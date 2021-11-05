On a personal note, I have joined the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy (IPD) as a Senior Fellow, in which capacity I will write occasional pieces for the IPD and participate in relevant events.
The IPD is a relatively new think tank, dedicated to ‘a more restrained and open-minded approach’ to international affairs. Its mission statement reads:
Since the end of the Cold War, North Atlantic foreign policy has experienced an intellectual fatigue and moral complacency that increasingly threatens its credibility and relevance in the post-COVID age—a world characterized by heightened international resistance to global hegemony coupled with new great powers competing for influence and recognition.
In a time as dynamic and transformative as ours then, there is a critical need for provocative, unconventional, and independent voices in statecraft and foreign policy. IPD aims to address this deficit by cultivating a network of experts, scholars, and practitioners who are ready to provide fresh perspectives and constructive ideas to resolve global security challenges and manage the coming great power competition through peaceful means. In doing so, we believe it necessary to engage with questions of ‘power’ and the Atlantic bloc’s ‘role in the world’ in a more systematic, objective, and policy-sensitive manner—bridging the wide gap between theory and practice in North Atlantic foreign policy.
IPD regards ‘par in parem non habet imperium’ (Latin for “equals have no dominion over each other”), a maxim that affirms the sovereign status of independent states, to be the founding principle of international law. The international system is not a zero-sum winner-take-all prize to be won or a battlespace to be dominated. A healthy conception of national interest that recognizes the sovereignty and equality of all nations and cultures of the world is foundational to a new foreign policy premised on: 1) tolerance for cultural pluralism and different ways of life, 2) enthusiasm for diplomatic engagement and other non-coercive instruments of power, and 3) a commitment to military restraint.
Through its publications, conferences, policy briefings, and recommendations, IPD will encourage policymakers, and leaders in government, civil society, and business community to adopt a more restrained and open-minded approach in managing the strategic challenges and geopolitical risks of the 21st century.
Think tanks are very important, as they are means of influencing elite opinion. In the English-speaking world, the foreign affairs think tank community has for some time been dominated by what one might call ‘interventionist’ voices. The development of institutes dedicated to ‘a more restrained and open-minded approach’, such as the IPD and the new Quincy Institute in the USA, is, therefore, a most welcome development. One cannot expect such bodies to change hearts and minds overnight, but perhaps over time, a gradual drip, drip of reason will turn into something more. One can but hope.
For a list of those associated with the IPD, see their website, here. In a short time, the institute has assembled a very good collection of people. May it live long and prosper!
18 thoughts on “Institute for Peace and Diplomacy”
Soon, no doubt, to be classed by American so-called intelligence as a GRU front.
Only too likely, though see my response to Mao below for an obvious riposte.
The FBI and US Treasury just did a clean sweep of its US SCF contributors.
Meaning?
A hand delivered FBI agent “CAUTIONARY LETTER” from the US Treasury Department, saying that transactions between Yanks and the SCF are “generally” (mischievously) prohibited, adding that there’s a (bureaucratic) exemption process.
The penalty can be a monetary fine of up to a little over $300K. I’m in the process of looking further into the best available options. I sense some possible wiggle room, along the lines of counteracting a slick legal attempt at intimidation nonetheless having limits. They hope the targets will just fold without a fight.
Instances like this show that US-Russian relations have a ways to go for improvement.Kind of related:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/11/05/so-much-for-biden-administration-seeking-stable-predictable-relations-with-russia/
So, who’s paying for all this?
LikeLike
Among others, the Canadian government, I’m told.
So, this is basically a Canadian think tank?
And is that not an oxymoron?
(little joke there, my apologies…)
I remind everyone, that there is already a month since “Mikheil” Saakashvili is holding his hunger strike in the Georgian prison.
[…]
He is still alive despite that!
It seems doubtful that the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy is as non-interventionist as it claims. The article https://peacediplomacy.org/2021/11/03/failure-to-stand-for-democracy-in-ethiopia/ seems as interventionist as usual. Or do I misinterpret it?
