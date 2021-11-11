Today, to mark Remembrance Day, I give you ‘Lines in Praise of Tommy Atkins’ by the great Scottish poet William Topaz McGonagall (famed author of ‘The Tay Bridge Disaster‘).

(WordPress absolutely refuses to allow line breaks between stanzas, so I have aligned every second stanza to the right in order to distinguish them):

Success to Tommy Atkins, he’s a very brave man, And to deny it there’s few people can; And to face his foreign foes he’s never afraid, Therefore he’s not a beggar, as Rudyard Kipling has said.

No, he’s paid by our Government, and is worthy of his hire; And from our shores in time of war he makes our foes retire, He doesn’t need to beg; no, nothing so low; No, he considers it more honourable to face a foreign foe.

No, he’s not a beggar, he’s a more useful man, And, as Shakespeare has said, his life’s but a span; And at the cannon’s mouth he seeks for reputation, He doesn’t go from door to door seeking a donation.

Oh, think of Tommy Atkins when from home far away, Lying on the battlefield, earth’s cold clay; And a stone or his knapsack pillowing his head, And his comrades lying near by him wounded and dead.

And while lying there, poor fellow, he thinks of his wife at home, And his heart bleeds at the thought, and he does moan; And down his cheek flows many a silent tear, When he thinks of his friends and children dear.

Kind Christians, think of him when far, far away, Fighting for his Queen and Country without dismay; May God protect him wherever he goes, And give him strength to conqner his foes.

To call a soldier a beggar is a very degrading name, And in my opinion it’s a very great shame; And the man that calls him a beggar is not the soldier’s friend, And no sensible soldier should on him depend.

A soldier is a man that ought to be respected, And by his country shouldn’t be neglected; For he fights our foreign foes, and in danger of his life, Leaving behind him his relatives and his dear wife.

Then hurrah for Tommy Atkins, he’s the people’s friend, Because when foreign foes assail us he does us defend; He is not a beggar, as Rudyard Kipling has said, No, he doesn’t need to beg, he lives by his trade.

And in conclusion I will say, Don’t forget his wife and children when he’s far away; But try and help them all you can, For remember Tommy Atkins is a very useful man.