Russia and the West: Convergence or Divergence?

Is Russia a European country, or a unique civilization of its own? This question has divided Westernizers and Slavophiles since at least the middle of the nineteenth century, and has often had what academics like to call a “normative” aspect as much as an “empirical” one: that’s to say it’s often been more about what Russia “ought” to be as much as what it is.

Connected with this are two differing conceptions of the path of human history. According to the positivist historical determinism of much liberal and socialist thought, social development has “laws” just as physics does and these laws push them in the same ultimate direction, towards the “end of history”, be it liberal democracy, communism, or something else entirely. But regardless of the end point, the dynamic is the same: societies converge over time.

According to the alternative “civilizational” viewpoint, this is not the case. Nineteenth century Russia writer Nikolai Danilevsky compared civilizational development to a set of roads emanating from a town square. They have a common core, but then go out in their own unique directions – diverging rather than converging.

As regular readers of this blog know, I’m not a fan of civilizational theory. And when it comes to Russia and the West, I’ve long been of the view that the two are converging rather than diverging. Russia to my mind is an essentially European country, and the long process of Westernization that began even before Peter the Great but accelerated thereafter has gathered pace since the collapse of the Soviet Union. As somebody who’s been going to Russia for 39 years, it strikes me as more obviously Western now than ever before. Back when I first went there in Soviet times, it was in many respects a different planet. Now, a European, or a North American, can go there and not feel the same level of culture shock, especially in major cities like Moscow or St Petersburg. The change is quite dramatic.

And yet, I find myself wavering a little bit and beginning to think that dynamics are in play that may be about to reverse this process. This is not for sure, but I see for the first time that it’s possible.

I discuss this in a piece published today by RT, (which you can read here) in which I talk some more about Putin’s speech to the Valdai Club last week In this I discuss those part of Putin’s speech that focus on Western identity politics, and his firm assertion that while the West is welcome to choose its own way, “we are keeping out of it.” As I note, this is a significant statement, for it’s rare if not unprecedented for a Russian leader to quite so categorically reject the path of Westernization.

One can look it at this way: since 1992, Russia has moved significantly closer to where the West used to be, in this sense Westernizing. But in the meantime, the West has not been static, and in recent years it has been accelerating off in a new direction. If Russia doesn’t follow, then it may end up in some version of the West in the 1980s or 1990s, while in the meantime the West has moved on and become something completely different to that. Convergence, in other words, will be replaced by divergence.

This is far from certain. As I say in my article, there are powerful forces behind the new cultural direction in Western life. Russia will find it hard to resist these, and in the end the forces of “progress” may overwhelm Putin’s efforts to hold them back. I suspect that this is indeed the case. In the absence of other factors, this is the likely outcome.

There are, however, other factors, most notably those connected with international politics. As I have said before, the idea of the “West” was until recently just that – an idea. Anybody could be the “West” as long as they conformed to the idea. But that is no longer true. The West has taken on institutional form (mainly through NATO and the European Union), and in such a way as to permanently exclude Russia. The issue of Ukraine has also put an almost insurmountable barrier in the way of overcoming East-West political divisions. The great hope of Russian liberals – that their country would return to “civilization” – has become institutionally impossible.

The potential cultural division is thereby accompanied by an institutional division. This creates the possibility that the two will reinforce one another. Because Russia and the West are institutionally separate, they will seek to base that separation on cultural differences, building distinct identities so as to differentiate themselves from the “other.” The distinct identities will then further justify the institutional separation, driving the two ever further apart.

As I say, this is far from a certain outcome. I don’t even consider it probable. But for the first time, I am now in a position where I consider it possible. The rift between Russia and the West could be on the verge of becoming permanent. As I conclude my RT article, “Should it come to pass, the political consequences will be immense.”