Postliberalism, or a ‘conservatism for optimists’

Apologies in advance, but this will be a long post, as I feel my way forward in an effort to fuse my recent research into the history of Russian liberalism with current affairs. If I ramble, it’s because I don’t have a clear idea where I’m heading and I’m making it up as I go along. I hope that what comes out makes sense. But in a way, it’s the journey that matters, rather than the destination.
Russia’s development should be founded on a ‘conservatism for optimists’, argued the country’s president Vladimir Putin a speech to the Valdai Club in Sochi last week. This is a somewhat curious expression since conservatism is often defined as an essentially pessimistic philosophy. Whereas liberals and socialists believe that human nature can be improved by means of suitable social and economic reforms, the conservative supposedly follows Thomas Hobbes in believing that humans are basically nasty by nature and in need of the hand of the Leviathan to keep them in order. Thus in a book-length study of conservatism, my former colleague at the University of Hull, Noel O’Sullivan, described it as a ‘philosophy of imperfection’.
‘Conservatism for optimists’ was not the only phrase Putin used. He also referred to ‘sensible conservatism’, ‘healthy conservatism’, and ‘moderate conservatism,’ and declared that progress must be ‘organic’, thus neatly aligning with my own definition of conservatism as a ‘theory of organic development. In this regard, Putin made it clear that conservatism was not about standing still or going backwards, but about going forwards, but doing so in a ‘stable’ fashion without the kind of revolutionary shocks that have done Russia so much harm in the past. He then compared this progressive, moderate, ‘optimistic’ conservatism with unhealthy ‘simple okhranitel’stvo’, a phrase that is very hard to translate but has resonances of harsh defence of state power for its own sake.
It would be a mistake to regard Putin as an intellectual. Still, his speech made it clear that his thinking has evolved over time in a philosophical direction and that he has developed a fairly coherent ideological outlook. It is perhaps not particularly original, and it contains big gaps, particularly in terms of how it is to find practical implementation, but it is, as I said, coherent. It’s also fairly moderate, and far removed from the claims made by many about him that he is a ‘fascist’, ‘far right’, ‘ultra-conservative’ or the like.
Justifying his position in the Q&A session after his speech, Putin cited the philosopher Nikolai Berdyaev. When asked by my Ottawa-based colleague Piotr Dutkiewicz who inspired him, he mentioned both Berdyaev and Ivan Ilyin, whose ‘book is on my shelf, and which from time to time I take out and read.”
This isn’t the first time that Putin has referenced Berdyaev and Ilyin, and as regular readers of this blog will know, I have discussed the issue on several occasions, especially in light of accusations that Ilyin was a fascist and that Putin’s admiration of him makes him a fascist too. But although I have gone over some of this ground before, I think it’s worth another take on the subject, as it provides a useful way of illustrating the relevance of these figures to the current day and thereby illuminating something about today as well. To do that, though, we need to go through a reasonably lengthy historical diversion.
Both Berdyaev and Ilyin could be said to have been products of the ‘idealist’ strain of Russian liberal political thought. Historians tend to divide pre-revolutionary Russian liberal thinkers into two broad categories – the positivists and the idealists. The former believed that human societies obeyed objective laws of development that ultimately caused them to converge at the same objective, normally identified with liberal democratic Western European and North American society. From this ‘is’, the positivists developed an ‘ought’ – i.e. because, in their minds, it ‘is’ a fact that liberal society is the end point of development, Russia ‘ought’ to advance in that direction.
The idealists objected to this logic. An ‘ought’ can’t be derived from an ‘is’, they said. Just because Western Europe ‘is’ more advanced that Russia, that doesn’t mean Russia ‘ought’ to try to become like it. Positivism is incapable of providing moral guidance, the idealists said; that can only come from some external, transcendental source – i.e. from God. Consequently, the idealists tended to be followers of natural law, arguing that positive law should follow natural law as closely as possible. They also complained that positivist liberalism, in promoting freedom, was unable to tell people what purpose freedom should serve. Only religion could provide an answer. In the eyes of idealists such as Berdyaev and Moscow University professor Pavel Novgorodtsev (who taught Ilyin), the positivists’ doctrines lacked grounding in higher values and consequently led them to extreme revolutionary and nihilistic positions that sought to destroy the existing order without thought of the likely consequences.
