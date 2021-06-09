In my latest article for RT, I discuss Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s sense of betrayal at the US decision to waive sanctions on the North Stream II pipeline. Is it the American equivalent of the ‘Putinsliv’ (Putin’s betrayal) – i.e. the Bidensliv? Read here and find out.
4 thoughts on “Bidensliv!”
From within my own nitwit universe, America as driving force may well have managed to stop other Russian pipeline project, historically, thus Kiev may well have concentrated on those earlier projects …
In Germany, the Green Party still seems to hope it can be stopped. There are supporters in other parties. Never mind all the money spent up to this point. They should try to finish it before the upcoming election.
The Heinrich Böll Foundation is the Green Party aligned while formally independent party foundation. Here is a link to its Ukrainian head, Sergej Sumlenny
Or maybe better choice:
Some in the US establishment have spoiled the Kiev regime. The likes of Farkas and Maddow refer to it as a US ally, which it in fact isn’t.
Deep down, a good number in the US foreign policy establishment know the Kiev regime’s shortcomings.
Thee Kiev regime played a large role in the development of Nord Stream 2.
Wise Russian proverb say:
Каждый сверчок, знай свой шесток.
Translation: Every cricket, know your own perch (on the hearth).
I think, the semantic meaning is, that if an individual cricket starts to think he is more important than he actually is, well, then, disappointment can be the inevitable result…
