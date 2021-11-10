Belarus and the Migrant Gap

“Mr President, we must not allow … a mine shaft gap!” General Buck Turgidson.
Back in my youth, as an officer of the British Army of the Rhine, the “gap” we tended to worry about was the “Fulda Gap,” although to be honest that was more of a problem for the Americans than us, as it lay in their area of responsibility. The Fulda Gap was an area of lowland on the border between West and East Germany that theoretically provided ideal terrain for Soviet tanks to charge westwards en route to the river Rhine. If the Soviet army was going to invade, the Fulda Gap was likely to be key terrain.
NATO has since moved far to the east, so nobody worries about the Fulda Gap any more. Instead, pundits talk of the “Suwalki Gap,” a phrase designed to remind people of its Cold War predecessor and so induce fear of swarms of Russian invaders heading westwards to deprive us of our precious bodily fluids.
The Suwalki Gap is a narrow stretch of land linking Poland and Lithuania, flanked on either side by Belarus and the Russian district of Kaliningrad. Should war ever break out between NATO and Russia, the Gap would be the only land route through which NATO reinforcements could reach the Baltic States. As such, it would constitute a top priority for both sides, and would likely become the focus of major battles.
The Suwalki Gap has been in the news this week as part of the migrant crisis involving Poland, Lithuania, and Belarus. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East have been using Belarus as a conduit to try to get into Western Europe, first flying into Minsk and then trying to cross the Belarusian-Polish or Belarusian-Lithuanian border illegally on foot. Poland and Lithuania have complained that Belarus is encouraging the migrants and even escorting them up to the area of the Suwalki gap to help them sneak into the European Union. Quite why Belarus would do this isn’t completely obvious, though the suspicion is that it is retaliation for European sanctions levied against the country and that it is intended to apply pressure on the EU to end the sanctions.
Whatever the reason, it’s gotten the Russophobic element of the Western commentariat into a right little tizzy. For, you see, if Belarus is doing this, it must be because Moscow is telling it to. The evidence to support that assertion is precisely zero, but in the paranoid mindset of many in the West, Belarus is not a truly independent state, but a puppet of Vladimir Putin. Beyond that, the assumption is that if anything nefarious happens anywhere, the hand of the Kremlin must be pulling the strings from behind the scenes.
It’s crazy nonsense, of course, but that hasn’t stopped several well-placed people from pushing the argument. The most prominent is Polish prime minister Matuesz Morawiecki, who told his parliament, “This attack which [Belarusian president Alexander] Lukashenko is conducting has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin.”
Others have taken up the baton. An example is the Atlantic Council’s Benjamin Haddad, whose bio on the Council’s website says that “His work has notably advocated for transatlantic unity in the face of Russian aggression.” Haddad posted on Twitter that, “The EU must help Poland. The border is the EU’s border; this is an aggression by Belarus and its sponsor state Russia.” How Haddad knows that Russia is behind this, he fails to tell, but I guess that he considers it too obvious to be worth bothering.
But what does Russia have in mind, you might ask. Olga Lautman, a self-proclaimed “analyst/researcher focused on the Kremlin,” thinks she has an answer. Writing on Twitter of “Putin-Lukashenko’s operation of trafficking migrants from Syria,” Lautman posted the following picture of a red arrow cutting across the Suwalki Gap, with the caption, “This makes sense. Russia definitely didn’t pick a random spot for their attack on Poland’s border.”
Of course, the point marked on the map isn’t exactly on the Suwalki Gap, and there’s no indication that migrants who try to cross the border there are going to march northwestwards towards Kaliningrad as shown (why would they do that?), rather than straight west towards Warsaw, as is far more likely. But some found Lautman’s logic convincing. A case in point was Nigel Gould-Davies, a Senior Fellow at the prestigious International Institute for Strategic Studies and a one-time British ambassador to Belarus. With a PhD from Harvard, one imagines that Gould-Davies is far from stupid, but he seems to have taken leave of his senses on this issue, responding to Lautman by tweeting: “I wondered about this too. Belarus is taking the migrants to the Suwalki gap. With reported threats and shots fired from the Belarusian side, it’s easy to imagine a provocation being engineered.”
