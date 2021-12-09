Some thoughts prompted by Nemtsov’s Confessions of a Rebel

Writing my 2019 book on Russian conservatism, I occasionally came across some outrageous statement from the likes of, say, Yegor Kholmogorov, which would make me take a step back and say ‘Wow!’ But as my research for my new book on Russian liberalism moves into the modern era, I’m finding myself experiencing the same sense of shock even more often. One may recall, for instance, Konstantin Bogomolov’s recent rant ‘The Rape of Europa 2.0’, with its complaints about ‘queer activists, fem-fanatics, and eco-psychopaths.’ Anyway, this week I came across an example written by one-time liberal hero Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered near the Kremlin in 2015, and it made me think that some of this stuff is worth sharing.

Top of the list when it comes to outrageous Russian liberals was the late Valeriia Novodvorskaia, who pops up in chapters of my forthcoming Russian liberalism book with shocking statements about the renegade nature of the Russian people, her willingness to accept a nuclear war if it destroyed the Soviet Union, and so on. But this, I think, is the one that struck me the most, written in October 1993 just after Boris Yeltsin sent in the tanks to bombard the Russian parliament – the ‘White House’ – because it had had the gall to impeach him after he illegally dissolved it. Novodvorskaia wrote:

“On the night of 4 October … we had a choice: to kill or to die. We preferred to kill and even found moral satisfaction in it. … On the morning of 4 October … the volleys of the tank guns broke the sky-blue silence and we caught each sound with pleasure … And if during the night they had given tanks to us, democrats and humanists, … nobody would have hesitated. The “White House” wouldn’t have survived till morning, not even ruins would have remained of it. … I regret only one thing, that some people … left the “White House” alive … We are not dealing with people, with equal opponents, but with some evil black fog … To deal with it, we need bullets. … You don’t count the enemy’s losses in battle … They died at our hands, at the hands of the intellectuals who had consciously and for ever abandoned the flag of doomed pacifism and powerless humanism. … I know that 20 percent of my fellow citizens regularly vote for communists, fascists, Zhirinovsky and simple filth … and I am completely prepared to get rid of every fifth person. … … I am no longer afraid of Pinochet. I am prepared to use any methods to win this civil war.”

Yikes!

Novodvorskaia, to give her credit, was quite a heroic figure, who suffered detention in a Soviet psychiatric hospital for her dissident activities. Her utterly uncompromising attitude led her, however, to some quite extreme positions. Now she’s gone, others have picked up the baton, perhaps the most notable example being Iuliia Latynina, whose writings regularly appear in the likes of the liberal newspaper Novaia Gazeta. In a 2011 article, she asked, ‘What relation does universal suffrage have to traditional European values?’ None at all, was her answer:

“At the time of its flourishing, Europe had a great variety of types of regime. … The right to vote began to spread to those without property after the First World War. … In all the poor countries in which they tried to introduce it – including in Africa – universal suffrage led to the redistribution of property, the spread of religious and national fanaticism and in the end, dictatorship. … Universal suffrage didn’t exist in the West at the time that the West ruled the world. When it arrived in the West, the West lost its hegemony in record time.”

It’s not just giving poor people the vote that has wrecked the West, says Latynina. Giving them social security has also contributed to the West’s collapse. As she says:

“Social justice means that if you have an unemployed drug addict with five children then she gets to live in a luxurious house so that the children don’t have to suffer! That would be unfair. But if you work, and have a husband and family, then the state will take away half your salary to give it to the unemployed drug addict. … While Europe flourished, … responsibility for social benefits belonged to the family and its head, and society strictly opposed any attempt to give this responsibility to society.

As for European colonialism, it was a thoroughly good thing, according to Latynina, as it was associated with ‘the unconditional primacy of progress and European civilization. … As soon as this idea, of the predominance of European civilization – came to an end, so too ended European civilization. Instead of Europe colonizing the world, we now have the world colonizing Europe.’

But I have to say that it was reading Boris Nemtsov’s 2007 book ‘Confessions of a Rebel’ yesterday that really blew my mind. Here is what Nemtsov had to say about women, demography, the poor, Muslims, and family values. Please note that by repeating this I am not endorsing it:

“In America, like in Russia, there are male and female lovers, and it’s all hidden, covered up with Christian morality and so on. Fortunately, Russia is not such a sanctimonious and hypocritical society. … When the Monica Lewinsky-Clinton scandal broke in the USA, very many [Russian] girls said that they dreamed of such a scandal with president Yeltsin. ‘We would be so proud if he was such a strong man and pleasured someone like that.’ Our girls said this not as a joke but in full seriousness. …

Russia is dying. … First, there are more men than women. The relationship is about 46-54%. Second, the quality of men is trending towards the catastrophic: 10% are alcoholics, 30% are impotent, and 10% belong to sexual minorities. Thus only 50% are still [sexually] capable. … And so, half of the men must give pleasure to the 54% [of the population who are] women. Going by the arithmetic, that means that if women are to feel more or less comfortable, one normal man must meet up with two to three women.

… The most radical variant [of solving the demographic problem] would be a law permitting polygamy. This law shouldn’t regulate sexual relations, but should materially protect children and mothers. However, society absolutely isn’t ready to accept this.

… But the demographic projects of the authorities will solve nothing. They are giving out 250,000 rubles for the birth of a second child. … What Putin is proposing is dangerous. The fact is that the main beneficiaries … will be drunks and the lumpen part of society. This is a huge sum of money for them. The new allowance will also resonate in Muslim regions of Russia, where everyone has lots of kids even without extra money. And so, despite their superficial attractiveness, the authorities’ attempts to solve the demographic problem will lead to the alcohol-ization and Islamization of Russia. … Instead of building Russia for the hearty and sober, we are building a Russia of drunks and idlers.

Food for thought as I prepare my chapter on Russian liberalism in the age of Putin. Whatever that is, it’s certainly not identical to liberalism over here.