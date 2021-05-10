The Pinochet Option – Liberal Authoritarianism, Russian Style

Right now, I’m reading Alfred Koch’s rambling 2009 book A Crate of Vodka, in which he and journalist Igor Svinarenko muse over their lives in the period 1991 to 2001. Koch was Russian Deputy Prime Minister, with responsibility for privatization, in the mid-1990s, and his book provides an insight into the inner workings of the Russian liberal mind of that period. On pages 44-45 and 284 of the book, he notes the following:
I have nothing against a strong hand, when it is strong. I developed a lot of my mentality in Chile. We got some training from ministers who were in the Pinochet government. … Pinochet didn’t try to pass himself off as a democrat, which he was not. He knew they needed to build a liberal economy, and he built it; he knew they needed to stifle the opposition, and he stifled it. Just as he was supposed to. … It pained me to think that we, unlike the Chileans, did not manage to seize power from our leftists in 1973. We had Russian Communists an extra 18 years in our country … The mighty old man Pinochet spared his country the humiliations that are inevitable under a Communist regime. He overthrew the regime when he got sick and tired of it, when he couldn’t stand it any more. … Grandpa-General Pinochet acted like a man, and shot from the hip. But we didn’t have any one in those years who could have brought the country in line with common sense. Who had the strength, the intelligence, and the conscience. It just didn’t work out that way. … Chile, 1973. Total collapse. The economy just stopped. The country was bankrupt. Politically, a dead end. Then, like in a bad movie, fast forward on the calendar, twenty years later… What better example do we need to see that we must act and not just gab about reforms?
There’s been a lot of talk recently about how modern Russia has moved in an authoritarian direction in the past couple of years. Of course, people have been saying that for years, but the argument is that with a recent clampdown on opposition activist Alexei Navalny and his allies, Russian president Vladimir Putin has shifted from ‘soft’ authoritarianism to ‘hard’ authoritarianism. Anna Nemtsova, for instance, recently published a piece in the Daily Beast with the title ‘Russia plunges into era of “dictatorship” as Putin looms over Eastern Europe.’ Other such articles abound.
I’ll admit that I’m not a fan of many of the repressive measures recently introduced by the Russian state: declaring media ‘foreign agents’, labelling Navalny’s organization ‘extremist’, and so on. But while Russian liberals bleat about the illiberal and undemocratic nature of their government, Koch’s statement above makes it worth spending a little time considering how Russia ended up that way and who built the system that Putin now governs.
Back in the dying days of the Soviet Union, starting around 1989, Soviet intellectuals for the first time had an opportunity to undertake a serious debate about what sort of political system they wanted to replace the ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’, or more correctly the dictatorship of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Russia’s newly liberal intelligentsia divided into various groups. One, centred around people like Andrei Sakharov, favoured cooperation with the communist party and the government in order to move gradually towards a multiparty democracy and a mixed-market economy. Others on the other extreme, such as the party Democratic Union and Valeriia Novodvorskaia, wanted to smash the system and move immediately to fully fledged Western-style liberal democracy and a free market economy. A third group shared the aims of the radicals, but believed that liberal democracy and a free market were incompatible. The destruction of the Soviet economic model would inevitably cause great hardship, which would lead to popular resistance. It could only successfully be introduced by non-democratic means. What was needed was the Pinochet option – economic liberalization combined with a strong hand.
All this is well covered in something else I recently read, a 2016 academic article by Tobias Rupprecht entitled ‘Formula Pinochet: Chilean Lessons for Russian Liberal Reformers during the Soviet Collapse, 1970-2000.’ In this Rupprecht cites not only Koch, but also economist Vitaly Nayshul, who drew up the voucher privatization scheme used in the 1990s. Nayshal noted, ‘Our country lost tens of millions of lives – and mostly in vain – at the time of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 and the ensuing turmoil. Chile lost 3,000 and became a highly developed society.’ Likewise, Petr Aven, an advisor to early-Yeltsin era Prime Minister Egor Gaidar, stated that ‘Pinochet brought stability to the country – he knew exactly what he wanted’. And Mikhai Leontiev, an associate of the ‘liberal’ oligarch Vladimir Gusinsky, called Pinochet ‘one of the greatest politicians of the 20th century’ and a ‘bright example’ for Russia.
Other prominent late Soviet figures also spoke out in favour of a ‘strong hand’. An example was Andranik Migranyan, who later became a member of Boris Yeltsin’s Presidential Council. In a 1989 article in the journal Novyi Mir, Migranyan commented that,
History knows no case of a totalitarian political system making a peaceful transition to a democratic one. … while the highly complex process of forming, shaping and establishing a civil society is in progress, it is extremely important that a firm authoritarian regime be maintained in the political sphere.
