On a personal note, I have joined the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy (IPD) as a Senior Fellow, in which capacity I will write occasional pieces for the IPD and participate in relevant events.

The IPD is a relatively new think tank, dedicated to ‘a more restrained and open-minded approach’ to international affairs. Its mission statement reads:

Since the end of the Cold War, North Atlantic foreign policy has experienced an intellectual fatigue and moral complacency that increasingly threatens its credibility and relevance in the post-COVID age—a world characterized by heightened international resistance to global hegemony coupled with new great powers competing for influence and recognition.

In a time as dynamic and transformative as ours then, there is a critical need for provocative, unconventional, and independent voices in statecraft and foreign policy. IPD aims to address this deficit by cultivating a network of experts, scholars, and practitioners who are ready to provide fresh perspectives and constructive ideas to resolve global security challenges and manage the coming great power competition through peaceful means. In doing so, we believe it necessary to engage with questions of ‘power’ and the Atlantic bloc’s ‘role in the world’ in a more systematic, objective, and policy-sensitive manner—bridging the wide gap between theory and practice in North Atlantic foreign policy.

IPD regards ‘par in parem non habet imperium’ (Latin for “equals have no dominion over each other”), a maxim that affirms the sovereign status of independent states, to be the founding principle of international law. The international system is not a zero-sum winner-take-all prize to be won or a battlespace to be dominated. A healthy conception of national interest that recognizes the sovereignty and equality of all nations and cultures of the world is foundational to a new foreign policy premised on: 1) tolerance for cultural pluralism and different ways of life, 2) enthusiasm for diplomatic engagement and other non-coercive instruments of power, and 3) a commitment to military restraint.

Through its publications, conferences, policy briefings, and recommendations, IPD will encourage policymakers, and leaders in government, civil society, and business community to adopt a more restrained and open-minded approach in managing the strategic challenges and geopolitical risks of the 21st century.

Think tanks are very important, as they are means of influencing elite opinion. In the English-speaking world, the foreign affairs think tank community has for some time been dominated by what one might call ‘interventionist’ voices. The development of institutes dedicated to ‘a more restrained and open-minded approach’, such as the IPD and the new Quincy Institute in the USA, is, therefore, a most welcome development. One cannot expect such bodies to change hearts and minds overnight, but perhaps over time, a gradual drip, drip of reason will turn into something more. One can but hope.

May it live long and prosper!