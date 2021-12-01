“The Dogs of War” are loose and the rugged Russian Bear,

Full bent on blood and robbery, has crawl’d out of his lair;

It seems a thrashing now and then, will never help to tame

That brute, and so he’s out upon the “same old game.”

The Lion did his best to find him some excuse

To crawl back to his den again, all efforts were no use;

He hunger’d for his victim, he’s pleased when blood is shed,

But let us hope his crimes may all recoil on his own head.

CHORUS:

We don’t want to fight but by jingo if we do,

We’ve got the ships, we’ve got the men, and got the money too!

We’ve fought the Bear before and while we’re Britons true

The Russians shall not have Constantinople.

(McDermott’s War Song – G.W. Hunt, 1878)

And so it goes, round and round. 150 years later, Britons are playing the same old song again, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss charging around the fields of Latvia in an armoured vehicle flying the Union Flag and the flag of the Royal Tank Regiment (‘Through the blood and the mud to the green fields beyond!), while the Royal Navy prods the Bear in the waters off Crimea. War is in the air. Russia is to blame. But, worry not, ‘We’ve got the ships, we’ve got the men, and got the money too! … THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSANTINOPLE!.

The problem the Brits have, though, is that they don’t have the money or the ships anymore. So some way has to be found to persuade the British people to cough up some more loot. And this is where a new report by a UK think tank called the Council for Geostrategy comes into play.

As I mentioned in a previous post, the Council has a strong whiff of imperial nostalgia about it, and is stuffed full of ex-military types as well as cast-offs from the neoconservative Henry Jackson Society, an institution that never saw a “regime” it didn’t want to “change.” Council for Geostrategy types are what conservative Brits call “Sound!” You can imagine them sitting down in the evening to watch Zulu for the 20th time before pulling on their Union Jack pajamas and snuggling into bed with a much-stained copy of Mr. Midshipman Hornblower (no pun intended).

Unfortunately, The Council for Geostrategy’s website doesn’t say anything about who finances them, though I wouldn’t be surprised if arms manufacturers were on the list. But its purpose is clear, with its mission statement saying that the institution aims to ‘bolster our [the UK’s] industrial and technological base, and boost our discursive, diplomatic and military power – especially our naval reach.’ In short, it’s a lobby group for the Royal Navy.

But how to persuade people to spend more on warships? Well, there’s only one way – generate fear. And so it is that the Council has now produced a report about Russia and the Black Sea designed to do exactly that, bearing a single, simple message:

‘THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!’

Entitled ‘The Black Sea Region: Beyond NATO,’ the report is authored by the Council’s founder, James Rogers (another old Henry Jackson hand), the ubiquitous Mark Galeotti, and Alexander Lanoszka of Canada’s University of Waterloo (just the name gives one patriotic goosebumps!). There’s also a foreword by a Conservative MP, Alicia Kearns, which gives you the basic point of the piece – ‘To protect his regime, Vladimir Putin is bent on destabilising the Black Sea region’, she says. The UK must stop him. ‘THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!’ [Ok, I made that up. She doesn’t say that, but it pretty much encapsulates her message.]

So, what does the report itself say?

Well, basically, it outlines a domino theory. Russia is taking over the Black Sea, turning it into a ‘Russian lake’, and if the UK doesn’t stop it soon, the other dominoes will fall – first the Eastern Mediterranean, then the ‘Euro-Atlantic’ region, then the ‘Indo-Pacific’. Before long, it won’t just be the Black Sea that will be a ‘Russian lake’ but the whole world! Something must be done before it’s too late:

‘THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!’

Surely nobody would write anything so preposterous, you ask. You’d think so. But no, this is for real. The report goes straight into it, starting off with a statement that,

‘The Black Sea region is at risk of becoming an anarchic environment where insecurity reigns amid Russian domination. Russia’s military adventures, modulated build-ups – most recently in November 2021 – and destabilising proxy and covert operations have decisively changed the balance of power in the region. Not only are Georgia and Ukraine in further jeopardy, but the Euro-Atlantic order is under threat more generally. Indeed, if the Black Sea is allowed to become a Russian ‘lake’, then it might encourage other revisionist powers encroaching on the region, such as the People’s Republic of China (PRC). As Map 1 shows, it will also have direct implications for access to the Eastern Mediterranean, a crucial region as European countries, not least the United Kingdom (UK), attempt to ‘tilt’ towards the Indo-Pacific.’

