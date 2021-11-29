Putin mentions Gandhi: proof he loves Hitler!

I was going to write today about a new report by a British think tank called the Council on Geostrategy, but then I came across something even worse (I know, it’s difficult, but it’s true!). So I’m going to have to put the report to one side while I discuss the particular horror that it is Bruno Macaes’s latest piece for the New Statesman. https://www.newstatesman.com/world/asia/2021/11/is-vladimir-putin-preparing-for-war
First off, there’s the cover – a fairly stock cartoon of the evil Vladimir Putin. Quite what he’s doing to the world here isn’t very clear, but it sure ain’t good. And then there’s the title ‘The Agent of Chaos. Is Putin preparing for war?’ After that, you don’t really need to read the article. You’ve pretty much got it all already.
Still, the content of the article that follows really blows the mind. And boy, does it! At this point, I should no longer be surprised by the rot that comes out of the British press, but somehow they keep managing to pull of stunts like this one, leaving me reeling in astonishment. I was actually somewhat stunned.
In the article, author Bruno Macaes, a former Portuguese politician, recounts how he attended Putin’s recent speech at the Valdai Club meeting in Sochi (proof positive, if anybody wanted it, that being invited to Valdai doesn’t mean you’re a puppet of the Kremlin). The speech ‘got to the heart’ of who Putin is, Macaes says, before going off on a weird detour. He tell us:
‘“After the death of Mahatma Gandhi, there’s nobody to talk to,” the Russian leader sarcastically joked in 2007. There have been many interpretations of this reference. For some, it was no more than a grim witticism. Others think it was an oblique reflection on the dominance of realpolitik and the futility of international dialogue. As a long-time observer of Russian politics in Washington recently told me, it could be a veiled reference to the two men Putin regards as his soulmates: Stalin and Hitler, both of whom died around the same time as Gandhi did. In other words, it was a private joke. “Even Putin knows better than blurting that out,” said the source.’
Yikes! Stalin and Hitler are ‘the two men Putin regards as his soulmates’!!! Where is Macaes getting that from? From the fact that he once quoted Gandhi apparently, and that Stalin and Hitler ‘both died around the same time as Gandhi died’!! What?? How does that make sense? What have the dates of their deaths got to do with anything? In any case, Hitler died in 1945. Gandhi in 1948, and Stalin in 1953. That’s not exactly simultaneously. Besides that, hundreds of millions of other people died ‘around the same time’. Absurd doesn’t begin to describe this one.
Perhaps even more disturbing than this crazy logic is the fact that it comes from the mouth of ‘a long-time observer of Russian politics in Washington.’ If you want to know why US policy towards Russia is so screwed up, there you have it. For if that’s the quality of Washington’s seasoned ‘Russia hands’, there’s really no hope.
Still, Macaes runs with the Gandhi analogy, quietly dropping Stalin and Hitler along the way (after all, it’s kind of hard for Putin to be all three at the same time). Putin and Gandhi are alike, he says, for ‘both he and Gandhi are slayers of empires. Both are disrupters of the status quo.’ And to back this up, he mentions Putin’s admiration of philosopher Ivan Ilyin, saying that, ‘Some have argued that Putin models himself on Ilyin’s description of the archetypical Russian leader – a strong personality able to contain the excesses of the Russian spirit, too vital and expansive to be restrained by mere rules.’
At this point, Macaes is digging himself even deeper into a hole. Putin is not a ‘disrupter of the status quo’, or at least there’s not much evidence that he sees himself as such. Rather, a close look at his rhetoric, and that of other senior Russians, suggests that the Russian leadership sees itself as pushing back against the West’s disruptions of the status quo. Insofar as Putin is ‘revisionist’, it’s a matter of revising the revisions of the West and reverting to the status quo ante.
And as for the Ilyin stuff, I don’t know where Macaes is getting that from (unless perhaps it’s from Timothy Snyder), because it sure isn’t in any bits of Ilyin I’ve read. Ilyin was big on the rule of law. The idea that the ruler (or anybody else) should be unrestrained by rules was anathema to his philosophy. Macaes just has this plain wrong.
