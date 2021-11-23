This is what propaganda looks like

In my last book review, I discussed the issue of American propaganda. So it was with a certain amount of interest that I came across an example of such propaganda in action in a book I was reading today.

The example in question appears in a 2018 study of the liberal media in Russia by Vera Slavtcheva-Petkova, a Senior Lecturer in Communications and Media Studies at the University of Liverpool in the UK. In this, Dr Slavtcheva-Petkova analyzes three liberal media organizations operating in Russia – the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, the radio station Ekho Moskvy, and the US-funded RFE/RL. It’s the last of these which concerns us today.

Those of you who were following these things at the time will recall how the Western media reported on the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Before and after, the Western press was full of stories about how badly prepared the Russians were and how they had wasted vast sums on useless infrastructure that would soon fall into disrepair. We were regaled with stories of badly built buildings, incomplete projects, ‘white elephants’ that would serve no purpose once the games were over, discontented locals who wanted nothing to do with the Olympics, and the like. In short, it was a disaster.

Except, of course, that it didn’t turn out like that. The games themselves went well, and ever since then Sochi has prospered. And unlike other Olympic cities, who have found that the infrastructure built for the games was underused thereafter and soon crumbled apart, Sochi is finding that its Olympic construction is getting a lot of use. In short, the negative Olympic coverage was so much BS.

So, how was it that the Western media did things this way? Well, this is where Slavtcheva-Petkova’s study comes in, for along the way she cites a reporter from RFE/RL by the name of Dobrynin, who told her the following story:

“When he himself [Dobrynin] went to Sochi after the Olympic games, he said that ‘everything looked fine’, there were new roads built, it was cleaner, and people generally looked happier, but his mission was to ‘find people who were not happy’ (Dobrynin, 2014, personal communication). He added that finding such people was ‘hard work’, but he succeeded and his article was mostly an outline of the problems these people identified. ‘My mother was disappointed with me. She told me: “This time you were biased.” She may be right’.”

“She may be right”. You don’t say!

I haven’t been able to find Dobrynin’s Sochi article, but I have found a few others by RFE/RL on the same topic. For instance, there’s one from 6 February 2014 complaining about the cull of wild dogs in Sochi, claiming that, ‘Sochi residents have come forward with horrific accounts of dogs being savagely beaten, gunned down, or left to die in agony after being shot with poisoned darts.’ Then, there’s another telling us that, ‘Deported Serb Workers Tell Horror Stories Of Sochi Olympic Construction Work.’ And others talking of massive ’embezzlement’ of funds, the deaths of ‘hundreds’ of Olympic workers, and so on. In short, a lot of negativity.

Strangely, though, RFE/RL didn’t find room for a single positive word about the Olympics. I guess that would have been too easy. But at least we can draw one positive conclusion: when it comes to propaganda, ‘hard work’ is clearly valued highly!