The revolutions of 1917 and the subsequent civil war forced Russian liberals to fundamentally reassess their opinions, and to many it seemed that the warnings of the idealists had shown their validity. Liberal thinkers remained committed to basic principles such as personal freedom and the rule of law, but they developed a new-found appreciation of order and of the need for politics to be founded on higher values. They also became extremely sceptical of, if not hostile to, liberal democracy and became fervent advocates of military dictatorship. One can see this, for instance, in the statements of the leading female member of the liberal Kadet party, Ariadna Tyrkova-Williams who by 1919 was saying, “The universal hegemony of Western democracy is a fraud, which politicians have foisted upon us.” “To have calm, you need machine guns,” she declared.
Unsurprisingly, the Kadets were for the most part strong supporters of the White armies in the Civil War of 1918-1921, and took leading roles in the political administrations of Admiral Kolchak and Generals Denikin and Iudenich. They also adopted a firmly nationalistic line, being largely responsible for Denikin’s famous slogan, ‘Russia – One and Indivisible’.
This historical digression is necessary to illustrate the context in which thinkers like Berdyaev and Ilyin were writing once they were expelled from the Soviet Union on the famous ‘philosophers’ steamer’ in 1922. They and others like them were, in essence, lapsed liberals, or if you prefer, liberals mugged by reality. They retained their belief in the importance of personal freedom as well as other liberal values such as the rule of law, but their experiences had taught them that liberalism in the form that then existed did a very bad job of defending those values. What they saw in exile in Europe in the 1920s and 1930s, as one democracy after another collapsed into civil war or fascism, then confirmed this conclusion. If liberal values were to be protected, something other than liberalism would have to be found to do so.
Given this, émigré Russian philosophers in the 1920s and 1930s were not at all keen on Western-style liberal democracy. They adopted a mystical outlook that reinforced the idealist views discussed above, inducing them to conclude that the fundamental problem was spiritual. Liberalism had become divorced from any higher values. Liberty had become an end in itself, leading to licence, leading in turn to revolution, social chaos, and then the reaction of totalitarianism. A beneficent dictatorship, rooted in religious values and the spirit of the nation, but dedicated to the gradual inculcation of a new legal and political consciousness, was the only route to the resurrection of the state and the restoration of lost liberties.
Berdyaev and Ilyin differed sharply on many issues. Berdyaev felt that some good might come out of Bolshevism. Ilyin thought the Bolsheviks were pure evil. Berdyaev despised capitalism. Ilyin did not. Still, they and others shared this general disillusionment with the path taken by contemporary liberalism. Freedom needed to be reconnected with Christian values and protected by the state from the forces of chaos. This was pretty much the consensus. ‘Democracy is too good for our cruel times,’ wrote another émigré, the ‘Christian liberal’ Georgy Fedotov, ‘democracy is possible now in Russia only through the methods of dictatorship.’ It was necessary ‘to fascist-ize democracy in order to overcome fascism,’ wrote Fyodor Stepun. And so on.
I say all this to point out that what some modern-day liberal commentators see as émigré fascism was in reality an offshoot of liberalism – you might say it was a sort of post-liberal authoritarianism, resting on the belief that liberalism had failed to protect liberty.
Which is where I begin to think that I should reconnect with Putin and present day politics.
As I said at the start, I’m feeling my way as I go forward, but I think that slowly some sort of thesis is emerging out of this. Basically, you can look at people like Berdyaev and Ilyin as the post-liberals of their day, trying hard to reconcile basic liberal principles with the crisis liberalism was facing in their time. Their issue was how to hold fast to those principles when liberalism appeared to have become largely detached from them.
