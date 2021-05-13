Following on from my last post about authoritarianism in Russia, we see evidence of growing authoritarianism in Ukraine. The most recent example is the charges of high treason laid against opposition MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. I discuss the case in an article for RT, that you can read here.
3 thoughts on “Authoritarianism in Ukraine”
They were further enthused by the fact that Zelensky himself came from the hard-scrabble Russophone city of Krivoy Rog.
One would like to study the selection processes, no doubt. Put another way, understand how one or the other self-selected savior of the nation got the necessary support.
“This will only strengthen Russian suspicions that Western platitudes about liberty and democracy are devoid of meaning, and all that really concerns the West is that the the Ukrainian government be reliably anti-Russian.”
This one is under the tell us something we don’t already know. Related:
