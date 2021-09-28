What Motivates Russian Military Intervention?

A few years ago, I discussed the possible relevance of prospect theory to the Russian annexation of Crimea. Prospect theory suggests that humans are more likely to take risks to avoid a loss than to achieve a gain. This fits the well-known psychological inclination of loss aversion. Losing stuff bothers us much more than failing to gain stuff. In the world of international relations, that means that one should expect states to use military force more often in cases when they are threatened by loss than as a tool to acquire something they don’t already have.
It’s interesting, therefore, to see some confirmation of this in a new study published by the RAND Corporation, entitled ‘Russia’s Military Interventions: Patterns, Drivers, and Signposts.’ This analyzes instances of Russian military intervention in the post-Soviet era and concludes that prevention of loss is one of the main motivators.
The report lists 25 military ‘interventions’ carried out by the Russian Federation since 1992. The term ‘intervention’ is quite loosely defined as “any deployment of military forces outside of Russia’s borders that meets a threshold of 100 person-years for ground forces (or an equivalent threshold for air and naval forces) and that engages in a qualifying activity, including combat, deterrence, humanitarian response, stabilization (i.e., peacekeeping), train and assist, and security, among others.” Most of the 25 interventions fall under the ‘stabilization’ heading, including a bunch of UN peacekeeping operations, provision of border security in Tajikistan, and so on. By contrast, post-Soviet Russia has not engaged in combat very often.
The report concludes that, ‘By comparison either to the Soviet Union or to the United States, Russia’s military interventions have been modest in scale and number and limited in geographical scope.’ As you can see from these charts, the Russian Federation’s military footprint abroad is much smaller than that of the USSR. Moreover, the great majority of its generally very limited ‘interventions’ have taken place within the space of the former Soviet Union.
Modern-day Russian, therefore, is much more regionally-focused than was the Soviet Union and its primary focus is regional stability.
The report analyzes a variety of motivations for military intervention previously identified in scholarly literature on the topic. It dismisses most of them as not relevant or only marginally relevant to the Russian case.
For instance, the report says that there is little or no evidence that
Russian military intervention is driven by economics or by ideology. Likewise the study dismisses the idea that Russia is afraid of the ‘diffusion’ of democratic ideas from neighbouring countries such as Ukraine and therefore seeks to prevent democracy from taking root there. As the report says:
“We certainly do not have examples of Russian leaders speaking of their fear of the demonstration effects of Ukrainian democratic success on the Russian populace. Moreover, we know that Russian elites have a very low opinion of their Ukrainian counterparts; it is difficult for them to conceive of the possibility that Ukraine can survive without Western assistance, let alone become a thriving democracy.”
Also rejected is the ‘wag the dog’ theory. Russia doesn’t engage in military activity in order to distract attention from internal problems, claims RAND. “There is scant evidence to suggest that Putin has ever felt that his popular support, the bedrock of his power, was under serious threat,” says the report, besides which there is no statistical correlation between low levels of government support and foreign intervention. In fact, as this chart shows, military intervention has declined under Putin compared to his predecessor, Yeltsin (i.e. since 2000).
In any case the study argues, it’s wrong to view Putin as the prime driver of Russian military interventions. As it says:
“if we examine all of Russia’s interventions that meet the threshold described in this report, it becomes clear that the majority occurred before Putin’s rise to power … most importantly, there is broad consensus today among Russian elites on foreign policy matter … [there is] little firsthand evidence to suggest that Putin’s personal predilections are a primary driver of Russia’s interventions.”
In short, all the claims that Russia seeks to export its authoritarian ideology, destabilize democracy, prop up the ‘Putin regime’, or is just driven by the aggressive personality of Putin himself are wrong.
So, what does produce Russian intervention?
According to the report, three motives stand out: concerns with national status; the regional power balance; and external threats. The authors conclude:
“Changes on the ground in post-Soviet Eurasia, particularly in Ukraine, that create an external threat or the perception of a rapid change in the regional balance or Russia’s status in ways that contradict Russian interests should be seen as potential triggers for Russian military action. Moscow will not hesitate to act, including with force, in its immediate neighborhood. Second, Russia does seem to act in ways consistent with a desire to avoid losses when it comes to regional power balances. Moscow has intervened when it perceived regional balances to be shifting away from a status quo that was favorable to Russian interests. … Russia seems to act in ways that are consistent with a desire to avoid losses when it comes to regional power balances. Moscow has intervened when it perceived regional balances to be shifting away from a status quo that was favorable to Russian interests. … In short, prevention of imminent loss could push Russia to act.”