No surprise there. But let’s move on, for next Macaes mentions Soviet poet Joseph Brodsky, and uses him to develop the thesis that chaos and power are closely related: power is needed to end chaos, but it therefore needs chaos to justify itself. And this, supposedly, is the key to understanding Putin.
For you see, Putin isn’t interested in eliminating chaos, says Macaes. He doesn’t think it’s possible. In fact, a bit of chaos suits him just fine. Take Belarus, for instance. As long as it was stable, Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko avoided getting too close to Russia, and was something of a thorn in Moscow’s side. Now that things have gotten a bit unstable there, Lukashenko is suddenly having to play buddy-buddy with Putin. Indeed, ‘In despair, Lukashenko is destined one day to offer the Belarus state to Putin.’ The more the ‘chaos grows’, the better for Putin.
Likewise with energy, says Macaes. Europeans who want to buy Russian gas have got it all wrong, thinking that trade leads to mutual dependence. But Putin doesn’t want it that way. He’s not interested in being a reliable supplier. Rather, ‘Putin has shown that he believes energy crises are useful reminders of Russia’s geostrategic power.’ Macaes concludes:
‘Some leaders side with order, others choose chaos. Putin believes that nature has a preference for chaos, so the latter are destined to win. Russia may be a sick man but a sick man with a gun is still a dangerous man, and in a world in turmoil we may all end up sick anyway. That is the Russia Putin plans to leave behind.’
This is wrong on so many levels, it’s hard to know where to start. Suffice it to say that Macaes fails to produce any evidence that Putin favours chaos. This isn’t surprising because if you study his rhetoric, you find that he never says anything of the sort. Nor do those around him. Nor do official Russian documents. Quite the contrary. If there’s any message to come out of them, it’s an obsession with stability. Over and over and over again, Putin and his officials return to this theme: ‘We want stability’ As I’ve think I’ve mentioned before, the word ‘stability’ actually appears over 20 times in the latest version of the ‘Foreign Policy Statement of the Russian Federation’, which lays out the broad outlines of Russia’s official view of the world.
Moreover, if you look at the specific cases Macaes cites, the facts demonstrate the exact opposite of what he claims. Take energy, for instance. Russia hasn’t pursued chaos here. In reality, the Russian gas company Gazprom has consistently favoured long term contracts with its European clients. It wants to lock them into stable, long-term relationships with fixed prices. It’s the European Union that has rejected this and has pushed members to ditch their long-term contracts. Meanwhile, it’s hard to see how you can interpret the billions of dollars that Russia has invested into pipeline projects such as North Stream 2 as a devotion to chaos. Surely, if anything they prove the opposite – a desire to establish a stable, long-term relationship.
As for Belarus, it certainly isn’t Russia that has been destabilizing it. Putin didn’t tell Lukashenko to give himself 80% of the vote and spark a failed revolution. He didn’t tell him to have a border dispute with Poland. And so on, and so forth. Moreover, even though Russia and Belarus don’t always get along as well as they would like, Putin hasn’t responded by trying to sow chaos in Belarus, but rather has accepted Lukashenko as president in an effort to keep things stable.
In short, it’s all a load of nonsense. Mind you, Macaes’s model of chaos reinforcing power is not entirely useless. For when you come to look at Western foreign policy, you suddenly find it’s quite relevant. A classic case of projection, you might say. But a discussion of that will have to wait for my next post!
26 thoughts on “Putin mentions Gandhi: proof he loves Hitler!”
“particular horror that it is Bruno Macaes’s latest piece for the New Statesman”.
I thought that piece was a satire of the typical Russophobe…
It’s hard to satirize the media’s coverage of Russia because satire has to be more extreme than reality, but the reality is already off the charts!
Plenty of really sucky stuff on Russia out there. Another issue is how well the BS carries on.
Compare to David Frum’s recent Atlantic piece noted here:
https://www.eurasiareview.com/28112021-david-frum-rehashes-trump-russia-collusion-oped/
In terms of getting further puff props, I sense Frum’s screed has gotten more play.
Over the weekend, CNN’s Jim Acosta had a puff segment with Frum on the latter’s article. Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg approvingly tweeted Frum’s piece.