In this way, they are perhaps quite suitable for the current day, in which liberalism is once again thought by many to be in crisis. It’s not surprising that they and other Russian idealists are now much more likely to be cited in support of conservatism than liberalism, but at the same time one needs to recognize that they retained a liberal core. And I think that what happened to them is sort of what is going on in terms of the ideological direction taken by Putin.
For when you look at what Putin and others close to him say, they reject liberalism while not actually rejecting what one might call classical liberal principles. I mentioned this before in a post about an article by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who vehemently criticized Western liberalism but did so largely from the vantage point of liberal ideas: essentially he criticized liberals for not being liberal. A same pattern emerges in Putin’s speech and Q&A. At one point, for instance, he spoke of Berdyaev and of how the philosopher stressed the central importance of the person. Berdyaev, said Putin, ‘spoke of how the person must be at the centre of development. The person is more important than society and the state. I would very much like that in the future all the resources of society and the state were concentrated around the interests of the person.’
This is, of course, a classically liberal position. Putin’s gripe with liberalism, it seems to me, is that it has ceased to be liberal as previously understood. This comes out loud and clear in his denunciations of modern-day Western woke-ism, which he complains is destroying personal freedom.
In her book Is Russia Fascist?, Marlene Laruelle argues that modern Russia is not the fascist state some people like to say it is. Rather it is ‘post-liberal’. I think that this is a good description, although one could argue that it is modern liberalism that is post-liberal, whereas the post-liberals want a return to what they viewed as the liberalism of old. Whichever way around it is, though, the result is most definitely not fascism. Rather, like the philosophies of Berdyaev and Ilyin, it is post-liberal in the sense of having arisen out of liberalism and having amended it to try to root it in a combination of a strong state and Christian values. In short, it is a ‘moderate’ conservatism, mixing liberal, theocratic, and authoritarian elements
I’m still feeling my way forward on this, and in many ways this post is just a way of putting some ideas down on paper and seeing if I can make sense of it all. Does it make sense? Or have I rambled to no good effect? As always, I’d value your opinion.
In my view, this moment of history is characterized by several major waves, namely, and the historical dialectic is driven by the tension between liberalism and traditionalism, decolonization, and climate change. Here Putin is addressing the first factor, and multilateralism addresses the second. Climate change is the elephant in the room so far in that addressing it seriously requires a level of concerted action that doesn’t see feasible in the current climate, largely because of the first two factors but also the fact that addressing climate change is wrenching economically.
Regarding traditionalism and liberalism, I think Putin has it about right for Russia. Every culture has to address this in terms of its own traditions and political reality. It is tearing the US apart, for example, and not doing much better in the UK. China under the leadership of Xi is also taking action on this and it appear to be similar to Putin’s approach, although Confucian in China.
It seems to me that the West has backed itself into a corner regarding all three of the above factors in overemphasizing liberalism relative to traditionalism given the political divide on this. The West is also hanging onto neoliberalism, which is joined at the hip with neo-imperialism and neocolonialism, and resisting decolonization and the attendant multilateralism that would eclipse Western dominance. Finally, The West cannot deal with climate change effectively, since this involves a reduction in the standard of living that is dependent on a huge carbon footprint.
While I think that these three are the major factors operative, they are not the only ones. While they can be viewed independently, they cannot be viewed in isolation in complex adaptive system like modern society where everything influences everything else.
I sense that the Russian and Chinese leadership understands this but it seems that the Western leadership doesn’t. Putin and Xi are the spokespersons of the leadership, so it would be incorrect to see their position too personally, as the West is generally wont to do.
Good job feeling your way along on this issue. It deserves more attention by people that know what they are talking about rather than propagandizing or just gassing.
I haven’t had a chance to read all of Putin’s comments on this yet, but I think this is a very interesting and thought-provoking exploration of ideas and the historical response of Russians to the reality versus the ideal of what they hoped would come from liberalism.
