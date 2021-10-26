On Thursday I will be participating in the Zoom webinar below on the topic ‘What is Russia’s National Idea?’
Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 (3 PM, EST)
What is Russia’s National Idea?
With Marlene Laruelle, author of Is Russia Fascist?
Discussants: Anatol Lieven, Nicolai Petro, Paul Robinson, and moderator, Paul Grenier
About the Event: Marlene Laruelle is one of our leading scholars of the Russian domestic political order, perhaps especially as regards those parts of it that are on the right. Laruelle’s recently published book (see Paul Robinson’s review), does not find the Russian state to be plausibly ‘fascist’, but instead to be ‘illiberal’ or ‘postliberal.’ Far from closing the matter, this leaves open a range of crucial questions. Can a ‘postliberal’ Russia still be compatible with ‘the West’? What kind of Russian regime might, even in principle, be considered ‘legitimate’ from the perspective of those outside Western actors who, for the past decade almost, have appeared hostile to all things Russian? Further, as can be seen from the Russian president’s recent lengthy address at the Valdai Conference, President Vladimir Putin has just recently renewed his embrace not only of the relatively liberal Russian philosopher Nicholas Berdyaev, but also the far more conservative Ivan Ilyin and the Eurasianist Lev Gumilyev. What does this augur for Russia’s relation with the West – and, indeed, for the regime’s relationship with its people and intelligentsia? Does Putin’s recent speech require a rethinking of Laruelle’s conclusions, or, to the contrary, does it confirm them?
One thought on “The Russian Idea”
Hey, I didn’t attend the webinar yet, but for those who want to cheat, here are some of the questions that will be on the test, along with the correct answer:
Starting with the title question:
1.) What is Russia’s National Idea?
Answer: Survive every invasion!
2.) Who is Russia’s friend?
Answer: Russia’s army and navy.
3.) Can a ‘postliberal’ Russia still be compatible with ‘the West’?
Answer: No.
4.) What kind of Russian regime might, even in principle, be considered ‘legitimate’ from the perspective of those outside Western actors…?
Answer: Same answer given by Goldfinger to Mr. Bond:
