish. Over here, those who profess being Liberals are quite happy to cooperate with nationalist xenophobics to bring down the Social Democrat government. And with “cooperating” I really mean change their programs so that it will be more palatable to the xenophobics.
It is, of course, a matter of direction. I don’t think any responsible person in the Moderate or Liberal party would express themselves like the quotations above, at least not in public. But they cooperate with people who do.
Good to hear you moved on up to the present, by now. 😉
LikeLike
Freedom Defenders Award
Award triggered by Russian-Georgia war? I wonder?
Remarks At the 2008 International Human Rights Day Awards Ceremony, Secretary Condoleezza Rice, Treaty Room, Washington, DC
December 8, 2008
…The Freedom Defenders Award is given each year to a foreign individual or nongovernmental organization that has shown exceptional courage and leadership. This year, the honoree is Yulia Latynina, an independent journalist, writer and radio host from Russia. In Russia, we are seeing disturbing efforts to increase control over, and pressure, the media, as part of the emergence of clearly authoritarian trends.
Members of the independent media have been the victims of violent – and even deadly – attacks committed by perpetrators, most of whom are yet to be brought to justice. In September, the owner of an opposition website in Ingushetia was shot to death while in police custody. And just last month, the editor-in-chief of a Khimki-based independent newspaper that had exposed environmental abuses was brutally assaulted. In the last fifteen years, some 300 journalists have been killed in Russia, making it the third deadliest country for journalists worldwide. In her investigative reporting and hard-hitting commentary, Yulia has exposed corruption and abuses of authority among government officials as well as egregious human rights violations by both government authorities and private actors, particularly in the North Caucasus. With great bravery, she has been outspoken in the defense of besieged fellow journalists at a time of growing self-censorship or forced silence, and I am deeply honored to present to Yulia Latynina the 2008 Freedom Defenders Award. (Applause.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_journalists_killed_in_Russia#2009_reports_on_deaths_of_journalists_in_Russia
The number contains crossfire and dangerous assignments, which may be a bit misleading. The database Rice or her State helpers rely on also contains media workers more generally. Stingers?
IJF: Partial Justice: An Enquiry into Deaths of Journalists in Russia 1993 – 2009
The most commonly quoted source on the killing of journalists worldwide is the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), based in New York. Since the early 1990s it has published a list of journalists killed for their work worldwide, country by country. This attempts to apply universal standards and to include only those killings where there can be no doubt about the motive for the attack. In 2006 the CPJ ranked Russia as the third most deadly country in the world: over the previous 13 years 47 journalists had been killed for their work there.
*******
While I was generally quite open concerning the Trump database of misleading statements or lies, I often wondered to what extent it made sense. 😉
CPJ: Journalists Killed between 1992 and 2021 / Motive Confirmed
Russia 58.
https://cpj.org/data/?status=Killed&start_year=1992&end_year=2021&group_by=location&motiveConfirmed%5B%5D=Confirmed&type%5B%5D=Journalist
As Jan said…Bur they cooperate with people who do. “twas ever thus.
Liberals, softy social democrats and their ilk will always – when the chips are down – back power. Even Russian liberals today are backing what they believe (Mistakenly, I think) to be the real power, in this case the US. See Keir Starmer in the UK – his faction view the Tories as less of a threat than the Corbynites. It’s enough to make you weep.
So-called “Russian” so-called “liberals” are ordinary commonplace fascists. Their origins, professional status and relations with the capitalism system ensured that.
“Liberalism”, as ideology, means support for the capitalism. All that handwringing and talks “For Everything Good, Against Everything Bad” are mere decoration. Liberals raison d’etre is to help businessmen to earn even more, for which “oppressive” state must go – one way or another.
The problem is – Russian would be liberals in XIX came from the nobility. Capitalism came to make them obsolete and a lot (a lot) of them “failed to fit into the market” even back then. ‘sides, capitalism in XIX c. Russia was of the “periphery” variety and soon became swamped by the foreign capital. E.g., did you know that it was the British who owned all hay-making operation near St. Petersburg, and, therefore, it was them, who provided fodder for the numerous horse-drawn cabs in the capitol of the Russian empire?
Of course, a minority of them early liberals responded with cargo-cult worship of The Capital of their age, striving to emulate it in all ways. But reality on the ground and their class status ensured that they had to live with the constant fear of precarity. Given that the western capital didn’t rush to recognize them even as “honorary white people”, they devoted their inconsiderable mental energy to devising theoretical justification to ensure their own higher standards of living. Thus they came back to justifying feudalism with its “guaranteed basic income” (in the form of saaaaaaay… 300 serf “souls” per worthy individual) and a shop-list of privileges for the only real people, who deserve to participate in the democracy.
In the Perestroika this situation repeated itself – this time as a farce. Why, it was endearing to see support for the “Russia That We Have LostЪ” ™ and the White Movement coming from the self appointed liberals, whose ancestors could not move beyond the pale of settlement! Nevertheless, they adopted their “predecessors” mantle. Which meant embracing Russian liberalism’s origin from among the nobility, that failed to fit into the capitalist system and ended up acting as lackeys for whoever has the money – either foreign or domestic capital.
Naturally, they feel their own precarity. I mean – look at the Ukraine right now! There’s a wholesale garage sale of the entire country (literally after passing of the “Land sale legislation” earlier this year). As beloved by Latynina Pinochet aptly demonstrated, capitalists really don’t need liberals to act as their lobbyists in the third world countries.
Here you go. So-called “Russian liberals”, coming out of the 1990s high, realize, that they have no support among the common people (whom they call “bydlo/cattle” anyway), nor from the native business (whom they consider uncouth bandits), nor from the foreign capital (whom they worshiped, but now fear after the Great Awokening), nor from the Powers That Be (whom they both fear and hate). Russian liberals, thus, want to ensure their own higher standards of living, lofty positions as members of “elite adjacent” and defend their de-facto privileges.
They come back to reinventing feudalism, while keeping capitalism intact. I.e. – they want *proper* fascism.
