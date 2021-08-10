Revolution Is Out; Evolution Is In. The Shifting Strands of Russian Liberal Thought

Simplifying things somewhat, one can identify various strands of Russian liberal thought, each of which has a different view of what is wrong with Russian society. According to these various viewpoints, the problem is alternatively:
a) The Russian state has been hijacked by a small band of ‘crooks and thieves’ who enjoy no popular support. Street revolution is the solution – all you need to do is cut off the rot at the top and all will be well. (Navalny is typical of this, but until recently it was a view that went well beyond him).
b) The problem lies deeper; it’s rooted in the socio-economic system created under Yeltsin, and the solution requires a fundamental restructuring of property relations. (This is the Yabloko/Yavlinsky view.)
c) The problem lies deeper still; it rests in the ‘slave psychology’ of the masses and the solution lies in lustration, decommunization, rewriting of history, and so on, in order to extirpate Homo Sovieticus (the ‘Sovok’) from Russian society. (A popular view among RPR/PARNAS types).
In an article published today in RT (that you can read here), I discuss a potentially important shift in thinking from type a) thinking towards something a little closer to type c), albeit with a crucial difference, namely that rather extirpating the Sovok, author Vladimir Pastukhov says that it’s time for liberals to compromise with him. In the process, he abandons the idea that the Russian government lacks popular support, and abandons also the hope that it will be overthrown by revolution. The way forward will be some sort of compromise, which changes parts of the existing system but also retains many of its elements.
Revolution is out, in other words. Evolution is in.
Happy reading.
The entire foundation below this… chthonic… blogpost is erroneus. There is no such thing as “Russian liberal thought”. Only fifth coulum of the pro-Western heevees.
It’s only logical. Liberalism is THE ideology of the capital, therefore its proponents serve the one with the deepest pockets which, at the moment, is the so-called “West”.
“”Russian” Liberals” would never symphathize with “That Country” (c), its people and their choice. They can’t – least they cease to be liberals.
Liberals avoid at all cost nowadays the term Father or Motherland, having become a globalists not agreeing to border within which each country can reinforce its own laws without interference according to the provisions to the Peace of Westphalia.
However, true Marxists have to be internationalists as well, as history shows that socialism in one country is not feasible and ALWAYS will be threatened by the international capitalism.
So, for a true communist it is also impossible to adhere to an idea of a fatherland or motherland, as this ideas itself is based on a nationalism by a former feudal class and later was appropriated by the early capitalist before they turned global to have the capitalist in each nation gain advantage of that same class in the competing nation.
See as prime example WW1.
So, is a however expressed nationalism still in anyway defensible for anyone who calls himself socialist? Or will it lead once capitalism is rejected to the idea of a National Socialism, what the brothers Gregor and Otto Strasser wanted to achieve however with a heavy dose of antisemitism?
PR suggests in his article that sovoks don’t exist, when in fact they are just as real as liberasts. In fact, the two are mirror images of each other, the sovok being a hopeless loser looking back to an imaginary past and the liberast being a hopeful loser looking forward to an imaginary future. Most Russian people however are neither sovoks nor liberasts and are mostly concerned about the present, which is not so bad, and the near future, which has some hope of being somewhat better.
