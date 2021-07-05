Oh What a Lovely War!

Back in autumn 2006, I attended a conference at the Chateau Laurier here in Ottawa at which a Canadian general waxed lyrical about the just completed Operation Medusa in the Panjwai District of Afghanistan. The Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan were the best the country had every produced; the Taliban had been utterly crushed; it was now just a matter of some final mopping up. Victory was ours!
It was a glorious display of triumphalism, echoed in just about every other talk at the conference. It was also completely unjustified. The Taliban were far from defeated, and the Canadian army had to go backwards and forwards in Panjwai for several more years (“mowing the grass” as they called it) before packing up and going home.
Now, the tables are turned, with news emerging from Afghanistan that Panjwai has fallen fully under Taliban control. It’s estimated that Canada spent $18 billion in Afghanistan. 159 Canadian soldiers lost their lives – many more were injured. After the country paid such a price, you might imagine that our press would be interested in the news that the Taleban have captured Panjwai. But not a bit of it. On the CBC website, there’s not a word. In Canada’s premier newspaper, The Globe and Mail, not a word. In my local rag, The Ottawa Citizen, not a word. It’s as if it all didn’t happen.
To my mind, this is deeply problematic. If we are to learn any lessons from the fiasco of the Afghan operation, we first have to admit that there’s a problem. Instead, we seem intent on forgetting.
The military campaign in Afghanistan was a mistake from the very start. It’s tempting to believe that we could have got a different result if we’d committed more resources or tried different tactics. But political limitations meant that more resources were not available. Afghanistan simply didn’t matter enough for the government to be able to persuade the public to commit significantly more to the conflict. As for tactics, different commanders tried a whole succession of different methods; none worked. Failure wasn’t a product of military incompetence. The war was fundamentally unwinnable.
Against this, some might argue that winning was never the point. Canada, like many other NATO members, wasn’t there to defeat the Taliban but to be good allies to the United States. But this isn’t a very effective argument. The only point of showing oneself to be a good ally is so that you get something back in return. But Canada – like, I suspect, other US allies – appears to have got diddly squat. For instance, helping the Americans in Afghanistan didn’t stop Trump from tearing up the NAFTA treaty or stop Biden kicking Canada in the teeth by cancelling the Keystone and Line 5 pipelines (both of great importance to the Canadian economy). Besides, if the point of fighting is to be an ally, you achieve your strategic goal just by turning up. Consequently, what you do thereafter doesn’t matter. Military operations thus get entirely detached from strategy. The result is inevitably a mess. In other words, it’s a poor strategic objective. It’s not one we should have set ourselves.
There is a simple lesson to draw from all this: we shouldn’t have sent our army to Afghanistan. It didn’t help Afghanistan, and it didn’t help us. Let’s not repeat the same mistake somewhere else in the future.
12 thoughts on “Oh What a Lovely War!”
Hey, look at the bright side: real life combat experience! Field-testing the personnel, the equipment, the gadgets. Priceless.
“Against this, some might argue that winning was never the point.”
[Lyt raises a hand]
As per Ye Olde Western concept of the “Grand Strategy” (codified in many, many works ages ago – e.g. see “Strategy: a Reader” (1980, NDU). Grand Strategy per them fine gents is deciding in the peacetime *before* you start the whole mess with war and shooting and whatnot, as to what kind of peace you want to have *after* you stop with the shooting and whatnot… and plan accordingly.
Kicking the doors and offing “potential insurgents” is tactics. Offing “potential insurgents” in order to “pacify key provinces” is strategy. Pacifying some piece of clay to the graveyard stillness in order to then have a fair shot of calm and gradual “nation building”… might, actually, NOT be a real Grand Strategy, if you decided from the get go that, to quote one Leader of the Free World, “take the oil” (c)
But, to quote the same Leader of the Free World:
[…]
Taliban: All troops must be gone by Sept. 11 deadline
Saaaaay, which Canadian business interests (I include NGOs here, obviously) are involved in Afghanistan? Taliban says they are still welcome! What is it if not a victory?
“Let’s not repeat the same mistake somewhere else in the future.”
[…]
There is Mali. Oh, and the Ukraine.
P.S. I’d like to thank in Mr. Robinson’s person all anglo-saxon servicemembers who fought for years in the Afghan front of the “Global War on Terror” either on the frontlines or in other capacities. Thanks to you now, 20 years later, after new wave of technological progress and interconnectivity, People of the World have unique opportunity to bear witness to the objective process of the state complete annihilation and localized return of the Middle Ages.
