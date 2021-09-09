In my latest piece for RT (here), I discuss the near completion of the North Stream 2 pipeline, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says should be operational ‘within days’. Given the efforts that the Americans have put into stopping North Stream 2, as well as the fierce opposition from Ukraine and various Eastern European member states of the EU, the completion of the pipeline is quite a victory for Russia. That said, as I note in the article, it was a victory founded on very specific conditions – namely the strong economic arguments in favour and the weakness of the geopolitical arguments against. Those conditions won’t always be repeated. Still, as I conclude, the outcome means that ‘there will undoubtedly be smiles in Moscow and much gnashing of teeth in Washington and Kiev.’
8 thoughts on “Pipeline victory”
No follow-up on the Trump claim that his NS 2 related stance had put a stop on its construction.
Some others besides Trump are saying that a key German firm had sanctions waived by Biden on account of that company contributing to Biden’s campaign.
This Trump take seems suspect. When Trump was prez, NS 2 was said to be over 90% completed.
Biden’s more pragmatic act on NS 2 is with limited support within Dem establishment circles, on account of how some there have committed themselves to just about all things deemed as anti-Russian.
LikeLike
From my nitwit perspective, it no doubt seems true that the US always objected. Thus, it may be unfair, to sort him out.
On the other hand, what’s your take on his understandable (!?) dislike of Germany and especially Merkel.
Dealmaker? Świnoujście LNG terminal?
PGNiG received its first LNG from the U.S. in June on the spot market, but U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Warsaw in July (2017) boosted its appetite for regular supplies.
LikeLike
Brussels ended up compromising. It hasn’t blocked Nord Stream 2, but it has demanded it comply with EU rules that require the production and delivery of gas to be undertaken by different companies.
North Stream? Nord Strom?
Earlier Russian pipelines to the European market seemed, at least to the extent i more cursorily checked, connected with objecting to the then present European rules. Part of the larger neoliberal project. Only? Or also concerning the larger market? Breaking up Monopolies, to help minor providers to feed in whatever they produce. PR Only?
Anyway: Supposedly, Russia objected to conform with these European regulations. Objecting to allow others to use their pipelines, for which they could have collected transfer fees?
I am a nitwit on the matter, but somewhat via bits and pieces aware of a larger geopolitical energy struggle. E.g.: Why not make the European Union sponsor, at least partly, a Mediterranean to Europe Energy pipeline? …
******
Breaking up Monopolies? Curiously enough, Western monopolies seemed to be much on the heads of the then still Eastern German students of Humboldt University I met shortly before the wall came down.
Monopolies, isn’t that all you are about in the West? … I forget the context, but it remained on my mind.
LikeLike
How is it ‘quite a victory’ for Russia? Sure, it’s a positive development for Russia, but if it’s ‘quite a victory’ for anyone, methinks that would be Germany.
LikeLike
Good point!
Germany are the real winners
Germany wanted the pipeline, it was Merkels idea to secure Germanys energy through a second pipeline: after she banned nuclear energy and wanted to reduce use of coal.
It was Germany who betrayed Ukraine and Poland – who loose transitt fees.
Germany sat back and let Russia be attacked and sanctioned for a pipeline that they wanted.
Germany got to look like an innocent party – its absolutely ridiculous- but well played by Merkel
The EU is still trying to put obstacles in front of Russia with the 3rd energy package – Germany again sit on the sidelines on this issue they could use their influence to help Russia
But no they do not- they just want gas they don’t care about Russian business interests
More double dealing
But I am sure Russia will find a way around this nonsense with the EU.
LikeLike
Germany, or Europe if you wish, showing a modicum of independence from its American overlord is a plus for a Russia interested in a multipolar world. The profits Russia is going to make from NS2 is another plus.
Germany has betrayed neither Poland nor Ukraine. These countries don’t have a god given right to have pipelines routed through them. NS2 is 1200 km shorter than the rickety old pipeline through Ukraine.
But Germany was indeed nasty when it torpedoed SouthStream, which would have provided transit fees to Bulgaria, the EU’s poorest member, and Hungary. The EU is basically Western self-interest masquerading as ‘integration’.
Hungary is still interested in cutting gas-stealing Ukraine out of our gas supply loop. TurkStream will be extended through Bulgaria and Serbia to Hungary.
If the yanks, or Canada with its big Ukronazi diaspora, want to compensate Banderistan for its lost billions, good luck to them. But I doubt that after the 2 trillion Afghanistan fiasco they want to sink money into an even more corrupt ‘country’.
The German Energiewende, however, makes no sense. They are shutting down the, CO2-wise, cleanest nuclear power stations, but operating the dirtiest coal power. The unified EU electricity system almost collapsed in January due to a huge deficit in Germany caused by calm and cloudy weather (i.e. no wind and solar). Fortunately Hungary is expanding its Russian NPP.
LikeLike
This is Norwegian, I think:
LikeLike
I understand being skeptical of D.C., but I never understand being a full-on whore for Russia like you are.
LikeLike