I actually see a similar crisis of liberalism in the U.S. today. Liberalism, as I understood it growing up in the 80’s and 90’s, is not what liberalism seems to be today. More young Americans today seem to be identifying as democratic socialist or independent rather than liberal, and those who do identify as liberal are some of the most intolerant of other political opinions. They do not seem to value political/ideological pluralism or free speech and debate. Liberalism today (in the U.S. anyway) seems to be largely defined by a narrow set of political dogmas along with cultural decadence – none of which seems to be helping society truly progress. It reminds me a lot of what Berdyaev and Ilyin observed about liberalism in their era degenerating into something divorced from a higher set of values. Consequently, liberalism is becoming more unattractive to more people.
I agree with the general direction of the natyliesb’s comment.
The main theme of these times we live in seems to be a collapse of western liberalism, brought in by globalization in economics and communications. No one knows how things will go, neither Putin, nor Lavrov, nor Xi. The strategy is to survive with minimum damage, to soften the shocks of volatility.
The rest is just words. Stable philosophical justifications and new commonly accepted dogmas will emerge when the post-crisis situation becomes clear. And yes, in this sense it’s similar to the volatile situation a hundred (or so) years ago. Politico-philosophical musings of the 1920s were pretty useless, methinks.
>> It would be a mistake to regard Putin as an intellectual…
Sorry, Paul, but this whole paragraph is just so unbearably, painfully snobby.
I apologize for stating the obvious, but one does not need to be an “intellectual” to develop a coherent, or even a coherent AND original, ideological outlook. Conversely, being an “intellectual” does not guarantee that one’s ideas are coherent, original, or free of gaps (let alone come with a well-thought-through plan for practical implementation!)
And who are those “many” who make claims that Putin is a ‘fascist’, ‘far right’, etc? Aren’t some of them 100% certified, bona fide intellectuals? Timothy D. Snyder, the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale University, clearly is one, isn’t he? Oh well.
Good point. Those academics who are anointed as “intellectuals” are usually those who are saying what the establishment wants to hear. And, no, that doesn’t mean they are intellectual giants by any means.
Great points, Lola. I sometimes think that anybody who thinks at all about ideas and ideologies, is an intellectual. Not necessarily a good intellectual, but certainly an intellectual.
Admittedly, that is setting the bar kind of low. On the level of Molière’s Monsieur Jourdain learning that he has been speaking prose all his life!
Maybe the criterion should be: A person who thinks about ideas, who reads and writes about various ideas and concepts, and political ideologies. So, if one has written at least a monograph… In which case, Putin qualifies as an intellectual. Maybe add a condition that people like Timonthy Snyder are NOT intellectuals because they take money to spout ideas which support the establishment. I mean, Putin supports the establishment too (obviously — he IS the establishment!), but he does his ideological opining on the side, not part of his government job.
Lola,
I think you may be doing Paul an injustice.
Intelligent conservatives in Britain have not uncommonly thought that ‘intellectuals’ could be a menace, to others, and indeed to themselves (‘the revolution devours its children.’)
In 2014, an American ‘libertarian’ called George H. Smith wrote an interesting series of articles discussing Edmund Burke’s 1790 polemic ‘Reflections on the Revolution in France’, a particularly savage attack on the enthusiasm of French ‘intellectuals’ for precisely the kind of theories of ‘natural rights’ about which the author and so many others in the West are so enthusiastic today.
(See https://www.libertarianism.org/columns/edmund-burke-intellectuals-french-revolution-part-1 )
Certainly, much can be said against Burke. But reading the series, I was amazed that Smith appeared simply not to have noticed the way that, since 1989, the enthusiasm of people in the West for toppling what were indeed commonly oppressive ‘régimes’ in the name of ‘human rights’ had, time and again, made bad situations worse: often, very much worse.