A left of center venue known as Portside propped Frum’s article without posting the Eurasia Review rebuttal. To date from its website, ditto JRL.
If not already done, expect MSNBC to feature Frum as it did Applebaum on her article concerning the categorization democracies and dictatorships.
It is typical of the introspective way of looking at the world that Western politicians such as these to think that any order other than their own would be chaos. “Apres moi, le deluge,” said King Louis XV of France. Therefore, any order after the Western chapter would have to be chaos.
To associate Putin’s actions or strategy with chaos-seeking – while in reality it is to seek maximum stability within a world that will likely undergo chaos as these once-empires go into their death throes – is pure projection.
The Chinese century is starting out with a pretty amazing track record over the past 50 years by the Chinese government, alleviating poverty, building and improving income for the majority of their citizens, and cementing decades of wealth-building into the future by long-term infrastructure outside their borders, connecting Eurasia. We see no desire for war there, and even joined with the Russians, there is an intentional minimizing of war and upheaval.
These type of reflections therefore reveal more about the writer and his culture than about the one upon which the writer reflects.
Such a shame. I have really enjoyed comments from Macaes on China where he speaks with authority and a reasonableness quite unusual in mainstream media.
I think it goes to show that this Russia madness is not lack of intelligence, it is simply paid for.
That’s exactly what I was just pondering michael. You see, when someone starts spouting complete nonsense IN WRITING – in other words, having had plenty of time to consider and reconsider – there may only be 3 explanations:
1) the person doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and doesn’t know that he doesn’t know (incapable of fathoming his own ignorance = complete moron)
2) the person realizes that he is spouting nonsense, but goes ahead with it anyway because there is some sort of personal gain he stands to make from it (=dishonest, corrupt)
3) an otherwise reasonable person is overcome by extremely strong emotions (perceives extreme threat, acute mood disorder) clouding judgment
I simply can’t believe #1 – in my experience, complete morons never make it far enough in life to make themselves heard the way those people do. #3 would be pretty exceptional, too.
So of necessity, it leaves us with #2. Not necessarily paid (corrupt), but definitely dishonest.
Lola,
Your analysis would make sense, if it was appropriate to look for ‘rational’ explanations.
However, it may be more appropriate to think of attitudes to Putin in the West as the product of a kind of wave of ‘mass hysteria.’
As to Bruno Maçaes, it may also be relevant that he studied at Harvard under Harvey Mansfield, a leading ‘West Coast Straussian.’
A piece he published back in December 2019, headlined ‘Welcome to the new Springtime of the Peoples’, suggests to me that he may be a classic example of the kind of ‘intellectual’ who should never be allowed near any position of political influence.
It may also provide some clues as to the origins of the – palpable – hysteria so evident in the piece Paul is discussing.
(See https://unherd.com/2019/12/how-2019-became-the-year-of-protest/ )
Frum got paid how much to write his most recent Atlantic article?
This is what happens to some of those with a different and more accurate overview:
https://www.eurasiareview.com/24112021-nouveau-mccarthyism-and-us-russian-relations-oped/
I was also banned, that is any of my comments just were quietly deleted, from naked capitalism, after I had argued against their policy to have no links to SCF placed in comments.
Likewise with Twitter, YouTube and FaceBook as noted here along with some other related matters:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/05/22/bbc-limits-and-related-censorship-on-russia-coverage/
BTW, that’s why it’s good to get SCF articles re-posted at Eurasia Review (ER).
I know of at least two instances where Russian based, primarily for the Russian market InoSMI, posted ER articles that were initially in the SCF. I’m under the impression that InoSMI has never referenced SCF articles.
As for the US censorship, some of the SCF commentary is darned good at debunking the preferred Anglo-American mass media narratives.
In terms of overall reach, the SCF is small potatoes when compared to RT. It’s always easier to beat on the little guy.
The lack of outrage over what has transpired (Mate, Greenwald, RT, et all) reminds me of the WW II related quote about (pardon my getting it not quite right) of:
First they went after the Gays. I didn’t say anything because I’m not Gay.
Then they went after the Communists. I didn’t say anything because I’m not a Communist.