Likewise, in 1990 the Association of Social-Economic Science, headed by Anatoly Chubais, a key figure in the privatization process of the 1990s, published an article noting that economic reform would cause significant pain, in response to which the authorities would have to resort to ‘a toughening of measures’, such as ‘dissolving official trade unions if they opposed government measures’. During the reform process, democrats would have to make use of ‘undemocratic measures’, such as ‘banning strikes, control of information’ and so on, said the article. In particular, the state would have to retain control of the mass media.
One can see, therefore, how the liberal reformers who dominated Russian government in the 1990s favored economic reform over democracy. The way they behaved in power reflected this.
In March 1991, Yeltsin persuaded the Russian Congress of People’s Deputies to give him the power to rule by decree. This provided the basis on which the reforms of the 1990s were implemented – by fiat, rather than by parliamentary legislation. According to an article in the journal Communist and Post-Communist Studies, published in 1995, ‘it is presidential decrees that have accounted for 95 per cent of the legal and economic changes under Yeltsin.’ Author Barry Sautman recounts other examples of the authoritarian methods used by the Yeltsin government. These included ultimately unsuccessful ‘ukazes banning the CPSU, the “conservative” National Salvation Front and Zhirinovsky’s Liberal Democratic Party.’ Next Yeltsin announced a regime of ‘special rule’, which he soon had to abandon, while ‘Liberal intellectuals … mounted a campaign to persuade Yeltsin to disband parliament and repress his opponents … to follow the example of Pinochet.’
The result was Yeltsin’s unconstitutional dissolution of Russia’s parliament, the Supreme Soviet, its subsequent destruction with the help of the tanks of the Russian army, and then the introduction of a new constitution that concentrated power in the hands of the president.
Russian liberals celebrated Yeltsin’s ‘coup’. Dmitry Travin, an economist working for Chubais, wrote that, ‘History teaches us that most radical economic reforms, if not all, are not implemented by democratic rulers, but by autocrats.’ Franco’s Spain and South Korea, among others, were cited as examples.
Post-1993, Yeltsin’s Russia descended into an oligarchic system of government, in which a handful of individuals who had profited off privatization held enormous power and misused it for their own purposes. In A Crate of Vodka, Koch recounts how Gusinsky used his control of the media to in effect run a protection racket. ‘We explained very clearly [to the Americans],’ he writes, ‘what freedom of speech was in Gusinsky’s hands, how much he charged not to attack people in his media. … They say his fee was $50 million a year. … I didn’t pay him a single kopeck. Maybe that’s why he attacked me so vociferously in 1997.’
Another ‘liberal’ oligarch, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, had a different approach, if one believes a recent story in Meduza. This tells how in the early 2000s, Khodorkovsky’s company Yukos tried to stop the Russian government and parliament from passing legislation that would increase the amount of tax that Yukos had to pay. According to Herman Gref, at the time a government minister,
Major oil companies were not happy with the [tax] proposal. He says “a representative of the company Yukos” approached him on the night before the new law was to be discussed by the Duma and told him that they’d made an agreement with all of the deputies. As a result, the ministers were given a choice: they could either not take the proposal to parliament, or they could “be taken out [feet first]”.
Of course, a lot has happened since then, but the stories above tell us something quite important. Russia didn’t enjoy ‘liberalism’ and ‘democracy’ in the 1990s, and then suddenly descend into ever-growing authoritarianism under Putin. This doesn’t excuse illiberal and undemocratic practices by the current government. Putin has had 20 years to do something about all this, and apart from purging the oligarchs in the early 2000s, hasn’t done much, if anything, to make things better. Still, it wasn’t him who created the system in the first place. Post-Soviet Russia was authoritarian from the start, by the design of Russian liberals. Meanwhile, various individuals became fantastically rich from the collapse of the Soviet Union and presented themselves as ‘liberal’, while actually behaving in a thoroughly ‘illiberal’ and undemocratic fashion. This goes some way towards explaining why liberalism has such a bad reputation in Russia. If Russians are sceptical about liberals’ democratic pretensions, they are some good reasons why.
10 thoughts on “The Pinochet Option – Liberal Authoritarianism, Russian Style”
This came to my attention just a couple of days ago. Of course I haven’t had time to read it all but thought it was worth sharing here. My first reaction was ‘caution’, particularly in light of the chapter titled “Russia as an anti-liberal European civilisation” by the uploader Marlene Laruelle.