(And of course, there is also the extreme ‘selectivity’ of the way in which ‘human rights’ arguments are deployed, with the targets so commonly being people who appear to be obstacles to what people in Washington, and London, see as their ‘Machtpolitik’ interests.)
Actually, back in February 2012, in the pre-election article he devoted to ‘Democracy and the Quality of Government’, Putin produced a quotation from one of the pre-revolutionary intellectuals Paul mentioned which seemed very much to the point, not simply about the early years of the twentieth century but also its closing ones:
‘Russian philosopher and lawyer Pavel Novgorodtsev warned early last century: “Many people think that the proclamation of liberty and universal suffrage will magically direct society onto a new path. But in reality, the outcome of such action is usually not democracy, but oligarchy or anarchy, depending on the turn events take.”’
(See https://russkiymir.ru/en/publications/139691/ )
As Thomas Hobbes has also been mentioned more than once in this discussion, it may be worth recalling that he was writing in the context of our own ‘civil wars.’ His use of the ‘natural rights’ ideas which had been pioneered by the radicals in the victorious ‘New Model Army’ to reach ‘authoritarian’ conclusions, did not actually rest, as Paul seems to think, upon the premise that ‘human beings are basically nasty by nature’.
Rather, it reflected the fact that, at the time Hobbes published his work, in 1651, what had started out as a conflict between King Charles I and what became the ‘Long Parliament’ had settled nothing, but left English society on the one hand more ‘mobilised’, but on the other in many ways more ideologically fragmented and divided, than it had been at its outset.
So the argument that Hobbes directed, alike at the ‘Leveller’ theorists and very many of his old ‘Royalist’ associates, was that if one took the ‘right to life’ seriously, and wanted to avoid a ‘civil war without end’, one should accept the ‘legitimacy’ of whatever power was in a position to guarantee freedom from internal anarchy and external threat. It is an argument which is not obviously stupid, and has ‘echoed on’, in many other contexts.
My own view of Putin was influenced by a – rather atypical – British analysis published by the ‘Conflict Studies Research Centre’ back in August 2002, under the title ‘Vladimir Putin & Russia’s Special Services.’ Ironically, the pseudonym used by its author – ‘Gordon Bennett’, turned out to conceal the identity of Henry Plater-Zyberk, which is the name of a great Polish-Lithuanian noble family.
(See https://www.files.ethz.ch/isn/96481/02_Aug_4.pdf )
A central point that he was making, however, was the initials ‘KGB’ seemed to have a kind of ‘magical’ effect on people in the West, so that, as it were, they ‘switched their minds off’ when it came to trying to make sense of the new Russian leadership. Having noted a range of complexities to which a less superficial discussion than was common among Western analysts might have pointed, Plater-Zyberk went on to write, that a more ‘in-depth’ account might have suggested that:
‘Russia run by a group of ex-KGB officers could be much better off than Russia run by former CPSU apparatchiks or ideological free-marketers tinkering with the country’s economy, and that the KGB employed intelligent, well trained, highly motivated and competitive people, many of whom would have been successful in any political system.’
This brings one to another category of ‘intellectuals’ who have been quite as influential over the past decades as the ‘human rights’ enthusiasts – ‘neoliberal’ economists. Actually, the process whereby disillusion with ‘statist’ solutions lead to an unquestioning faith in highly simplistic ‘rational choice’ models, which was clearly central to what happened in the former Soviet Union in the ‘Nineties, had been visible, even if in a much more muted way, in Britain.
And having seen, at close quarters, the mayhem such people created in the British broadcasting industry, when the likes of Gaidar and Chubais ‘invited in’ people from Harvard, it seemed to me that this was virtually certain to make a bad situation materially worse.
A relevant sense in which Putin has never been an ‘intellectual’ is that his professional background was not in dealing with theoretical ideas, but practical problems, as an ‘operative’ in East Germany, then in trying to ‘keep the show on the road’ in St. Petersburg, and lastly as head of the FSB.