And in case you hadn’t got the message, the report then adds the following a little further on:

‘Should Russia be allowed to consolidate its position in the Black Sea region, it would almost certainly strengthen its reach into the Eastern Mediterranean, potentially threatening key NATO allies’ interests in the Indo-Pacific, not least those of the UK. At the very least, NATO allies have a clear interest in preventing the Black Sea from becoming a Russian ‘lake’ or a Chinese franchise. Besides being connected to the Mediterranean Sea, developments in and around the Black Sea also bear on the Baltic Sea, not least as any failure on NATO’s part to show resolution in resisting Russian adventurism in one region may encourage challenges in the other.’

And just in case that wasn’t clear enough for you, the reports rams the point home with the following:

‘If Moscow is allowed to dominate the region, it would almost certainly strengthen its position in the Eastern Mediterranean, potentially jeopardising the main maritime ‘gateway’ between the British Isles and Northern Europe and the Indo-Pacific (via the Suez Canal).’

Yikes! Russia’s efforts to ‘consolidate its position in the Black Sea region’ (which is, incidentally, a lot closer to Russia than to the UK!) threaten not just the region itself, but the Mediterranean, ‘the Euro-Atlantic order … more generally’ and the ‘Indo-Pacific’ too!! Who knew that the Black Sea was so important?? And it’s not just Russia. If Britain doesn’t do something, the area might become a ‘Chinese franchise’! Wow!

Just wow! Wow, wow, wow!

We must do something. ‘THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!’

The root of the problem, say the authors, is Russia’s continuous efforts to destabilize the Black Sea region. To counter this, the UK and its NATO allies should commit themselves to ‘upholding a persistent (if not permanent) naval presence of their own in the Black Sea’ and along with Ukraine and Georgia ‘further draw the Black Sea region into the Euro-Atlantic order.’

‘THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!’

I mock, but rightly so. Silly doesn’t begin to describe some of this.

First, the interpretation of Russia as hell-bent on destabilizing the Black Sea region is completely wrong. After all, the Russians recently helped broker a cease-fire between Armenia (not strictly speaking a Black Sea state, but certainly part of the region) and Azerbaijan, and has been very active in working to prevent the war between those two countries from re-erupting. And while you could certainly say that Russia has helped to destabilize Ukraine, the Ukrainians have destabilized themselves pretty effectively even without Russian help. Moreover, the Russians are not obvious seeking to destabilize Ukraine further. In fact, by pushing the Ukrainians to fulfil their obligations under the Minsk 2 Agreement, they are actually trying to bring the war in Eastern Ukraine to an end and produce a long-lasting settlement – in other words, stabilize the situation.

Beyond that, more generally, the entirety of Russian foreign policy rhetoric is about the dangers of instability. If you had to pick a single word to summarize the Russian state’s priority in the world it would be ‘stability’. It pops up over, and over, and over again. So the basic premise of this report is false.

As for the ideas that Russia might come to ‘dominate’ the Black Sea, and that it might turn into a ‘Russian lake’ or ‘Chinese franchise’, they are patently ridiculous. There is absolutely no chance of the Black Sea becoming a ‘Russian lake’, especially when three NATO states – Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey border on the Sea. The chimera of Russian domination is just that – a chimera.

Even sillier is the related domino theory. Somehow, we are meant to believe that if Russia seizes control of the Black Sea, it will then sail into the Eastern Mediterranean (how? Will it control the Straits?) and then block access to the Suez Canal (How exactly? With what? And why??? Why would Russia do that?), threatening thereby the ‘entire’ Euro-Atlantic order and the Indo-Pacific.

This is c**p. Pure and simple. Sorry, I’m getting a little cross here, but really, it’s rubbish. The Russian navy lacks the power to do anything of the sort. Most of the Black Sea fleet consists of coastal defence and minesweeping vessels, and there are relatively few what might call ‘major’ warships. And in any case, they’d have to break through the Straits, which are under Turkish control. The idea that there is a Russian naval threat to the Eastern Mediterranean, the Suez Canal, the Euro-Atlantic region in general, and even the Indo-Pacific, is ‘threat inflation’ taken to an extreme.

But you get the point:

THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!

