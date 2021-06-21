The Not-So Strange Death of Liberal Russophobia

Sunday’s edition of the New York Times had an interesting little piece by the newspaper’s token conservative op-ed writer Ross Douthat, entitled ‘The Strange Death of Liberal Russophobia’, a by-line echoing the title of George Dangerfield’s famous 1935 book The Strange Death of Liberal England. Douthat notes that between 2016 and 2020, when Donald Trump was president of the USA, among American liberals,
[Russian president Vladimir] Putin was a figure of extraordinary menace whose tentacles extended everywhere, from Brexit to the NRA. He had hacked American democracy, placed a Manchurian candidate in the White House, sowed the internet with misinformation, placed bounties on our soldiers in Afghanistan, extended Russian power across the Middle East and threatened Eastern Europe with invasion or subversion. In this atmosphere ever rumor about Russian perfidy was pre-emptively believed, and the defense of liberal democracy required recognizing that we had been thrust into Cold War 2.0.
Douthat isn’t wrong about that. For a period of four years, Putin derangement syndrome, allied to an overarching Russophobia, became a centrepiece of the Democratic party’s identity. It was to be expected that once Joe Biden became president, US policy towards Russia would become even more hardline. But, Douthat notes, the opposite has happened:
Now comes Biden, making moves in Russia policy that are essentially conciliatory – freezing a military aid package to Ukraine, ending US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Germany to Russia, a return of ambassadors – and setting a summit that can reasonably be regarded as a modest propaganda coup for Putin.
And yet, all this – which if Trump had done it, would have led to screams of betrayal and have been seen as proof that Trump was working on behalf of the Kremlin – has passed by with nary of a squeak of protest from the same American liberals who just a short while ago were portraying Moscow as the source of all evil.
What gives?
Douthat argues that it’s a sign of ‘the wisdom of the Biden administration in recognizing that certain Trump-era hysterias within its party can be safely put to sleep.’ According to Douthat, the Russophobic lunacy was the purview of one particular part of the Democratic party – what George Packer calls ‘Smart America’ (‘which is basically meritocratic elites’). This group ‘wanted to blame all its own failures on Russian disinformation’, but it isn’t Biden’s core constituency. He therefore feels free to ignore it and to pursue an essentially Realist policy towards the Russian Federation.
There maybe something to this theory. But I suggest another – the ‘strange’ death of liberal Russophobia isn’t so ‘strange’ at all. Its rise and fall indicates that it was always a tactic more than anything else. Russia-bashing was a method chosen by elements in the Democratic party as a means of undermining Trump and so winning back power. It wasn’t in my view a very good method, and I don’t think that Biden’s victory owed much if anything to it, but it was always a method not an end in itself. That doesn’t mean that ‘Smart America’ didn’t come to believe its own Russophobic propaganda – I get a strong sense that its members repeated its claims so often that in due course they became true believers. But from Biden’s point of view, once Trump was gone, the method had served its purpose. There is no longer any reason to make a central point of Democratic rhetoric.
And so, having outlived its usefulness, it has been discarded. Or at least, one hopes it has. I’m not convinced that it’s exactly suffered a ‘death’, as Douthat put it. It’s still there, with a strong hold on parts of the liberal establishment in the USA. But it seems that at least for now, Biden is prepared to largely ignore it. In that sense, when Douthat speaks of the ‘wisdom of the Biden administration’, one has to agree.
3 thoughts on “The Not-So Strange Death of Liberal Russophobia”
Russia is a political football for much of the US establishment.
That said, there remains a strong anti-Russian strain that’ll continue to have clout. CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NPR and the BBC continuously run extremely biased anti-Russian commentary.
At the same time, it’s unreasonable for the US to be so biased against Russia.
On a refreshing note:
https://wabcradio.com/episode/vladimir-pozner-6-17-21/
Frank Morano is positively different than most US mass media hosts on Russia related matters. Tucker Carlson was noticeably silent on last week’s summit. Following up on the topics discussed in the below exchange:
Vladimir Pozner’s comments about media looking to be negative is incomplete. In comparative terms, Anglo-American mass media isn’t so negative towards Kiev regime Ukraine foibles, as well as mass media’s hypocritical approach to Alexey Navalny versus Julian Assange and a number of other issues.
Trump’s comments about Nord Stream 2 ignore that the construction of that project wasn’t hindered at all during his presidency.
Great comments on the cyber-hacking issue, how many (not all) Americans are subconsciously duped on issues they don’t follow in great detail, as in relying exclusively on their mass media.
Some disagreement with Pozner on Russians losing their jobs if they criticize Putin. Multiple sources tell me that Moscow University and some other venues employ open critics of Putin. Some appropriate whataboutism on this matter – can Americans be employed in US government foreign policy and most mass media positions for expressing views like mine?
Interesting 2003 exchange between Chuck Schumer and Putin rehashed at the end.
LikeLike
Not by “elements in the Democratic party”, but by the US establishment, methinks. Or call it ‘the deep state’, if you wish. But it’s definitely way more than just “elements in the Democratic party”. “17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military”, remember?
And of course it will never be permanently discarded. It’s just like 1984: today Eurasia, tomorrow Eastasia, and then Eurasia again.
LikeLike
It remains a hope. Speaking though as someone who is deeply sympathetic with the US Democratic Party another motive was that ever since the New Deal and especially McCarthy the idea that the Democrats were somehow ‘Red’, an idea that will for a long time be linked to Russia just as small ‘r’ republicanism will be linked to France thanks to the Revolution, haunted and dogged the Party. Many Party leaders saw a golden opportunity with Trump to shake that off for good. And it worked, but mostly because Trump and other Republicans effectively said that a foreign power assisting them or even hacking the elections was good as long as it helped them win – and more besides.
LikeLike