4 thoughts on “Belarusian Airplane incident”

  1. The BS at the IIHF tournament in Riga (replacing Belarus’ official flag with that of the opposition) is another example of hypocritically undemocratic activity. It remains unclear and likely doubtful that Tikhanwhatever could win a free and fair election for Belarusian prez.

    Rhetorically put (because I otherwise couldn’t give a poop), what does Latvian based Meduza think of that incident?

    From a truly censored and great venue (in terms of offering valid perspectives, shunned in Western mass media), this article came out a day before the professor’s:

    https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/05/24/western-outrage-over-belarus-force-landing-plane-how-dare-you-copy-us/

  2. It’s not clear to me that they actually forced that plane to land.

    Anyhow, this could be a significant development, seriously obstructing Luka’s (famous) ability to play all sides. And thus strengthening Belarus’ alliance with the RF. At least for the time being.

    1. What these activists and CIA regime change actors like the guy involved in this incident are undermining journalism.

  3. Whom the NATO nations support:

    “Ivan Katchanovski @I_Katchanovski – 13:15 utc · May 24, 2021
    Google searches show no references in Western media to past service in neo-Nazi-led Azov battalion in Ukraine of Belarusian opposition blogger, who was arrested by Belarus KGB after it diverted Irish Ryanair passenger plane that was flying over Belarus

    Ukrainian media reports that Protasevich served in the press-service of the neo-Nazi-led Azov battalion in Ukraine during the war in Donbas: “… украинскую страницу в биографии Протасевича: белорус одно время работал в пресс-службе «Азова».”

    From https://www.moonofalabama.org/2021/05/lukashenkos-revenge-served-cold.html#more