That he was a highly intelligent man was evident from the article ‘Russia at the Turn of the Millennium’ he published on 30 December 1999.
(See https://pages.uoregon.edu/kimball/Putin.htm .)
However, for some of us – in particular, perhaps, for those, who appear regrettably few, who can actually think in ‘realist’ terms about our own countries’ interests – it was precisely the fact that Putin is not an ’intellectual’ that gave cause for optimism. A biography co-authored in 2013 by Ms. Fiona Hill of Brookings – whether she should be classified as an ‘intellectual’ seems to me an interesting question – was entitled ‘Mr Putin: Operative in the Kremlin.’
To some of us, who had the wit to see that the continuation of a kind of ‘Hobbesian anarchy’ throughout the ‘Eurasian heartland’ was going to be a comprehensive disaster for almost everyone, to have an intelligent ‘operative’ running matters in Moscow seemed, to put it mildly, good news. That Vladimir Putin can listen to, learn from and employ ‘intellectuals’ seems to me a very good thing. But I have always considered the fact that he is himself one a very great advantage.
Oops. Bad proof-reading. I meant, that he himself is not one a very great advantage.
Paul, thank you very much for this. I have been faithfully reading every one of your blog posts and RT articles for many years already, but this is the first time I have been moved to comment.
I think that this post is one of the most important that you have written, since it answers (or at least addresses) a lot of questions that many of us have been struggling with.
I came to live in Russia in 2014, having spent the previous 5 years gravitating towards the Russian cultural centre. I suppose that this movement, in the opposite direction to that taken by Berdyaev and Ilyin, was nevertheless motivated by a very similar kind of disillusionment with liberalism, which you describe so well in this piece.
This movement also coincided with the time when I started to identify as a Hobbesian, which is to say a realist when it comes to the possibility of negotiating a valid social contract in a given society.
I wonder if you have seen Zvyagintsev’s film ‘Leviathan’ and if so what you think about it?
I am also very interested to know what President Putin thinks about this film – but I suppose I will never find out.
While it was cited by many western “liberal” commentators as a condemnation of corruption in Putin’s Russia, I read it completely the other way. On the contrary, Kolya, the film’s main protagonist and archetypal “individual”, is not only highly flawed, but he really deserves his awful fate.
On my reading, all of the other characters – even the corrupt mayor – are trying protect him from the consequences of his actions by integrating him into the best kind of social contract available given the somewhat primitive underlying conditions. But in refusing their help, Kolya condemns himself to his fate.
I confess that I haven’t watched Leviathan. The reviews made it sound so grim and depressing that it put me off. I like cheerful stuff!
LikeLike
Well, in that case you should certainly avoid it! I found it “cheerful” much in the way that Brothers Karamazov is “cheerful”. In general, it reminds you how awful everything is, but it’s so on the nail, it’s almost uplifting.
As a chinese looking at liberalism in the West, I feel that there is a tendency of nihilism within liberal politics. Look at how liberal politics is dissolving traditional western christian culture and values.
In this sense I feel that it is good that most Asian countries are not liberal countries.
“[T]hinkers like Berdyaev and Ilyin were writing once they were expelled from the Soviet Union on the famous ‘philosophers’ steamer’ in 1922.”
Both were consistent anti-Bolsheviks living (and engaging in the anti-state propaganda) in the state where the Red side won. What you suggest should have been done to them “innocents” instead? Line against the wall and shot?
“Liberal thinkers remained committed to basic principles such as personal freedom and the rule of law, but they developed a new-found appreciation of order and of the need for politics to be founded on higher values. They also became extremely sceptical of, if not hostile to, liberal democracy and became fervent advocates of military dictatorship. One can see this, for instance, in the statements of the leading female member of the liberal Kadet party, Ariadna Tyrkova-Williams who by 1919 was saying, “The universal hegemony of Western democracy is a fraud, which politicians have foisted upon us.” “To have calm, you need machine guns,” she declared.”