Reading this article in praise of the Ethiopian Government should be contrasted with this one by AI:
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/11/ethiopia-sweeping-emergency-powers-and-alarming-rise-in-online-hate-speech-as-tigray-conflict-escalates/
“On 4 November the Ethiopian government granted itself sweeping new emergency powers which arbitrarily restrict human rights and threaten the independence of the judiciary.
Meanwhile there has been an alarming rise in social media posts advocating ethnic violence, and government officials have implored civilians to take up arms against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which have recently joined forces against the central government.
Earlier this year, Amnesty International documented mass round-ups and arbitrary detentions of Tigrayans, including journalists and a human rights activist, whom the government claimed had ties to the TPLF, which is designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian federal government.”
None of that is addressed by the article in Institute for Peace and Diplomacy which solely manages to praise the “Democracy” as “executed” by the present Government and blithely states that those reports are all propagandistic efforts by Tigrayan opposition forces.
In the same critical vein this article by MSF shows the results of the military intervention by the vaunted “democratic” Government of Abiy illustrating the effects of the govt. intervention – displacement, looting of Tigrayan hospitals etc.
I find the statements in Institute for Peace and Diplomacy article rather one sided and wonder what kind of “think tank” Mr. Robinson put himself into…
https://www.msf.org/ethiopia-tigray-crisis-update
Just got word of this Canuck based org via the above blog post. Dunno much about it and will therefore reserve judgment.
During the post-Soviet era wars in Yugoslavia/former Yugoslavia (in its varied geographic forms), I became aware of a “US Institute for Peace”, which was big on the humanitarian intervention idea.
I had a brief exchange with one of their members Daniel Serwer, who skirted over the reported mass media fact that a terrorist attack against Serb youths at a social club came after an internationally brokered ceasefire between the Yugo government and KLA. During that period, Serwer carried on like an anti-Serb propagandist, never acknowledging the otherwise numerous faults of non-Serbs in Yugoslavia/former Yugoslavia.
Low and behold, I just came across this piece which touches on the legacy of what folks like Serwer favor:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/11/06/nato-malign-influence-corrupting-serbian-academe/
You misinterpret. The West has been actively enabling the rebels and the writers are asking for an end to such intervention.
LikeLike
Dear Paul, you have been often skeptical of think tanks and their ability to do actual “thinking.” What led to a change of heart and for you to join one? Do you feel that for your voice to be heard and taken into account at the top echelons of politics, you need the institutional backing of such an organization? Or do you see such a venue as a further channel to syndicate your line of thought and content?
LikeLike
A few people have said to me that Anatol Lieven is one of the better wonks trying to work within the establishment. I recall him leaving Carnegie after that think tank had gone Khodorkovsky
Saw a recent Quincy video where Lieven spoke of what should be the otherwise obvious of how establishment wonks self censor to maintain their placement.
A short time before that comment from him, Lieven referred to Navalny in rather gloating terms, minus the negatives about the jailed Russian that have been expressed at this venue.
It’s good to be on guard about everything. Keep in mind that Lieven comes across as a consistent liberal. The kind who will criticize Russia’s 1990s handling of Chechnya, as well as Israeli actions towards the Palestinians.
Also keep in mind that not everyone always marches to the same tune in a given think tank – whatever limits that might exist in it.
The Canadian think tank knows PR’s views. BTW, this is his latest at RT:
https://www.rt.com/russia/539459-russiagate-trump-fbi-report-danchenko/
It strikes me as an enterprise worth supporting. I saw it being denounced by some people who I regard as ideological enemies, which made me think that if it’s annoying them, it must be a good thing!
LikeLike
Just curious how it works – does the Institute commission articles from you, or you write&submit whenever you please? Do they normally review and edit articles, or publish “as is” ? If there is a review process, are there designated editors for sections, or is it “peer review”, or both?