In other words, Russia intervenes when it feels threatened with a loss of status, stability, or security in its immediate neighbourhood. It doesn’t intervene in pursuit of what one might call ‘aggressive’ or ‘imperialistic’ goals, or to deflect from internal political problems. And it’s not a question of Vladimir Putin. Russia will retain the same interests and the same predilections regardless of who is in charge.
The report ends with a brief set of recommendations for US policy, primarily that the US should avoid putting Moscow in a position where it feels that it’s about to suffer a major loss in its near abroad. As think tank reports go, this is remarkable sober and sensible, and I don’t find much to criticize beyond the rather broad definition of ‘intervention’. Basically what it comes down to is ‘don’t drive the bear into a corner.’ In that sense, it’s really pretty obvious. It also contradicts the current prevalent narrative, which is that Russia is hell bent on aggression and needs to be cut down to size by every available means, including by intruding on its near abroad. If this report is right, that’s about the very worst thing one could do. But I doubt anybody is listening.
18 thoughts on “What Motivates Russian Military Intervention?”
So long as Europe is still discussing an EU Defence Force, there will always be Pro-Nato folk talking up Russian aggression (and sometimes simply faking it). And all the pro-EU Defence Force people will be claiming “wait – I’m just as wary as Russia as you”.
You might have a better idea, but my impression is that the EU alternative force discussion has been bubbling below the surface for a decade now (it would be odd if it hadn’t).
Well, if EU is willing to continue its slave role to Anglo-Saxon coalition then – who cares. It is their problem.
Putin and Lukashenko issued a joint statement making it clear that NATO expansion into Ukraine would be a completely unacceptable “red line” that should NOT be crossed.
This is one example of something that could lead to actual conflict, if NATO doesn’t listen to this warning.
Interesting you should say that. The report also states that Russia makes its red lines very clear and that people should pay attention to them as Russia will fight if they are crossed.
If they don’t listen to words then they will have to listen to SARMAT.
hee hee, that would break their eardrums!
I’d say they are conspicuously unassertive. Even when they do act (the invasion of Georgia in 2008), it’s half-assed, abandoned before the natural conclusion. Responding to Turkey wantonly shooting down a military jet by banning the tomato import was pathetic. Refusing to restore Yanukovych and the Party of Regions to power in 2014 seems like a huge, disastrous mistake.
But what do I know.
“Even when they do act… it’s half-assed, abandoned before the natural conclusion.”
Well, that was exquisitively sublime, Mao my good man!
You only forgot to end your comment with “SUGS!”
Responding in major campaign to a minor military threat is a sign of weakness, and as a large military power Russian command understands this clearly. Needless to remind you, even as those countries has flexed all of their military muscles, gathered all available resources, supported by a major military alliance, they got neutralized pretty efficiently without so much as breaking up the entire deterrence network. It is enough that their military was put in disarray and complete morale loss – they wanted to test Russian military power and they got what they were asking for.
This strategy hasn’t resulted in any significant gain, but it has, indeed, resulted in loss aversion. Putin, as nobody before him, understand the position in which his country (count it as “the entire post-USSR”) finds itself – it needs to stop the disintegration process where it’s parts culturally, economically and politically drift from the common space of Eurasia, which is driven mostly by US, EU and NATO partnership and their economical interests.
If there was a disastrous mistake, it has been made decades before, by entire different generation of political thinkers, and without full consciousness of consequences – it took some time and experience to learn about it (even though there are still people who learn nothing). By my observation, the current strategy is carefully balanced around external and internal security pressure to allow a restart a complex integration process, rather than grab the first thing and away run with it.
“By my observation, the current strategy is carefully balanced around external and internal security pressure…”
Sure. Obviously, there has to be some sort of logic behind it, yes: strategy. Perhaps it’s all done according to Sun Tzu teachings, or whatever. For all I know, it could be an absolutely brilliant strategy.
But we are discussing ‘military interventions’, and all I’m saying: this strategy looks conspicuously unassertive to me. Here’s another one: Africa. Just a few days ago I heard this, the official position: if there are armed Russians there, it’s private companies, nothing to do with the government.
LikeLike
Lol 😂 restore Yanukovich to power ?
– he ran away – was Russia supposed to drag this man back to “lead” his country?
He didn’t stay to fight what was going on. Neither did the Ukrainian people – only Crimea took charge of its own destiny.
The Ukrainian people have shown they will tolerate the coalition of Nazi, liberals and libertarians and Russophobes. What is Russia supposed to do about that?
As for Georgia – Russia are still there, in South Ossetia and Akhabzia.
