Our webinar yesterday on the topic of the Russian Idea was recorded and has now been posted on YouTube, so any of you who missed it and would like to watch it can do so. I’ve embedded a copy below.
During the seminar, I put to the main speaker, Marlene Laruelle, the idea I had developed in my last post: that there was now a possibility of Russia and the West diverging not converging. She had an interesting response: Russia’s rulers don’t want that, she said. If the path to Europe reopened, they’d take it. And they think that it will reopen in due course, because they see the West, including Europe, as deeply divided and heading for a crash. In time, it will split apart, and the way will be open for Russia to come back in.
It fits with what Dmitry Medvedev said recently about Ukraine: Russia just needs to wait, is the logic. I don’t doubt that Laruelle is right when she says that a similar hope exists regarding Europe as a whole. But is it a realistic hope? I tend to the view that institutions like the EU and NATO are quite solid, and unlikely to fall apart as long as I’m on this earth. Russia may end up waiting a very long time.
Anyway, decide for yourself by watching our ruminations on this and other related matters. Enjoy!
14 thoughts on “More on the Russian Idea”
The whole business with Poland and Hungary as well as the authoritarian turn of the conservative right in the UK and US means I think the Russians are essentially correct that the West is headed for a crash. BUT I think the EU will be the one to emerge from it all as it is not on a path to narcissistic self-destruction based on a denial of reality.
However I do think the tensions and confrontation that will result will make many in the West reconsider Russia. After all, if Poland and the UK can have sharp anti-global, anti-progressive turns and reject rule of law, ignore police brutality, and engage in sharp nepotism and corruption, and still be considered ‘allies’ and ‘the West’, and indeed get into clubs like the EU and NATO and sit there for a long time while harbouring these tendencies then there is no reason to judge Russia so harshly for having many of these same attributes – and indeed it means there is no reason to have a sharp confrontation with Russia over them. Indeed Berlin, Paris, Rome and Madrid on a number of key questions have more in common with Moscow than Warsaw or even London.
Will it result in peace and understanding? Perhaps not. But it will present an opportunity for getting more of both and when it comes it is important that we all work to ensure it is not wasted.
LikeLike
“After all, if Poland and the UK can have sharp anti-global, anti-progressive turns and reject rule of law, ignore police brutality, and engage in sharp nepotism and corruption, and still be considered ‘allies’ and ‘the West’, and indeed get into clubs like the EU and NATO and sit there for a long time while harbouring these tendencies then there is no reason to judge Russia so harshly for having many of these same attributes – and indeed it means there is no reason to have a sharp confrontation with Russia over them”
The Ukraine has everything listed here and some more, yet it right now “returning to the European home” (c) not Russia.
You know why? This “reuinion” of Russia with the “Civilized Europe” is based firmly on one condition – Russia’s submission to the West’s dictat. Because There Could be Only One ™. That’s why no rapprochment will happen, fervent fantasies of either “system liberals” or the fifith column nothwistanding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Why does no one mention that Navalny was given a fellowship by an NED-funded NGO in 2010 to study political activism at Yale. Is it not relevant?
The soft power war can be won on Wikipedia post on the page. Post on the talk page.
Use the American’s philosophy of openness against them.
Guerilla warfare like on Miss Sloane
Whydontrussianssmile I com
LikeLike
They’ve done so, only to be censored in a number of key instances:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/05/22/bbc-limits-and-related-censorship-on-russia-coverage/
Pro-Western mass media enthusiasts include the belief that sources not regularly featured at their preferred venues are suspect.
LikeLike
Not to mention that Navalny’s stint at the Yale School of Management came at a very convenient time to get him out of Russia, with Perm investigators in hot pursuit after his KirovLes shenanigans! One thing Navalny knew at that time, was how to get out of Dodge at just the right time.
KirovLes spelled backwards = SelVorik (“the little thief went to jail”).
Well, not then, to be sure; but it did come to pass eventually, as so it was ordained.
LikeLike
I think NATO is doomed, sooner or later, because it is incoherent and does nothing for society. Perhaps many elites would like it to continue, but what stake does the average citizen have in this enterprise? It is too expensive and does too little. I think the EU will either reform or die. It is full of contradictions.
LikeLike
There’s still much of a Cold War holdover in NATO. Another problem is many of the younger generation being uncritically raised by the likes of Fareed Zakaria’s GPS:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/18/us-foreign-policy-establishments-obsession-with-russia/
LikeLike
“I think NATO is doomed, sooner or later, because it is incoherent and does nothing for society.”
What a crock. It does everything needed for the arms industry.
Can we stop this juvenile nonsense pretending to live in democracies? That idiocy seems to burned into the brains like religion was throughout the Middle Ages
LikeLike
Especially with the likes of Austin, Farkas, and Schiff getting some form of payola from an arms industry which views Russia as a market competitor with the Russian threat mantra serving the Western defense industry.
LikeLike
Re: “I put to the main speaker, Marlene Laruelle, the idea I had developed in my last post: that there was now a possibility of Russia and the West diverging not converging. She had an interesting response: Russia’s rulers don’t want that, she said. If the path to Europe reopened, they’d take it. And they think that it will reopen in due course, because they see the West, including Europe, as deeply divided and heading for a crash. In time, it will split apart, and the way will be open for Russia to come back in.”
The most ideal options aren’t always there, leading to the debate on what is the best practical route. A point noted in this piece:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/10/22/lingering-topics-ukraine-and-russiagate/
LikeLike
I will watch your video when I have a little time. I remain a little curious as to why Gordon Hahn never seems to get a gig in discussions of this sort- is he outside the academic tent? (More than anything I would like David Habakkuk to start his own blog on anything of interest to him.)
LikeLike
Some others to consider for sure.
On who does and doesn’t get propped, it’s often due to a wonky tonk, phony, crony, baloney syndrome.
LikeLike
“Russia may end up waiting a very long time.”
Now, that is what I call typical Anglo arrogance. The rest of the world is (must) be waiting for you – including Russia.
What would be their reason to wait though? What can you offer them? Pretty much nothing that they would like to take.
At meantime you wait for your final demise of your “civilization”. And don’t worry too much. You will not have to wait to long any more.
Bye
LikeLike