In my latest piece for RT (here), I contrast the Western flight from Afghanistan with the relative calm being displayed by the Chinese and Russians. I always like to be positive and find a silver lining somewhere. In the instance of Afghanistan, the fact that the country now has peace for the first time in about 45 years is one such lining. There are some indications that the Taliban may be rather more pragmatic and interested in good governance and positive relations with their neighbours than they were when they first took power in 1996. If that is so, the Russians and Chinese may be well placed to take advantage. As I conclude:
“Somewhat strangely, therefore, the rise of the Taliban provides certain opportunities for Afghanistan’s development that were not previously available. It’s far from certain that the Taliban will want to make use of these opportunities, but the Russians and Chinese seem to be willing to give it a shot. If they do, they may well reap considerable benefits.“
Meanwhile, you can watch me discuss Afghanistan, NATO, and Western foreign policy with James Carden in this interview for the American Committee for US-Russia Accord.
5 thoughts on “More on Afghanistan and Western Foreign Policy”
“Shto delat?”
A rhetorical beginning of the article that sets the tone and reader’s expectations accordingly.
Meanwhile, it was highly entertaining to watch Very Angry Western/Westernized Net Persons (and pressitude corps, that “massage” such feelings) venting off their rage and disappointment on-line as a way to proceed the utter shock of the “debacle”.
More or less, it reminded me of the old anekdote:
The train starts to move. Suddenly, a married couple with suitcases and heavy backpacks behind them runs out onto the platform. They start running after the train, wave it to stop, but no one onboard hears them or pays any attention.
So they start running after it right on the rails, dropping bags, falling down, getting up again, losing bags again, falling again … Finally, the train completely disappears from sight.
A bit later, after catching their breath, the husband turns around and punches with all his strength his wife’s in the face.
– Vasya, why?! – shouts the surprised-offended wife. To which her husband answers her in the same tone:
– But what else to do, Tanya, what else?!
P.S.
“Rhetorical” in this case turned out to be “meaningless”
The very, very best to your wife. I guessed and was wrong, admittedly. Creative mind. 😉
Was there any investment in Afghanistan for the 20 years?
Homes, roads, businesses, schools
What is there to build on?
Odd question. …
Sorry, I am sure there were a lot of bidders for financial support, if it made sense is a different question.
