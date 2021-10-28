Russia and the West: Convergence or Divergence?

Is Russia a European country, or a unique civilization of its own? This question has divided Westernizers and Slavophiles since at least the middle of the nineteenth century, and has often had what academics like to call a “normative” aspect as much as an “empirical” one: that’s to say it’s often been more about what Russia “ought” to be as much as what it is.
Connected with this are two differing conceptions of the path of human history. According to the positivist historical determinism of much liberal and socialist thought, social development has “laws” just as physics does and these laws push them in the same ultimate direction, towards the “end of history”, be it liberal democracy, communism, or something else entirely. But regardless of the end point, the dynamic is the same: societies converge over time.
According to the alternative “civilizational” viewpoint, this is not the case. Nineteenth century Russia writer Nikolai Danilevsky compared civilizational development to a set of roads emanating from a town square. They have a common core, but then go out in their own unique directions – diverging rather than converging.
As regular readers of this blog know, I’m not a fan of civilizational theory. And when it comes to Russia and the West, I’ve long been of the view that the two are converging rather than diverging. Russia to my mind is an essentially European country, and the long process of Westernization that began even before Peter the Great but accelerated thereafter has gathered pace since the collapse of the Soviet Union. As somebody who’s been going to Russia for 39 years, it strikes me as more obviously Western now than ever before. Back when I first went there in Soviet times, it was in many respects a different planet. Now, a European, or a North American, can go there and not feel the same level of culture shock, especially in major cities like Moscow or St Petersburg. The change is quite dramatic.
And yet, I find myself wavering a little bit and beginning to think that dynamics are in play that may be about to reverse this process. This is not for sure, but I see for the first time that it’s possible.
I discuss this in a piece published today by RT, (which you can read here) in which I talk some more about Putin’s speech to the Valdai Club last week In this I discuss those part of Putin’s speech that focus on Western identity politics, and his firm assertion that while the West is welcome to choose its own way, “we are keeping out of it.” As I note, this is a significant statement, for it’s rare if not unprecedented for a Russian leader to quite so categorically reject the path of Westernization.
One can look it at this way: since 1992, Russia has moved significantly closer to where the West used to be, in this sense Westernizing. But in the meantime, the West has not been static, and in recent years it has been accelerating off in a new direction. If Russia doesn’t follow, then it may end up in some version of the West in the 1980s or 1990s, while in the meantime the West has moved on and become something completely different to that. Convergence, in other words, will be replaced by divergence.
This is far from certain. As I say in my article, there are powerful forces behind the new cultural direction in Western life. Russia will find it hard to resist these, and in the end the forces of “progress” may overwhelm Putin’s efforts to hold them back. I suspect that this is indeed the case. In the absence of other factors, this is the likely outcome.
There are, however, other factors, most notably those connected with international politics. As I have said before, the idea of the “West” was until recently just that – an idea. Anybody could be the “West” as long as they conformed to the idea. But that is no longer true. The West has taken on institutional form (mainly through NATO and the European Union), and in such a way as to permanently exclude Russia. The issue of Ukraine has also put an almost insurmountable barrier in the way of overcoming East-West political divisions. The great hope of Russian liberals – that their country would return to “civilization” – has become institutionally impossible.
The potential cultural division is thereby accompanied by an institutional division. This creates the possibility that the two will reinforce one another. Because Russia and the West are institutionally separate, they will seek to base that separation on cultural differences, building distinct identities so as to differentiate themselves from the “other.” The distinct identities will then further justify the institutional separation, driving the two ever further apart.
As I say, this is far from a certain outcome. I don’t even consider it probable. But for the first time, I am now in a position where I consider it possible. The rift between Russia and the West could be on the verge of becoming permanent. As I conclude my RT article, “Should it come to pass, the political consequences will be immense.”
10 thoughts on “Russia and the West: Convergence or Divergence?”
“Is Russia a European country, or a unique civilization of its own?”
Of course it is. It’s just that the concept of “Europeness” became a hostage of either Anglo-Saxon camarilla and their “West”, which tolerates no true diversity and representation, while waging a kulturkampf on its behalf.
The island nation of Britain is off the core continent of Europe. Racially and linguistically, there’re some countries which don’t appear to be especially more European than Russia.
Russia is a unique country. Then again, other countries have their own respective uniqueness.
I always make it a point to never synchronously refer to the EU as Europe or state “Russia and Europe”, as if the former isn’t a part of the latter.
Never mind that the European countries minus Russia have often been at odds – some of the instances being quite contentious.
I think the RT article is well stated — with a couple of observations from a lay observer rather than an expert in Russia or a Russian speaker.