I only browsed her article but I see that she quotes Putin’s 2013 Valdai speech and at a glance the article seems quite balanced and informative. I think she states her thesis and her conclusion very objectively. There are a number of resonant passages. In other articles, however, the term ‘regime’ is used which is always a red flag.
• “Russia as an anti-liberal European civilization,” in Pål Kolstø and Helge Blakkisrud, eds., The New Russian Nationalism: Between Imperial and Ethnic (Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2016), 275-297.
https://www.academia.edu/24532760/_Russia_as_an_anti_liberal_European_civilization_in_P%C3%A5l_Kolst%C3%B8_and_Helge_Blakkisrud_eds_The_New_Russian_Nationalism_Between_Imperial_and_Ethnic_Edinburgh_Edinburgh_University_Press_2016_275_297
I just thought this was topical and would be of interest to your readers, and look forward to being enlightened by any comments.
Let’s not pretend that being a Russian liberal doesn’t involve becoming a vassal of the US. There is no option outside of that, certainly with the current ‘liberal opposition’. There is no reason why in the future that liberal reform or adoption cannot be a bigger part of Russian society but the present reality is that the wolves are at the door and making friends with wolves is not adviseable. As US hegemony collapses, along with the neoliberal disaster capitalism that has propped up its rapine for the last 40 years, Russia can become much more stable (internally and around its borders)
Whilst western funded quislings like Navalny are part of the political landscape the way is certainly not clear for any deep reform. People and NGOs funded by the west do not seek to create a more ‘liberal’ Russia, they seek to undermine it and to take their share of the cake as it is divided up. Western liberalism isn’t anything more or less than a control mechanism used by its elites, most of whom don’t even share or believe the ‘norms’ they espouse, it is fake, a means to an end, why Russia would want to embrace much of this stuff is beyond me.
To be honest I couldn’t even tell you what this liberal consensus even means beyond the obvious anti racist, pro tolerence, free speech tropes … all I see is these things being undermined more every day whilst divisive diversity politics set the populace against each other and some kind of weird almost Maoist form of liberalism takes over (the construction of a new uniform language, mind your pronouns everybody! self critique of our bad behaviour, the shame of cancel culture, the undemocratic pandering to extreme minorities etc. How long before the west has a little orange book of woke that we’re all supposed to learn by heart? The questions about liberalism in my head don’t concern Russia they apply to the West and where on earth they think this is all going.
“The might old man Pinochet spared his country the humiliations that are inevitable under a Communist regime. He overthrew the regime when he got sick and tired of it, when he couldn’t stand it any more. … Grandpa-General Pinochet acted like a man, and shot from the hip. But we didn’t have any one in those years who could have brought the country in line with common sense. Who had the strength, the intelligence, and the conscience. It just didn’t work out that way. ”
That guy is nothing but a fascists in liberal clothings… I meant neo liberal ones. I have no idea how one without superhuman effort can squeeze the Pinochet gulag as an in any way “liberal” mold unless one is as braindead a propagandist as the author ogf the book – and Russia can be glad despite the privations of the Yeltsin years to have been spared the atrocities of a Pinochet fascism.
I while studying international agriculture had a colleague who after his family was killed by Pinochet managed to get to Germany, being on the death-list as a supporter of Allende.
This guy reminds me of the Chilean fighter pilot I met in Canada (of course with a German name like many good Chilean fascists) who proudly accounts for the many death he had caused during the putsch , just regretting he couldn’t have killed more of those damned “socialists”…
Excuse me while I run to the toilet – I have to throw up
At the risk of overgeneralizing, isn’t it the case that any ideology — whether it’s calling itself ‘democratic’, ‘liberal’, or even ‘anarchist’ — always requires, in practice, violent suppression of dissent, of resistance? Carried out, especially in crisis situations, by a “strong hand”, of course. There are even There is no other way.
As for propaganda, it’s not really surprising that ruling elites that are (typically) despised by a large majority of their populations declare themselves democratic champions of all the good things in the world, while denouncing others as ‘authoritarian’ and horrible. Nothing remarkable, to be expected.
In fact, if they were indeed democratic, they probably wouldn’t do it, because the demos usually aren’t interested in this sort of things. Sure, they want circus, but not with clowns so far-away from home.
Mao, I would respectfully disagree that “any” ideology involves violence and suppression. Due to the simple fact that every political system or party is based on an ideology, but not every system suppresses other ideologies, necessarily. A truly democratic system would not suppress other ideologies unless they represented an actual threat to society.
It is my contention that every human being has an ideology swirling about in their brain.