And so the purpose of this dastardly Russian plot becomes clear. It’s to provoke a violent reaction by NATO/the EU, which will provide the pretext for the massed ranks of the Russian army to sweep through the Suwalki Gap and victory. Commenting on the fact that two Russian bombers supposedly flew over Belarus today in order to “test air defences,” Lautman says, “This is not good. All this while they are attempting to provoke Poland into responding.” And in case you failed to get the point of what Russia is trying to do, she then alleges also that two units of Russian special forces have been deployed to a village in Belarus “in preparation for border attacks.”
As if.
Frankly, this is all utterly nuts. In the first place, there is absolutely no reason why Russia would choose to launch a major, and almost certainly suicidal, war out of the blue. Furthermore, the likes of Lautman are also alleging that Russia is building up its forces in preparation for an attack on Ukraine. So apparently it wants a two-front war! It makes no sense.
Beyond that, the basic premise behind all this – that Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is a puppet of Vladimir Putin – is completely wrong. I keep coming back to the statement that “there’s no evidence for this.” It makes me sound like a stuck record. But it’s true. There’s no evidence for it. Lukashenko has proven extremely troublesome over the years for Russia, resisting efforts to integrate the Belarusian and Russian economies, for instance, as well as making it clear that he has no interest in any real form of political union. Past experience would suggest that Lukashenko does what Lukashenko wants to do, not what Putin or anybody else in Russia tells him to.
In short, the entire idea that Russia is behind the EU-Belarusian border crisis is mistaken, while the belief that Russia is hoping to provoke some violent border incident as an excuse for even more aggressive action is absurd in the extreme. The fact that such ideas are in wide circulation and are even repeated by members of prestigious international affairs institutes is a sign of the poverty of Western analyses of all things Russian.
Meanwhile, Belarus’s alleged use of migrants as a political weapon has the West in a bind. It can’t think of an appropriate response. One can imagine the generals in NATO tearing out their hair in panic and telling their political superiors:
“Mr President, we must not allow … a migrant gap!”
Whatever next?
23 thoughts on “Belarus and the Migrant Gap”
The EU has had a decade to think about a policy for migrants.
Mind it has had 40 years without a new policy, so no big surprise it hasn’t.
This is Poland’s problem until it quits the EU and starts shipping in migrants to Szczecin.
And of course it is blowback for the EU for shutting down airspace to Belavia which has planes with no flights so importing immigrants is a nice earner (and all the fake media stories about the Ryanair flight).
Plus have EU leaders wondered just why no one wants to live in Libya, Syria, Iraq anymore?
If I were an EU leader I’d blame an individual for everything – Putin or Lukashenko.
One would expect the EU to happily welcome refugees into its loving embrace. But alas! The entire progressive democracy-loving humanity is extremely disappointed.
Stop. Right. Here.
“Migrants”? “MIGRANTS”? Oh-ho-ho-ho – that’s some top notch hate-speech here, maestro Robinson. No-no-no! They ain’t no migrants. They are refugees. You yourself consistently called them like for years
To refresh your memory and to offer some entertainment for the fellow members of the commentariat – a short walk down the Memory lane:
“First, Mark Galeotti punctures the myth that Russia is ‘weaponizing’ everything from information to refugees. As Galeotti correctly points out, the weaponization meme, ‘reflects and encourages poor analysis’. He concludes:
«Realistically, it is unlikely that there will be any change from the Kremlin. Rather, it will have to be the West that instead starts to wean itself off the addictive temptations of caricature. Not to be the bigger party (though it will be), not on the condition that Russia follow suit (it won’t), but because better policy comes from better understanding.»”
– “Debunking Myths”, March 12, 2016.
“Meanwhile, in a separate story, the Daily Mail reported that ‘Russian and Syrian secret services may be encouraging refugees in Germany to carry out orchestrated sex attacks, in a bid to oust Angela Merkel from office.’ ”
– “Fake Sex News”, December 15. 2016
“The speed of the decision-making left no time to adequately consider not only the evidence, but also the pros of cons of action and inaction. What becomes clear from the report is that Norwegian leaders considered only the possible negative consequences of failing to act without considering the possible negative consequences of acting. In particular, the report notes that the Norwegian government feared that if nothing was done, ‘there was a real danger that the country would be divided into two … the conflict would lead to government collapse and further fragmentation of what was already considered a dysfunctional state.’ It was feared that this might lead to a flood of refugees from Libya into Europe. What’s ironic about this is that exactly the things the Norwegians feared would happen if they didn’t act are what did happen because they did!”
– “Rush To Judgement”, September 20, 2018.