And:
“They and other like them were, in essence, lapsed liberals, or if you prefer, liberals mugged by reality.”
Finally:
“It was necessary ‘to fascist-ize democracy in order to overcome fascism,’ wrote Fyodor Stepun”
🙂
Well, ah… Really says everything you need to know about the liberals (who, naturally, came from the exploiter class) and how they behave in the natural state out of their posh “safe spaces”.
Saaaaaay, maestro Robinson – ain’t you a “liberal mugged by reality” yourself?
“…trying hard to reconcile basic liberal principles with the crisis liberalism was facing in their time”
Okay, they were idealists – often subjective idealists. But you, maestro, ought to be better than them. What they had was not merely “a crisis of liberalism”. Liberalism, as any ideology, is a superstructure, built over the foundation of the economic system – capitalism in this case. Therefore, why won’t you admit, rather materialistically, that them being good weathervanes, reacted to the crisis of the capitalism?
“A beneficent dictatorship, rooted in religious values and the spirit of the nation, but dedicated to the gradual inculcation of a new legal and political consciousness, was the only route to the resurrection of the state and the restoration of lost liberties.”
Well, ah, what, ghm, *high* ideals we have here! The nitty-gritty implementation, though, was rather base and profane:
“Mussolini was far from always able to clearly formulate and substantiate his“ program ”. He is guided by a hidden, but internally burning ideal, albeit dimly tangible to him, a willful myth, which may one day become more real than reality itself. Mussolini is devoted to it – completely, religiously, to the death. Hence his sense of his own destiny, unshakable faith in his ideas and that characteristic of him, the combination of eternal inner tension with a domineering, calm endurance, which so immensely appeals to those around him.”
[…]
“… his policy is plastic, prominent: it consists of personal actions, bright, complete, original and often unexpected from the outside; but these personal actions are always at the same time the actions of the masses led by him, and, moreover, organized, and in the course of still being organized, actions. Mussolini has the gift of a political sculptor, the original, completing daring of the Michelangelo tradition. ”
– I.Ilyin, Letters on fascism (letter “Mussolini’s personality”)
“An abyss of godlessness and… fierce greed has opened up in the world. Modern mankind responds to this with the revival of the chivalrous principle… The White Movement is the movement of chivalrous people united by a religious spirit, discipline and a thirst to serve the Fatherland in dangerous stages of the life of society. In times of crisis, waves of godlessness, dishonor, greed and other spiritual vices roll over countries. Which are the causes of revolutionary upheavals. The chivalrous White Movement fights these diabolical manifestations to save the Fatherland.
…The white knightly movement first appeared in 1917 in Russia, and then spread throughout the world as a response to the threat of communist revolutions. Fascism is the Italian secular variation of the white movement. The Russian white movement is *more perfect* than fascism due to its religious component.”
– I.Ilyin, On Russian fascism (1928).
“Europe does not understand the National Socialist movement. Doesn’t understand and is afraid. It is this fear that prevents it from understanding it more. And the more it does not understand, the more it believes in all negative rumors, all the tales of “eyewitnesses”, all the frightful prophets.
…I categorically refuse to assess the events of the last three months in Germany from the point of view of the German Jews, who have been curtailed in their public legal capacity, who have suffered financially or even left the country as a result. I understand their state of mind; but I cannot turn it into a criterion of good and evil, especially when evaluating and studying such phenomena of world significance as German National Socialism.
I refuse to judge the movement of German National Socialism by those excesses of the struggle, individual clashes or temporary exaggerations that are put forward and emphasized by its enemies.. We advise you not to believe the propaganda trumpeting about the atrocities here.
[…]
The leading layer is being renewed consistently and radically. Everything related to Marxism, social democracy and communism is removed. All internationalists and bolsheviezers are being removed. Many Jews are being removed. Those who are clearly find the new spirit unacceptable are removed.
