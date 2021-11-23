This is what propaganda looks like

In my last book review, I discussed the issue of American propaganda. So it was with a certain amount of interest that I came across an example of such propaganda in action in a book I was reading today.
The example in question appears in a 2018 study of the liberal media in Russia by Vera Slavtcheva-Petkova, a Senior Lecturer in Communications and Media Studies at the University of Liverpool in the UK. In this, Dr Slavtcheva-Petkova analyzes three liberal media organizations operating in Russia – the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, the radio station Ekho Moskvy, and the US-funded RFE/RL. It’s the last of these which concerns us today.
Those of you who were following these things at the time will recall how the Western media reported on the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Before and after, the Western press was full of stories about how badly prepared the Russians were and how they had wasted vast sums on useless infrastructure that would soon fall into disrepair. We were regaled with stories of badly built buildings, incomplete projects, ‘white elephants’ that would serve no purpose once the games were over, discontented locals who wanted nothing to do with the Olympics, and the like. In short, it was a disaster.
Except, of course, that it didn’t turn out like that. The games themselves went well, and ever since then Sochi has prospered. And unlike other Olympic cities, who have found that the infrastructure built for the games was underused thereafter and soon crumbled apart, Sochi is finding that its Olympic construction is getting a lot of use. In short, the negative Olympic coverage was so much BS.
So, how was it that the Western media did things this way? Well, this is where Slavtcheva-Petkova’s study comes in, for along the way she cites a reporter from RFE/RL by the name of Dobrynin, who told her the following story:
“When he himself [Dobrynin] went to Sochi after the Olympic games, he said that ‘everything looked fine’, there were new roads built, it was cleaner, and people generally looked happier, but his mission was to ‘find people who were not happy’ (Dobrynin, 2014, personal communication). He added that finding such people was ‘hard work’, but he succeeded and his article was mostly an outline of the problems these people identified. ‘My mother was disappointed with me. She told me: “This time you were biased.” She may be right’.”
“She may be right”. You don’t say!
I haven’t been able to find Dobrynin’s Sochi article, but I have found a few others by RFE/RL on the same topic. For instance, there’s one from 6 February 2014 complaining about the cull of wild dogs in Sochi, claiming that, ‘Sochi residents have come forward with horrific accounts of dogs being savagely beaten, gunned down, or left to die in agony after being shot with poisoned darts.’ Then, there’s another telling us that, ‘Deported Serb Workers Tell Horror Stories Of Sochi Olympic Construction Work.’ And others talking of massive ’embezzlement’ of funds, the deaths of ‘hundreds’ of Olympic workers, and so on. In short, a lot of negativity.
Strangely, though, RFE/RL didn’t find room for a single positive word about the Olympics. I guess that would have been too easy. But at least we can draw one positive conclusion: when it comes to propaganda, ‘hard work’ is clearly valued highly!
8 thoughts on “This is what propaganda looks like”
https://patrickarmstrong.ca/2016/04/20/award-of-excellence-in-russia-reporting/
From a young pup:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/11/they-need-to-up-their-game-daylight-between-u-s-and-ukraine-ahead-of-anticipated-russian-attack/
Opening sentence –
“By all accounts, Russia is prepared to mount a military assault on parts of Ukraine that it left alone during its seizures of Crimea and the Donbas.”
When accurately reviewed, the available aerial footage shows differently.
No Noble Peace Prize in journalism for me.
This is what opposing propaganda looks like:
https://www.eurasiareview.com/24112021-nouveau-mccarthyism-and-us-russian-relations-oped/
Pervasive and corrupting American-sponsored neoliberal propaganda operates on a core principle of doing maximum damage in two major forms (of which second one is often ignored):
1. Ignoring and distorting the positive information supporting government actions;
2. Ignoring and distorting the critique of this positive information.
Destroying positive image of government is only external method of subversion. Fair and sober critique of actons is important to any functional government, but since the opposition is occupied by foreign interest, absence of meaningful critique will also result in subversion from within.
Liberals may spend months worrying about the fate of poor homeless doggies, but will never look upon problems like traffic congestion of the same area – it’s not in their job description. I was visiting Olympic Park in 2018 and faced the issue in person where I spent several hours trying to reach my hotel room in hot and humid evening. Like so, the city of Adler, part of Sochi agglomeration, contains dozens of hotel complexes, an airport, a railway hub, an Olympic complex and border control zone – and is basically one huge road junction which can (occasionally) be extremely hard to navigate.
“Liberals may spend months worrying about the fate of poor homeless doggies, but will never look upon problems like traffic congestion of the same area – it’s not in their job description. I was visiting Olympic Park in 2018 and faced the issue in person where I spent several hours trying to reach my hotel room in hot and humid evening.”
More aptly put,establishment types that aren’t necessarily liberals. The above example reminds me of a local situation by me in the US. A busy two lane road gets unnecessarily clogged around rush hour on account of one garbage truck doing commercial pick ups at that time.
I’m certain others besides myself have raised this matter with the varied local authorities falling under the village, town and county categories. Never a reply back.
Meantime in such an unnecessarily clogged traffic moment, these bipartisan politicos held a press conference announcing a boycott of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, because of their policy (as claimed) of boycotting Israel, but not the areas considered part of the Palestine Authority.
It has been said by some that Russian elections are a farce. Projection.
What you have described has long been obvious to the erstwhile recipients of RFE’s propaganda, like myself. Nevertheless kudos to you, it’s more difficult for a Westerner to break out of the MSM bubble.
RFE’s importance in bringing about change in Eastern Europe was always greatly exaggerated. As in ‘reports of my death are greatly exaggerated’; its effect was basically zero. It was fairly effectively jammed in Hungary, but sometimes my father would tune in by chance as he was adjusting our Sokol radio. We would listen to it for maybe 5 minutes and move on. It was a blatantly obvious propaganda channel, which, as you described above, was spewing out nothing but negativity. It’s a beautiful day outside, you are in a good mood, look forward to a productive day and then bitter 1956 exiles sitting in their Munich studio tell you that your life is miserable under the gloomy and rainy sky of the horrific communist regime. Your own lived reality confronted their stupid propaganda.
In the early 1990s, after the wall came down, these clowns tried to compete in the liberalized media market of Hungary. They lasted for 2 seconds as they couldn’t compete with the plethora of local commercial radios, which employed people who had actually lived the past 40 years in Hungary. Having no credibility, RFE has largely packed up and left the country, thank goodness. It’s a mystery to me who listens to that crappy outlet nowadays? I don’t know of a single Hungarian who does. I guess RFE is mostly just a scam for 1956 exiles and their offsprings to milk the American government for money.
Google seems to easily bring them up on searches. Less easy a day or two after, as news turn old, or may have been taken down otherwise. … 😉
Noticeably anti-Serb and anti-Russian, while being soft on folks who sympathize with the likes of Bandera, Pavelic and Izetbegovic.