We all know how the people daring to call them anything but “refugees” got canceled even before it became mainstream. It was “2015 EU REFUGEE crisis” – not a “migrant” one. We read (still read, in fact) inspiring tales of deprivation, hard journeys, horrors visited upon the abandoned land and new gleaming hope, emanating from the mutti Merkel and her slogan – “Refugees, welcome!”
How dare you, maestro Robinson, denigrate the human dignity of these people – these SAME people! – by applying to them implicitly racist (hey – I don’t make a rules, your own West decided it so) term “migrants”.
And even if they were migrants – so what?! There were papers upon papers, articles, presentations and other feats of propaganda telling all Westerners that akshuyally these people would be double plus good for the EU economy and demographics. Only brain dead racists and prime candidates for the re-educational Camps of Freedom might object to that. Because Diversity.
Clearly, bat’ka Lukashenko merely follows the footsteps of mutti Merkel… well, and Erdogan’s, but that’s beyond the point! He deserves love and adulation from all progressive corners of the Western Media-sphere. “The Time” magazine should name him Person of the Year. A noble Peace prize, Sakharov’s Award and a bi-opic starring Angelina Jolie and Alec Baldwin would be the just and whole appropriate awards for his selfless feat!
Shame on you, maestro Robinson! Shame! Shame, I repeat! Hope you will toe the general party line better.
Just under a year ago, I did some research on this Suwałki Corridor thing, maybe my post from back then adds some useful context.
Bottom line is that NATO is seriously concentrating forces around Suwałki Corridor (especially America, Poland, Germany and Canada) and have strategic plan to invade Kaliningrad, at some point. Keep in mind that this Suwałki Corridor actually belongs to NATO. But Russia is becoming more responsive to the threat, and employing a more sizable deterrent, at a level to deter an enemy Division. According to Russian strategic doctrine, the moment Kalingrad comes under attack, then the entire might of the Russian army and navy swarms into that area. At that point everything is on the table, including nukes. But nukes may not be necessary, since neighboring enemy territories can be obliterated with regular Russian rockets.
As for Lukashenko, I agree that he has always been his own man, but Professor needs to take into account that things changed radically once the Color Revolution was launched against him. He changed, everything changed. I mean, his own beloved son was even threatened and had to don body armor. Things have never been the same since then. Not that he’s a Putin puppet, but the Russia-Belorussia alliance has certainly gotten stronger since then, so I wouldn’t necessarily discount the level at which Luka is trolling NATO with these unfortunate refugees.
“take into account that things changed radically once the Color Revolution was launched against him.”
File under “blowback” again. And as a fine example of Einstein’s definition of Insanity…
But what else to expect from a Union that is barely held together by haywire and duck tape.
“Frankly, this is all utterly nuts”
Well, a sufficiently accurate analysis of the situation and the commentariat of the so called West.
“But what else to expect from a Union that is barely held together by haywire and duck tape.”
Hey! Don’t understimate humble duct tape – it can fix everything. Even Poland
Lautman is quite the simpleton, who conveniently ducks good hard counter-points. Not too long ago, she tweeted that the Steele Dossier is legit.
She was involved in a book by Craig Unger suggesting (without conclusive proof) that the Russian government has kompromat on Trump. The book highlights the KGB apparently having done research on Trump. Unger’s main source is Yuri Shvets, a not so impressive former Soviet Intel hand living in the DC area.
As for that Polish joke of a primer minister, I gather Putin was also directing the Belarusian government, when the latter has gone after some pro-Russian activists, along with periodically restricting Russian government funded media.
Mr. Robison, the middle and lower class use Facebook to vent. Academics use blogs and policy papers. Both do little to change American foreign policy.
In your last video about the Russian Idea, at the end you were dismayed about how Americans (the west) will not change. Guerilla marketing, such as what was done in the movie Miss Sloane is the answer. Academics such as ourselves must rise up off our collective armchairs and start using Psyop and active measure tactics against the United States. That is the only solution.
Poland and Lithuania tried to overthrow Lukashenko.
They do not recognise him as president- They call him the last dictator of Europe
So if Lukashenko pushes a few refugees their way….. surely they should accept them and save them from this terrible dictatorship?
They need to bring these desperate people to warm civilised Europe.
Belarus is clearly not a safe place for these refugees – Europe must save them !