People who say they have no ideology, do have an ideology, maybe they are unaware of it, because not consciously articulated; it would be the default ideology of their own ruling class. Whatever that might be.
As Scientific Linguistics might say, there are “marked” and “unmarked” ideologies. The unmarked ones are the default. For example, if you live in the U.S. and don’t have a specific, conscious ideology in your brain, then your “default” or “unmarked” ideology, would be one of American Exceptionalism. And so forth…
PS – as to how compatible are capitalism and real democracy (“They called it democracy, and the new ruling class promoted this political system as one that would ensure freedom and liberty for all, especially from the former tyranny of a monarch or despot. The masses ultimately had no choice but to cooperate with this new system imposed upon them by the new ruling class.”)
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2018/05/americas-brand-of-capitalism-is-incompatible-with-democracy.html
“The level of inequality that defines specific
variants of capitalism and supposedly secures productivity and profits is hardly compatible with the democratic principle of equal rights and opportunities for political participation. Socioeconomic inequality challenges the core democratic principle of equality in participation, representation and governance”
“I’ll admit that I’m not a fan of many of the repressive measures recently introduced by the Russian state: declaring media ‘foreign agents’, labelling Navalny’s organization ‘extremist’, and so on.”
You don’t seem as outraged at what happened earlier regarding RT and more recently (but before the above stated) Strategic Culture Foundation. Related:
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0126
Meduza continues to be overrated establishment propped, relative to some truly better options getting censored.
Thank you for highlighting this. In FAILED CRUSADE, through his various op-eds written over the years with some provided historical context, Stephen F. Cohen also traced out the shocking illiberalism of Russia’s so-called liberals, including Kokh himself sneering ‘The Russian people deserve their miserable fate’ this is while hundreds of thousands of people were dying premature deaths every year with 1998 being the nadir – not even of deaths just the overall situation.
Furthermore it also shows what their priorities were – and that did not even extend to economic prosperity just the construction of a certain kind of economy. Economically Pinochet’s regime was a disaster. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.KD.ZG?locations=CL
And much like in Russia itself growth only occurred when the excesses of the Chicago boys were tapered back after 1982.
Finally of course, after causing so much suffering Russian liberals are widely despised by Russians because they caused a lot of suffering yet built nothing. They produced an utter economic collapse and that was all they did, cause things to implode and make a few louts rich. The reason people were more forgiving of the Communists is that at least the country got a lot of factories, schools, universities, some new apartments, and victory in WWII. What achievements on the other hand could possibly justify the 7 million premature deaths of the 1990s and early 2000s?
It is the 1990s also that made lots of Russians nostalgic for the Soviet period as things were unquestionably better in the Soviet period, and sadly to some extent that remains the case.
Thank you for an enlightening post Paul – and I am delighted to read the hearteningly anti-Russophobic commentators who have responded to it. Like (I sense) many of them, I agreed with your article until its very end, which implied that little had improved in terms of political repression since Putin’s accession, and which dismissed the purging of the oligarchs in a subclause. This purging was crucial to the substantial improvements in not just the economic and emotional, but democratic, health of the country that followed (as I try to describe in an old blog post of my own here: https://catherinebrown.org/deconstructing-russophobia/). Moreover Putin has never done anything remotely resembling sending the army against his own parliament; that fact alone makes the disparaging comparisons of Putin to Yeltsin with regards to democracy astonishing.
Certainly, Putin has been in power a long time, and I agree with you that recent measures such as those against Navalny’s support base (though not Navalny’s imprisonment itself, from what I know of the fraud case that underpins it) are not justified. Still, there are other determinative factors behind the centralisation of power than the 1990s constitutional changes; in that decade power was in important respects decentralised, and the regions were run by corrupt and often murderous oligarchs (let us call them gangsters) as personal fiefdoms. The centralisation of power which occurred _after_ the 1990s addressed this problem, and in that sense operated *pro* democratically. That isn’t to say that – the oligarch/corruption problem having been significantly dealt with – it might not be time to try again with more regional autonomy. Another factor behind the centralisation was of course the secessionist wars in the Caucasus, which (like the Navalny phenomenon, but this time involving Wahhabi rather than only Western backers) were also stoked by external intervention (which is not to justify any of the atrocities committed on the Russian side).
Thank you for bringing to my attention the Pinochet/90s Russian liberals connection, of which I knew nothing. I hope that Shokhin (deputy PM under Primakov) wasn’t one of the bad guys; I taught him English for a while in Moscow in 2002 when he was Finance Minister – and he seemed like one of the good ones!
All good points, Catherine.
