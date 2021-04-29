In my latest article for RT, I discuss a new monument unveiled last week in Sevastopol. The Monument to the Victims of the Civil War, otherwise known as the Monument to Reconciliation, seeks to overcome the Red-White divide, and honours those who fought on both sides of the fratricidal conflict. You can read the article here.
One thought on “Commemorating the Russian Civil War”
Crimea had been a White stronghold during the Russian Civil War. Prior to the aforementioned monument, there has already been some open post-Soviet commemoration to the Whites there.
Crimea is said to be more pro-Putin than Moscow. Putin on more than one occasion has expressed positive views of the Whites and disdain for Lenin.
This merge thing doesn’t work so well for the reasons you mention. Might be arguably better to have separate commemorations.
One thing for certain, White perspectives get very much downplayed in favor of Svidomite (extreme Ukrainian nationalist) and Sovok (Soviet nostalgic.
Related:
https://www.eurasiareview.com/08042016-fuzzy-history-how-poland-saved-the-world-from-russia-analysis/
LikeLike