When they proceeded to go against the Jews and Roma, I didn’t say anything because I wasn’t Jewish or Roma.
Then they went after me and there was no one left to say anything.
“What?? How does that make sense?”
Propaganda does not have to make sense, it has to inflame, instill fear arouse hatred and relies on ignorance of the punters.
Why The New Statesman files this particular article under “World/Asia” tag? Are they relegating both Russia and the Ukraine to the “opressive” Asia, as opposed to the “Enlightened Europe”, to which they, according to the newsies, does not belong?
“author Bruno Macaes, a former Portuguese politician”
Aka weaponized migrant from the country, that, first, England, then the UK regarded as its own “near abroad/Ye Olde Alliance”. Probably still butthurt at losing Portugese colonies to the Reds.
“That’s not exactly simultaneously…”
Hey, I have a better one! Using the Forbidden and Dark Arts (i.e. “Oracle of Bacon” site), I now have irrefutebale proof of Kevin Bacon’s connection to Gandhi. You see, Gandhi is a character in the “Rajanna” (2011) movie starring M. Nassar, who was also in the “Fair Game” (2010) starring David Andrews who was in “Appolo 13” with… get ready for that!.. Kevin Bacon!
As you can see, Putin actually meant Kevin Bacon with his, uh… 2007… quip. After all, 2007 to both 2011 and 2010 is virtually the same as 1945 to 1948 and 1953, amirite?!
“The idea that the ruler (or anybody else) should be unrestrained by rules was anathema to his philosophy.”
🙂
I don’t expect you to answer me, Maestro, but, still – remind me what Ilyin wrote about general Lavr Kornilov’s violation of the existing legislation as pertaining to the military personell?
“Putin believes that nature has a preference for chaos, so the latter are destined to win. “
[…]
“Chaos is found in greatest abundance wherever order is being sought. It always defeats order, because it is better organized.”, Sir. T. Pratchett, Interesting Times
“Putin didn’t tell Lukashenko to give himself 80% of the vote and spark a failed revolution. “
A coup. Not a revolution.
Since the USA plans not to recognize Putin should he be elected again, the problem vanishes on its own. No Putin, no chaos and strive. Simple. Like the EU not speaking to Luka because he isn’t actually there. As some smart guy in the US once said: we make our own reality…and poof, Luka, Putin, Maduro….just gone.
Ron Suskind: The aide said that guys like me were ‘in what we call the reality-based community,’ which he defined as people who ‘believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality.’ […] ‘That’s not the way the world really works anymore,’ he continued. ‘We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do’
Re: “In the article, author Bruno Macaes, a former Portuguese politician, recounts how he attended Putin’s recent speech at the Valdai Club meeting in Sochi (proof positive, if anybody wanted it, that being invited to Valdai doesn’t mean you’re a puppet of the Kremlin).”
*****
The Valdai Discussion Club has included folks at the top of its structure, who aren’t so sympathetic to Russian concerns.
On the one hand, this could be trumped as being open minded. On the other, some constructively critical pro-Russian views of good quality have yet to get a Valdai invite.
Eh, so nice to see that “Kremlin observers” are so well informed. Russia could not match Anglo-American (read five genocidal imbeciles) Kremlin observers. Based on historical experience decision was made that Anglo observers will not be in Kremlin. They are scatered all over the shop – in nuclear strike command stations. You will not hear any of their opinions. But you might be aware of their existence. It will not last long – we promise.
I enjoyed reading Bruno Macaes’ article as I am a subscriber to the New Statesman. But what appalled me was how utterly all over the place and incoherent it was. Gandhi … Stalin … and Hitler and the bit about chaos, there being no meaning to life, etc. Never mind that Putin outright states again and again that he fears chaos. He inveighs mightily against the Russian revolution and the 1990s both times of chaos – whatever else one might think of what came out at the end. Indeed his fear of disorder is why the Russian government has refrained from being supportive of the 6 January 2021 insurrection because it does not want to give any legitimacy to those kinds of ideas – even when such events suit the Russian government’s ends of destabilising the United States so that the United States is less able to act in the foreign policy sphere and destabilise things for Russia – or elsewhere for that matter.