“They do not recognise him as president”
This is a good point. I heard this joke from Dzhangirov: since they declared Tsikhanouskaya legitimate president, they should issue a stern demand to her, to stop sending refugees to their borders.
We are too late, the reality has surpassed both fiction and satire already.
As the legitimate president, all she had to do is to issue an order to the relevant Belorussian state agencies. It’s sad that she had chosen to shrink from her duty and evade responsibility.
1. Russia would not occupy Baltic States and Poland even if they asked for it. What to do with those natural Nazis in their borders. Could not wait for scum to leave
2. Don’t touch Ukraine unless you want to solve climate change indefinitely
3. Any Germans here? Just remember – the only way offering some chance of survival is to west. You turn to east and that will be the last crap you ever done. World might or might not surviva nuclear holocaust but Germany certainly will not. Is this personal? Of course it is. Do any of you have any problems with that?
Not sure about point 3, care to elaborate?
I think it is perfectly clear. Germans should keep themselves out of any conflict in Europe. They got away with getting into war against Serbia in 1999. Things are different now. We Easter Orthodox Slavic people have some bad memories from the past two world wars. Therefore, Germans will be always having special place if it ever comes to nuclear warfare. They maybe had some “gentlemen agreements” with the western allies but in our lands they were executin 100 for 1, sending people in concentration camps (not in camps for western POV0 etc. It was forgiven after the war but will never be forgotten.
“The Suwalki Gap is a narrow stretch of land linking Poland and Lithuania, flanked on either side by Belarus and the Russian district of Kaliningrad. Should war ever break out between NATO and Russia, the Gap would be the only land route through which NATO reinforcements could reach the Baltic States.”
If Russia invades Baltic states, why don’t NATO invade Kaliningrad and Belarus? Grab some land there as bargaining chip?
“If Russia invades Baltic states, why don’t NATO invade Kaliningrad and Belarus? Grab some land there as bargaining chip?”
Because, contrary to the opinion of the autistic armchair “strategists” in the West, obsessed with their localised versions of the ol’ kreigspiel and, therefore, mere tactics, we don’t live in the XVIII c. anymore. Moreso – we don’t live in the XIX century as well!
In any such “modeling of a future”, ask yourself a series of “what’s next?” questions, culminating in “how you gonna end this”?
we don’t live in the XVIII c. anymore. Moreso – we don’t live in the XIX century as well!
Can’t be. U.S, invaded Iraq based on pure aggression in 2003 and Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
“Can’t be. U.S, invaded Iraq based on pure aggression in 2003 and Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.”
And this contravenes everything that I wrote… how exactly?
I also adress all and everyone to V.V. Putin’s old interview, where he described preparatory work before Crimea’s reunion with Russia. Yes, everything was on the table options-wise.
The Suwalki Gap is just an excuse to mass forces on one of Russia’s borders. And then to get in a tizz at whether Russia has a few nukes stationed in Kaliningrad.
It’s basically reaction abuse…. Goad someone into a reaction and then claim to be the victim.
Sadly this often characterises Western ‘diplomacy’ these days.
I’m old enough to remember when we were at least nominally the good guys.
Meanwhile it is rather ironic that migrants being massed on the border are treated as a provocation, when France does it to the UK it’s seen as an opportunity to give them a 4* hotel, a free boat trip and oodles of feministic virtue signalling!
Excellent trolling by Luka, lets hope he’s got some more in mind. it serves the rabidly Russophobic Poles and Liths right. You reap what you sow. The idea that the Suwalki gap is in any way relevant to the way the Russians would fight a 21st century war is just another laughable example of how out of their depth (in fact out of the right century) NATO, the poles and tri states are. The Russians won’t use tanks, they don’t need to (other than as a mopping up exercise) Any problems in that area will be wiped out with missiles and artillery fired from well within Russian territory. NATO has become more than a joke militarily, an old joke, whose whole idea of how a ‘war’ would be fought are so entrenched in the 20th Century that the joke isn’t even funny. I keep saying it but cognitive dissonance is so entrenched in the West that they can no longer see through their own smoke and mirrors.
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2017/06/scott-ritter-gets-it.html
and its companion article
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/nato-war-with-russia_b_59381db9e4b0b13f2c65e892
old article but things have only got worse for NATO since, a lot worse.
It sounds like there is a “reality gap” between Western analysts and evidence.
“….seems to have taken leave of his senses”
This explains a lot. They even got spelling of the main crossing point wrong. So don’t waste your time.
Regards,