Lyttenburgh, it’s a pleasure to hear from you again. The Professor’s interesting site is immeasurably more so with you participating in the discussion. With all due respect to the regular commentators here, it’s usually an echo chamber.
“ To my mind, this is deeply problematic.”
Then you don’t understand the objectinmve.
“If we are to learn any lessons from the fiasco of the Afghan operation”
Why would it’s architects want that??
“we first have to admit that there’s a problem.”
That would impede the next pointless expenditure of blood & treasure. Pointless, that is, for the rest of us. But for its architects, it was extremely profitable.
“ Instead, we seem intent on forgetting.”
And for very good reasons.
Repeat after me Paul.
War is a racket.
Well, Canada, ones in a while can say no to the Americans. That was the Chretien government when America asked for the “willing” to join them in the Iraq fiasco. As to why we went to Afghanistan, it was out of a feeling of sympathy for the Americans after the 9/11 tragedy. But we came home in 2011 well before anyone else.
Most countries went because they wanted to be seen there on the side of USA. Now they all balling out. Their logic for being there ends with the American withdrawal. To them Afghanistan never mattered.
I have told many people multiple times what the real purpose of presence in Afghanistan (and to larger extent, everywhere else) means and what is the function of military in this operation. They simply wouldn’t believe me and ignored it because it is so stupidly audacious that no law abiding citizen can possibly imagine the idea. It is an entire industry, a conglomerate, it required law enforcement, workforce, transport infrastructure and administration – what it does not require is the functioning modern society or law.
It goes to the point of when “maybe we should stop bugging everyone with limitless supply of illegal substances” is countered by a perfectly senseless argument “but what about the farmers”? No, since last time I checked, it went even further, the farmers are not only struggling peasants, they are actually developing, growing community of honest at heart capitalists employing latest environmental practices, according to this article.
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-53450688
Excuse me, what? WHAT did I just read?
The question remains however how the US is going to handle the new owners of the country, and it is entirely possible for them to revert the strategy to Cold War status and support a new regime like it does with many other Middle East serfdoms, or will it just do what it always does – breed one catastrophe after another, leaving nothing but scorched earth.
Afghanistan is a problem not only for Russia (Chechens) but also for China (Xinjiang Uyghurs).
This is the beauty of being shielded by two oceans – the USA can create a bloody mess everywhere on the planet without being negatively affected more than marginally.
If Russia would engage in Afghanistan, the CIA would instantly start supporting Islamic State and Taliban, using existing communication channels in Syria. It would be Charlie Wilson’s War II. It’s another story, if China steps in, because they are perfectly capable to cut the radical Islamists to size with the help of drones and AI.
“Afghanistan is a problem not only for Russia (Chechens)”
Care to elaborate that? Surely, you made this comment because you, as aregional expert, are privy to some relevant important data of which some of us might not be aware. And not, you know, because you are just your typical highly opinionated universal dilettante from the Net operating on half-remembered half-arsed outdated “truths”.
Please, share with us!
Completely on-topic for once in my life: I just posted this timely piece . As America retreats, they have a Plan B, which is worrisome to Russia. Most likely, Americans will try to insert their Afghan quislings into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, where the latter will man surveillance stations to spy on — guess who?
P.S. – as to the question of what should Canada do in the future? How about pull out of NATO, you chumps?
How about pull out of NATO,
Not as easy as one would like. I’d settle for just not believing US lies. Current PM is reasonably good on internal matters and rather clueless internationally.
We had no business in Afghanistan but I suspect PM Chrétien could not figure a way out.
Pretty Boy Trudeau is good on internal matters? Doesn’t he oppose a new investigation into the abuse and murder of First Nation children in boarding schools?
It’s amazing, people keep finding mass graves at these Canadian schools by ground-penetrating radar. The current tally is 1000+ kids. This sounds like the Balkans in the 90s. I bet you that most if not all of these schools have a mass grave.
I think countries that have mass graves of the natives on their territory should shut up internationally and clean up and atone for their sins before lecturing others. That would of course apply to basically all of Western Europe. And what would we do without Canada and Co. spreading their ‘rules-based civilization’, such as mass graves for the savages’ kids, around the world?
The Afghan war was probably illegal; a lesson might be: “Stay out of illegal colonial wars”. As for tactics, a lesson might be: “Don’t torture prisoners and abide by the Geneva Conventions. Don’t use the label “enemy combatants” to throw away legal protections”.
