On Tuesday, I gave a talk to the Group of 78 in Ottawa on the topic of ‘NATO: Solution or Problem?’ You can watch it below.
Along the way, I discuss some of the reasons for the dismal failure of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan. Events have already overtaken me, as the Afghan government collapses like a pack of cards. I will write up a piece on that topic for later today or tomorrow.
One thought on “NATO: Solution or Problem?”
“Oooh ooooh, call on me Professor” [waving hand frantically in air]
Professor: “Yes, yalensis?”
yalensis: “PROBLEM!” [that was easy!]