Turkey is a regional power and needs to be handled with care; Erdogan is unpredictable. We shall see how the relationship develops over time.
Yes, Mr Yanukovich, the elected president. And the Party of Regions.
And in 2008 Georgia, president Saakashvili ordered the shelling of Tskhinvali, Russian peacekeepers were killed. These are established facts. This, arguably, makes Mr Saakashvili a war criminal. What’s the point of advancing to very near Tbilisi where Mr Saakashvili is sitting, and then stopping and leaving?
And perhaps responding to shooting down the plane by not buying tomatoes will make Erdogan even less predictable? I don’t know.
Mao, I know it is easy to get frustrated. I partially agree with you though, I think that Russia should have assisted the Seps to take Odessa and Mariupol when they had the chance. That was a missed opportunity.
Otherwise, I think the Russian state mostly follows the “kung fu” philosophy, which is just a different word for this “loss aversion” thing the Prof is talking about.
The kung fu philosophy goes something like: “Avoid rather than check. Check rather than maim. Maim rather than kill.” Or something like that. In other words, try to restrain yourself when provoked, and use the least amount of force to repel the attack and defend one’s vital interests.
Hey Yalensis. I’m not frustrated at all, it’s just an observation. And why would I be frustrated; I’m pretty much a fatalist, after hearing ‘whatever happens, it’s all for the best’, from my grammy, a couple of dozen times every day in my formative years.
Key excerpts with follow-up:
“Modern-day Russian, therefore, is much more regionally-focused than was the Soviet Union and its primary focus is regional stability.”
****
“For instance, the report says that there is little or no evidence that
Russian military intervention is driven by economics or by ideology. Likewise the study dismisses the idea that Russia is afraid of the ‘diffusion’ of democratic ideas from neighbouring countries such as Ukraine and therefore seeks to prevent democracy from taking root there.”
****
“Also rejected is the ‘wag the dog’ theory. Russia doesn’t engage in military activity in order to distract attention from internal problems, claims RAND.”
****
“In other words, Russia intervenes when it feels threatened with a loss of status, stability, or security in its immediate neighbourhood. It doesn’t intervene in pursuit of what one might call ‘aggressive’ or ‘imperialistic’ goals, or to deflect from internal political problems. And it’s not a question of Vladimir Putin. Russia will retain the same interests and the same predilections regardless of who is in charge.
The report ends with a brief set of recommendations for US policy, primarily that the US should avoid putting Moscow in a position where it feels that it’s about to suffer a major loss in its near abroad.”
****
Observations made awhile back by at least one other source.Further evidence which reasonably leads some to conclude that establishment think tanks and those sucking up to them are overrated. In other words:
“As think tank reports go, this is remarkable sober and sensible, and I don’t find much to criticize beyond the rather broad definition of ‘intervention’. Basically what it comes down to is ‘don’t drive the bear into a corner.’ In that sense, it’s really pretty obvious. It also contradicts the current prevalent narrative, which is that Russia is hell bent on aggression and needs to be cut down to size by every available means, including by intruding on its near abroad. If this report is right, that’s about the very worst thing one could do. But I doubt anybody is listening.”
A reminder that not all is well in terms of intelligent Anglo-American analysis of Russia:
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2021-09-27/kremlins-strange-victory
Quite smashable.
They should write a report about why does it take the US two decades to realise anything significant. The report doesn’t say anything we all haven’t known for many years. Washington won’t be too fussed unless Biden wants to use it as further proof to support Obamas, oops, sorry, I mean, his ‘park Russia, pivot to Asia’ strategy.’ The MIC most certainly won’t be having any of it, for them the more mortal enemies the better and sadly the big 5 own congress, well they’ve certainly paid for it so their influence is pretty all encompassing. Mind you, I have to say this kind of thing would never even have seen the light of day a few years back so maybe we can call it a progress of sorts.
I must say I am constantly surprised that the RAND corporation so often does it job – as in it is a national security think tank that produces pieces of work that tell powerful elites what they need to hear as opposed to what they want to hear. Given that he is trying to preside over a rationalisation, not thaw, over policy with Russia I suspect this is a message, if he ever heard of it or found time to read it Biden would be very receptive to. The problem is that many people around him – who he also needs to keep happy – do not want to hear this message. It is also why AUKUS bears signs of being stitched up in a hurry as Biden’s White House and State Department have been very professional, and the Americans have been alone among the three in showing any contrition for what happened with the French. But I suspect the haste was to try and dampen down the shrieking that was going on over Afghanistan.
