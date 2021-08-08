In my latest article for RT (that you can read here), I discuss the issue of who was responsible for the collapse of the USSR. Was it Gorbachev? Was it the hardliners who opposed him and mounted a coup in August 1991? Or was it Yeltsin and his liberal allies?
A bit of all the above, I conclude, before adding that the Soviet Union was in any case founded on a fundamentally flawed social-economic model that was ultimately unsustainable. So, if you’re going to blame anybody, blame the Bolsheviks!
I could have added that you can also blame Stalin for adding the Baltic states and Galicia to the Soviet Union. If they’d not been part of the Union, separatist tendencies would have been substantially less, and it might have been possible for the communist system to collapse and the country not split into 15 different parts at the same time. Maybe. On balance, I’d conclude that the territorial gains of 1945 were a huge mistake.
I am sure that there are other factors as well. As always, your thoughts on the issue are welcome.
7 thoughts on “Who Destroyed the USSR?”
If Deng Xiaoping was in charge of USSR in 80s instead of Gorbachev, USSR would still be around today and could have been the no.1 or no. 2 most powerful state in the world today.
The neoliberal “democracies” have central planning; it is split between Wall Street and the City of London. Nothing happens without their direction or approval.
I would be interested to hear your thoughts on whether China’s post-Soviet success contests your claim that the primary blame lies with the Bolsheviks.
In response to you and Bankotsu above, I think that adoption of the Chinese approach in the Soviet Union was next to impossible for a couple of reasons, one economic, the other political.
First, China in the 1970s/1980s was still an overwhelmingly agricultural society. Shifting to a capitalist (or partially capitalist) economy was a relatively simple process compared to the Soviet Union which was fully industrialized, and in which market liberalization (competition, price liberalization, etc) would inevitably drive large numbers of enterprises into bankruptcy.
Second, a shift to capitalism was simply unthinkable in the USSR until about 1990. There was almost nobody, apart from one or two lone voices, supporting such a shift. Even dissidents were 90% supporters of ‘socialism with a human face’ rather than liberal democratic capitalists. State ownership of the means of production, central planning, the welfare state etc were deeply entrenched dogma both within the Party, official economists, and the population at large. The most anybody contemplated was some form of market socialism, and this remained the case until about 1990. Had Gorbachev said that he wanted to move to capitalism, he would have had zero support. The Party would have ditched him, and the public would have backed the Party in doing so. The Chinese approach just wasn’t a viable political option.
Paul
You would undoubtedly be aware of Cohen’s view that there were essentially three reasons for the collapse so I give his reasons for the non-scholars like myself. Very briefly: “It was a historical happenstance that two extraordinary leaders appeared on the Soviet political scene at exactly the same time — Gorbachev, a man with an extraordinary will to reform; and Yeltsin, a man with an extraordinary will to power.” He is then forced to ask: “Why did the top Soviet state (not party) nomenklatura permit Yeltsin to abolish its own state, which had given it so much power and privilege for so long?” and answers that “those elites, in Russia and in other republics, were already seizing the great wealth of the Soviet state. They were now motivated by a will to property ownership.”
https://www.gorby.ru/en/presscenter/news/show_28867/
Regarding Gorbachev
“A bad workman always blames his tools”
When someone says that something they have done did not turn out a particular way – because they did not have the correct things to do it etcetc
The reality is that they did not have enough skill.
