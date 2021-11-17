The Banning of Memorial: Liberal Says Liberals To Blame

A while back I read a 1999 article entitled “Grigorii Yavlinskii: The Man Who Would Be King.” In 1999, it still seemed possible that Yavlinsky, the leader of the liberal Yabloko party, might rise to the top of the pile of Russian politics. Having come to prominence in the final months of the Soviet era as one of the authors of the 500 Days economic reform plan , Yavlinsky was considered a man of promise.

It never came to be. Yavlinsky was unable to get on with fellow liberals, refusing to unite in a common front. And he also wasn’t able to get on with the authorities, refusing to dirty his hands by joining the government. Little by little, his reputation faded, and with it his party, Yabloko, declined further and further until by now it can barely scrape 1% in the polls.

It seems to have made Yavlinsky somewhat bitter, not just towards those in power in Russia but also towards others in the much depleted ranks of Russian liberalism. This becomes clear in an article published by him on Monday, in which he discusses the attempt by the Russian authorities to close the non-governmental organization Memorial, which is accused of repeated violations of the requirements imposed on it after it was officially declared a “foreign agent.”

I’m not a fan of foreign agent laws, whether they be in Russia, the United States or anywhere else. They appear to be a mechanism for the arbitrary restriction of people whom those in authority happen not to like. Thus, Mariia Butina got shoved in jail in America, while Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation got declared a foreign agent in Russia on the grounds of a single, small donation from an unimportant guy in Spain. To say it’s ridiculous would be an understatement. So, yeah, I’m not a fan.

The latest group to fall foul of Russia’s foreign agency law is Memorial, an NGO created in 1989 to commemorate the victims of communism, which then moved on to the more general mission of opposing totalitarianism and promoting democracy and human rights. Somewhere along the way, it decided to seek martyrdom. Having been designated a foreign agent, it refused to comply with the restrictions that come with that status (such as labelling everything you issue with a statement that it is published by a foreign agent). The law is an ass, in my opinion, but as they say, “the law’s the law.” Failure to comply can result in one being banned, and that is what is now in the cards, with the Russian authorities seeking to shut Memorial down.

The obvious institution to blame for this is the Russian government, its absurd law, and the arbitrary manner in which it often seems to be applied. But in his article, Yavlinsky finds someone else to blame – his fellow liberals.

How come, you ask?

Well, the thing about Russian liberals is that they love to fight each other even more than they love complaining about the “Putin regime.” And so it is that Yavlinsky says that the real problem lies in post-Soviet liberals’ failure to engage in proper decommunization. He writes:

“After the fall of communism, in the 1990s Russia didn’t carry out a proper accounting of the crimes of Bolshevism and Stalinism at the social-state and juridical-legal level. Society did almost nothing to listen to Memorial and avert the danger of returning to the totalitarian model of running the country. In this way, the first step was taken towards rejecting historical memory.”

Beyond that, complains Yavlinsky, in the early 2000s many liberals were willing to work with that embodiment of communism, Vladimir Putin. He says:

“Already in 2000, under the rapturous cries of ‘Kirienko to the Duma, Putin for president,’ supporters of the ‘Union of Right Forces’ [a rival liberal political party to Yabloko], noisy representatives of the post-Soviet intelligentsia, so-called liberals, ignored Memorial’s well-founded opinion and brought to power Vladimir Putin, flesh and blood of the Bolshevik system. This was contempt of the national historical memory.”

In short, Putin is the liberals’ fault – albeit the other liberals, not Yavlinsky.

Actually, Yavlinsky isn’t entirely wrong here. The Putin system was built by Yeltsin and his liberal entourage, added to which Putin’s first governments contained more than a few liberal politicians – Kasyanov, Iliaronov, and so on. It was only later that they turned against him. Still, saying that liberalism is to blame for Russia’s failure to de-communize seems a bit of a stretch.

But Yavlinsky has an ace up his sleeve – imprisoned activist Alexei Navalny’s “smart voting” scheme. For those of you who aren’t aware, this was the rather whacko policy of encouraging Russians to vote for whichever candidate in the recent parliamentary elections was most likely to defeat the candidate of the ruling United Russia party. In the great majority of cases, that meant voting for the Communist Party. Voting “smart,” in other words, meant voting Communist. Hardly surprisingly, this severely annoyed Yavlinsky and Yabloko, first because it was rather offensive to tell liberals to vote Communist, and second because it meant telling them not to vote for Yabloko.

