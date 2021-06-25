In another article for RT, published today, I discuss the decision of the Russian prosecutor to ban New York-based Bard College. This is, I say, a ‘foolish and counterproductive’ decision that ‘will send a chill across the academic community, and deter anybody in Russia or the West who is considering future cooperation on even the most mutually beneficial matters.’ Read here.
7 thoughts on “Banning Bard”
You uncritically reference Bellingcat stooge Aric Toler, who in overall terms doesn’t come across as a source whose views should be readily accepted without a critical fact checked follow-up.
Mainstream US institutions continuously favor propping a certain kind of Russian viewpoint, that runs counter to the majority of Russians.
The banning of Bard can’t be more stupid than the stated basis for censoring among others the Strategic Culture Foundation:
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0126
Who initiated this kind of manner?
Unless it was based on privileged and as-yet unreleased information, the best guess is that it reflects a growing sentiment within the Russian state that it is under siege from the West and that anything that could be a potential fifth column within Russia needs to be eliminated.
That ‘growing sentiment’ may well be justified. Merkel is on her way out, and Macron is weak. But apparently their input was ill prepared and fed into the process way too late.
Haven’t read this or any article on the topic, simply got the news and didn’t like it.
https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-unity-on-russia-collapses-after-german-french-proposal-for-outreach-to-vladimir-putin/
***********
There were a couple of things I disliked about BDS, Boycott, Divestion and Sanctions (a missing clearly defined aim?), but on the top of it was that it targetted Academia and Culture too.
Soros funded and endorsed by Bellingcat? Sounds legit to me!
Soros at worst means well. He’s supportive of things like good government, reducing corruption. The problem is of course he consistently enables people like Orban because often what you get from the ruins of that which you despise is something even worse.
Meh. Soros is a currency speculator, who used to own one of the most profitable hedge funds in history (according to wikipedia). His current ‘fund management’ still is a huge global financial institution.
These are facts, Dewitt. Facts, providing a meaningful context for analyzing his activities. While “means well”, “supportive of good government”, “reducing corruption” is mere gum-flapping, imo. Like ‘for everything Good and against everything Evil’.
And Viktor Orban is an extremely successful and (reasonably) popular politician. It says a lot that so-called ‘socialists’ in Hungary currently coalesce with far-right Hungarian ethno-nationalists, forming a ‘coalition’ whose only purpose is to unseat Mr. Orban. And that’s after 11 years of him being PM.
Are there any Russian funded partnership educational institutions in USA or anywhere for that matter?
If not-, why not ?
Then you will have your reason why Russia has done what it has done.
You cannot give the enemy access to the minds of your young people
This is a good point. There are a few exceptions (=sincere, knowledge-seeking scholars), but I get the impression most of these American “exchange students” go to Russia with one purpose in mind: Get to know your enemy, in order better to destroy him. Some exceptions being people with ethnic roots, who want to reconnect with ancestral homeland, etc., and have very few options in terms of study programs.
Also, I know some Americans who went on some of these exchange programs, and they told me, in every group travelling to Russia there is always at least one embedded CIA agent. Sometimes very easy to spot!
