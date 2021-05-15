Striking Back at Modern Day Macarthyism

For several years now, what one might call a neo-Macarthyite atmosphere has prevailed in the United States and elsewhere concerning all things Russian. Anybody who has in any way dared to lift his or her head over the parapet and say or write anything remotely challenging the prevailing Russophobic mainstream has found himself or herself subject to accusations of being a ‘Russian agent’, ‘in the pay of the Kremlin’, a ‘Kremlin’s Trojan Horse’, a Russian ‘useful idiot’, a ‘Russian proxy’, a ‘Kremlin asset’, or any number of other similar things.

On occasions, the attacks have gone beyond mere name-calling. The entire Russiagate saga in the United States was a case in point, with Donald Trump’s statements about the need for improved relations with Russia being interpreted as proof that he was a fully-paid up agent of Russian intelligence. Trump’s one-time advisor Carter Page was similar accused in effect of treason, and even had his phoned tapped by the FBI. And historian Stephen Cohen saw an effort to establish a prize in his name blocked. In other countries, lobby groups have tried to get people fired from their jobs, as in the case of Dublin City University in Ireland, where the Georgian and Ukrainian embassies launched an assault on a professor on account of a course he teaches. Or Glenn Diesen, who was subjected to a campaign of harassment at his university in Norway, because he writes for RT.

There is no shortage of such examples, and I have covered some of them on this blog, showing the absurdity of the charges levied against those involved. Now, at last, there has finally been some reaction, in the form of a letter signed by over 120 academics and former government officials in defence of Matthew Rojansky, the director of the Kennan Institute, who was denied a position in the US National Security Council after a campaign by opponents who denounced him, among other things, as a ‘Kremlin asset’.

I discuss the letter in my latest piece for RT (which you can read here). On the one hand, I comment that the letter is welcome. On the other hand, I note that there is something about it that is a little bit off. This is revealed in a section of the letter that states that Rojansky shouldn’t have been attacked because his views are not ‘controversial’ and because ‘Mr Rojansky is a respected member of the expert community in Washington, DC. His ideas are well within the scope of serious debate about US Russia policy.’

I realize that it may be a little bit churlish to complain about this letter, but those lines rather offended me. For what they seem to suggest is that if Rojansky was indeed controversial, and his ideas weren’t well within the mainstream of what is considered ‘serious’ in the ‘expert community’, it would have been ok to attack him. The letter talks of a need for a ‘range of perspectives expressed through vigorous debate … free inquiry and discussion.’ But it’s not clear that the range of perspectives and free inquiry being spoken off includes ideas that lie outside the normal, very narrow, spectrum of what is considered ‘serious’ among ‘respected members of the expert community.’

Indeed, the fact that, as far as I can tell, with the exception of some who came to the defence of Stephen Cohen a few years ago, this community has not bothered to lift a finger to defend all the others whose names have been similarly sullied over the past few years rather suggests to me that the community’s idea of ‘free inquiry’ remains very limited.

Perhaps I’m being a little unfair here. If so, I apologize. But I would be rather more impressed with this letter if it was written in defence of somebody who wasn’t a ‘respected member of the expert community’ and whose ideas are indeed ‘controversial.’ For ultimately, they are the people who really need defending, and if we won’t resist the assaults on controversial ideas, then all talk of ‘vigorous debate’ and ‘free inquiry’ is rather pointless.