Tried to track down the Brodsky quote for some context; no luck, either in Russian or in English. Macaes uses this same quote in his 2018 book “Dawn of Eurasia: On the Trail of the New World Order” ( p 196), but again fails to provide a proper reference (admittedly, I only saw it on Google Books, so could have missed smth).
Let me know if anyone has better luck!
Reading this, I was vaguely reminded of some kind of historical relationship between Gandhi and Hitler. I googled it and found this link.
It turns out, Gandhi had written a couple of letters to Hitler, trying to talk some reason into him and turn him away from the path of war. The British government intercepted the letters, so Hitler never got to read them. I’m sure if he had read them, he would have gone, “Oh, I’ve been a bad boy. Gandhi is right. I should become a man of peace.”
British government were worried (maybe understandably) that India and Nazi Germany might form a natural alliance, against British imperialism. With India joining the Axis, that would have been another blow against England.
Aside from that, one can only speculate what Putin meant when he made that crack about Gandhi’s death. I am guessing he was just riffiing on the standard stereotype about Gandhi being a man of peace. (I think reality was more complex than that, but whatever…) And now all the world leaders that he has to deal with are war-mongering sabre-rattlers, so he misses Gandhi. Maybe that is what he meant (?)
As for the Brodsky quote: If Lola can’t find it, then I won’t bother looking. It probably doesn’t even exist! Or maybe he meant the poetry of Tiutchev.
Eh, British government. You mean the government that helped Hitler take over Germany? To fight commies you know. Or is it government that organised several pandemics (not genocides, they would never…) that depopulated two continent completely and some parts of other two continents? What Putin complained about is not warmongers and sabre-rattlers he has to deal with. He complained about having to deal with people without any principles whatsoever.
Found it! It’s from the 1990 essay “Взгляд с карусели”. You can read it here: https://pub.wikireading.ru/53775
More on Brodsky. Browsing around looking for the quote, I came across the essay he wrote in 1972 upon request from “The NY Times”. Apparently he was expected to denounce SU. This is what he wrote:
“Мне предложили уехать, и я это предложение принял. В России таких предложений не делают. Если их делают, они означают только одно. Я не думаю, что кто бы то ни было может прийти в восторг, когда его выкидывают из родного дома. Даже те, кто уходят сами. Но независимо от того, каким образом ты его покидаешь, дом не перестает быть родным. Как бы ты в нем — хорошо или плохо — ни жил. И я совершенно не понимаю, почему от меня ждут, а иные даже требуют, чтобы я мазал его ворота дегтем. Россия — это мой дом, я прожил в нем всю свою жизнь, и всем, что имею за душой, я обязан ей и ее народу. И — главное — ее языку. ”
Wow, what a man.
You can read the full text in Russian here: http://izbrannoe.com/news/mysli/iosif-brodskiy-pochti-vsyakoe-gosudarstvo-vidit-v-svoem-poddannom-libo-raba-libo-vraga/
The essay was translated by Carl Proffer and published in NYT («Say Poet Brodsky, Ex of the Soviet Union: “A Writer is a Lonely Traveller, and No One is His Helper”» («The New York Times Magazine», 1 October 1972). I couldn’t find the link to EL text.
According to Doctorow
“Now, in the latest remarks to come from the Kremlin, it would appear that we all, my peers among Western commentators and I, have been wrong-footed. Putin has now said as clearly as conceivable within the traditional language of international diplomacy that if the USA puts offensive missile systems onto Ukrainian soil, thereby cutting the warning time of attack on Moscow to 5-7 minutes, then the Russians will station their hypersonic attack missiles on surface and submarine vessels within 5-7 minutes striking distance of Washington, D.C.
In short, what we potentially now have before us is the Cuban Missile Crisis Redux. Only this time the gamblers with the fate of the world are playing with the cards face up.”
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/11/30/russian-attack-on-ukraine-imminent/
LikeLike
I am very pessimistic, though. I think there is almost certainty that the U.S. will start a war against Russia. I hope I am wrong, but that’s the way it is looking.
I guess one calls this a “shot across the bow….”