[…]
What did Hitler do? He stopped the process of Bolshevization in Germany and thereby rendered the greatest service to all of Europe.
As long as Mussolini leads Italy and Hitler leads Germany – European culture is given a respite.
[…]
The spirit of the National Socialism is not limited to “racism”. It does not boil down to denial either. It puts forward positive and creative challenges. And these creative tasks are facing all peoples. Finding ways to solve these problems is imperative for all of us. It is unwise and ignoble to heckle other people’s attempts and gloat over their anticipated failure in advance. And did they not slander the White Movement? Wasn’t it accused of “pogroms”? Weren’t they slandering Mussolini? And what, did Wrangel and Mussolini become less from this? Or, perhaps, European public opinion feels called upon to interfere with any real struggle against communism, both purifying and creative, and is looking for only a convenient pretext for this? But then we need to keep this in mind…”
– I.Ilyin, National-socialism. The new spirit. (Paris, 1933)
“Fighting against the leftist totalitarianism, fascism was, furthermore, correct, since it was looking for the just socio-political reforms. These searches could be successful or unsuccessful: solving such problems is difficult, and the first attempts may not be successful. But it was necessary to meet the wave of socialist psychosis with social and, therefore, anti-socialist measures.”
– I.Ilyin, On fascism (Switzerland, 1948)
Wages of shy and conscientious liberalism in several quotes!
Professor, I think that your post is a good one and raises many interesting ideas. I don’t even think it “rambles”, I like that you made an artistic decision to show your process. Something Zen about that.
Speaking of Zen, I have been reading about that a little, and here is my concise view of the human predicament: We humans are material beings, animals basically, dwelling in a 3-dimensional universe that operates by certain physical rules, to which we are condemned to follow.
According to Gödel’s incompleteness theorem, not to mention the mathematical theories of Alan Turing and many others: A machine at a certain level is not able to define its own rules. The rules must come from a higher level, say, a 4-dimensional universe.
Based on that, the political “idealists” are superficially correct when they maintain that only a higher power, such as God, can define Natural Law that humans must follow.
Problem: Gödel and Turing and other geniuses already proved mathematically that it is not possible for beings on a lower level of existence to know the rules, or divine the intentions, of those on a higher plane. Therefore, ALL RELIGION IS BOGUS. People claiming to know God’s will or the like, are all fakes and charlatans. This includes Christianity. There is no such thing as “divine revelation”, “miracles”, any of that B.S. If a god existed on a higher plane, humans on the lower plane do have the sensory inputs to detect it.
Therefore, humans must operate as if we are simply alone in our own universe, like scorpions trapped together in a jar, and try to figure out our own rules. And this is where the “positivists” are more correct, IMHO.
In conclusion: I read Putin’s remarks at Valdai, and I take umbrage to his sneering dismissal of “revolutionary vocabulary” and his comparison of trite wokeisms to the new vocabulary invented by actual revolutionaries. Putin takes every opportunity to make a sneering jab at Leninism. I think he is just jealous of Lenin’s true genius. I mean, every revolution has to invent new ways of speaking, and new words to describe the new political and social realities. For example, French revolutionaries even changed the names of the months, although that was probably one bridge too far.
In summary: Putin is so damned reactionary, maybe he even thinks ordinary working-class terms like “trade union” is a crime against the Russian language. Oh, and he quite right about the woke excesses, but he needs to realize that, when he takes the side of “rights of majorities” against “right of minorities”, this may be a correct position, but it’s not 100% compatible with his other statement: “I would very much like that in the future all the resources of society and the state were concentrated around the interests of the person“.
Which “person” is he talking about?
It’s interesting how people can read the same speech and the q and a responses and have a completely different response to what was said by Putin.
I did not read anything revelatory in the speech – he has said similar things before.
You are right that there’s nothing particularly new in the speech, but I don’t think that I said that there was. I find it interesting nonetheless, as it came across as a more personal speech than many, and definitely an ideological statement.
The best of the old with the best of the new.