The result was disastrous, claims Yavlinsky – more power to the communists:

“With so-called ‘smart voting’, driven by numerous representatives of the post-Soviet intelligentsia, a large agitational campaign took place across the country for the communists, Stalinists, and Prilepinite combat groups [a reference to novelist Zakhar Prilepin, who raised a battalion to fight for the rebels in Donbass]. The result was that their ideas became more influential than before. The authorities got the signal that society considered strengthened repression acceptable, that it wouldn’t meet any kind of considered response, in that even those who were supposed to defend common sense were refusing to do so. …

“It was precisely the mass agitation by a noisy part of the politically active intelligentsia on behalf of the communists listed by ‘smart voting’, as well as the support given to the communists by people who often speak out in the name of Memorial’s initiatives, that gave the Kremlin carte-blanche to fulfil the Communist Party’s long-standing desire to liquidate an organization that preserves the historical memory of the consequences of the state coup of 1917, and to eradicate the very memory of Bolshevism’s and Stalinism’s crimes, the crimes of the Civil War, of the GULAG and state political terror, of the millions of those who were innocently shot and tortured.”

So there you have it. Memorial’s impending demise is the fault of Yavlinsky’s rivals in the now-defunct Union of Right Forces (remnants of which hang on in the form of the party RPR-PARNAS), but even more the fault of Alexei Navalny. Putin is just going where they pointed.

Still, Yavlinsky concludes, Memorial’s fate now lies in Putin’s hands. It is he who will decide whether the organization is banned. Maybe that’s true, maybe not. Putin may feel that issues like this are below him. He has said that he supports the foreign agent law, and perhaps takes the line that the law should be allowed to do its thing, whatever his personal opinion on the issue.

The thing is, though, that Memorial probably has more chances of survival if Putin does get involved than if he doesn’t, given that he himself has expressed views that align with Memorial’s negative understanding of Soviet history. Yavlinsky nevertheless feels that Putin is not nearly anti-communist enough. Underlying his entire essay is a single fundamental idea – that Russia’s problems derive from an unwillingness to confront its communist past in the manner that Memorial tried to do. But although Putin criticizes aspects of the Soviet Union, he doesn’t reject it in its entirety. In Yavlinsky eyes, this is a grievous mistake, and he ends his article with a complaint about Putin’s attitude to the Russian Civil War, saying that instead of trying

“to understand the tragedy which took place 100 years ago, he [Putin] simply declared it over and done with. In effect this was an assertion that Bolshevism’s triumph was a continuation of Russian history to which there was no alternative, which one must accept as given and inevitable. This falsification of history, and in essence prohibition on studying a dark past, gives us reason to suppose that we must expect dark times and a tortured future.”

In short, a bright future requires recognition and denunciation of Russia’s communist past as evil in toto.

But as I pointed out in the recent Simone Weil Center seminar on the “Russian Idea,” this is an option that simply isn’t open to Russians. Other former Soviet states can get away with it by pretending that communism was a foreign imposition, forced upon them by Russian “occupiers.” Russians can’t do that without descending into paranoid conspiracy theories about Russia being “occupied” by Judaeo-Bolsheviks and the like. Nor can Russians turn their back on Soviet achievements, particularly victory in the Great Patriotic War. Total rejection of the Soviet past cannot provide a means for moving forward.

Nor is it something that Russians are willing to do. In a post on the subject of Memorial, Jeremy Morris notes that “Maybe Putin is aligned with public opinion after all,” in that he is willing to accept a plurality of views on Russia’s past, allowing for considerable complexity rather than trying to impose a single, anti-communist message. This strikes me as right, and perhaps the only realistic approach for Russia.

This conclusion points to a serious error in Russian liberal thinking. The Yavlinsky view of affairs is doomed to failure as it pushes a form of cultural politics that is both unrealistic and totally contrary to the overwhelming current of public opinion. As I recall Kipling’s story, “the man who would be king” met an unpleasant end. Yavlinsky’s political career has been similarly unsuccessful. His article perhaps helps explain why.