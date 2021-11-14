Book Review: Manufacturing Militarism

Two of the things that bug me about those who prattle on endlessly about foreign “disinformation” are a) the extent to which they themselves are guilty of disinformation and b) their inability to see that the primary sources of disinformation are not foreign but domestic and often, sadly, official.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that everything that comes out of the mouths of government officials or that appears in the “mainstream” media is bogus. Of course it’s not. You shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. But it is a regrettable fact that citizens of Western liberal democracies are the subjects of consistent propaganda from what you might call the “military-industrial-security complex.” This exaggerates threats, generating unnecessary fears and justifying investments in the military-industrial-security complex aan assertive foreign policy, including on occasion war.

Of course, this is not the only process under way in our information space, but it would be naïve to imagine that it is not a significant part of it. For this reason, it’s pleasing to find a book that seeks to explain how this propaganda effort works and how it succeeds.

The book in question is Manufacturing Militarism: U.S. Propaganda in the War on Terror by two American libertarian-oriented economists, Christopher Coyne and Abigail Hall. The title is obviously meant to echo Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky’s famous expose of government propaganda, Manufacturing Consent. Over 30 years have passed since Manufacturing Consent appeared, but as Coyne and Hall show, the basic message – that US citizens’ picture of the world is manipulated by direct and indirect propaganda from well-place interests – remains valid.

Coyne and Hall argue that, “U.S. government has purposefully provided partial and misleading information about the actual threats to U.S. persons while contributing to a broader culture of militarism, which holds that a powerful military apparatus is necessary to protect and promote freedom and order at home and abroad.” To this end they discuss the meaning of propaganda, the “political economy of propaganda,” and various case studies.

Propaganda, in the authors’ eyes, involves the deception of the public in order to win support for policies that the public would not support if it was accurately informed. It owes its success to two factors. First, the public is for the most part “rationally ignorant” – that’s to say that it makes little or no effort to inform itself about foreign or security affairs, because most people come to the rational conclusion that the time invested in informing themselves isn’t worth the effort given their lack of ability to influence outcomes and also the lack of immediate relevance of such affairs to their day-to-day lives. This rational ignorance makes the public relatively easy to manipulate.

The second reason is what the authors call “information asymmetries.” Simply put, the state, and the military-industrial complex more generally, has access to information that the public does not. Moreover, in the realm of national security, it has the ability to suppress information that it doesn’t want the public to know, by means of classifying it. The state thus has a strong influence on what information the public sees and what it doesn’t, as well as in how that information is framed. Even if citizens want to overcome their ignorance, it can be difficult for them to do so.

To illustrate this, Coyne and Hall examine the invasion of Iraq, the US Department of Defense’s connections to the sports, film, and TV industries, and finally airport security and the activities of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The discussion of how government officials deceived the American public before and after the invasion of Iraq in 2003 is well-known, so much of what appears in the two chapters devoted to the topic is hardly new. Nevertheless, Coyne and Hall cover it well. Particularly relevant to the thesis of “information asymmetries,” are the revelations that the U.S. government actually had information contradicting many of the claims about Iraq made by the likes of Vice President Dick Cheney, but chose to suppress it. Thus Cheney said that, “we do know, with absolute certainty, that he [Iraqi] president Saddam Hussein is using his procurement system to acquire the equipment he needs … to build a nuclear weapon,” even though the State Department’s intelligence bureau had poured cold water on this allegation. But since the intelligence bureau’s assessment was kept secret, the public couldn’t know of it, allowing Cheney to get away with his deception.

Coyne and Hall also demonstrate how the U.S. government made use of “feedback loops,” leaking information to the press, and then quoting the subsequent press reports as independent confirmation of the government’s claims. Meanwhile pundits appearing on American TV shows were briefed by the government in advance and then parroted official lines while pretending to be independent analysts. None of this is particularly surprising, but it’s still good to see it laid out so clearly.

Next, Coyne and Hall examine the close connections between the U.S. military and the sports and entertainment industries. They detail how sports events, especially, but not exclusively, games of the National Football League (NFL), have become displays of nationalist militarism. As they write, after the terrorist attacks on the United States in September 2001,

“NFL games would become awash in a patriotic fervor. National Guard units singing the national anthem, full-field flag displays, surprise homecomings, and soldier recognitions at every home game for some franchises would become the norm. Military appreciation nights, salutes to ‘hometown heroes,’ and on-field enlistment ceremonies would likewise look to link Americans obsession with football to the increasingly militarized U.S. foreign policy.”

Much of this has been secretly paid for by the Department of Defense (DOD) and military units. For instance, “the DOD paid at least $6 million to NFL teams for such activities between 2012 and 2015.”

Meanwhile, the DOD has successfully shaped American films and television. The authors note that,

“Officials within the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency exert incredible influence over film production. In addition to successfully pushing to change scripts, scrub characters, and alter plot lines, the agencies are also successful at preventing films deemed ‘too critical’ of the military and the U.S. government from being created in the first place. … The U.S. government has worked behind the scenes on more than eight hundred major motion pictures and over one thousand television series.“

The main method of influence is providing free access to DOD personnel, equipment, and facilities. In return for such access, film and TV studios have to agree to whatever proposals DOD officials make to amend their scripts. The result is to show the U.S. military and its operations in a generally favorable light, as well as to provide an opportunity for the military-industrial complex to showcase its hardware, make it look good, and so generate support for more expenditure on more and ever fancier gear.

Coyne and Hall also look at transportation security and the manner in which the TSA manipulates information to exaggerate both threats and the benefits of the security measures they impose. Data which might suggest that the security measures are ineffective, or even counter-productive, are suppressed. Again supporting the “information assymetries” thesis, the authors comment that the TSA “has withheld information regarding its policies and their efficacy from both the general public and lawmakers, making it difficult if not impossible for citizens and legislators to effectively monitor and assess the agency.” For instance, there is some controversy over the effectiveness of body scanners, but we can’t tell whether they are a useful tool or not because the government has refused to release the results of tests of the scanners, even to a Senator, on the grounds that they were “classified.”

What can we do about all this?

Coyne and Hall suggest that remedies such as legislation, a freer and more competitive media, and whistleblowers, while fine in theory, are unlikely to achieve much in practice. The media, for instance, tends to want to display its “patriotism” and isn’t likely every to exercise much of a restraint on the government. The only real solution, say the authors, is “citizen inoculation.” “Ordinary people are the most important mechanism for limiting the pernicious effects of state-produced propaganda.” The logic is that since propaganda is targeted at citizens, citizens have enormous power. They can “withdraw their support,” and by “small acts” of dissent defeat the government propaganda machine.

This sounds fine, but I do wonder how they square this conclusion with their earlier comments about “rational ignorance.” What incentive is there for the average citizen to withdraw his support and dissent? Going by the logic of rational ignorance, probably very little. Still, one might say that “citizen inoculation” is the purpose of this blog – a “small act” which by itself will achieve nothing, but which if multiplied many times might indeed make a difference. One can but hope.