I don’t think that there is enough distinction between Western (Roman) and Orthodox (Byzantine) Christianity. These are opposing views, much as is Christianity and Islam. In this sense, Russia and the other Orthodox countries of Eastern European will never be “Western.” These are different cultures in different civilizations. Moreover, Europe doesn’t want Russia anymore than Turkey, whose overtures got the cold shoulder. The schism between East and West persists, both between Eastern Christianity and Western Christianity as the basis of culture, and even more so Islam since the fall of Constantinople.
Moreover, Russia is very large country and Eastern Russia is not Western in any sense. Sergei Shoigu is reputedly a Buddhist, and the province of Tuva from which he comes is majority Buddhist. The Russian Federation also includes millions of Muslims. There is nothing of this sort in the West.
Secondly, not enough is made, I think, of Putin’s fundamental point that the “West” is no longer “civilized.” Therefore Westernizing is out of the question for Russia as long as this last. Putin appears to be speaking for traditionalists, and that is likely the majority of Russians outside of Moscow and St. Petersburg who are Orthodox, Muslim and ideological traditionalists (Dugin). Message is clear, we are not going there. I have read other conservative people of Russian descent living in the US, the response is, “right on!”
Putin himself is a libehave of sorts or was to great degree, but he has shifted position over past several years for two reasons, it seems. First, to conform to the political majority in Russia, whom I would call “traditionalist” more than “conservative” in the Western sense. Western liberals seems to be a small minority confined to Moscow and St. Petersburg, as far as I can tell.
The US played a part in this, too, and bears much of the blame. I read a piece by Margarita Simonovna Simonyan some time ago in which she said that after the fall of the USSR, Russians wanted to be Americans. The bombing of Serbia changed that overnight.
There were many other factors, the encroachment of NATO, the liberal years under Yeltsin that devastated most Russian economically and the perceived decadence of Western “culture,” symbolized by Western glorification of Pussy Riot desecrating the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.
Most people in the West don’t seem to get this.
“Eastern Russia is not Western in any sense.”
Ever seen Vladivostok?
“The Russian Federation also includes millions of Muslims. There is nothing of this sort in the West.”
Noooo?
So, ah… When will the Euros start rounding up and deporting all of *their* Muslims, Jews and Buddhist on the wirtue that *they* does not belong to the proper Europe.
If not – then what’s the reason to segregate Russia as sibgularly “un-European”?
‘Ever seen Vladivostok?’
Tom will have to answer that for himself, but for what it’s worth, I went there once a dozen or so years ago, and it was completely like anywhere I’ve been in European Russia. Apart from all the right-hand drive cars brought over from Japan, you wouldn’t know you were in the Far East not Europe.
“while in the meantime the West has moved on”
on the road to hell?
What is happening that all this woke crap is a distraction to hide the real power structures and their moves that control the lives of those not belonging to the economic elites that are busy to order the world according to Schwab….own nothing and be happy. The elites know best and rent it to you…..
I am glad Russia tries to avoid those so called “left” tendencies that have nothing to with anything I can anymore recognize as left.
I have the impression that this ‘western identity’ is mere agitprop. A ‘narrative’. People living in Paris suburbs, in Toulon, or Malmo, are they western? Are Greeks western? And what do you do with Hungary and Poland, whose governments keep emphasizing their unique cultures? It may stop tomorrow (if liberals come to power), but then the same attitude might emerge in Romania or Portugal the day after.
“People living in Paris suburbs, in Toulon, or Malmo, are they western? Are Greeks western? And what do you do with Hungary and Poland, whose governments keep emphasizing their unique cultures? “
Yes, all of them. Because “Western” means “America’s client”. Do they buy American military hardware? Do they have pro American foreign policy? Then they are THE West.
Yes, it also means that in the “we have ALWAYS been at war with East-Asia!” the narrative of who’s Western or who’s not might change overnight. Look at Turkey! Oh, and there was this one promising candidate into the club:
Yeah, it makes perfect sense if ‘western’ means ‘owned by the US/UK’.
Like, say, Cuba: it was western, but then in 1959 it became its own (and what a huge scandal that was!). Or Iran, before and after the 1980 revolution.
Or the Turks: a few years ago they were reasonably western, but not so much anymore after the 2016 coup attempt. Their western-ness is still maintained by a couple of US military bases, but their president’s attitude seems to render them, if partially, their own civilization.
Yeah. It’s good to define things.
“but their president’s attitude seems to render them, if partially, their own civilization”
What you mean by “civilization”?
People around here – and talking/writing heads elsewhere – like to throw this word around, not bothering with defining it first.
By and large, Thinking People ™ think that there is only one civilization – Western, their own. All the rest are barbarians, savages and/or charming “primitives close the nature”. Of course with such an attitude there can not be any talk about mutual respect and equal partnership.
