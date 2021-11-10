Belarus and the Migrant Gap

“Mr President, we must not allow … a mine shaft gap!” General Buck Turgidson.

Back in my youth, as an officer of the British Army of the Rhine, the “gap” we tended to worry about was the “Fulda Gap,” although to be honest that was more of a problem for the Americans than us, as it lay in their area of responsibility. The Fulda Gap was an area of lowland on the border between West and East Germany that theoretically provided ideal terrain for Soviet tanks to charge westwards en route to the river Rhine. If the Soviet army was going to invade, the Fulda Gap was likely to be key terrain.

NATO has since moved far to the east, so nobody worries about the Fulda Gap any more. Instead, pundits talk of the “Suwalki Gap,” a phrase designed to remind people of its Cold War predecessor and so induce fear of swarms of Russian invaders heading westwards to deprive us of our precious bodily fluids.

The Suwalki Gap is a narrow stretch of land linking Poland and Lithuania, flanked on either side by Belarus and the Russian district of Kaliningrad. Should war ever break out between NATO and Russia, the Gap would be the only land route through which NATO reinforcements could reach the Baltic States. As such, it would constitute a top priority for both sides, and would likely become the focus of major battles.

The Suwalki Gap

The Suwalki Gap has been in the news this week as part of the migrant crisis involving Poland, Lithuania, and Belarus. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East have been using Belarus as a conduit to try to get into Western Europe, first flying into Minsk and then trying to cross the Belarusian-Polish or Belarusian-Lithuanian border illegally on foot. Poland and Lithuania have complained that Belarus is encouraging the migrants and even escorting them up to the area of the Suwalki gap to help them sneak into the European Union. Quite why Belarus would do this isn’t completely obvious, though the suspicion is that it is retaliation for European sanctions levied against the country and that it is intended to apply pressure on the EU to end the sanctions.

Whatever the reason, it’s gotten the Russophobic element of the Western commentariat into a right little tizzy. For, you see, if Belarus is doing this, it must be because Moscow is telling it to. The evidence to support that assertion is precisely zero, but in the paranoid mindset of many in the West, Belarus is not a truly independent state, but a puppet of Vladimir Putin. Beyond that, the assumption is that if anything nefarious happens anywhere, the hand of the Kremlin must be pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

It’s crazy nonsense, of course, but that hasn’t stopped several well-placed people from pushing the argument. The most prominent is Polish prime minister Matuesz Morawiecki, who told his parliament, “This attack which [Belarusian president Alexander] Lukashenko is conducting has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin.”

Others have taken up the baton. An example is the Atlantic Council’s Benjamin Haddad, whose bio on the Council’s website says that “His work has notably advocated for transatlantic unity in the face of Russian aggression.” Haddad posted on Twitter that, “The EU must help Poland. The border is the EU’s border; this is an aggression by Belarus and its sponsor state Russia.” How Haddad knows that Russia is behind this, he fails to tell, but I guess that he considers it too obvious to be worth bothering.

But what does Russia have in mind, you might ask. Olga Lautman, a self-proclaimed “analyst/researcher focused on the Kremlin,” thinks she has an answer. Writing on Twitter of “Putin-Lukashenko’s operation of trafficking migrants from Syria,” Lautman posted the following picture of a red arrow cutting across the Suwalki Gap, with the caption, “This makes sense. Russia definitely didn’t pick a random spot for their attack on Poland’s border.”

Russia-Belarusian migrant attack on the Suwalki Gap

Of course, the point marked on the map isn’t exactly on the Suwalki Gap, and there’s no indication that migrants who try to cross the border there are going to march northwestwards towards Kaliningrad as shown (why would they do that?), rather than straight west towards Warsaw, as is far more likely. But some found Lautman’s logic convincing. A case in point was Nigel Gould-Davies, a Senior Fellow at the prestigious International Institute for Strategic Studies and a one-time British ambassador to Belarus. With a PhD from Harvard, one imagines that Gould-Davies is far from stupid, but he seems to have taken leave of his senses on this issue, responding to Lautman by tweeting: “I wondered about this too. Belarus is taking the migrants to the Suwalki gap. With reported threats and shots fired from the Belarusian side, it’s easy to imagine a provocation being engineered.”

And so the purpose of this dastardly Russian plot becomes clear. It’s to provoke a violent reaction by NATO/the EU, which will provide the pretext for the massed ranks of the Russian army to sweep through the Suwalki Gap and victory. Commenting on the fact that two Russian bombers supposedly flew over Belarus today in order to “test air defences,” Lautman says, “This is not good. All this while they are attempting to provoke Poland into responding.” And in case you failed to get the point of what Russia is trying to do, she then alleges also that two units of Russian special forces have been deployed to a village in Belarus “in preparation for border attacks.”

As if.

Frankly, this is all utterly nuts. In the first place, there is absolutely no reason why Russia would choose to launch a major, and almost certainly suicidal, war out of the blue. Furthermore, the likes of Lautman are also alleging that Russia is building up its forces in preparation for an attack on Ukraine. So apparently it wants a two-front war! It makes no sense.

Beyond that, the basic premise behind all this – that Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is a puppet of Vladimir Putin – is completely wrong. I keep coming back to the statement that “there’s no evidence for this.” It makes me sound like a stuck record. But it’s true. There’s no evidence for it. Lukashenko has proven extremely troublesome over the years for Russia, resisting efforts to integrate the Belarusian and Russian economies, for instance, as well as making it clear that he has no interest in any real form of political union. Past experience would suggest that Lukashenko does what Lukashenko wants to do, not what Putin or anybody else in Russia tells him to.

In short, the entire idea that Russia is behind the EU-Belarusian border crisis is mistaken, while the belief that Russia is hoping to provoke some violent border incident as an excuse for even more aggressive action is absurd in the extreme. The fact that such ideas are in wide circulation and are even repeated by members of prestigious international affairs institutes is a sign of the poverty of Western analyses of all things Russian.

Meanwhile, Belarus’s alleged use of migrants as a political weapon has the West in a bind. It can’t think of an appropriate response. One can imagine the generals in NATO tearing out their hair in panic and telling their political superiors:

“Mr President, we must not allow … a migrant gap!”

Whatever next?