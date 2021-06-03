In my latest piece for RT (which you can read here), I discuss the trend in some circles to transliterate the names of Belarusians in the Belarusian rather than the Russian style, despite the fact that Russian is more commonly spoken in Belarus than is Belarusian. In general, I confess that I am not a fan of linguistic nationalism, wherever it is practiced – be it Ukraine, Belarus, or the province of my birth, Quebec (which is in the process of passing a new bill further limiting the rights of English speakers). Outsiders shouldn’t pander to this sort of stuff, in my opinion. Unfortunately, some like to. I consider it a form of virtue signalling, with toxic consequences. Anyway, read the article to get my full thoughts.
3 thoughts on “Thoughts on Language Politics”
I remember watching a lecture on east-Slavic origins. In the preamble, the guy states, ‘for our purposes, it’s Prague not Praha, Warsaw not Warszawa, Moscow not Moskva, and Kiev not Kyiv’. A dozen canadian-ukrainian nationalists immediately walk out. Are we not allowed to cling to comprehensible vowel combinations in our own language?
I went to UofT/Munk intending to study central asian national identity, which, while applying, they implied would be a lot more possible there than it was. I ended up not problematizing national identity with its historical fluidity on the steppes, but surrounded by diaspora ukrainian nationalists which, despite practically turning red and bouncing off the ceiling at every mention of ukraine, mostly had gaelic names like patrick, griffon and siobhan. Simply bizzare.
I’d feel sorry for them, it’s odd to have been transfered, bred and cultivated like cattle by the anglo-american elites just to hate and somehow undermine Russia, the natural centre of eurasian power, traditional enemy of the periferal, anomolously once-powerful tiny britain and, ergo, its rhodes-milner co-elites in america. I would feel sorry for them, if they had been even marginally sufferable in sharing a lecture hall with them.
You know how they say that ‘a language is a dialect with an army and navy’?
Fair enough, but not quite, I feel. First, a body of literature has to emerge. Those Ukrainian and Belorussian dialects are rural spoken dialects. There isn’t enough pages written in those dialects, and what is written is mostly folksy poetry. And that, I feel, even with an army and a navy, is not enough for a language. Which explains why people who speak Ukrainian all their lives often find Russian texts easier to read.
If the western MSM were to be consistent in transliterating his name, they would have to use Polish as that seems to be where his allegiance lies.
